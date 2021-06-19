Guest “Now that’s funny right there” by David Middleton
How to run a Tesla on gasoline…
Well within Tesla pickup tow weight:
https://www.cat.com/en_US/products/new/power-systems/electric-power/mobile-generator-sets/1000032453.html
Of course industrial-strength gasoline powered generators are also available.
Last edited 7 minutes ago by John Tillman
Or even with a Model S:
https://insideevs.com/news/322619/tesla-model-s-tows-a-generator-long-distance-on-a-trailer-video/
Although towing with a sedan might void your warranty.