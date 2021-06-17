Aerosols Climate Models

Models In Turmoil: Underestimation Of Satellite-Based Cloud-Aerosol Interaction “Hampering Climate Change Projections”

Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 16. June 2021

Climate scientists have been underestimating the role of aerosol-cloud interactions, a new study suggests, thus again throwing climate models into disarray… accurate future climate projections unlikely.

new paper by Hailing et al appearing in Nature Communications found a “significant underestimation of radiative forcing by aerosol–cloud interactions derived from satellite-based methods.

Image: Nature,  cropped here.

Accurate projections of future climate change hampered

The new paper’s abstract notes that satellite-based estimates of radiative forcing by aerosol–cloud interactions (RFaci) are consistently smaller than those from global models, and thus hamper accurate projections of future climate change.

That means that climate modelers are not simulating the climate system correctly, and thus makes accurate climate projections unlikely.

By acting as cloud condensation nuclei (CCN), aerosols act as cloud condensation nuclei and thus can alter cloud properties and precipitation. This influences the Earth’s radiation budget and hence climate change. This means a major model perturbation in a very complex system.

“An increase in CCN number concentration will generate a cloud with more droplets,” the authors say. “The consequence is scattering more solar radiation back to space, thus exerting a negative climate forcing.”

The authors show that the discrepancy could be substantially reduced by correcting sampling biases and satellite measurements tend to artificially discard the clouds with high cloud fraction.

Clouds’ cooling effect underestimated

This has significant implications, as the missed clouds exert a stronger cooling effect and are more sensitive to aerosol perturbations.

The abstract continues:

By accounting for the sampling biases, the magnitude of RFaci (from −0.38 to −0.59 W m−2) increases by 55% globally (133% over land and 33% over ocean). Notably, the RFaci further increases to −1.09 W m−2 when switching total aerosol optical depth (AOD) to fine-mode AOD that is a better proxy for CCN than AOD. In contrast to previous weak satellite-based RFaci, the improved one substantially increases (especially over land), resolving a major difference with models.”

billtoo
June 17, 2021 6:05 pm

clouds and asphalt driveways at noon just seem to escape our betters

nicholas tesdorf
June 17, 2021 6:18 pm

If the climate modelers are not simulating climate systems correctly,thus making accurate climate projections impossible, then your guess is as good as mine and we can all go home, relax, and get back to sanity..

Joel O'Bryan
June 17, 2021 6:48 pm

File this finding on RF from aerosol-CCN interaction failure under “Reason # 1,742. Why GCM’s are junk science.”

Last edited 1 hour ago by joelobryan
Smart Rock
June 17, 2021 7:21 pm

The new paper’s abstract notes that satellite-based estimates of radiative forcing by aerosol–cloud interactions (RFaci) are consistently smaller than those from global models, and thus hamper accurate projections of future climate change.”

Editing that statement to try and tease out what they really mean:

The new paper’s abstract notes that satellite-based estimates of radiative forcing by aerosol–cloud interactions (RFaci) are consistently smaller than those from global models, and thus hamper accurate projections of future climate change alarming predictions of future catastrophic global warming.

stinkerp
June 17, 2021 7:28 pm

Well at least they’re admitting problems with the accuracy of the models, but they have their heads so far up their models they can’t see the crazy assumptions the foundation rests on. Fix the massively overstated forcings and the presumption of positive feedbacks from warming—upon which the entire doomsday hue and cry of “tipping points” is based, and for which there is not a shred of evidence—and they might get closer to what the real world is doing. But for now they overestimate warming by 50% to 300%. That’s not a little off. That’s spectacularly, embarrassingly, and clearly unscientifically off.

Last edited 25 minutes ago by stinkerp
Devils_Tower
June 17, 2021 7:44 pm

Another issue to consider…

From a Russian a while ago. Just starting to unwind.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1134/S1024856010040020?error=cookies_not_supported&code=f5190cde-dee3-4161-878d-532c56551f0e

If link is an issue while up date…

His claim is he has experimental evidence for the fact that condensation emits IR directly giving of more energy than would be expected from black body radiation.

Comments anyone?

Paul Johnson
June 17, 2021 7:54 pm

Don’t worry. They will find a way to “correct” this over-estimation in such a way that further increases future temperatures. It’s always worse than we thought.

