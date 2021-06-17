Oil and Gas

Texas to divest from oil & gas divestors… And trolling North Face

3 hours ago
David Middleton
30 Comments

Guest “God blessed Texas” by David Middleton

Boycott Texas oil, and Texas will boycott you, says Gov. Abbott with new law
By RACHEL ADAMS-HEARD on 6/15/2021

(Bloomberg) –Texas is drawing battle lines in a fight against investors and companies turning their backs on fossil fuels.

Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law on Monday banning state investments in businesses that cut ties with the oil and gas industry. The underlying message, according to one of the most powerful energy regulators in the state, is simple: Boycott Texas, and we’ll boycott you.

[…]

In another blow to Wall Street, Abbott also signed legislation on Monday that would ban state and local governments from work with companies whose policies restrict the firearms industry. The law could hurt Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc.’s municipal underwriting businesses in Texas, a huge market for state and local debt deals. The banks announced policies that set restrictions on the firearms industry in 2018.

[…]

North Face Jackets

In late May, Abbott also signed a bill restricting cities from banning natural gas hookups in new homes and businesses, after Austin considered phasing out the use of fossil fuels as part of its climate plan.

As corporations increasingly shun fossil fuels in an effort to combat climate change, the oil and gas industry has pointed to the robust demand for its products as evidence that boycotting its companies is hypocritical.

Last year, the chief executive officer of a Houston-based oilfield services firm wrote a four-page letter to the head of The North Face, after the popular outdoor-clothing brand declined to make an order of jackets with his company’s logo as an employee Christmas present.

“The irony in this statement is your jackets are made from oil and gas products the hardworking men and women of our industry produce,” Adam Anderson, CEO of Innovex Downhole Solutions, wrote in a letter first reported by a local TV news station in Odessa, Texas. “I think this stance by your company is counterproductive virtue signaling, and I would appreciate you re-considering this stance.” The North Face didn’t respond to a request for comment.

[…]

World Oil

Oil, gas & guns…

Regarding North Face

This is sort of a follow up to Anthony’s @thenorthface Gets a ‘pie in the face’ for virtue signaling without understanding their own products.

Published June 3
Oil and gas industry trolls North Face with new billboard campaign
North Face facing backlash for rejecting a jacket order from a Texas oil and gas company
By Marisa Schultz FOXBusiness

[…]

Chris Wright, the CEO of Denver-based Liberty Oilfield Services, is spearheading the campaign by putting up billboards around North Face’s Denver offices and launching a website and social media campaign, dubbed “Thank you, North Face.”

The idea for the campaign started after North Face denied an order of jackets to a Texas oil and gas company reportedly because the popular fleece maker did not want its outdoor brand affiliated with the fossil fuel business. 

Now Wright is trolling the company in Denver by calling out how many North Face jackets, backpacks and clothing products are made from oil and gas.

There’s “no chance that North Face could exist as a company or an organization without oil and gas,” Wright told Fox Business Thursday. 

Fossil fuels are needed to make the petrochemicals that are used in the plastics, nylon, climbing ropes and more that North Face sells, Wright says. Oil and gas products fuel the factories that manufacture the goods. And fossil fuels are the backbone for shipping North Face products around the world. 

[…]

FOX Business

Here’s the video:

Thank you, North Face.

Oil & Gas appreciates your business.
-Your friends in Oil & Gas

https://www.thankyounorthface.com/

Ski magazine published an incredibly stupid defense of North Face…

The Oil Industry Attacked The North Face, But Its Argument is All Wrong
Yes, we all use fossil fuels. But we don’t want to. Here’s what really matters.
JUNE 14, 2021
JOHN CLARY DAVIES

The zinger goes like this: If you use oil and gas and criticize the fossil fuel industry or advocate for a clean energy future, you’re a hypocrite.

[…]

The oil and gas industry wants you to think that it’s your emissions that are the problem, not theirs. But since 1988, just 100 companies, including BP, have produced 71 percent of all global emissions. 

[…]

Ten years ago, only 6 percent of The North Face’s synthetic materials were recycled. By fall 2021, that number will reach 72 percent. By 2025, 100 percent of the brand’s most-used apparel materials will be recycled, regenerative or renewable, and The North Face will eliminate all single-use plastic packaging.

[…]

Ski magazine

There so much stupid in this article that I will limit my ridicule to just these excerpts:

Yes, we all use fossil fuels. But we don’t want to.

Then… Stop using them.

If you use oil and gas and criticize the fossil fuel industry or advocate for a clean energy future, you’re a hypocrite.

You are a hypocrite. That’s the definition of hypocrite.

