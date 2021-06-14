Sea level

Sea Level Rise Fastest in 2000 Years (Or Not!)

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
25 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT!

JUNE 14, 2021

By Paul Homewood

image

The rate of sea-level rise in the 20th century along much of the U.S. Atlantic coast was the fastest in 2,000 years, and southern New Jersey had the fastest rates, according to a Rutgers-led study.

The global rise in sea level from melting ice and warming oceans from 1900 to 2000 led to a rate that’s more than twice the average for the years 0 to 1800 – the most significant change, according to the

study in the journal Nature Communications.

The study, for the first time, looked at the phenomena that contributed to sea-level change over 2,000 years at six sites along the coast (in Connecticut, New York City, New Jersey and North Carolina) using a sea-level budget. A budget enhances understanding of the processes driving sea-level change. The processes are global, regional (including geological, such as land subsidence) and local, such as groundwater withdrawal.

“Having a thorough understanding of sea-level change at sites over the long term is imperative for regional and local planning and responding to future sea-level rise,” said lead author

Jennifer S. Walker, a postdoctoral associate in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences in the School of Arts and Sciences at Rutgers University–New Brunswick. “By learning  how different processes vary over time and contribute to sea-level change, we can more accurately estimate future contributions at specific sites.”

Sea-level rise stemming from climate change threatens to permanently inundate low-lying islands, cities and lands. It also heightens their vulnerability to flooding and damage from coastal and other storms.

Most sea-level budget studies are global and limited to the 20th and 21st centuries. Rutgers-led researchers estimated sea-level budgets for longer time frames over 2,000 years. The goal was to better understand how the processes driving sea level have changed and could shape future change, and this sea-level budget method could be applied to other sites around the world.

Using a statistical model, scientists developed sea-level budgets for six sites, dividing sea-level records into global, regional and local components. They found that regional land subsidence – sinking of the land since the Laurentide ice sheet retreated thousands of years ago – dominates each site’s budget over the last 2,000 years. Other regional factors, such as ocean dynamics, and site-specific local processes, such as groundwater withdrawal that helps cause land to sink, contribute much less to each budget and vary over time and by location.

Sea-Level Rise Accelerating Along Much of the East Coast

As the actual data shows, the rate of sea level rise in New Jersey has been pretty constant since 1910, which suggests that carbon dioxide emissions have little overall effect. What we are seeing is the result of natural global warming since the Little Ice Age ended:

mean trend plot

https://www.tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/sltrends_station.shtml?id=8534720

The study claims that 20thC sea level rise is double that of the years 0 to 1800. But their modelling does not take account of changing century or decadal trends within the period. We know for a fact that glaciers advanced massively between the 17th and 19thC. There therefore had to have been a significant reduction in sea level rise at that time, maybe even a fall in sea levels as HH lamb believed.

Lamb also believed that glaciers were almost as great as the LIA in the previous cold epoch, around AD 450 to 850. There will therefore have been fluctuations in the long term trend, with sea levels rising faster at times, and slower at others.

What we do know is that many of the world’s glaciers are bigger now than they were in the Middle Ages and before.

As with all climate studies, the object is to prove climate change is “getting worse than ever”. Hence talk of accelerating sea level rise. The intention is to make people fearful of something which is too tiny to concern them.

NOAA kindly provide this chart, comparing actual sea level rise with official projections:

image

https://www.tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/sltrends_station.shtml?id=8534720

4.3 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
25 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Scissor
June 14, 2021 2:05 pm

Not, or even nonexistent, in other places.

2
Reply
John Graves
June 14, 2021 2:12 pm

Fear triumphs over facts when these social ‘scientists’ pontificate.
We are lost in the world of facts while they disport in the fairyland of fantasy.
To whom are the people trained to listen…?

3
Reply
philincalifornia
June 14, 2021 2:12 pm

Climate Crackpots at work.

3
Reply
dk_
June 14, 2021 2:20 pm

Still wrong, but at least they said that it has nothing to do with CO2. Billy Preston’s “Nothing from nothing” should be the new green goons’ theme song.

2
Reply
Rod Evans
June 14, 2021 2:40 pm

Do my eyes deceive me? NOAA provide a graph with some scary lines marked from extreme to low and the observed line is tracking the low sea level rise perfectly.
Perhaps the sea level rise is not accelerating after all. Perhaps the sea level is just doing its very stable steady state thing, that it has been doing for the past 7,000 years and maybe all this concern about CO2 impacting sea level, via global warming is just plain wrong?

9
Reply
Rud Istvan
June 14, 2021 2:43 pm

Actually looked at this new Rutgers nonsense after Paul alerted me it this morning. There are two massive problems:

First, their millennial ‘model’ of the past is not a statistical model based on past observation, it is a ‘model’ built only on obviously wrong historical guesswork. For example, we know alpine glaciers in Europe and in Glacier National Park have ebbed and flowed from where their moraines stopped and what has emerged from beneath them—so SLR cannot have been continuous, nor always low, as ‘modeled’. Greenland ice cores also show similar irregular patterns of its ice sheet accumulation on a larger scale than mountain glaciers.

