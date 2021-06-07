Climate News

@thenorthface Gets a ‘pie in the face’ for virtue signaling without understanding their own products

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
16 Comments

The North Face Rejects Making Clothing for an Oil and Gas Company, Is Clueless Concerning the Source of Their Products

In the news today is a hilarious case of lack of self-awareness and hypocrisy coming from The North Face, a popular outdoor clothing company. The North Face refused to make jackets for an oil and gas firm, saying the company’s products “didn’t align with its brand standards.” This shows an amazing lack of awareness because their outdoor wear fabrics are almost entirely created from oil.

Synthetic fabrics, for instance, acetate, acrylic, nylon, polyester, and spandex are all made from petroleum. In fact, a whopping two-thirds of our clothing is made from petroleum derived synthetic fibers.

The North Face’s faux pas started last year when the company refused to manufacture jackets for Texas oil and gas company, Innovex Downhole Solutions. Innovex was looking for a Christmas gift for its employees. In December 2020, they ordered jackets with an Innovex logo from The North Face, as they had done previously.

According to Innovex CEO Adam Anderson:

“They told us we did not meet their brand standards,” Anderson said. “We were separately informed that what that really meant is was that we were an oil and gas company.”

The North Face’s rank hypocrisy has been called out in a short video by Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Oilfield Services:

“I went through North Face’s website of wide-ranging products, and I failed to find a single product that wasn’t made out of oil and gas,” Wright says in the video. “The great majority of North Face’s products, jackets, backpacks, outdoor pants, shirts, shoes, hats, etc. are predominantly made out of the oil and gas that we so proudly produce.”

Wright points out approximately 60 percent of clothing produced globally is made using oil and gas. In The North Face’s case the number is likely 90 percent or more due to the fact that outdoor clothing is heavily dependent on synthetic fabrics for water resistance, breathability, and insulation.

Petrochemicals are also used to make backpacks, climbing ropes, hydration bottles, and other The North Face products, Wright says. Additionally, oil and gas powers factories that manufacture The North Face’s products, and the ships, trucks, planes, and trains used to ship their products worldwide use oil and gas for fuel.

“North Face is not only an extraordinary customer of the oil and gas industry,” Wright says. “They are also a partner in the oil and gas industry.”

In fact, on March 4th, North Face received an award for being an “Oil & Gas Extraordinary Customer” by the Colorado Oil and Gas Association.

In a letter penned to North Face, which has gone viral, Innovex CEO Adam Anderson said this:

“The irony in this statement is your jackets are made from the oil and gas products the hardworking men and women of our industry produce. I think this stance by your company is counterproductive virtue signaling, and I would appreciate you re-considering this stance. We should be celebrating the benefits of what oil and gas do to enable the outdoors lifestyle your brands embrace. Without Oil and Gas there would be no market for nor ability to create the products your company sells.”

The North Face is either clueless about how the fabrics they use are made, or the company wanted to virtue signal to its nature loving customers hoping they wouldn’t realize that the clothing that they wear is created from petroleum.

In either case, it is turning into a major public relations fiasco for The North Face. This case provides a lesson for other companies considering embracing climate alarmism. Companies living in petroleum-based houses, shouldn’t start flame wars.

ResourceGuy
June 7, 2021 12:57 pm

Yes, I’ll not soon forget that brand name to skip over when picking among the dozens of other choices for myself and for gifts.

a_scientist
Reply to  ResourceGuy
June 7, 2021 1:43 pm

Yup, another virtue-signaler crossed of the vendor list.

What’s next, GM refuses to sell diesel trucks to oil and gas industry companies?

bonbon
Reply to  a_scientist
June 7, 2021 1:57 pm

May Dieselgate bite their ass*es!

ResourceGuy
June 7, 2021 1:13 pm

What other “standards” are they compiling and enforcing?

on Israel?
on police?
on white males outside their corp. office?
on hunters?
on red states that don’t need parkas?

Do tell.

Kenji
Reply to  ResourceGuy
June 7, 2021 1:27 pm

Can you IMAGINE the response from North Face … if I snapped a photo of ME … holding up a bloodied Stag that I had just bagged … the Stags blood smeared all over the North Face jacket logo? Celebrating the fibers which had kept me warm and comfortable while I stalked my prey across the rugged wilderness? The North Face needs a good ‘blooding’. Right?

n.n
June 7, 2021 1:19 pm

Ha! The modern, nominally “secular” religion. Who would have guessed that virtue signalling is playing with a double-edge scalpel.

Ed Zuiderwijk
June 7, 2021 1:21 pm

When shopping for a new backpack (35-40l) I was appalled to see that practically all European or American brands are made in China. None in Europe at all. In the end I settled on a German brand made in Vietnam, my choice being based on information about how they treated their workers.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
June 7, 2021 1:27 pm

Do you think all the material used in the final product came from there? Therein lies the problem of tracing forced labor products and intermediate goods.

Krishna Gans
June 7, 2021 1:23 pm

comment imagecomment image comment image
I thought, idiocy may have lower limit – error, it’s deeper as previously thought comment image

gringojay
Reply to  Krishna Gans
June 7, 2021 2:09 pm

Our standards in the U.S.A. are so cool even the Big Guy has to wear sunglasses.

ED8BAF88-BEB1-4229-AF80-5987044A8B12.jpeg
Rud Istvan
June 7, 2021 1:31 pm

Wrote in a recent guest post concerning the SciAm treatment of Koonin’s Unsettled, that since warmunists are immune to facts and logic, the best way to get at them is ridicule. This is a great example of that tactic.

bonbon
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 7, 2021 2:02 pm

This is Board of Directors stuff, not some mere academia. Either their lawyers play along to get along, or they install rooms with rubber walls for managers. Keep well away from the upper floor right now, watch for suits flying past windows….

Neo
June 7, 2021 1:33 pm

The North Face is a red face.

Last edited 44 minutes ago by Neo
Terry
June 7, 2021 1:46 pm

You can’t fix stupid.

bonbon
June 7, 2021 1:56 pm

Hold on!
There is huge money involved. The new Green Vetting by BlackRock and the UN demands full carbon disclosure, and such statements of policy. ESG pumped out…
It sure looks like the Board of Directors are driven literally insane. So much for shareholder value. It is going to get much worse.

And the idea of green e-currency proposed by the FED and ECB will involve plastic credit cards.

I actually pity the Board. How to fix this? Well, who ever said it was a rose-garden. Couldn’t happen to nicer guys!

Jeff Labute
June 7, 2021 2:08 pm

I am going to really miss those jackets made by the Uighers. I should check out the MEC and see if any are left. Nope, MEC is closed.

