Biden Official: G7 Climate Talks “to show that democracy can deliver”

Democracy on trial? As Aussie Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at the G7 with a voter mandate to export coal as fast as it can be extracted, an unnamed Biden official appears to be framing the talks as a test of democracy’s ability to deliver, on Biden’s climate and Covid ambitions.

Scott Morrison says pandemic and climate change are key issues for Australia as G7 leaders meet

Australia’s Prime Minister has arrived in the UK for the G7-plus dialogue, which he said will focus on Boris Johnson’s plan to “vaccinate the world”, climate change and peace in the Indo-Pacific.

“The G7 plus isn’t about a club, it is about ensuring a world that favours freedom and inclusive world order that ensure that all countries can engage, trade with each other – and all countries can do so without coercion and so do consistent with their sovereign issues.”

The club of leading economies – Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and United States – say a joint approach is the world’s best chance for recovering from the global health crisis, and tackling climate change.

President Joe Biden has set the tone, ditching Donald Trump’s isolationist stance to ram home a message of resolve by the G7 and NATO against both Beijing and Moscow, as he heads into his first sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week in Geneva.

“The driving animating purpose of this G7 summit is to show that democracy can deliver against the biggest challenges we’re facing in the world,” a senior US administration official said.

“If the best G7 leaders can manage is to donate one billion vaccine doses then this summit will have been a failure,” Oxfam said, insisting the world needs 11 billion doses.

