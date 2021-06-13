Climate Woke G7 Agrees to Eliminate Coal Jobs

Anyone listening in Pennsylvania?

G7 agrees to end new gov’t support for coal power by end of 2021

June 14, 2021 1:56 AM AEST

The Group of Seven nations on Sunday pledged to rapidly scale up technologies and policies that accelerate the transition away from unabated coal capacity, including ending new government support for coal power by the end of this year.

…

“Coal power generation is the single biggest cause of greenhouse gas emissions,” the seven nations – the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan – said, adding “continued global investment in unabated coal power generation is incompatible with keeping 1.5°C within reach.”

“We stress that international investments in unabated coal must stop now and we commit now to an end to new direct government support for unabated international thermal coal power generation by the end of 2021,” they said.

…