Good news for Australia’s Barrier Reef you’ll likely not hear about in the media

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Dr. Peter Ridd writes on his Facebook page:

In 2016, there was a major bleaching event in the northern section of the Reef.

There were doom headlines around the world and Prof Hughes, who led the monitoring of the coral, famously tweeted“I showed the results of the aerial surveys of bleaching on the GBR to my students. And then we wept”

It is time to stop crying.

The worst affected area for that event, around Lizard Island where coral cover halved, has now totally recovered. It only took 5 years. The bleaching certainly caused the worst mortality in this area since records began in 1985. In this period, it had not been smashed by cyclones like other areas further south. In future posts I’ll show some other regions with huge natural changes in coral cover. All except the Swains region are at, or above, long-term average values. Some, like the Townsville region, are at near-record highs.

See links below.

The rapid recovery of the coral in the Cooktown region is not surprising. Despite what our institutions are saying, these events are perfectly natural – they certainly did not start in the 1970’s as many scientists, such as Prof Hughes, claim.

The rapid recovery is also indicative of an ecosystem in excellent shape. If it was on its last legs, it would struggle to recover.One of the reasons it recovers quickly is that the coral in deeper water, which is not measured by the AIMS long term surveys, or the aerial surveys conducted by Prof Hughes, is relatively unaffected by bleaching. This means that there is still a huge amount of coral spawn produced close by that repopulates the shallow waters where bleaching was worse. In addition, spawn can drift hundreds of kilometers from other areas.

Thanks to the AIMS long term monitoring team for producing this data. They survey a hundred or so reefs for coral cover each year. It is a huge job and they have been doing it for 35 years. I have some slight reservations about the early data (see my book for more detail) but it is a great data set with useful quality assurance protocols. I just wish I could persuade AIMS to do the same with their coral growth rate data (coral coring) – but that is another story.

The trouble with this data is that it shows a quiet recovery. It is good news. But good news does not sell, so I doubt you will hear much about it in the media.

Reference Links:

1 https://twitter.com/profterr…/status/722512223067721728…

2 https://www.abc.net.au/…/great-barrier-reef…/12107054https://www.aims.gov.au/…/reef/latest-surveys.html…

3 ABC Radio National. (2016). Widespread coral bleaching detected on the Great Barrier Reef. [online] Available at: https://www.abc.net.au/…/widespread-coral…/7212760

John Tillman
June 15, 2021 6:02 pm

Bleaching: it’s a good thing!

Hold my beer while I clean house and reopen with new symbionts.

dk_
June 15, 2021 6:09 pm

Perhaps we should think of coral bleaching as a hibernation and renewal part of a lifecycle in a specific biome, instead of a growing disaster. I suppose that wouldn’t play well amongst the talking heads of 6 O’clock either.

John in Oz
June 15, 2021 6:17 pm

The news media are, for the most part, the bringers of bad news… and it’s not entirely the media’s fault, bad news gets higher ratings and sells more papers than good news. 

Peter McWilliams

As it ever was

WR2
June 15, 2021 6:25 pm

“The environment is doing fine, we’re all going to be ok. Send more money.”

Nope, that ain’t gonna cut it.

Daniel
June 15, 2021 6:28 pm

Climate doomers seem to think wildfires, coral bleaching, hurricanes and everything else are unnatural events and never happened before the industrial revolution. Soon they will start blaming any regular hot summer day on cLimAtE cHaNGe.

Joel O'Bryan
June 15, 2021 6:34 pm

Professor Hughes and his ilk continually re-prove Upton Sinclair’s observation on the time-less, very human intersection of greed with the stating of truth.

“It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.” – Upton Sinclair

The very foundation upon which the climate scam now rests depends entirely on that “not understanding” by so many supposed scientists.

Christopher Hanley
June 15, 2021 6:37 pm

Peter Ridd’s appeal in his important academic freedom case against James Cook University will be heard by the High Court of Australia in seven days on Wednesday 23 June.

commieBob
Reply to  Christopher Hanley
June 15, 2021 7:02 pm

My first thought when I saw Peter Ridd’s name was to wonder when his court date comes up.

I suspect that Australia’s High Court is like Canada’s Supreme Court in that they won’t hear a case they think is without merit. That gives me a bit of hope.

Mr.
June 15, 2021 6:49 pm

I’ve commented about this a few times now, but if ever coral worry-warts want to appreciate just how these things can grow like weeds, look no further than the Bikini Atoll reefs that were totally obliterated by atomic bombs testing in the 1950s, only to completely regrow in just 60 years to their former size and glory.

UV Meter
June 15, 2021 7:13 pm

Shallow and clear waters is where coral bleaching happens. Due to UV light (my specialty).
Recovery takes place as waters become deeper and cloudier – which absorbs most UVB.

https://www.nature.com/articles/365836a0

Easy to prove with a Solarmeter® UVB meter. Take one in a thin plastic baggie to bleached and healthy reefs and see for yourself the difference in UVB intensity at top of reefs.

https://www.solarmeter.com/product/model62/

PS: I sold my Solarmeter company in 2015. So if someone buys one the $ do not go to me.

