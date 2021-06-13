By Toby Hudson - This image is based on Australian Bureau of Statistics data.The underlying data is from series A3534883X : column 11, table 530207, available as part of a set with analysis, metadata and explanatory notes, or in the Excel file, and is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 2.5 license (Australia)., CC BY-SA 3.0 au, link
Climate Woke G7 Agrees to Eliminate Coal Jobs

21 seconds ago
Eric Worrall
No Comments

Anyone listening in Pennsylvania?

G7 agrees to end new gov’t support for coal power by end of 2021

June 14, 2021 1:56 AM AEST

The Group of Seven nations on Sunday pledged to rapidly scale up technologies and policies that accelerate the transition away from unabated coal capacity, including ending new government support for coal power by the end of this year.

“Coal power generation is the single biggest cause of greenhouse gas emissions,” the seven nations – the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan – said, adding “continued global investment in unabated coal power generation is incompatible with keeping 1.5°C within reach.”

“We stress that international investments in unabated coal must stop now and we commit now to an end to new direct government support for unabated international thermal coal power generation by the end of 2021,” they said.

Read more: https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/g7-agrees-end-new-govt-support-coal-power-by-end-2021-2021-06-13/

Back in the real world, Germany’s wind sector appears to be collapsing, Britain is building a new coal mine (maybe), China is building hundreds of new coal plants around the world, and Asia appears to be ramping up steel production to resource a major military buildup, and coal prices are on the rise, as production struggles to keep up with demand. Which makes the G7 anti-coal statement a strong candidate for the most pointless communique ever.

