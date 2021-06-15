Energy Fail

ERCOT issues conservation alert… Media blames natural gas

David Middleton
Guest “Of course they did” by David Middleton

ERCOT = Electric Reliability Council of Texas

H/T to David Youatt for this suggested topic.

June 14 ERCOT News Release

News Release
June 14, 2021

Tight grid conditions expected due to high number of forced generation outages
Grid operator requests energy conservation

AUSTIN, TX, June 14, 2021 – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking Texans to reduce electric use as much as possible today through Friday, June 18. A significant number of forced generation outages combined with potential record electric use for the month of June has resulted in tight grid conditions.

Generator owners have reported approximately 11,000 MW of generation is on forced outage for repairs; of that, approximately 8,000 MW is thermal and the rest is intermittent resources. According to the summer Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy, a typical range of thermal generation outages on hot summer days is around 3,600 MW. One MW typically powers around 200 homes on a summer day.

“We will be conducting a thorough analysis with generation owners to determine why so many units are out of service,” said ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson. “This is unusual for this early in the summer season.”

According to generation owners, the number of outages should decrease throughout the week.

Wind output for today is expected to be 3,500 to 6,000 MW between 3 and 9 p.m. This is roughly 1,500 MW lower than what is typically available for peak conditions. Wind output is expected to increase as the week goes on.

Today’s peak load forecast may exceed 73,000 MW. The peak demand record for June is 69,123 MW set on June 27, 2018 between 4 and 5 p.m.

[…]

ERCOT

June 14 Texas Tribune Article

Texas grid operator urges electricity conservation as many power generators are unexpectedly offline and temperatures rise
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas says a large number of power plants are offline, but it could not provide details as to what may be causing the “very concerning” number of outages. At the same time, the state is experiencing near-record demand for electricity in June.

BY ERIN DOUGLAS JUNE 14, 2021

[…]

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said in a statement Monday that a significant number of unexpected power plant outages, combined with expected record use of electricity due to hot weather, has resulted in tight grid conditions. Approximately 12,000 megawatts of generation were offline Monday, or enough to power 2.4 million homes on a hot summer day.

ERCOT officials said the power plant outages were unexpected — and could not provide details as to what could be causing them.

[…]

Of the plants offline, about 9,600 megawatts of power, or nearly 80% of the outages, are from thermal power sources, which in Texas are largely natural-gas-fired power plants. That’s several times what ERCOT usually sees offline for thermal generation maintenance during a summer day. Typically, only about 3,600 megawatts of thermal generation are offline this time of year.

[…]

Texas Tribune
  • Monday is today, June 15.
  • The ERCOT statement had 11,000 MW offline, not 12,000.
  • The ERCOT statement had the thermal sources at 8,000 MW offline, not 9,600.

Reality: Summer is wind’s bad season

Wind has been ramping down since May, while natural gas has been ramping up.

Texas region generation, daily, past 31 days. EIA Hourly Electric Grid Monitor

Wind has sucked so bad lately, that solar has outperformed it.

Texas region generation, hourly, past 14 days. EIA Hourly Electric Grid Monitor

Let’s compare peak demand on June 14, 2021 at 4:00 PM to ERCOT’s expected peak summer 2021 capacity:

 1600 June 14, 2021  
 MW  MW % Expected
Expected Summer Peak Capacity       86,000       69,11980.4%
Natural Gas       43,860       45,589103.9%
Coal       11,524       10,88694.5%
Nuclear          4,214          3,82690.8%
Wind       21,328          3,68117.3%
Solar          3,268          4,954151.6%
Other          1,634             18311.2%
Storage             1720.0%

I calculated expected capacity by multiplying the expected total peak summer capacity (86,000 MW) by each sources share of ERCOT’s total capacity as listed in their June 2021 Fact Sheet.

ERCOT June 2021 Fact Sheet

ERCOT clearly didn’t expect wind to deliver 21,328 MW. They only expected wind to deliver 3,000 to 6,000 MW. At peak demand yesterday, wind delivered 3,681 MW. So, I suppose they could have semi-honestly stated that: “Wind was operating almost as well as expected”.

Wind not only sucks in summer, it sucks worst at midday during summer.

