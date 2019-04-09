A MODEST SUGGESTION REGARDING RENEWABLE ENERGY

By KEVIN KILTY,
Introduction
This past March 12 the Center of the American Experiment (CAE) released a study of projected power costs for Minnesota on the basis of its new policy mandating 50% renewable energy by year 20301. This study was soon afterward reported on the blogs PowerLine and Manhattan Contrarian.
Among the assumptions CAE made to calculate levelized cost of energy (LCOE) was that capacity factor for wind plants supplying Minnesota in year 2030 would average 40% over the course of a year. While this is not as high as the 44% projected by the Energy Information Agency (EIA), or the 40-60% forecast by National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) for year 20302, it still seemed high to me, and I began a short study of capacity factor to verify these assumptions. As sources of information I searched the various annual electricity profiles of EIA and technical documents of the EIA, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and NREL.
1. Capacity for Electric Generation
As explained in a technical document accompanying the various EIA State Electricity Profiles3, capacity factor is the ratio of actual electrical energy generated over a year to the maximum possible energy generation (plant capacity) adjusted by anticipated downtime. This adjustment, known as availability factor ranges from 0.97 for thermal plants to 0.99 for wind turbines, and is thus a small factor in most capacity calculations. In fact, it is not clear that it is even used at all for wind turbines.
Thus, capacity factor seems a very straight forward concept. Yet, the EIA State Electricity Profiles do not list capacity, but rather include a tab in their spreadsheet labeled Capability. Capability is defined nowhere among any glossaries or technical documents on the EIA site. However, a phone call to a staffer at EIA revealed that capability is most likely the Generating Summer Capacity or Net Summer Capacity5. It is, though, most undoubtedly the basis of capacity factor calculations.
Seasonal generating capacity is defined in many places, and always in the following way. A net summer capacity is the net power a generating station can deliver to a load during a multi-hour test operating at summer (May through October) conditions. Winter capacity would be similar except for being tested under conditions appropriate to the winter season of November through April. There is good reason for making such distinctions and tests for thermal plants. During a summer season the condenser side of a thermal plant might be unable to reach its low design temperature which inhibits its thermal efficiency. During winter, a different set of thermal parasitics comes into play; but these also reduce the net power delivered to load.
When it comes to wind turbines, however, all this sort of careful adjustment for power delivered to load under realistic conditions goes out the window. For wind turbines the net summer capacity is just the nameplate rating of the equipment. Yet, it is patently obvious that summer conditions would never produce net power from a wind turbine into a load at nameplate rating because the wind doesn’t blow.
Table 1 shows, as an example, the extreme (high and low) capacity factors for wind plants in selected states during the year 2017 and which winter or summer months this occurred in.
|State
|Summer
|Capacity Factor
|Winter
|Capacity Factor
|Colorado
|July
|22.3%
|December
|42.6%
|Montana
|July
|25.8%
|December
|44.4%
|New Mexico
|August
|23.6%
|November
|48.9%
|Wyoming
|July
|23.6%
|December
|40.6%
|Texas
|August
|23.3%
|March
|45.1%
|North Dakota
|August
|28.5%
|December
|59.1%
|South Dakota
|August
|22.2%
|December
|51.2%
|Iowa
|August
|16.0%
|February
|47.4%
|Minnesota
|August
|15.8%
|December
|49.2%
Table 1. Capacity factors for wind energy during summer and winter seasons in selected states. Statistics for year 2017. Data from EIA Annual Electricity Profile reports.
During the summer season, during August generally, capacity factors are always below 25%, and actually decline west to east across the country to values as low as 16% in Iowa and Minnesota. The actual numbers might change somewhat year to year, but the pattern is clear. Net summer capacity at wind plants is nowhere close to the capability published by the EIA. Compounding this is the typical pattern of electrical power usage which peaks nationwide during the late summer months of July and August–exactly during the times of lowest net capacity in wind plants.