Second, their statistical methods to sort the past century’s global from regional from local contributions at a mere 8 east coast tide gauges has an easy work around proving its general conclusions false: go get the 70 or so diffGPS corrected (for local vertical land motion) long record tide gauge SLR records. They disagree with Rutgers results, but do agree with one another around the world—showing that the SLR rate has for at least 7 decades been about constant globally at about 2.2mm/year, with no regional differences to account for, no acceleration, and with closure (for which last see my years ago guest post here ‘Sea Level Rise, Acceleration, and Closure’).

4
Reply
dk_
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 14, 2021 4:21 pm

Sea Level Rise, Acceleration, and Closure. Worth a review. Thanks.

0
Reply
CO2isLife
June 14, 2021 2:49 pm

Sea Level Rise is a complete joke. Sea Levels are <b>FALLING</b> at many places around the globe. The Ice Age Compressed and distorted coasts around the N Hemi and that is what is impacting sea levels, not melting glaciers.
https://imgur.com/a/siHPINY

2
Reply
joe - the non climate scientist
June 14, 2021 2:50 pm

The acceleration of sea level rise since the advent of the satellite measurement is an artifact of the different measuring device

note the history of adjustments to the records

1) prior to the satellite measurement, the tide gauges showed 1.5 to 2.25mm per year rise.
2) after the introduction of the satellite, the satellite showed 3.1-3.2 mm rise per year from 1993 to 2015. The tide gauges shows the same 2.0 – 2.25mm per year.
3) Approximately in 2016, a downward adjustment was made in the “satellite records to show the satellite rise of 2.0mm to match the tide gauges in the 1993 with an acceleration to 3.3mm circa 2016 in order to show a high accelaration of sea level. yet the tide gauges still showed 2.0-2.2 mm per year in 2016.
4) sometime in in 2020, the global mean tide gauge record was adjusted to show 3.3mm acceleration to match the new satellite record.

somehow, those adjustements look a little dubious

5
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  joe - the non climate scientist
June 14, 2021 3:17 pm

Joe, this site
https://www.psmsl.org/data/obtaining/
has all the tide gauge data you could wish for. And as far as I know, it hasn’t been adjusted.

Regarding adjustments, that is the realm of the satellite boys, and they have been adjusting the crap out of their data. Here’s a graph that illustrates the point:
comment image

Each data point represents the rate of sea level rise since 1992. As you can see, the rate in 2004 had been a little over 2.6 mm/yr and by 2016 it had been adjusted, corrected, gun decked, dry labbed, pencil whipped, call it what you want, to a phenomenal almost 3.6 mm/yr.

Colorado U’s Sea Level Group
https://sealevel.colorado.edu/
has produced two releases since then that now show acceleration where there hadn’t been any in 2016, and now shows 0.084 mm/yr² in 2018 and bumped up to 0.097 mm/yr² in their latest 2020 release. I can hardly wait to see what bullshit rate they are going to claim on their next release when ever that is.

2
Reply
Ron Long
June 14, 2021 2:54 pm

Usually when a significant glacial load melts the terrain rebounds and rises. How fast? Yes.

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Ron Long
June 14, 2021 3:49 pm

That should counteract any SL rise. However, there was typically also a fore-bulge in front of the glacier. As that adjusted, it would make the SL appear to rise. That is why DGPS is essential to sort out the different drivers.

0
Reply
Steve Case
June 14, 2021 2:56 pm

NOAA kindly provide this chart, comparing actual sea level rise with official projections:

Even their “Low” dark blue line for Atlantic City, NJ graphically comes to 8.6 mm/yr by 2100.
That’s over double today’s rate. Who in their right mind thinks that’s going to happen?

It looks plausible on the graph, but in reality it is not. The other lines out to three meters and beyond are just nuts.

Sea level is the biggest scare the Climate Crusaders have, but graphs like this represent a gross overplaying of their hand.

2
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Steve Case
June 14, 2021 3:13 pm

Sea level is the biggest scare the Climate Crusaders have

Oh, I dunno –

it’s obviously not at all scary enough to stop the Obamas, the Gateses, the Gores, the Suzukis and other “climate champions” of the world spending vast treasures on their seaside luxury estates acquisitions.

(Maybe they know something they’re reluctant to share with the rest of us?)

1
Reply
David Kamakaris
June 14, 2021 3:03 pm

“Sea-level rise stemming from climate change threatens to permanently inundate low-lying islands, cities and lands. ”

The insinuation from this statement is that humans burning fossil fuels is solely responsible for current sea level rise. Oh the humanity!

