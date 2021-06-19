Humor

How to run a Tesla on gasoline…

1 hour ago
David Middleton
Guest "Now that's funny right there" by David Middleton

John Tillman
June 19, 2021 2:05 pm

Better yet, tow a diesel generator behind you on long hauls.

Prjindigo
Reply to  John Tillman
June 19, 2021 2:29 pm

at least turn off the blinkers… my god that little 1500w is gonna take a while, probably better to get a rope and pull it by hand while the generator runs. That way you can cover a mile while it recharges a half mile of range per hour.

John Tillman
Reply to  Prjindigo
June 19, 2021 2:42 pm

Well within Tesla pickup tow weight:

https://www.cat.com/en_US/products/new/power-systems/electric-power/mobile-generator-sets/1000032453.html

Of course industrial-strength gasoline powered generators are also available.

John Tillman
Reply to  Prjindigo
June 19, 2021 3:01 pm

Or even with a Model S:

https://insideevs.com/news/322619/tesla-model-s-tows-a-generator-long-distance-on-a-trailer-video/

Although towing with a sedan might void your warranty.

Paul S.
June 19, 2021 2:16 pm

No different than charging it with a coal fired power plant………

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Paul S.
June 19, 2021 2:23 pm

Try putting one of those in the trunk! 😉

SMC
Reply to  David Middleton
June 19, 2021 2:38 pm

Coal Up Your Car! (1932) – YouTube

I don't think the CAGW zealots will go for this… just say'in.

markl
June 19, 2021 2:34 pm

🙂 My math says it would take 2 hours to get enough charge to go 20 miles with that generator (2.2kW).

John Tillman
Reply to  markl
June 19, 2021 3:02 pm

Mileage test:

Clay Sanborn
June 19, 2021 2:37 pm

No problem. Pull a trailer-ed 35Kw-40Kw power generator behind it.

Derg
June 19, 2021 2:44 pm

I wonder if that was Simon….thanks for the laugh David

Alan
June 19, 2021 2:49 pm

Crank up the ginny while the battery is charged. Put it in the trunk plug it in and drive. That way you can keep the car charged while you drive.

John Tillman
Reply to  Alan
June 19, 2021 2:56 pm

Better cut vents in the trunk.

