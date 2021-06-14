Coronavirus

Coronavirus

CBS: CDC Emergency Meeting to Discuss Rare Covid Vaccine Heart Complications

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; A 2012 SARS Vaccine Study suggested vaccination increases the risk of fatal heart inflammation, when the body is challenged with the actual virus. Fast forward to today, and rare Heart complications are once again appearing, when patients are administered SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.

CDC plans “emergency meeting” on rare heart inflammation following COVID-19 vaccines

BY ALEXANDER TIN
JUNE 11, 2021 / 7:22 AM / CBS NEWS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it will convene an “emergency meeting” of its advisers on June 18th to discuss rare but higher-than-expected reports of heart inflammation following doses of the mRNA-based Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

So far, the CDC has identified 226 reports that might meet the agency’s “working case definition” of myocarditis and pericarditis following the shots, the agency disclosed Thursday. The vast majority have recovered, but 41 had ongoing symptoms, 15 are still hospitalized, and 3 are in the intensive care unit.

The reports represent just a tiny fraction of the nearly 130 million Americans who have been fully vaccinated with either Pfizer or Moderna’s doses. 

Shimabukuro said their findings were mostly “consistent” with reports of rare cases of heart inflammation that had been studied in Israel and reported from the U.S. Department of Defense earlier this year.

Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-19-vaccine-cdc-meeting-myocarditis-heart-inflammation/

Infection with Covid-19 without the vaccine is capable of causing heart complications, so I am not suggesting people should cancel plans to receive the vaccine. I personally know a senior doctor who is furious that stories of Covid vaccine complications are taken out of context, that Covid vaccines are no worse than flu vaccines, in terms of their side effects. But obviously it is a priority to investigate any reports of problems.

Wayne Townsend
June 14, 2021 6:05 pm

The problem with the heart inflammation is not that it is a frequent side effect (it’s not). It is that it is a side effect more frequent with people (read children/young adults) who are unlikely to need the vaccination at all. In a cost-benefit ratio, that looks heavy on rare costs compared to rarer benefits.

John Tillman
June 14, 2021 6:19 pm

People who’ve had COVID shouldn’t get vaccinated. Test for antibodies first.

Not just the mRNA vaccines but at least some vector vax, ie AZN’s and JNJ’s, have rare cardiovascular side effects, especially in women under 50.

OTOH, the old-fashioned Chinese SinoVac shot is barely effective. The other vector vax, ie Russian Sputnik and Chinese-Canadian CanSino, probably show these effects as well.

It appears that viral debris, to include the spike protein, can produce various side effects as well, accounting for the instances of long haul syndrome.

Remarkably, clinical studies have found that antiparasitical drug ivermectin, shown to have antiviral activity against at least positive sense, single-stranded RNA viruses and some DNA, can prevent COVID, treat it on out patient and in patient bases and alleviate long haul syndrome. Among its actions is binding to the spike protein.

That said, were I in the US, I’d opt for JNJ, since it’s a single dose shot.

Spetzer86
Reply to  John Tillman
June 14, 2021 6:55 pm

Ivermectin could also help with feed efficiency and decrease the impact of fleas, ticks, and other parasites. You might want to take a heartworm test first, just in case.

Actually, ivermectin and moxidectin have been used by WHO to treat River Blindness in humans and should be relatively safe at the approved dosage range, but neither compound should just be played with as there are potential toxicities.

gringojay
Reply to  John Tillman
June 14, 2021 7:02 pm

Prevent a virus, or do you mean ameliorate once infected?

Scissor
Reply to  John Tillman
June 14, 2021 7:16 pm

Exactly right, John T. and where did all the drive to test disappear to?

JNJ is probably a good choice especially if one has O+ type blood as the propensity for clotting is reduced.

Ron Long
June 14, 2021 6:19 pm

Eric, good and timely report. So, 226 heart inflammation cases being reviewed, out of 130 million? That’s 1 in every 575,000, give or take a few. Searching for heart inflammation rates related to common flu vaccination suggests a rare to not common rate, something like the Covid vaccine. Better to be cautious, but scaring some sector of the population into not getting the vaccines is not advisable.

Scissor
Reply to  Ron Long
June 14, 2021 7:25 pm

The deaths are piling up too, just not being reported. In Colorado, we’ve had a hand full of young people passing away shortly after vaccination, most within a week. For example, a 15 year old boy that was seemingly healthy died of a heart attack two days after the Pfizer jab.

Derg
June 14, 2021 6:22 pm

What I think vaccine pushers need to answer is WHY this happens to some people.

In my case, I stopped getting the flu vaccine after the 3rd time of getting the shot and taking 3 days off work to recover. Why does this happen? I will take a chance contracting the flu over the side affects from the vaccine.

Simon
Reply to  Andrew F
June 14, 2021 7:04 pm

An anti-vax site. Really?

Scissor
Reply to  Simon
June 14, 2021 7:34 pm

Dr. Peter McCullough is highly cited and highly credible. You might objectively consider the content of the video before denigrating it with your label.

Glenn
June 14, 2021 6:42 pm

This may appear as anti-vaccer talk, but how many cases would it take before people should be worried about taking the shot(s)? For the good of millions, how many?

Scissor
Reply to  Glenn
June 14, 2021 7:12 pm

Let’s consider how much research has actually been done to study adverse reactions on these “vaccines” that are being pushed and rushed onto everyone.

Could you guess how many studies involving an autopsy of deceased vaccinated patients have been published? Could you guess how many patients such studies covered?

The answer is one and one. A little on the deficient side wouldn’t you say?

https://www.ijidonline.com/article/S1201-9712(21)00364-7/fulltext

James Donald Bailey
June 14, 2021 7:18 pm

I read that those heart problems were in teens and young adults under 24.
Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee June 10, 2021 Meeting Presentation – COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Updates (fda.gov)
check out p 18.

Oh, and VAERS is the one spreading those ‘out of context’ vaccine complications, showing many more deaths than other years. My query gave 4534 deaths this year through June 4th to the COVID vaccines.
The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) About (cdc.gov)

These people, with axes to grind, say 5888. They may be better at searching the database than I.
Mortality (openvaers.com)
The graph on that page is jaw dropping.