2. A modest suggestion
LCOE may use projected average capacity factors ranging from 40% to 60%, but engineers do not design for average conditions. Instead, recognizing that the world presents uncertainties, they often design with particular uncertainties in mind. These may be worst case scenarios, or 99% certainty, or something similar, but never average conditions. We possess data regarding wind speeds at sufficiently fine time scale and measured over long enough periods to calculate an expected capacity from wind plants in any season or month, and could
calculate reasonable figures to any level of certainty required. In fact, even without plant specific data, a person can take weather station data at nearby sites and make a very reasonable calculation of net capacity in any month. Yet, we don’t bother. I suggest we should.
To add a realistic summer capacity to other measures of capability would have two positive effects on discussions of renewable energy.
First, with regard to discussions of power supply margins, one notices that government agencies treat the margin that new renewables add to the grid on the basis of nameplate rating6. This does not present much negative effect as long as wind and solar remain minor contributors to the seasonal net power landscape. However, as renewables attempt to reach the 40% to 50% of capacity envisioned in renewable portfolios, then people eventually will have to acknowledge that 1MW of nameplate wind power added to a system is actually only 160kW in the operation of that system in August.
Second, the so-called penetration of renewables into a system is often made on the basis of nameplate rating, or on actual generation with renewables being given priority to the grid. This has the pernicious effect of making renewables appear simple to integrate, and making renewable portfolios appear trouble free to mandate. To offer something like a worst summer month net capacity to augment other capability measures for renewable plants wouldn’t perfectly capture the complexity that uncertainties present, but it would inject more realism into any discussion. It would at minimum provide an explicit nod to the amount of overbuild required to make a reliable grid from renewables.
End notes:
how can wind power have 99% capacity factor?
It’s not the capacity factor. It’s the availability factor i.e. 99% of the time it’s available to operate (if there’s wind) and 1% of the time it’s unavailable due to maintenance etc. The 99% availability factor operates on the capacity factor so if capacity factor is 32% (what I’ve always read as being sort of reasonable) then the effective capacity is 32 x 99% = 31.68%.
The availability figure is irrespective of whether you use it, so if the wind blows doesn’t matter.
About once a month I check out google results for ammonia fuel in the past month. example
Ammonia has been produced using hydroelectricity to generate the necessary hydrogen for a long time. link Ammonia was used as fuel during WW2. The technology exists but the problem is efficiency.
Ammonia could be generated using wind power and then generate electricity when the wind doesn’t blow. For some reason, there is also interest in using ammonia as fuel for the giant two stroke diesel engines used in ocean going ships.
Anyway … ammonia looks more viable for storing energy than are grid scale batteries.
CommieB
That is a good lead. If any chemical can be produced cheaply within a modest distance of a wind farm and it is a fuel that can be used, it is a good leap forward. What about hydrogen peroxide? Dimethyl Ether?
The ideal would be a precursor that has some embedded energy and to which can be added more energy to create a fuel that when used results in releasing the embedded energy. The electricity input would be used to access the embedded energy.
The concept is sensible. Are there any candidate technologies?
The fact that so many of these things are induction machines, as opposed to synchronous, also needs to be cranked into the discussion. As more green gadgets are brought onto the grid due to enviro-virtue signaling by politicians, it’s no longer sufficient just to talk about capacity, as though nothing is needed but a place to plug in and use the megawatts. The discussion has to include other vital grid functions such as voltage, frequency, and reactive power.
Let’s face it folks, our energy grid is now a Prius. There is the nasty, filthy, disgusting, dirty fossil fuel baseload, topped off with a heaping helping of very expensive , intermittent, feel-good, Green Smug.
+1 Excellent analogy.
It’s interesting that the latest Prius, besides being ugly as sin, is just about as efficient as the best automotive diesel. Somewhere south of 60%. That is a max for any viable power plant, determined by thermodynamics.
η=T1−T2T1/T1, in Kelvin. T1 is input temperature, T2 is the exit temperature.
For example: 1300K-450K/1300K=.65, or 65% efficiency.