The oil and gas industry wants you to think that it’s your emissions that are the problem, not theirs. But since 1988, just 100 companies, including BP, have produced 71 percent of all global emissions.

That’s because it is your emissions that are the problem. The “just 100 companies, including BP, have produced 71 percent” of the fossil fuels that you (as in all consumers) consumed. The direct and indirect (Scope 1 &2) GHG emissions from oil & gas production are minuscule in comparison to the emissions from consumption (Scope 3).

Ten years ago, only 6 percent of The North Face’s synthetic materials were recycled. By fall 2021, that number will reach 72 percent. By 2025, 100 percent of the brand’s most-used apparel materials will be recycled, regenerative or renewable…

North Face supposedly uses recycled water bottles… Where did they come from? Recycled North Face jackets?

The simple solution would be to just order the jackets from Eddie Bauer. That’s where our company jackets came from and it’s where Innovex Downhole Solutions purchased jackets after North Face did their face plant…

Why Innovex’s CEO Spoke Up about North Face’s Stance on Oil and Gas
A viral letter by the CEO of a Texas-based service company sparked a social media frenzy by oil and gas supporters bringing the importance of industry messaging to the forefront.

Len Vermillion
Hart Energy

Mon, 12/14/2020

Adam Anderson, CEO of Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc., only wanted to buy his employees a Christmas present. Little did he know he’d be thrust into a social media frenzy and become the unlikely center of attention in an ESG movement that is increasingly gripping global businesses, including the oil and gas industry.

It all started when his order for 400 jackets from popular outdoor apparel brand The North Face was rejected. Why? According to Anderson, he was told by his distributor that The North Face rejected the order because Anderson wanted to put the Innovex logo on the jackets, and the company rejected the idea of placing an oil and gas services company logo on its jackets.

It was a curious stance for The North Face to take considering Anderson had received lower quantity orders with his company logo on The North Face jackets in the past. In addition, as many Twitter and Facebook users pointed out, the jackets are made with Nylon, which is a petroleum-based product. 

While Anderson never received a direct response from The North Face or its corporate owner VF Corp., the distributor told Anderson it was told it could not put the Innovex logo on the jackets because it was “not consistent with its brand standards, which they told him was because we are an oil and gas company,” Anderson told Hart Energy in an interview. 

“Officially, they don’t put that in their terminology, but they told him it’s because if you look at their official disclaimer it references other companies they wouldn’t want to be co-branded with such as alcohol, tobacco, porn,” Anderson continued. 

Anderson was able to find another company to sell him the jackets through the distributor—Eddie Bauer.

[…]

Hart Energy
John Garrett
June 17, 2021 2:06 pm

Attaboy! Way to go Abbott!

Don’t Mess With Texas !

Scissor
Reply to  John Garrett
June 17, 2021 2:46 pm

I’d buy a South Butt jacket with a Lone Star on it. Just saying.

John VC
Reply to  John Garrett
June 17, 2021 4:20 pm

Read on the Bee that Abbott is going to send Austin back to California

Robert of Texas
June 17, 2021 2:08 pm

Go “Eddie Bauer”! I used to be a North Face customer, but no more. I an afraid to wear their products now as the “stupidity” might be contagious.

markl
June 17, 2021 2:16 pm

It’s about time someone stood up to these hypocritical virtue signalers. You know, the ones that use fossil fuels and tell others not to. LIke everyone using plastics, driving cars, using electricity, taking medicine, eating food bought from stores, traveling, and a myriad of other uses.

Tom Gelsthorpe
Reply to  markl
June 17, 2021 3:07 pm

Yeah, but deep in their hearts they know the Stone Age was the good old days, they yearn to go back, and drag the rest of us back with ’em.

Gerald Machnee
Reply to  markl
June 17, 2021 3:33 pm

And cell phones and tablets used to spread fiction.

JRF in Pensacola
June 17, 2021 2:18 pm

David, as you note, some people are so ignorant (and stupid!).

John Pickens
June 17, 2021 2:27 pm

So Ski magazine “wants to” end use of fossil fuels. Ski resorts use amazing amounts of energy, water pumps and air compressors for snowmaking, diesel fuel for an army of tracked snow grooming equipment, electricity to run ski lifts, heating for ski chalets which sit vacant much of the time, private jets for the well heeled to reach the ski resort, etc, etc.

So Ski magazine will now boycott ski areas? A purely unnecessary use of fossil fuels?

There isn’t a chance in hell that ski areas could operate without fossil fuels. Not now, not for the next 50 years.

Gerald Machnee
Reply to  John Pickens
June 17, 2021 3:34 pm

They can be renamed “Hike Magazine”, 2 for 1 deal.

