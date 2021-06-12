Aussie PM Scott Morrison Brandishes a Lump of Coal in Parliament
Climate Politics

Biden Official: G7 Climate Talks “to show that democracy can deliver”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
10 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Democracy on trial? As Aussie Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at the G7 with a voter mandate to export coal as fast as it can be extracted, an unnamed Biden official appears to be framing the talks as a test of democracy’s ability to deliver, on Biden’s climate and Covid ambitions.

Scott Morrison says pandemic and climate change are key issues for Australia as G7 leaders meet

Australia’s Prime Minister has arrived in the UK for the G7-plus dialogue, which he said will focus on Boris Johnson’s plan to “vaccinate the world”, climate change and peace in the Indo-Pacific.

“The G7 plus isn’t about a club, it is about ensuring a world that favours freedom and inclusive world order that ensure that all countries can engage, trade with each other – and all countries can do so without coercion and so do consistent with their sovereign issues.”

The club of leading economies – Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and United States – say a joint approach is the world’s best chance for recovering from the global health crisis, and tackling climate change.

President Joe Biden has set the tone, ditching Donald Trump’s isolationist stance to ram home a message of resolve by the G7 and NATO against both Beijing and Moscow, as he heads into his first sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week in Geneva.

The driving animating purpose of this G7 summit is to show that democracy can deliver against the biggest challenges we’re facing in the world,” a senior US administration official said.

“If the best G7 leaders can manage is to donate one billion vaccine doses then this summit will have been a failure,” Oxfam said, insisting the world needs 11 billion doses.

Read more: https://www.sbs.com.au/news/scott-morrison-says-pandemic-and-climate-change-are-key-issues-for-australia-as-g7-leaders-meet

I wonder what the plan is, if Democracy “fails” the test?

Mr.
June 12, 2021 10:08 am

Eric, if democracy fails the test, the UN and other “high level” bodies and their sycophantic governments will resort to Plan ‘A’ – One World Government by Proclamation.

Which was ALWAYS their Plan A’.

Bob Hunter
June 12, 2021 10:16 am

With the North Sea oilfields close to depletion. Britain, Germany, France, as well as Italy and Japan have very little oil. They also don’t have thermal coal or natural gas. Nor do the voter base for Biden & Trudeau. Should be no surprise they believe the shoddy CO2 climate science

Mr.
Reply to  Bob Hunter
June 12, 2021 10:28 am

Er, Canada and the USA both have sh1tloads of oil, gas and coal.

Having the sense and will to use these precious resources for the wellbeing of their citizens is the main problem these two nations currently have.

Bob Hunter
Reply to  Mr.
June 12, 2021 10:48 am

Yes Canada and USA have lots of fossil fuels, but the citizens that primarily voted Democrat or Liberal are not concerned with the well being for the regions that do have fossil fuels. We live in a me generation. Today’s example at the G7, a heated discussion on how to approach China. US, Canada, Britain, Japan, France on one side. Germany & Italy opposite. It is no coincidence that Germany, a country with a significant trade surplus with China is opposed. Or , Italy, where China is building huge projects is also opposed. ie principles go out the window when your pocket book is affected

Patrick
Reply to  Mr.
June 12, 2021 10:50 am

 Britain and Germany have coal. France has nuclear. Italy and Japan are just out of luck(France will sell Italy what it needs for a price).

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Bob Hunter
June 12, 2021 11:03 am

You are correct with the voter base geography. That’s also why you can’t get an infrastructure stimulus with more than 5% going to highways and bridges. They only represent a few large old cities with passenger rail systems even though the biased press uses file photos of bridge projects and highways to help push through the crap. The rest of the geography either does not know what is going on or they grumble in relative silence, also thanks to a biased press.

markl
June 12, 2021 10:43 am

It’s all about setting the narrative and nothing about accomplishing something/anything. All one has to do is look at what the Paris Agreement has done so far for the world ….. nothing positive, only promises. And how long has it been?

MarkW
June 12, 2021 10:46 am

It’s long been a left wing trope, that democracy only works, when the liberals are getting what they want.
Whenever democracy thwarts the liberals, it’s proof that democracy is broken and has to be fixed.

MarkW
June 12, 2021 10:47 am

ditching Donald Trump’s isolationist stance 

I see the liberals are once again trying to redefine words.

Doonman
June 12, 2021 11:25 am

The driving animating purpose of this G7 summit is to show that democracy can deliver against the biggest challenges we’re facing in the world,” a senior US administration official said.

There are 195 independent sovereign nations in the world. Seven of them think they can and will run all the rest because “democracy”, when all seven of those G7 countries are not democracies at all.

