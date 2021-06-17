Energy Fail nuclear power

Bright Green California Dreaming

3 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

In my recent post yclept Bright Green Impossibilities, I showed that it is not humanly possible to eliminate fossil fuel CO2 emissions by 2050. I live in California, the heart of the green lunacy. Here, there’s a group called Climate-Safe California. Given that there is no sign of the much-hyped “CLIMATE EMERGENCY” I’m not sure what they’re trying to keep us “safe” from … but I digress. Their genius plan is to reduce fossil-fuel emissions by 80% below 1990 levels by the year 2030.

Now, energy use will continue to increase in California, but that will largely be offset by increases in efficiency and changes in manufacturing, with less CO2 per unit of fossil fuel used. In fact, current California emissions are only about 1% higher than they were 30 years ago in 1990. So to reach their goal, if we leave out magical fairy dust and giant imaginary vacuums sucking CO2 out of the air, we’d have to reduce fossil fuel use by 80% by 2030.

The green folks think this can be done with wind and solar … but the sad fact is, you need something close to 100% backup for the times when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine. We’re already suffering occasional blackouts due to our insane dependence on expensive, intermittent wind and solar. Given the existence of that ugly thing called “reality” that green folks like to ignore, that means we have to replace fossil fuels with nuclear-generated electricity.

So how much fossil fuel does California currently use? Turns out its about 1.7 petawatt-hours (PWh, or 1015 watt-hours) per year. And to replace 80% of this with nuclear, allowing for peak power and downtime, we have to increase our generation capacity by about 307 gigawatts (GW, or 109 watts). By comparison, Diablo Canyon, the only remaining nuclear power plant in California after green activists have had their say, generates 2.3 GW of electricity … 307 GW needed, 2.3 GW per big nuke plant, 8-1/2 years to do it … can you see a problem developing here?

Now, they want to do this by 2030. So we need to find sites, do feasibility studies, purchase land, get permits and licenses, manufacture, excavate, install, test and hook up to the grid a 2 GW nuclear plant, a bit smaller than Diablo Canyon, each and every three weeks from now to 2030. And that’s starting tomorrow …

It’s worth noting that in the US, the timespan from feasibility study to grid hookup is longer than ten years … so if we started tomorrow, by 2030 we’d have exactly zero new nuclear plants online. Here’s an overview of the US process:

And people with industry experience say that timeline is optimistic, it can be 15-20 years … not to mention the intense opposition from California greens to anything nuclear.

Still want wind? To do it with wind, we’d have to find sites, do feasibility studies, purchase land, get permits and licenses, manufacture, excavate, install, test and hook up to the grid no less than 1,000 two-megawatt (MW, or 106 watts) wind turbines, each and every single week from now to 2030. And that’s starting tomorrow … a thousand per week.

Solar sound better? NREL says the actual delivery 24/7/365 of of grid-scale solar farms averages 8.3 W/m2 of ground area (not panel area). That’s 8.3 MW per square kilometer of ground area. So to do it with solar, we’d have to find sites, do feasibility studies, purchase land, get permits and licenses, manufacture, excavate, install, test and hook up to the grid no less than 83 square kilometers (32 square miles) of solar farms, each and every single week from now to 2030. And again, that’s starting tomorrow …

Just finding suitable land for that scale of development is nearly impossible. Here’s some information from California regarding how hard it is to find suitable land for solar power.

Land

… Another issue is the fact that such solar ‘farms’ require huge tracts of land. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has been tasked with finding 24 tracts of public land of three square miles each with good solar exposure, favorable slopes, road and transmission line availability. Additionally, the land set aside for utility-scale solar farms must not disturb native wildlife or endangered species such as the desert tortoise, the desert bighorn sheep, and others. The wildlife issue has proved to be a contentious one. Projects in California have been halted due to the threat caused to endangered species resulting in a backlog of 158 commercial projects with which the BLM is currently contending.

Note that the BLM is having trouble finding a mere 75 square miles of land for solar power generation that doesn’t have too much impact on the environment, and we’re talking about building 31 square miles of new solar power per week … for the next 446 weeks … yeah, that’s totally legit.

Then, of course, there is the stupendous cost of this whole enterprise. In addition to the decommissioning costs of our existing generating facilities, the cost to build a hundred plus new nuclear plants, plus putting hundreds of thousands of people out of work, and getting rid of hundreds of thousands of automotive gas stations, the entire electrical grid would have to be hugely upgraded to allow it to carry all the power for newly electric homes, businesses, industries, and cars.

And that’s not just replacing the wires, including rewiring every home like mine that uses gas for cooking and for water and space heating. It’s replacing the transformers, switches, substations, control systems, overload protection, breaker boxes, and every other part of the grid as well.

In fact, to do that the California grid would have to handle no less than 3.75 times the power it is currently carrying … that’s what “hugely upgraded means”. Not just upsized by 10%, or even 100%. It will require three and three-quarters times the volume of wiring, switches, substations, and all the rest.

According to the California Public Utilities Commission, California has 25,526 miles of higher voltage transmission lines and 239,557 miles of distribution lines, two-thirds of which are overhead and one-third underground. So we’d need to install another 94,000 miles of high-voltage line and 886,000 miles of distribution lines. At a rate of 440 miles every workday. From now until 2030. Starting tomorrow.

Or we could pull out all ~ quarter-million miles of lines, above and below-ground, and replace them with much, much bigger wires.

Billions and billions and billions of dollars in pursuit of an unattainable chimera, on a quest that will do nothing to change the climate.

I gotta say … the fact that impassioned but totally innumerate folks like the “Climate-Safe California” people get listened to at all gives me nightmares about how many people have fallen for the Great Green Climate Scam … let me be clear:

It. Cannot. Be. Accomplished. This is just another bright green impossible fantasy.

Sigh …

w.

AS ALWAYS: I can defend and explain my words and am happy to do so. I cannot defend or explain your interpretation of my words. So please, QUOTE THE EXACT WORDS YOU ARE DISCUSSING.

DATA:

ACKNOWLEGEMENTS: I gotta give huge props to Anthony Watts, who conceived of and created WUWT, and to Charles The Moderator and all of the volunteer moderators around the world. My thanks to you all.

Charles saw the draft of what I was writing and sent me the following, one issued an hour ago and one a few minutes ago today (Wednesday, June 16) by CAISO, the California Independent Systems Operator responsible for the operation of the California electrical grid. Top one is the most recent.

An hour ago … “no anticipation of outages”. One minute ago … “Flexalert”, and “conserve electricity” … the lunacy of unreliable, intermittent, mostly useless renewable energy never ends.

DISCLAIMER: Don’t be misled by my contempt for the modern “environmental” groups. I am and have been since my youth what I would describe as a true environmentalist, as opposed to today’s “watermelon environmentalists”, who are green on the outside and solid Marxist red on the inside … here’s a post on that.

dk_
June 17, 2021 10:13 am

Don’t forget that a lot of the existing wind and solar is nearing its end-of-life. You’ll have to add in salvage, demolition, and replacement costs too! By the way, that comes in at about a million tons (metric or imperial) of fossil fuels in materials, manufacture, and installation per 25MW capacity.

Last edited 3 hours ago by dk_
5
Reply
dk_
Reply to  dk_
June 17, 2021 10:42 am

Correction: That should be 32 Million Tons per 25GWh. Estimated from table 3 Wind Energy in the United States and Materials Required for the Land-Based Wind Turbine Industry From 2010 Through 2030. Which included (IMO) very dated and low estimates for delivery and maintenance of current design wind turbines, as well as their required infrastructure and land improvement.

3
Reply
John Tillman
June 17, 2021 10:14 am

Offshore wind and solar! Pumped storage of desalinated sea water, thereby also fighting drought and MSL rise! That’s the ticket!

What’s the area of unshaded, south-facing rooftops in CA?

Never mind the horrific environmental costs of wind and solar power, or that panels are made by Uighur slaves and cobalt mined by forced African child labor.

Last edited 3 hours ago by John Tillman
7
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  John Tillman
June 17, 2021 11:50 am

I don’t think that “forced African child labor” is an accurate description. My understanding is that they are family operations that the children help with, probably by looking for pieces of ore lying on the ground. The young children aren’t capable of the heavy labor that requires an adult. By the time they are teenagers, they are biologically adults, despite western societies legally defining them as minors or children. The only forcing is economic necessity, which disappears if artisanal mining is eliminated. Then the children can starve along with their parents because the country is poor and the infrastructure to support a welfare society doesn’t exist. As bad as the situation is, it could be worse.

-2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
June 17, 2021 11:55 am

Little kids much younger than teenaged participate. Many indeed do work with their families, but others are orphans or kidnapped.

https://www.ft.com/content/c6909812-9ce4-11e9-9c06-a4640c9feebb

3
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  John Tillman
June 17, 2021 12:48 pm

Many also work the mines themselves to follow the more cracks without removing too much unnecessary matrix. Kids just fit better. Even Doc and Happy know the benefits of smaller stature miners (or Minor Miners)

1
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  John Tillman
June 17, 2021 1:21 pm

John, you are correct to call out the exo-regulated aspect of some mining, like cobalt. When I visited the Bonanza Gold Mine, in Nicaragua, there were many kilometers of old underground workings. The current miner followed international protocols reasonably well, but they discovered that artisanal miners could deliver gold ore to the purchasing agent at the front gate much cheaper than they could mine it underground themselves. They were robbing pillars and venturing into unstable areas underground. The ore purchasers told me they had many occasions to ask: Where’s Jose today? We think he went on vacation for a long time his buddies would say. Mining operations in cultures without respect for reasonable protocols often end up with children in danger instead of in school.

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  John Tillman
June 17, 2021 11:51 am

What’s the area of unshaded, south-facing rooftops in CA?

Probably much less than half, like everywhere else.

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
June 17, 2021 12:00 pm

Agrivoltaics!

https://qz.com/1913868/why-agricultural-land-is-better-than-rooftops-for-solar-panels/

0
Reply
gringojay
June 17, 2021 10:19 am

L.A. Freeway road rage just won’t be the same.

B2D35538-6311-4064-B20D-9C01340FE306.jpeg
3
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  gringojay
June 17, 2021 10:50 am

More like a return to the Dark Ages where human life and the filth they lived in was worthless to society’s “betters,” sorta like the back streets of San Fran or under a freeway overpass in LA today.

Bringoutyadead_MP.jpg
1
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
June 17, 2021 10:19 am

Thanks. I love the laughs that come from doing the math on the “build back better”.

2
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
June 17, 2021 11:16 am

Build back better for someone else

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
June 17, 2021 10:23 am

“I live in California, the heart of the green lunacy.”

Massachusetts is just as bad. It was MA that sued the EPA in the Supreme Court to require it to declare carbon emissions a pollutant.

5
Reply
Rud Istvan
June 17, 2021 10:25 am

Doncha know math is racist because it requires correct answers. Green math isn’t, because it doesn’t. Just ask the squad.

6
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 17, 2021 11:18 am

Green math is idealistic, propagandist counting, which is, ironically, based on naive assumptions/assertions.

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
June 17, 2021 10:29 am

“today’s “watermelon environmentalists”, who are green on the outside and solid Marxist red on the inside”

I think many are not Marxist- but, their fault is that they foolishly think we can have a modern civilization with no impact to nature. I prefer to call them naive pagans. Many are wealthy like Gore and Kerry- I doubt they want to spread around THEIR wealth like good Marxists should. I blame their stupidity on never having real jobs where you have to get your hands dirty. Ivory tower intellectuals.

3
Reply
Sid Abma
June 17, 2021 10:36 am

It’s time to again look at coal. America has more BTU’s in our coal than what natural gas and oil can deliver combined. It’s time to become Energy Wise. Coal can be combusted and emit less CO2 into the atmosphere than what natural gas does.

[No Soliciting~cr]

Last edited 1 hour ago by Charles Rotter
-2
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Sid Abma
June 17, 2021 11:03 am

Once again, Sid pops up to peddle his solution that doesn’t work for problem that doesn’t exist.

Sid, I see you are still having trouble getting anyone to pony up to support your scheme.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Sid Abma
June 17, 2021 11:04 am

Anthony, I’ve seen you chastise other posters for putting links to their own blogs.
How does directing others to their own investment scheme any different?

0
Reply
Charles Rotter
Admin
Reply to  MarkW
June 17, 2021 11:23 am

Well, it’s not a link and Anthony doesn’t read every comment. But yeah, I’ll take care of it.

3
Reply
Tim Gorman
June 17, 2021 10:40 am

That’s 8.3 MW per square kilometer of ground area.”

Not sure I buy this. A square kilometer is about 1/3 of a section (247 acre). That seems like a very small area in which to generate 8MW of electricty. I’m not sure that includes all the extra ground required for maintenance sheds, warehouse sheds, access roads, right-of-way, etc.

Is my math wrong?

2
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Tim Gorman
June 17, 2021 11:06 am

The further north you go, the more the panels have to be tilted towards the south in order to maximize solar collection. The greater the angle of tilt, the further apart the panels have to be in order avoid shading each other.

2
Reply
Phil Rae
June 17, 2021 10:40 am

Another great article, Willis…..thanks for continuing your mission to help debunk this nonsense.

However, as long as the MSM pumps out its propaganda and innumerate (& often corrupt) politicians keep voting for laws that destroy our civilisation and culture, we face an uphill struggle.

I keep hoping the energy companies will shut off supplies for a few days just to let people understand what it means to have no hydrocarbons! Now that would be a wake up call….

4
Reply
Mr.
June 17, 2021 10:41 am

Willis, the greenies know deep down that their wind & solar won’t cut it.

And that somebody else will have to effect a practical solution for supply of reliable electricity ongoing.

BUT, the greenies want to always be in a position to lambaste ANY developments that provide cheap, reliable power for the masses. Fuels that reviled consumerism, doncha know.

That’s the very essence of climate virtue signaling

1
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
June 17, 2021 10:41 am

But they are willing to drag California and all Californians over an economic cliff to try.

3
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
June 17, 2021 11:19 am

First, baby, then granny, then community.

0
Reply
George Daddis
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
June 17, 2021 12:28 pm

Remember that Joe Biden claims that California is his model for the resto of the US.

1
Reply
Coeur de Lion
June 17, 2021 10:45 am

Sent the link to the wierd undemocratic Climate Change Committee in U.K. which plans to crash our economy on purpose

4
Reply
markl
June 17, 2021 10:46 am

The force in anti fossil fuel people runs deep. Facts don’t faze them. The propaganda has been very effective and I doubt experience would make much difference either. I can see them dying from lack of fossil fuels and still not relinquishing their dogma.

5
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  markl
June 17, 2021 11:08 am

It’s like a feedback loop.

Leftists demand taxes on companies because apparently companies aren’t paying their fair share.
Businesses raise their prices in order to compensate for the higher taxes.
Leftists condemn businesses for being greedy, demand higher taxes as a punishment.

5
Reply
JamesD
Reply to  MarkW
June 17, 2021 12:13 pm

This is why smart leftists are switching from advocating socialism to advocating fascism.

0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  JamesD
June 17, 2021 1:13 pm

Fascism is a form of socialism. Even Fabian socialism was fascistic. Socialism was supposed to produce heartier warriors the better to subdue the lesser races.

0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
June 17, 2021 10:47 am

Texas has a somewhat similar warning to California, checked around didn’t find much wind or gusts on the coast near the wind farms and San Antonio, apparently need to relearn as those found out when they built the first windmills. Texas coast is famous for its winds, just beginning the slow season, except for the too much category.

1
Reply
Eric Brownson
June 17, 2021 10:47 am

Assuming it’s possible to reduce emissions by 80% by 2030, what effect would that have on the climate? No one ever addresses that question. My guess is there will be NO measurable effect on climate.

5
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Eric Brownson
June 17, 2021 11:14 am

Good guess. It’s actually more ridiculous than none—it’s much less than none.

I just ran the numbers. California is 7% of US CO2 emissions, and US is 14% of the world, so CA is 1% of world.
By comparison, China alone is presently increasing its emissions by 0.8% annually. So California trying reduce 80% by 2030 is overmatched by China alone increasing over 7x by 2030.

3
Reply
Raven
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 17, 2021 11:54 am

. . . so CA is 1% of world.

If CA were to sink below the waves tomorrow and you ran up a chart of CO2 levels from Mauna Loa, wouldn’t it be impossible to see a blip at the monitoring resolution used?

1
Reply
TonyL
June 17, 2021 10:48 am

Siting is truly the issue, particularly with nuclear plants.
However, done with care, very positive results can be obtained. Here I detail the placement of just a few nuclear reactors which would have a salutary effect on the CA energy environment.

Site 1) Two reactors – Sacramento, one reactor on the site of the state legislature, the other on top of the governor.

Site 2) One reactor – Los Angeles, on the current city hall.

Other reactors can be placed wherever they will do the most good. CARB, the Clean Air Resource Board recommends itself as a useful site.

10
Reply
OweninGA
Reply to  TonyL
June 17, 2021 11:58 am

Those sites are for the Chernobyl style graphite reactors – right?

2
Reply
JamesD
Reply to  TonyL
June 17, 2021 12:15 pm

I don’t know. Using those sites for long term waste storage seems attractive also.

1
Reply
ANDREW BURNETTE
June 17, 2021 10:52 am

Amen. The author has hit the high points.

I wish he had added another “not to mention” portion where he listed the other stuff that is less obvious, but still boggles the mind. Things such as:

  • installing chargers for the millions (yes, millions) of cars that park on the street due to no garage.
  • installing and upgrading thousands of electric substations in residential areas for distributing to those chargers.
  • electrifying the heavy trucks that distribute our goods (you can’t get to 80% below 1990 without changing those).
  • etc…
Last edited 2 hours ago by ANDREW BURNETTE
6
Reply
Timo, not that one
Reply to  ANDREW BURNETTE
June 17, 2021 11:52 am

Just return to horse and carriage, dirt roads, candles, whale oil, fireplaces, 47 year life span, etc. etc.
Problem solved.

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Timo, not that one
June 17, 2021 1:17 pm

Except for equine methane and the fact that wood has a higher carbon to hydrogen ratio than coal, which is higher than oil, which is higher than gas. CH4 is close to running on hydrogen rather than carbon. Which is why the US, without signing, has met the Kyoto reductions while so many other signees haven’t.

0
Reply
Crispin Pemberton-Pigott
June 17, 2021 10:54 am

To make that much hardware would require most of the fossil fuel in the world. If we didn’t follow that path, it might last long enough to bring small scale fusion or other nuclear plants on line and run everything on electricity.

While that is an option, we could also admit that there are good reasons to continue making liquid fuels our of any available material that works. There is a great deal to be said for liquid energy carriers. Algae and sunlight would be sufficient.

-3
Reply
MarkW
June 17, 2021 11:00 am

I wonder if the trolls who declared that the power problems in Texas as proof that Texas can’t run a power grid will have anything to say about the repeated problems in California?

4
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  MarkW
June 17, 2021 1:06 pm

Also, CA is connected to the national grid. So being connected to the national grid is not the panacea that some want to believe.

1
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  MarkW
June 17, 2021 1:18 pm

TX is connected to another grid, which is connected to the others.

0
Reply
Fred Haynie
June 17, 2021 11:00 am

The political and economic solution to this problem is for the “greens” to officially recognize natural gas as a renewable biogas that nature has spent millions of years producing more than we can use for decades. In addition we can produce it from coal and most any form of biomass. It burns clean and efficiently. It burns four hydrogen atoms for each carbon atom. The “greens” can the push rooftop solar with natural gas fired backup generators. Power companies can continue to convert coal fired plants to natural gas. We need more storage and pipelines in our future.

1
Reply
n.n
June 17, 2021 11:02 am

Environmentalism is an extremist philosophy with a narrow, nominally environment-oriented focus, where in fact it is analogous to anarchy in service to single/central/monopolistic/minority solutions. Conservativism is a philosophy of moderation. American conservativism is Pro-Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness under a Constitutional framework of reconciliation.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
June 17, 2021 11:04 am

I guess Palo Verde Nuclear power output at 3.3 gw will need to continue for many more decades to prop up California, at their expense of course.

1
Reply
TEWS_Pilot
June 17, 2021 11:04 am

WWMichaelMannSay?

Michael Mann We are DOOMED.jpg
0
Reply
Hokey Schtick
June 17, 2021 11:10 am

Always good to come across yclept, a word not used nearly enough these days. Thank you Willis.

1
Reply
Timo, not that one
Reply to  Hokey Schtick
June 17, 2021 12:18 pm

For me, a welcome improvement to my vocabulary.

1
Reply
clipe
Reply to  Hokey Schtick
June 17, 2021 12:39 pm

https://www.wordsense.eu/clepe/

clipe(d) is the Scottish version.

Last edited 43 minutes ago by clipe
0
Reply
Lawrence Sellin
June 17, 2021 11:11 am

Willis, as a Californian, are you enjoying the current “global cooling?”
.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/abnormal-temperatures-bake-arizona-california-western-us-in-triple-digits-expect-to-see-more-heat-waves-in-the-future/ar-AAL7Xb7?ocid=uxbndlbing

-5
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Lawrence Sellin
June 17, 2021 11:32 am

Lawrence,
Grasping basic energy and emissions facts I take it are not your strong point.
You seem to miss the point on the futility of the climate scam’s renewable energy push even if one believes the climate models.
Wind and solar are unreliable, always will be. They have to be backed up by something else that is dispatchable and reliable. And wind turbines, blades, and towers along with and solar panel farms’ life cycle end-to-end emissions elated to their manufacture, construction, siting, and tear-down and life time maintenance means they will barely break even on emissions in exchange for the huge environmental damage that mining for the raw materials needed at the scale for the amount fossil fuel replacement envisioned.

And the Greentards steadfast refusal to accept nuclear power as the emissions-free alternative solution to wind and solar lunacy clearly exposes the climate change scam for the intentional destruction of Western captialism and democracies that it is.

Go do some homework.

4
Reply
Lawrence Sellin
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
June 17, 2021 12:44 pm

Solar is not unreliable. The sun rises in the morning each day.

-3
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Lawrence Sellin
June 17, 2021 1:08 pm

If a cloud passes over the panels, the output of the panels plummet.
If dust or bird poop build up on the panels, the output of the panels plummet.
As you mention, the output of the panels drop to zero at night.

Solar panels are the very definition of unreliable.

1
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Lawrence Sellin
June 17, 2021 12:13 pm

As for your “global cooling” allusion, what we have right now is a classic meridonal pattern (probably related to being a more common phenomenon in the several years around solar cycle minimum) in the jet stream bringing in waves of hot and cold to mid-latitudes to the edge of the Arctic circle, i.e a wavy jet stream.
In about 2-3 weeks, the pattern will likely be reversed, and all we’ll be hearing about from the biased media is how hot it is in the Eastern US, where today it is running cooler than normal.

610day20210611-USNOAA.jpg
5
Reply
Lawrence Sellin
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
June 17, 2021 12:48 pm

The “classic” pattern sets records? http://coolwx.com/record/

-3
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Lawrence Sellin
June 17, 2021 1:10 pm

Quite easily. If you knew anything about meteorology, you would have known that.

0
Reply
Timo, not that one
Reply to  Lawrence Sellin
June 17, 2021 1:18 pm

Yes we know. Record high temperature measurement means catastrophic global warming, end of world event. Record low temperature measurement means catastrophic climate emergency, end of world event. Either case requires the immediate adoption of worldwide communism, or else face the end of the world.
I’ve seen this somewhere before. Oh yes, every day on the mainstream media for the last 50 years.
Yawn.

0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Lawrence Sellin
June 17, 2021 1:22 pm

How about all those cold records broken this winter?

CA’s state heat record remains 1913.

0
Reply
Timo, not that one
Reply to  Lawrence Sellin
June 17, 2021 12:21 pm

I guess you don’t hang around here a lot.

2
Reply
Lawrence Sellin
Reply to  Timo, not that one
June 17, 2021 12:48 pm

I come here for the laughs

-1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Lawrence Sellin
June 17, 2021 1:10 pm

Yes, we do get quite a kick out of you. Thanks.

0
Reply
Robert of Texas
June 17, 2021 11:28 am

Well, I am sorry to say this but apparently we Texans have decided to give you nut-job Californians a run for “who is the biggest idiot state?” We are behind at the moment, but but our wonderful ERCOT agency is plowing ahead with more wind turbines even after Freezagedon.

We just received another “rolling blackout warning” notice this week and it’s still early June. What is late July and August going to be like? I know – more wind turbines…never mind the wind doesn’t blow that hard in the Summer here.

Someone is getting really rich off of this.

3
Reply
Doonman
June 17, 2021 11:32 am

Whenever CAISO issues an alert to save electricity, I dry my laundry and turn on the air conditioner.

Saving electricity is a fools errand. The California grid needs to crash routinely and often so people actually experience the policies of the idiots they elected to office.

8
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Doonman
June 17, 2021 12:28 pm

Bumper sticker meme to make Green heads explode:

comeandchangeit-meme.jpg
2
Reply
Right-Handed Shark
June 17, 2021 11:34 am

griff will be along shortly to explain how this is all doable with the new technologies that are just around the corner, namely:

Night-time solar
Static air turbines
Grid scale batteries.

No, really!

5
Reply
Clyde Spencer
June 17, 2021 11:39 am

Another problem unique to California is that siting nuclear plants on the coast exposes them to potential damage from a tsunami, as happened with Fukushima. Northern California is also uniquely vulnerable to earthquakes near the coast. That risk shut down the construction of a plant north of San Francisco when it was found that a splinter fault from the San Andreas went right through the excavation for the reactor.

Siting them inland, away from the major population centers that need the power, would eliminate the risk from tsunamis, and reduce the risk from earthquakes [The Auburn Dam project was aborted when, preparing the site on the American River for the actual dam, apparently active faults were exposed.], but then there are issues of cooling water for the reactor and steam turbines. The waste heat would be detrimental to the biota in the local rivers, which are already so contentious that recreational gold dredging has been outlawed. Availability of cooling water from rivers and reservoirs might be problematic in drought years, which are, and always have been, frequent in California.

Nuclear plants do, however, have the advantage that fewer sites and less acreage required means there is more likelihood of getting the construction approved, anywhere but California!

2
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
June 17, 2021 1:13 pm

The faults in CA are strike slip, not subduction. Tsunami’s in CA are usually measured in inches, not meters.

0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
June 17, 2021 1:24 pm

A fleet of floating nuclear power plants!

0
Reply
GrayCat
June 17, 2021 12:01 pm

Thank you for clear, factual, open truth. I hope this goes viral immediately.

1
Reply
Duane
June 17, 2021 12:04 pm

To paraphrase the great Tina Turner,

“What’s logic got to do with it, got to do with it, got to do with it?”

0
Reply
Robert H Watt
June 17, 2021 12:11 pm

The UK government intends to phase out ICE cars starting in 2030. My thoughts on this policy are set out below:

ASSESSMENT OF THE PRACTICALITY OF REPLACING ICE CARS WITH ELECTRICALLY POWERED CARS IN THE UK

Basic Facts:
1. A battery with a capacity of 75kWh is needed to provide a car with a range of 250 miles.
2. The maximum charging capacity available in most UK homes is 7kW (single phase supply).
3. The time needed to charge a 75kWh battery from a home supply overnight is, therefore,
around 11 hours.
4. Currently, there are around 32 million private cars registered for use on the UK’s roads.
5. Therefore, the electrical generation capacity needed for car battery charging alone would be
32 x 10^6 x 7 x 10^3 = 224 x 10^9 Watts, or 224 GW.
6. The average electricity demand in the UK is currently around 39 GW produced by an
installed capacity of around 65 GW.
7. Total electricity demand would increase to 39 + 224 = 263 GW, which implies installed
capacity would need to rise to around 400 GW, plus a corresponding uprating of the
transmission grid.

Conclusions:
1. The UK’s electrical generation capacity will need increase by about 600% to cope with an
all-electric car fleet.
2. Alternatively, the entire fleet of private cars will have to be reduced to about 5M.

Open Question:
When legislating for an all-electric private car fleet, were the UK government and parliament aware that they would need to increase the UK’s electrical generation capacity six-fold or deny car ownership to a majority of its citizens?

2
Reply
Jan de Jong
Reply to  Robert H Watt
June 17, 2021 12:41 pm

The EV is ofcourse a solution for a non-existing problem. That said, the charging would have to accommodate actual daily use, not 250 miles.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Robert H Watt
June 17, 2021 1:15 pm

In step 5 you are using all of the home’s available electric power to charge the car.
Nothing left for lights, TV, etc.

0
Reply
Mike Smith
June 17, 2021 12:13 pm

Thank you Willis. Sadly, huge numbers of Californians just don’t want to accept this basic math. Half of them seem to believe that Elon Musk is going to pull a few hundred GW out of a place where solar panels won’t work 🙂

Interestingly, CAISO have disappeared all of their their current demand/supply data. Either that or something broke due to the (not very) excessive heat:

http://www.caiso.com/TodaysOutlook/Pages/supply.html

First time I’ve seen all the data vanish from those pages. I wonder what it is they don’t want us to know?

1
Reply
Darren
June 17, 2021 12:24 pm

“…allowing for peak power and downtime, we have to increase our generation capacity by about 307 gigawatts (GW, or 109 watts).”
How did you come up with 307 GW? Did you account for 50% generation capacity?
Is there a source for that or is it general practice?

0
Reply
gbaikie
June 17, 2021 12:47 pm

Does government keep track of how much CO2 it emits.
So for State of California all Federal, local and State and all their employees- and anyone the government to pays salaries to, so including private contractors- or if government paying more 1/2 a parties salary [all their CO2 emission]. Maybe govt could lower this by 80%.

1
Reply
Lawrence Sellin
June 17, 2021 12:56 pm

The genius says wind turbines cause cancer: https://th.bing.com/th/id/OIP.R8MnGC5JSXi41xUg90_DugHaDx?pid=ImgDet&rs=1

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