For those of you who have swallowed the kool-aid, I’d like to refer you to a geologic map of the Coastal Plain of the eastern USA. You will see that much of it is overlain by a marine sediment late-Pleistocene in age. I live 3000 meters from the Atlantic Ocean in Tidewater, Virginia. If I was at my current location back then and wanted to go to the shore, I would have to swim 50km west.

So how was it so warm back then that the sea level was so much greater than today? For those who want to cite Milankovich Cycles, you’ll need to explain mid-Holocene, Roman, Mideval climate optimums as well as the 1930’s.

Last edited 1 hour ago by David Kamakaris
2
Reply
Peter W
Reply to  David Kamakaris
June 14, 2021 3:19 pm

The chart I have from a lecture on Milankovich Cycles shows that it was warmer 6,000 years ago, and the current warming was obviously the result of the most recent so-called 1,500 year cycle (actually more like a 1,000 year cycle) which gave us the so-called “little ice age.”

0
Reply
H.R.
June 14, 2021 3:26 pm

Ha! I had to hunt for a bit before I finally picked out the “Observed” line on the NOAA Atlantic City Sea Level graph. The emphasis is on the scary, colorful curls shooting up on the right.

Anyone educated before about 1970, with a H.S. education and a ‘C’ average, would look at that graph, scratch their head wondering what the fuss is about, and then laugh.

1
Reply
Right-Handed Shark
June 14, 2021 3:31 pm

From the linked article:

“These photos show approximately the same view in October (left) and September 2016. The hill in the upper left corner is the same. Photo by Jennifer S. Walker”

Are you sure, Jennifer? Because the later picture shows that the area in review was a little dryer. But it is not unusual in climate science to get things exactly backwards. You are almost at the level of Mann!

Last edited 1 hour ago by Right-Handed Shark
0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Right-Handed Shark
June 14, 2021 3:54 pm

As I recollect, the flooded scene was the result of storm surge. And, the area is subsiding! There is, understandably, concern about the local ‘ghost forests.’ However, it is not a representative example of SLR!

1
Reply
Marcus
June 14, 2021 3:46 pm

“As the actual data shows, the rate of sea level rise in New Jersey has been pretty constant since 1910”

Interestingly, if you calculate 40-year trends, the rate of sea level rise at the site you chose starts at about 4 mm/year, drops to 3 mm/year for the 40-year periods centered around midcentury, and then grows steadily to over 5 mm/year in the 40-year periods centered on years more recent than the early 1990s. So acceleration of about 0.05 mm/yr/yr.

0
Reply
Geoff Sherrington
Reply to  Marcus
June 14, 2021 4:41 pm

Marcus,
What are the 2sigma error bounds to your figures assuming the observed distributions are suited to some form of statistical error analysis? Geoff S

0
Reply
TonyL
June 14, 2021 3:51 pm

I made this recently, after I saw several claims in the media about SLR. One TV “science” show claimed 10 ft. of SLR by 2100 for New York City, others made similar claims. I used Boston data because that was handy, and Boston and NYC are are the East Coast twins of SLR.
This is what 10 ft. of SLR by 2100 looks like.
I graphed actual, extrapolated out
Constant rate
Constant acceleration.
For constant acceleration, the final rate is given at the end, at 2100.
Anybody here can tell me if this looks anything like plausible.
Loony Tunes

BosFloods.png
1
Reply
Chris Hanley
June 14, 2021 4:20 pm

Common Era sea-level budgets along the U.S. Atlantic coast …… The most significant change in the budgets is the increasing influence of the common global signal due to ice melt and thermal expansion since 1800 CE … (Abstract, Walker et al.).

‘Temperature-driven expansion is not due to mass (ice melt) but density change and therefore along coasts where the the water depth approaches zero is not important’ (see climate4you->oceans->sea level in general).

0
Reply
John Shewchuk
June 14, 2021 4:48 pm

Don’t worry — John Kerry is working the issue — and he looks good on his surf board … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R9F8LSxR4Yo&t

0
Reply
Mike Lowe
June 14, 2021 4:51 pm

“Using a statistical model….” Read no more!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Greenland ice sheet Sea level

The rocky road to accurate sea-level predictions

4 days ago
Charles Rotter
Antarctic Modeling Sea level

Debunked: New Computer Simulated Pine Island Glacier Doomsday Paper By Rosier et al Ignores Lots Of Science

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Bad science journalism Sea level

The Supermoon and SLR

2 months ago
Kip Hansen
Climate Models Sea level

Current climate model simulations overestimate future sea-level rise

2 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Sea level

Sea Level Rise Fastest in 2000 Years (Or Not!)

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics

Swiss Voters Reject New Climate Taxes

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Peer review

The Absurdity of Peer Review

11 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #458

15 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: