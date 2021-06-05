Humor

Thank You North Face

2 days ago
Charles Rotter
68 Comments

HT/Doug B

Capn Mike
June 5, 2021 2:09 pm

LOL!!!
Well said!!
Beautiful backhand!

ResourceGuy
June 5, 2021 2:10 pm

Those are good points about household wealth and leisure preference. I’m not sure what percentage of the population will understand that given the just in time, disconnected consumers who just click the order button to get piles of stuff from across the globe. We’re still in the golden age of marketing BS and outsourcing.

Ron Long
June 5, 2021 2:11 pm

North Face, Patagonia, Nike, and many more, are only virtue-signaling to those who look for the signal. Sure, some people state their zero carbon life with conviction, but they are either stupid or dishonest, or some combination of both. Go Nuclear!

John Tillman
Reply to  Ron Long
June 5, 2021 2:16 pm

Yup. Nuke power means more hydrocarbons available for synthetic fabrics, fertilizer, pesticides, lubricants, plastics and other products.

Scissor
Reply to  John Tillman
June 5, 2021 3:02 pm

Don’t forget jet fuel, but just when it seemed that virtue signaling couldn’t get any worse, United Airlines signed a multi-billion contract for supersonic aircraft and zero carbon fuel.

Ellen
Reply to  Scissor
June 5, 2021 4:09 pm

That was zero fossil carbon fuel.

Eric Stevens
Reply to  Ellen
June 5, 2021 4:23 pm

So fossil carbon has different physical properties from fossil carbon. When combined with oxygen its bonds are different and so too are it’s resonances. It doesn’t interfere with the flow of heat to and from our planet in the same way as that other carbon. Perhaps none of that is true and the virtue that people see in it is an emotive artifact of environmental confusion?

UNGN
Reply to  Scissor
June 5, 2021 4:25 pm

I’m in the Jet Engine business and besides the no net carbon fuel, the numbers aren’t adding up on BOOM!.

NY to London, sure. LA to Tokyo, Shanghai or Sydney, Nope, not gonna happen. That is a lot of cold, nasty unforgiving ocean to cross with what amounts to regional jet engines with light afterburners.

Spetzer86
Reply to  Scissor
June 5, 2021 5:28 pm

What’s that old line about “spit in one hand and wish in the other”?

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Spetzer86
June 5, 2021 8:42 pm

I thought it was a different word that starts with “s” and ends in “it”.

H.R.
Reply to  Jeff Alberts
June 5, 2021 8:48 pm

Skit? Slit? Snit? Suit? Am I getting warmer?
😜

iflyjetzzz
Reply to  Spetzer86
June 5, 2021 8:51 pm

Not spit; defecate. 4 letters beginning with SH and ending with T.

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Scissor
June 5, 2021 8:40 pm

I don’t think they’re going to make Mach1 in freefall.

David A
Reply to  Ron Long
June 6, 2021 12:45 am

Ron, did you watch the video? How was this virtue signaling?

D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  David A
June 6, 2021 9:49 am

The video is slamming the virtue signalling by North Face. North Face refused to do custom logo apparel for another oil company, and Chris Wright is banging on them like a cheap drum.

mikebartnz
June 5, 2021 2:15 pm

Go woke go broke.
Yet another one off my shopping list.

tomo
Reply to  mikebartnz
June 5, 2021 4:56 pm

When they came out with this it was a Twitter advert – it was satisfyingly “ratioed”

My contribution of “bye-bye North Face” got a surprising number of likes iirc

Charlie
June 5, 2021 2:37 pm

Beautiful. Like a challenge? Try scaling North Face’s idiocy.

mikebartnz
Reply to  Charlie
June 5, 2021 11:40 pm

To be honest when it came up with North Face I was thinking of Everest or the Eiger so I thought this might be interesting.

John Bell
June 5, 2021 2:42 pm

You know the south side of Detroit is the greenest part of town, and if you go down there you better be aware of a man named Leroy Brown. He has a custom Prius hybrid, and a plug-in Tesla too, he has solar panels up on his roof, and he wears eco-friendly shoes. And he’s green, green Leroy Brown, the greenest guy in the whole dang town…
So come on and add your own verses. Anyone?

John Bell
Reply to  John Bell
June 5, 2021 2:48 pm

You know Leroy likes to gamble, and he likes his fancy clothes, and he likes to wave his diamond rings in front of everybody’s nose.
You know he likes to virtue signal, and he likes to moral preen, and it takes lots of fossil fuels to make him seem so golden green.

Scissor
Reply to  John Bell
June 5, 2021 3:10 pm

He liked to wave his diamond rings because they made of carbon

No Impossible meat for Leroy, he only eat real meat like Hunter Biden

And the ladies call him tree top lover on account of his massive wood

Taylor Pohlman
Reply to  John Bell
June 5, 2021 3:43 pm

Oh Leroy likes to ramble, and he does it carbon free, got a fan on top his car, to charge the battery

SMC
Reply to  John Bell
June 5, 2021 4:05 pm

I thought Leroy was from Chicago.

Scissor
Reply to  SMC
June 5, 2021 9:27 pm

He moved to Detroit because crime was getting too bad in Chicago.

BLB
Reply to  John Bell
June 5, 2021 4:25 pm

John any chance you are going to be at the reunion in Sep.

John Bell
Reply to  BLB
June 6, 2021 5:17 am

What reunion?

Taylor Pohlman
Reply to  John Bell
June 5, 2021 4:41 pm

Here’s another:

“Leroy believed in Climate Change, but the trouble soon began. Leroy started messing with data from Michael Mann. He checked all of the proxies, and calculated trend, but no matter what he did, couldn’t get that stick to bend.”

Ron Long
Reply to  John Bell
June 5, 2021 5:57 pm

Looks like I found another Jim “like a fool in a hurry I took her to my room” Croce admirer.

Yarpos
Reply to  John Bell
June 6, 2021 1:38 am

“Now Leroy he’s a signaller
He likes to strut and pose
And he like to wave his virtue
Under everybodies nose”

Rod Evans
Reply to  John Bell
June 6, 2021 2:07 am

Now Leroy had a rival,
an evil looking man, called two tanks Ted from Teddington,
And he drove the Banker’s clan.
Leroy, wasn’t to be outgunned, as he drove the fastest milk float in the west, called TESLA
TESLA!!!
.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8e1xvyTdBZI

Jeroen B.
June 5, 2021 2:46 pm

I don’t think “apply water to burned area” won’t even come CLOSE to covering the blistering verbal heat just delivered by Mr Wright. Excellently done!

Dave Fair
June 5, 2021 2:48 pm

North Face: Bite the hand that feeds you.

Scissor
Reply to  Dave Fair
June 5, 2021 3:11 pm

They should change their name to South Butts

markl
June 5, 2021 2:48 pm

Ha 🙂 Truth is fossil fuels are used so extensively today in all facets of our lives it would be catastrophic to remove them. Liberty knows North Face couldn’t exist without them and is calling out their in your face hypocrisy without worry.

Ossqss
June 5, 2021 2:52 pm

Here is a challenge that I just took.

Look around your house at your possessions.

Can you find one item that was not touched in some way by fossil fuels? I thought, ha!, my stack of firewood, but nope. Chainsaw to cut it up and axe and maul to split it and a wheel barrel to move it.

So there ya go, find something I couldn’t, and let us know what that unicorn is…

Scissor
Reply to  Ossqss
June 5, 2021 3:14 pm

I have an Indian arrowhead collection most of which were found by a great grandfather who farmed using horses and oxen.

MAL
Reply to  Scissor
June 5, 2021 3:57 pm

Possible question did he use whale oil in his lamps or kerosene. Next question the steel in his plow was it smelted with charcoal or coke? Was that plow delivered by train, was said train wood fire or coal fired. If that plow came by boat was the pitch oil based or tree based? Next how did he heat his house wood, coal or gas. Was the lumber milled and dried by wood, coal, milled by steam fire of wood or coal or water. Not as simple as one would like to think.

Last edited 1 day ago by MAL
Ossqss
Reply to  MAL
June 5, 2021 8:26 pm

The tentacles of fossil fuels do go quit far in the end. Find that Unicorn folks. Just sayin>>

I don’t know how many times I have posted this simple TES graphic, but it tells the tale quite clearly. Think “Zero Emissions” talk.

Why is this not discussed more to put things in context of desired change?

Data & Statistics – IEA

Scissor
Reply to  MAL
June 5, 2021 9:39 pm

Fair points, and at some time, Ossqss point became true for most everything.

I imagine that upon the creation of most of the arrowheads in my collection, fossil fuel use was minimal or non-existent at the time, though oil seeps in particular were used for water proofing, etc by native peoples.

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Scissor
June 5, 2021 9:07 pm

Did you ever take those arrowheads somewhere in a car or other vehicle? They’re protected by your home, made possible by FF, I assume.

Scissor
Reply to  Jeff Alberts
June 5, 2021 9:30 pm

Of course.

Laws of Nature
June 5, 2021 3:05 pm

I have no problem with an oil free technology!
For me it does not matter if clothing is made from oil based fibers or let´s say hemp.
But like for the energy production, if somebody claims to be able to create competitive products without oil or coal, let´s do that first, BEFORE we force-shutdown a working and productive economy without a solid reason!

BTW I think that example is quite poorly chosen as IMHO the world would be a better place without that millionaire tourists melting down their Everest shnow.. but the idea is transferable to more essential branches, for example pharmacy production!

Scissor
Reply to  Laws of Nature
June 5, 2021 3:24 pm

Yeah, and all farming now, whether for cotton or hemp is energy intensive, and they inevitably use some petroleum derived chemicals in processing and at the very least for lubrication of machinery for spinning, weaving, etc.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Laws of Nature
June 5, 2021 9:11 pm

How do you feel about hair shirts?

Andrew Wilkins
June 5, 2021 3:30 pm

Calling Griff or Stokesy?
What do you have to say?
It’s all a bit embarrassing for the warmistas, isn’t it?

rah
Reply to  Andrew Wilkins
June 5, 2021 4:09 pm

No! There are many so clueless that they don’t get it.

dk_
June 5, 2021 3:36 pm

Applause! Rule 5 does work. Going to subscribe to this guy’s channel and company before Google notices.
Also see this interview.

Last edited 1 day ago by dk_
Douglas Pollock
June 5, 2021 3:52 pm

I also say “Thank you North Face”, not for me, but for my daughter who is very happy because she just started working in that company here in Chile. She always wanted to work there, a most desired place where to work at for outdoor athletes and nature lovers and by every designer since studying at the university, all things that she does and did and where is now in the place she most likes. With this video, she will now be even happier, just like her father.You can be sure that this WUWT video will circulate in Chile.

PaulH
June 5, 2021 4:12 pm

Great to see some push-back against the preening, hypocritical social justice crowd. 👍

2hotel9
June 5, 2021 4:24 pm

Sharing this around. And no, I don’t own a single NF product. I have always thought them a bunch of pretentious a$$es just from their ads. Carhart and military surplus from Sportsman’s Guide work just fine, and they LOVE fossil fuels.

John in Oz
June 5, 2021 4:50 pm

This should be shown in our schools to inform the protesting teens of the myriad of positive uses of the fossil fuels they want banned?

Would they put their (fossil-fuel reliant) phones down long enough to understand the message?

Are there any teachers out there who have been successful in getting videos such as this into their curriculum?

Larry Hamlin
June 5, 2021 5:36 pm

Excellent video. Well done.

Iain Russell
June 5, 2021 6:15 pm

Slam dunk!

Joel O'Bryan
June 5, 2021 7:19 pm

I think I got spittle-wet thru the internet feed from the dripping sarcasm in this oil company Executive’s comments about how dependent NF is for all its products and their global distribution. NorthFace’s liberal retard hypocrisy is on full display everywhere is what he called out.
Their products are made of polyesters and poly-proplyene-based oil derviatives and their distribution made possible exactly because of oil and natural gas extraction is everybit of their business model. THey would be nothing without oil and gas. Nothing.

I hope NorthFace execs and their woke employees appropriately soiled themselves with this video.

Last edited 1 day ago by joelobryan
Patrick MJD
June 5, 2021 9:37 pm

Very funny! Truth always hurts.

Patrick MJD
June 5, 2021 9:42 pm

Our Victorian dictator here in Australia is a fan of North Face. He’s systematically destroyed the state. Victorians are in their 4th “snap” lockdown, extended for another 7 days because a few people test positive for “COVID-19” in the flawed PCR test that has already produced false positives.

Go Victoria!

mwhite
June 6, 2021 1:13 am

If no one has done this already.

The North Face Presented With Award By Colorado Oil And Gas Association – YouTube

observa
Reply to  mwhite
June 6, 2021 8:09 pm

Getting air time in Oz-
Fossil fuel industry mocks ‘virtue-signalling’ North Face (msn.com)

Jeroen B.
June 6, 2021 3:09 am

also just ran into this on YouTube (fortunately it seems to not have been cancelled yet)
“The North Face Presented With Award By Colorado Oil And Gas Association”



Last edited 1 day ago by Jeroen B.
Joseph Zorzin
June 6, 2021 4:10 am

The idiocy of states and nations going “net free”- is that they think the goal is to not use any fossil fuels in that state or nation- but giving no consideration to importing products made by and with fossil fuels. Here in Massachusetts, the state government brags how it’ll be net free by 2050- now that it has lost almost all of its industry – so we’ll just import all those products made with and by fossil fuels and that won’t be counted. When I raise this issue to state officials and enviro leaders- they go mute.

Bruce Cobb
June 6, 2021 4:26 am

Sarcasm is the lowest form of wit. For those on the receiving end of it.

Chris Wright
June 6, 2021 4:30 am

I just posted this on the youtube:

I’m also Chris Wright (no relation). I’d like to thank Chris for so eloquently stating the blindingly obvious truth.

Fossil fuels have massively contributed to the wellbeing of mankind – and also to the environment. Without fossil fuels in the 19th century the whales would probably have gone extinct (whale oil was replaced by gas and oil) and many forests would have been destroyed (burning wood was a major energy source).

Yes, fossil fuels have increased atmospheric carbon dioxide. But over the earth’s history CO2 was ten to twenty times higher than today. Of course, CO2 is essential plant food and a huge body of peer reviewed science shows that increased CO2 is making the planet dramatically greener, which among other things has allowed the global amount of food per head of population to steadily increase.

The global data shows that the lot of mankind has been steadily improving over the centuries, and has accelerated since the 1950’s, when fossil fuel use dramatically started to increase. The OECD human wellbeing index shows the same accelerating improvement. The “climate crisis” is a lie, pure and simple. Yes, there has been modest global warming over the last century, but clearly it is primarily the planet naturally recovering from the depths of the Little Ice Age. The LIA was a terrible time for humanity, and the global warming that followed has been of vast benefit to humanity and the planet.

Give or take a pandemic, we are so very fortunate to live in the present era. Globally we are healthier, better fed, longer living and more prosperous than ever before. And fossil fuels are responsible for much of this.
Chris Wright

Andy Pattullo
June 6, 2021 8:30 am

If there is a North Face, there must be a South Face, ergo they should change their name to Two-faced.

Van Doren
June 6, 2021 10:03 am

Synthetic clothing is not exactly what I call premium…

Craig from Oz
June 6, 2021 11:08 pm

I would just like to point out that my computer is make from hand knapped pieces of flint using the antler of a reindeer I earlier personally hunted using a wooden spear and then programmed from first principles based off study of the solar cycles

I then spun the fibre used for the physical connection over the course of several months, – or at least I think they were months… I am yet to re-invent the calendar, – and insulated using a process involving cabbage leaves and pine cone sap.

Maintaining a 21st Century lifestyle using Minus 21st Century technology isn’t actually all that hard. All you need is a creative mindset and a bone left over from the animals you hunt and kill for food.

Oh… and sarcasm. That you buy down the shops. Screw making that from mammoth guts!

D M
June 7, 2021 4:03 am

Damning with high praise;-)!!!

Great video. More are needed.