At 1:30 PM today, wind was delivering 901 MW… roughly 4% capacity factor. (ERCOT)

Natural gas kicks @$$

Unless ERCOT was expecting natural gas to deliver significantly more than 51% of 86,000 MW (June 2021 fact sheet), it delivered 104% of what was expected. Texas has two nuclear power generating stations: Comanche Peak and South Texas. Each station has two reactors. As of June 14, Comanche Peak 2 was offline. A June 15 E&E news article indicated that the 1,150 MW Comanche Peak 2 is offline due to a transformer fire. Comanche Peak 2 went offline on June 7. The E&E article also indicates >9,000 MW of thermal sources being offline. Since Comanche Peak 2 has been offline for a week, it’s not the difference between ERCOT’s 8,000 MW and the media’s >9,000 MW.

I don’t doubt that some thermal generation units are offline right now. It could even be the 8,000 MW cited by ERCOT. However, based on actual output, it’s hard to see anything under-performing except for wind power.

When the EIA Hourly Electric Grid Monitor gets updated for today’s output, I’ll post a sequel to see how things have changed since yesterday. The ERCOT website shows demand currently peaking at 69,597 MW, with about 3,100 MW of reserve capacity online.

Wind doesn’t just suck in Texas right now

Wind works pretty well in Texas… When it works, mostly spring and fall.

Last winter the SJW morons wailed that Texas wind power failed because we were too cheap to winterize our wind turbines. Being SJW morons, they never checked to see that the grids to the north of ERCOT (SWPP & MISO) experienced similar wind power failures. Well guess what? The winds in SWPP and MISO are also sucking right now.

Featured Image

The featured image is a “meme.” I have little doubt that SJW morons are already hard at work fact-checking it. I’ll be very disappointed if they don’t provide some comic relief in the comments section… Something along the lines of: “That wind turbine is not in Texas…”

The original image is from this article: The true cost of wind turbine fires and protection.

Thomas Gasloli
June 15, 2021 2:21 pm

Wind in MISO is stupidity but they are planning to shutdown 2 large coal facilities in MI and replace them with wind. What could go wrong? Oh, and, they want us all to replace our autos with plug in EVs.

Rud Istvan
June 15, 2021 2:25 pm

I checked at EIA, which posts average over several years wind capacity factors by month for US and TX. Sure enough, the three lowest TX wind capacity factor months are June, July, and August—which are also TX three peak load months because of AC demand. Wind does least when needed most. Bassackwards!

dk_
June 15, 2021 2:32 pm

“We will be conducting a thorough analysis with generation owners to determine why so many units are out of service,” said ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson. “This is unusual for this early in the summer season.”

Intermittent and makeup running at low capacity causes more maintenance cycles for gas or “thermal” powered plants and for their support infrastructure. Several reliable and comparatively clean coal plants have shut down recently, as well, before their end-of-life. Last I read they were to be dismantled rather than converted to gas (usually an expensive complete rebuild, but salvaging and recycling a substantial amount of infrastructure and support).

But the investigation/analysis won’t find any fault with ERCOT. Wonder who they’ll blame?

Dennis G Sandberg
June 15, 2021 2:34 pm

Get a few more liberals from California joining Texas’ voting rolls and they’ll end up with 8 times as much solar to get through the midday peak when wind is especially weak. Throw in a few $billion for battery storage “just to be sure”.

H. D. Hoese
June 15, 2021 2:50 pm

I wrote my state senator about this, especially that we tried this failed experiment some 4 decades ago, knew about wind problems long before. Got this response from an aid.
“Thank you for reaching out about the shortfalls of renewable energy. Senator Kolkhorst agrees that we cannot rely 100% on renewable sources of energy. Senator Kolkhorst supported legislation that ensures that non dispatchable forms of generation have to pay when they are unable to operate. Further Senator Kolkhorst fought hard to end tax exemption programs like Chapter 313 that distort the Texas energy generation portfolio. Along with the passage of SB 3 that the provides mapping of critical infrastructure and fines for generators failing to winterize, hopefully balance will restored to the mix of power generation.”

I suspect that they are still putting up windmills, headed for whooping crane country. Whoopers are smarter than those who put up windmills though.

Mike McMillan
June 15, 2021 2:57 pm

It’s 90° in Houston today, so I guess I can unplug the space heater and save some electricity. I can always break out the sweaters if it gets any colder.

Olen
June 15, 2021 2:57 pm

They really are saving the world by making life miserable? Or cashing in on temporary innovations.

