ERCOT issues conservation alert… Media blames natural gas

June 14 ERCOT News Release

News Release

June 14, 2021 Tight grid conditions expected due to high number of forced generation outages

Grid operator requests energy conservation AUSTIN, TX, June 14, 2021 – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking Texans to reduce electric use as much as possible today through Friday, June 18. A significant number of forced generation outages combined with potential record electric use for the month of June has resulted in tight grid conditions. Generator owners have reported approximately 11,000 MW of generation is on forced outage for repairs; of that, approximately 8,000 MW is thermal and the rest is intermittent resources. According to the summer Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy, a typical range of thermal generation outages on hot summer days is around 3,600 MW. One MW typically powers around 200 homes on a summer day. “We will be conducting a thorough analysis with generation owners to determine why so many units are out of service,” said ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson. “This is unusual for this early in the summer season.” According to generation owners, the number of outages should decrease throughout the week. Wind output for today is expected to be 3,500 to 6,000 MW between 3 and 9 p.m. This is roughly 1,500 MW lower than what is typically available for peak conditions. Wind output is expected to increase as the week goes on. Today’s peak load forecast may exceed 73,000 MW. The peak demand record for June is 69,123 MW set on June 27, 2018 between 4 and 5 p.m. […] ERCOT

June 14 Texas Tribune Article

Texas grid operator urges electricity conservation as many power generators are unexpectedly offline and temperatures rise

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas says a large number of power plants are offline, but it could not provide details as to what may be causing the “very concerning” number of outages. At the same time, the state is experiencing near-record demand for electricity in June. BY ERIN DOUGLAS JUNE 14, 2021 […] The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said in a statement Monday that a significant number of unexpected power plant outages, combined with expected record use of electricity due to hot weather, has resulted in tight grid conditions. Approximately 12,000 megawatts of generation were offline Monday, or enough to power 2.4 million homes on a hot summer day. ERCOT officials said the power plant outages were unexpected — and could not provide details as to what could be causing them. […] Of the plants offline, about 9,600 megawatts of power, or nearly 80% of the outages, are from thermal power sources, which in Texas are largely natural-gas-fired power plants. That’s several times what ERCOT usually sees offline for thermal generation maintenance during a summer day. Typically, only about 3,600 megawatts of thermal generation are offline this time of year. […] Texas Tribune

Monday is today, June 15.

The ERCOT statement had 11,000 MW offline, not 12,000.

The ERCOT statement had the thermal sources at 8,000 MW offline, not 9,600.

Reality: Summer is wind’s bad season

Wind has been ramping down since May, while natural gas has been ramping up.

Texas region generation, daily, past 31 days. EIA Hourly Electric Grid Monitor

Wind has sucked so bad lately, that solar has outperformed it.

Texas region generation, hourly, past 14 days. EIA Hourly Electric Grid Monitor

Let’s compare peak demand on June 14, 2021 at 4:00 PM to ERCOT’s expected peak summer 2021 capacity:

1600 June 14, 2021 MW MW % Expected Expected Summer Peak Capacity 86,000 69,119 80.4% Natural Gas 43,860 45,589 103.9% Coal 11,524 10,886 94.5% Nuclear 4,214 3,826 90.8% Wind 21,328 3,681 17.3% Solar 3,268 4,954 151.6% Other 1,634 183 11.2% Storage 172 0.0%

I calculated expected capacity by multiplying the expected total peak summer capacity (86,000 MW) by each sources share of ERCOT’s total capacity as listed in their June 2021 Fact Sheet.

ERCOT clearly didn’t expect wind to deliver 21,328 MW. They only expected wind to deliver 3,000 to 6,000 MW. At peak demand yesterday, wind delivered 3,681 MW. So, I suppose they could have semi-honestly stated that: “Wind was operating almost as well as expected”.

Wind not only sucks in summer, it sucks worst at midday during summer.

At 1:30 PM today, wind was delivering 901 MW… roughly 4% capacity factor. (ERCOT)

Natural gas kicks @$$

Unless ERCOT was expecting natural gas to deliver significantly more than 51% of 86,000 MW (June 2021 fact sheet), it delivered 104% of what was expected. Texas has two nuclear power generating stations: Comanche Peak and South Texas. Each station has two reactors. As of June 14, Comanche Peak 2 was offline. A June 15 E&E news article indicated that the 1,150 MW Comanche Peak 2 is offline due to a transformer fire. Comanche Peak 2 went offline on June 7. The E&E article also indicates >9,000 MW of thermal sources being offline. Since Comanche Peak 2 has been offline for a week, it’s not the difference between ERCOT’s 8,000 MW and the media’s >9,000 MW.

I don’t doubt that some thermal generation units are offline right now. It could even be the 8,000 MW cited by ERCOT. However, based on actual output, it’s hard to see anything under-performing except for wind power.

When the EIA Hourly Electric Grid Monitor gets updated for today’s output, I’ll post a sequel to see how things have changed since yesterday. The ERCOT website shows demand currently peaking at 69,597 MW, with about 3,100 MW of reserve capacity online.

Wind doesn’t just suck in Texas right now

Wind works pretty well in Texas… When it works, mostly spring and fall.

Last winter the SJW morons wailed that Texas wind power failed because we were too cheap to winterize our wind turbines. Being SJW morons, they never checked to see that the grids to the north of ERCOT (SWPP & MISO) experienced similar wind power failures. Well guess what? The winds in SWPP and MISO are also sucking right now.

Featured Image

The featured image is a “meme.” I have little doubt that SJW morons are already hard at work fact-checking it. I’ll be very disappointed if they don’t provide some comic relief in the comments section… Something along the lines of: “That wind turbine is not in Texas…”

The original image is from this article: The true cost of wind turbine fires and protection.