That fact is why fuel cell electricity production seems very attractive. Battery efficiency is not limited by temperatures, but the various electric potentials and losses. Batteries can be as efficient as 95% in returning electricity used in charging.
As the Romans used to say: “Quem deus vult perdere, prius dementat.” [The Prius drives nuts whom the gods would destroy.]
Unless renewables can produce electricity at or below the costs of fossil fueled power plants all households will suffer .
Of course households with little or no surplus income will be hardest hit .
Renewable’ s except hydro are not competitive and wind and solar need expensive back up to generate when the wind stops and the sun sets .
I saw a post recently in that researchers had come to the conclusion that poorer households were hardest hit with soaring power prices due to renewable generation .
Any one with more than a modicum of common sense would not have to do an extensive study to come to that ground breaking news.
Good article about ‘real’ capacity factor. Clearly 40% (of nameplate rating) will NEVER be achievable in the real world on a year-round basis. To assume otherwise is to assure that the power will go out just when your wife’s favorite TV show come on -or worse, in the middle of it – during a summer hot spell.
Note to self – DON”T make the wife mad!
Haven’t they discovered in Europe that the life of these turbines is turning out to be something like 25-30% lower than anticipated and their output declines over this lifetime? What would that do to “capacity” and “capability”? Re cost, the backup power plants would have to be higher design capacity to fill in the W mill decline, or redundancy mills would have to be a greater number. Deployment of renubles is virtually stalled in Europe and the fleet doesnt look like its going to be replaced given the arrival of the Russian Nordstream gas line and with the dismal failure in reducing CO2. This beast is dead.
I’m not a power engineer, but I can’t believe that the failure of this whole scheme is a surprise to engineers.
I was a power engineer, Gary. Responsible engineers have pointed out the problems with renewables from the beginning. But powerful green political players and vested interest profiteers have pushed the schemes on unsuspecting consumers.
The only effective response will be: “Wife, where did you put my yellow vest?”
Wasn’t there a study done using real data in Spain. I can’t remember if it was using solar panels or wind generator data. I do remember the results were not impressive.
What a bunch of BS…
U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) actually has baseline capacity factor numbers for all US windmill plants, which average ……wait for it… wait for it…… just 34% of nameplate (2013~2018 average)…. Oh, goody… (Similar to Germany’s wind capacity factor)
https://www.eia.gov/electricity/monthly/epm_table_grapher.php?t=epmt_6_07_b
Nuclear Power by far has the best capacity factor at around 92%….
Why the HELL do we waste $trillions on insane wind/solar boondoggles when Thorium MSRs will, by far, be the most sustainable, cheapest and safest form of energy, with an energy density that will be 2,000,000 TIMES that of fossil fuels, and will have a capacity factors exceeding 92% (no downtime required to change out fuel rods because they’re not used)…
China will have commercial Thorium MSRs in about 10 years, and will eat Western Civilization’s lunch, while we joust with windmills…
https://web.archive.org/web/20171214071933/https://www.iaea.org/NuclearPower/Downloadable/Meetings/2016/2016-10-31-11-03-NPTDS/05_TMSR_in_China.pdf
Western Leftists have gone insane…
Trump said recently that if they put up a windmill within sight of your house, your property value declines by 65 percent!
Trump is a real estate guy, you know. 🙂
The answers my friends, are blowin’ in the wind
The answers are blowin’ in the wind.
I concur with Gary Pearse’s comments, other factors that are used to improve the cost performance of wind turbines are:
a. Degradation in output of wind turbines is ignored. This is typically 1.6 % ± 0.2% per annum and this unrecoverable loss is attributed to gradual deterioration, such as fouling of the blades (which impedes the aerodynamic performance) and a gradual reduction in component efﬁciencies (gearbox, bearings and generator). These may not be recoverable by maintenance procedures but only by component replacement.
b. Design life is usually assumed to be 25 years but wind turbines rarely exceed a 20-year lifespan and can be as low as 15 years.