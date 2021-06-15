Coal on the palm - Czech Republic
Climate Activist Europe Firing Up Coal Plants as Gas Shortage Bites

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova; As Europe emerges from a harsh winter with depleted gas reserves, desperate European governments are increasingly firing up old coal plants to bridge the energy supply gap.

Gas Is So Scarce in Europe That Coal Is Making a Comeback

Market Trading Essentials

Europe is so short of natural gas that the continent — usually seen as the poster child for the global fight against emissions — is turning to coal to meet electricity demand that is now back to pre-pandemic levels.

Coal usage in the continent jumped 10% to 15% this year after a colder- and longer-than-usual winter left gas storage sites depleted, said Andy Sommer, team leader of fundamental analysis and modeling at Swiss trader Axpo Solutions AG. As economies reopen and people go back to the office, countries like Germany, the Netherlands and Poland turned to coal to keep the lights on.

“Energy demand has been pretty strong in Europe and we have seen a recovery from the pandemic,” Sommer said in an interview. “Gas storage is so low now that Europe cannot afford to run extra power generation with the fuel.”

“People thought Russia was going to book more capacity via Ukraine and that just hasn’t happened in a meaningful way,” said Trevor Sikorski, head of natural gas and energy transition at consultants Energy Aspects in London. “The market is super tight, it’s trying to get less gas into power.”

Read more: https://www.markettradingessentials.com/2021/06/gas-is-so-scarce-in-europe-that-coal-is-making-a-comeback/

Remember, these are the climate hypocrites who a few days ago issued a G7 communique declaring the end of coal.

JoNova reports the gas shortage is self inflicted. Harsh environmental rules and public opposition to fracking appear to have crushed European domestic gas investment. Nuclear power might have saved Europe, but anti-nuclear activism and a pan-European obsession with unreliable green energy appears to be leaving Europe utterly dependent on whether Russian President Putin decides to “book more capacity via Ukraine”.

9 Comments
Nick Stokes
June 15, 2021 10:08 pm

“Remember, these are the climate hypocrites who a few days ago issued a G7 communique declaring the end of coal.”

Well, the article goes on to say
“While it would be “fantastic” if politicians came to a deal, coal is likely to be phased out anyway by 2030, 2035, said Tonkin. “Politics are important, but you also have the economics of the transition really kicking in within that timeframe,” she said.”

StuM
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 15, 2021 10:22 pm

“coal is likely to be phased out anyway by 2030, 2035”

﻿Ursula Tonkin, portfolio manager of the Whitehelm Capital Low Carbon Core Infrastructure Fund”

Yep, no likelihood of bias or wishful thinking from her 🙂

Nick Stokes
Reply to  StuM
June 15, 2021 10:34 pm

It’s a fund that invests in core infrastructure. But yes, they do seem to find it advisable to assure investors that they are avoiding “high carbon”.

Crispin Pemberton-Pigott
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 15, 2021 10:31 pm

The “kicking in” will be the public kicking politicians and subversive “activists” in the butt when the power goes of 6 times a day. They will be “really kicking in” when it is only one for 2 hours in the morning and again at night – just like the African countries and Pacific villages that have been ignored all these years. Only 30% of people in Mozambique have grid electricity in a country that exports Terrawatts to its neighbours. There are 8 generator platforms at Kariba Dam, and only 2 generators.

Alan the Brit
June 15, 2021 10:11 pm

Well, sounds like Western Europe, or the EU as it currently is, is in hock to Russia that Putin has it by the throat, probably exactly where he wants it!!!

Crispin Pemberton-Pigott
Reply to  Alan the Brit
June 15, 2021 10:33 pm

That was the plan. Trap. Ruse. Agitate to ban fracking, remove coal, demonize nukes, sell them piped gas, then turn it off. It is hard to believe they fell for it, being so smart and all.

Hatter Eggburn
June 15, 2021 10:29 pm

Talking of Europe and activists – this Greenpeace protester is in jail after his parachute descent into a football stadium during the France-Germany match got tangled in floodlight wiring and debris fell to the ground injuring several spectators and narrowly missing some players:

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/57488478

When they issue their weasel-worded apology they will still include some smug eco message in the text.

The game ended 1-0 to France.

Nick Stokes
Reply to  Hatter Eggburn
June 15, 2021 10:39 pm

Sounds like anyone we know?

Craig from Oz
Reply to  Hatter Eggburn
June 15, 2021 11:25 pm

So does anyone know what this person parachuted out of?

The claws of a passing luck dragon? The middle of a rainbow? Solar heated hot air balloon?

Or an aircraft powered by ‘Fossil Fuels(tm)?

(also the irony of getting tangled in the light tower – which despite what the Greens wants us to believe, was NOT powered by renewable energy at that moment – is not lost)