Max More
Reply to  Gerald Machnee
June 17, 2021 4:27 pm

As in “take a hike”? Yes.

Mr.
Reply to  John Pickens
June 17, 2021 4:10 pm

Yes, well Ski Mag has now convinced me that I need to go back to wooden skis with leather ankle straps for bindings. Seal skin was the leather of choice back in the day. No brakes of course.

Before I make this move though, I should check with PETA and also my accident medical insurer. Maybe also the ski resorts to see if my retro (but GREEN) equipment was permitted for use on their slopes.

Ron Long
June 17, 2021 2:31 pm

Texas and Florida are rapidly emerging as my favorite states.

D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  Ron Long
June 17, 2021 3:22 pm

Every time something like this comes up, my wife says “So, when are we moving to Texas again?” She’s not kidding. She doesn’t much appreciate living in the People’s Republic of New Jerseystan.

Cliff Hilton
June 17, 2021 2:53 pm

From one Texan to another, David, thanks for writing about this.

North Face should start making their products from silicon. Should be a success.

Gerald Machnee
Reply to  Cliff Hilton
June 17, 2021 3:35 pm

They could use wool but that would get the SPCA excited.

Alan
June 17, 2021 3:03 pm

And doesn’t it take oil and gas to do recycling? All that old material just doesn’t magically turn in to new products.

gringojay
Reply to  Alan
June 17, 2021 4:01 pm

What a feather weight in the thinking department I am planning on being able to just compost my used stuff.

Tom Gelsthorpe
June 17, 2021 3:05 pm

A major marketer of synthetic fleece and vehicular delivery, renounces the use of hydrocarbons. Sounds like another candidate for the Funny Farm.

In other news, a major marketer of eggs renounces the use of chickens, and a major marketer of wood renounces the use of trees. Colleges all across the world renounce the use of books.

The Funny Farm’s getting backlogged.

TEWS_Pilot
June 17, 2021 3:05 pm

I did an Internet search for ski wear and winter jackets and found this site….might be worth checking out….have no idea about their politics.


https://obermeyer.com
comment image

Scissor
Reply to  TEWS_Pilot
June 17, 2021 3:23 pm

Obermeyer makes (or imports) good sports wear.

TEWS_Pilot
Reply to  Scissor
June 17, 2021 3:33 pm

Are they normal or Leftards?

Lawrence Sellin
June 17, 2021 3:18 pm

In other Texas news, Governor Abbot signed legislation allowing blind people to carry concealed pistols.

Scissor
Reply to  Lawrence Sellin
June 17, 2021 3:25 pm

Ever hear of the pinball Wizard? You’d be surprised what limitations can be overcome.

AWG
Reply to  Scissor
June 17, 2021 4:01 pm

I would place my bets on the blind man if a gun fight breaks out in a bedroom at night.

TEWS_Pilot
Reply to  AWG
June 17, 2021 4:25 pm

I have a friend who is blind from birth. He lives alone quite comfortably. Family and friends check on him regularly to make sure he has no problems or needs. Naturally he does not turn on lights at night, but I would venture that if someone broke into his house at night, as well as he knows every inch of it, he would have the advantage, and he does practice with a hand gun…with the aid of sighted assistants for safety…and he hits the audibly-modified targets with great accuracy.

JBP
Reply to  Lawrence Sellin
June 17, 2021 3:27 pm

I don’t see your point here.

AWG
Reply to  Lawrence Sellin
June 17, 2021 3:59 pm

Blind people are second class citizens and aren’t permitted to defend themselves?
Also, “blind” doesn’t necessarily mean totally blind.
And last, are you assuming that blind people, categorically speaking, are too stupid and irresponsible to be able to make their own decisions and must be wards of the State? Lose your sight, lose not only your Rights but also your mind?

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Lawrence Sellin
June 17, 2021 4:09 pm

LS, you really do not belong here, as you continue to distinguish yourself negatively. I could have been much more explicit. But just a couple of very recent examples. You make the usual mistake of confounding weather with climate. And you make the usual mistake of confounding virtue signaling with serious stuff. And, finally, you make usual mistake of thinking us deniers/deplorables are too dumb to know the difference.

Low Regards from a Harvard BA summa, HLS cum, and HBS Baker scholar.

Les Johnson
Editor
June 17, 2021 3:43 pm

David: Good article. One more point, is about those 100 companies. Vast majority of emissions are from National Oil Companies. The most production, and from experience, more leaks and less efficient production.

National oil companies, not internationals like Exxon or Chevron, control most oil production and reserves.

comment image?fit=scale

