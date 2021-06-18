Satire

What it is like to be a climate realist

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
5 Comments

Some people like the herd mentality, it gives them a feeling of fitting in, or belonging. It also saves them the trouble of having to think for themselves.

Definition of herd mentality

the tendency of the people in a group to think and behave in ways that conform with others in the group rather than as individuals

Such is the case with many climate change proponents, who think they are morally anointed with holy oils because they are “saving the planet”.

Me, I’m all about facts and essential oils, like petroleum. Without it, not of you would be reading this article.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
richardw
June 18, 2021 10:49 pm

Very true – describes the situation and the isolation many feel in challenging the narrative perfectly. Someone made me think yesterday that we need to wake up every morning, put our armour on, then go out and tell the truth. I have often failed to put on my armour which means I have been vulnerable to those who try to deny my truth.

0
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  richardw
June 18, 2021 10:54 pm

I don’t preach. I don’t need armour.

Last edited 34 minutes ago by Alexy Scherbakoff
0
Reply
Tom Foley
Reply to  richardw
June 18, 2021 11:10 pm

I am glad you wrote ‘my truth’. In most situations, everybody believes that they are the ones who know ‘the’ truth, and that people who think differently are suffering from herd mentality. This human tendency is currently exhibited by both sides of the climate change debate.

I am prepared to make one prediction – in ca 50 years time, there will be a swathe of books, articles, PhD theses etc analysing why each side thought the way they did, how they defended their truth, and whether it made any difference to the way the world developed. However, I’ll leave it up to all the debaters to predict whether these will be written in houses on the current shoreline or on mountain tops.

Last edited 18 minutes ago by Tom Foley
0
Reply
observa
June 18, 2021 11:06 pm

When you’re joining the mob saving the planet you want to be careful choosing your saviour to lead the herd-
Trump and Obama’s former physician writes to President Biden urging him to submit a ‘cognitive test’ (msn.com)
The lefty media won’t be capable of airbrushing this one away.

0
Reply
Patrick MJD
June 18, 2021 11:08 pm

I have dealt with this all my life because I go read, watch and study scientific literature and papers whereas most people, the “herd”, follow whatever the media sells them.

Everything, you name it.

I, at 8, have even had teachers “criticize” me, in class, for doing something outside the box (Doodling a solar flare during story time).

The areas I now am more interested in being the “climate” issue and most recently COVID-19 issue. I have been on the receiving end of much critical abuse (Its OK, I have a thick skin I can take it) but I can back up my views with facts.

I would say 90% of people can’t think out side the box, accept 100% what Govn’t and media sell them, can’t look past their blinkers, many of my friends seem to have lost their critical thinking abilities. I guess they want an easy life.

Ignorance is bliss and comfortably numb.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Humor Satire

Friday Funny: A new addition to the climate DOOM lexicon

3 weeks ago
Anthony Watts
Humor Satire

Friday Funny: Another last chance to save the world from Climate Change

5 months ago
Anthony Watts
Michael E. Mann Opinion Satire

Michael Mann gives himself a tongue bath

6 months ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News Humor humour Satire

The Cartoons by Josh Calendar 2021

7 months ago
cartoonsbyjosh

You Missed

Satire

What it is like to be a climate realist

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
Climate Hypocrisy Opinion

Washington Examiner: Climate activists invest in property on beaches they say are disappearing

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Sea level

Claim: An acceleration of coastal overtopping around the world

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Intermittent Wind and Solar

World Report Card: The Inexorable March Toward Zero Carbon Emissions (Not!)

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: