Thank You North Face

Those are good points about household wealth and leisure preference. I’m not sure what percentage of the population will understand that given the just in time, disconnected consumers who just click the order button to get piles of stuff from across the globe. We’re still in the golden age of marketing BS and outsourcing.
So fossil carbon has different physical properties from fossil carbon. When combined with oxygen its bonds are different and so too are it’s resonances. It doesn’t interfere with the flow of heat to and from our planet in the same way as that other carbon. Perhaps none of that is true and the virtue that people see in it is an emotive artifact of environmental confusion?
I’m in the Jet Engine business and besides the no net carbon fuel, the numbers aren’t adding up on BOOM!.
NY to London, sure. LA to Tokyo, Shanghai or Sydney, Nope, not gonna happen. That is a lot of cold, nasty unforgiving ocean to cross with what amounts to regional jet engines with light afterburners.
Here is a challenge that I just took.
Look around your house at your possessions.
Can you find one item that was not touched in some way by fossil fuels? I thought, ha!, my stack of firewood, but nope. Chainsaw to cut it up and axe and maul to split it and a wheel barrel to move it.
So there ya go, find something I couldn’t, and let us know what that unicorn is…
Possible question did he use whale oil in his lamps or kerosene. Next question the steel in his plow was it smelted with charcoal or coke? Was that plow delivered by train, was said train wood fire or coal fired. If that plow came by boat was the pitch oil based or tree based? Next how did he heat his house wood, coal or gas. Was the lumber milled and dried by wood, coal, milled by steam fire of wood or coal or water. Not as simple as one would like to think.
The tentacles of fossil fuels do go quit far in the end. Find that Unicorn folks. Just sayin>>
I don’t know how many times I have posted this simple TES graphic, but it tells the tale quite clearly. Think “Zero Emissions” talk.
Why is this not discussed more to put things in context of desired change?
I have no problem with an oil free technology!
For me it does not matter if clothing is made from oil based fibers or let´s say hemp.
But like for the energy production, if somebody claims to be able to create competitive products without oil or coal, let´s do that first, BEFORE we force-shutdown a working and productive economy without a solid reason!
BTW I think that example is quite poorly chosen as IMHO the world would be a better place without that millionaire tourists melting down their Everest shnow.. but the idea is transferable to more essential branches, for example pharmacy production!
Applause! Rule 5 does work. Going to subscribe to this guy’s channel and company before Google notices.
Also see this interview.
I also say “Thank you North Face”, not for me, but for my daughter who is very happy because she just started working in that company here in Chile. She always wanted to work there, a most desired place where to work at for outdoor athletes and nature lovers and by every designer since studying at the university, all things that she does and did and where is now in the place she most likes. With this video, she will now be even happier, just like her father.You can be sure that this WUWT video will circulate in Chile.
This should be shown in our schools to inform the protesting teens of the myriad of positive uses of the fossil fuels they want banned?
Would they put their (fossil-fuel reliant) phones down long enough to understand the message?
Are there any teachers out there who have been successful in getting videos such as this into their curriculum?
I think I got spittle-wet thru the internet feed from the dripping sarcasm in this oil company Executive’s comments about how dependent NF is for all its products and their global distribution. NorthFace’s liberal retard hypocrisy is on full display everywhere is what he called out.
Their products are made of polyesters and poly-proplyene-based oil derviatives and their distribution made possible exactly because of oil and natural gas extraction is everybit of their business model. THey would be nothing without oil and gas. Nothing.
I hope NorthFace execs and their woke employees appropriately soiled themselves with this video.
Our Victorian dictator here in Australia is a fan of North Face. He’s systematically destroyed the state. Victorians are in their 4th “snap” lockdown, extended for another 7 days because a few people test positive for “COVID-19” in the flawed PCR test that has already produced false positives.
Go Victoria!
If no one has done this already.
The North Face Presented With Award By Colorado Oil And Gas Association – YouTube
The idiocy of states and nations going “net free”- is that they think the goal is to not use any fossil fuels in that state or nation- but giving no consideration to importing products made by and with fossil fuels. Here in Massachusetts, the state government brags how it’ll be net free by 2050- now that it has lost almost all of its industry – so we’ll just import all those products made with and by fossil fuels and that won’t be counted. When I raise this issue to state officials and enviro leaders- they go mute.
I just posted this on the youtube:
I’m also Chris Wright (no relation). I’d like to thank Chris for so eloquently stating the blindingly obvious truth.
Fossil fuels have massively contributed to the wellbeing of mankind – and also to the environment. Without fossil fuels in the 19th century the whales would probably have gone extinct (whale oil was replaced by gas and oil) and many forests would have been destroyed (burning wood was a major energy source).
Yes, fossil fuels have increased atmospheric carbon dioxide. But over the earth’s history CO2 was ten to twenty times higher than today. Of course, CO2 is essential plant food and a huge body of peer reviewed science shows that increased CO2 is making the planet dramatically greener, which among other things has allowed the global amount of food per head of population to steadily increase.
The global data shows that the lot of mankind has been steadily improving over the centuries, and has accelerated since the 1950’s, when fossil fuel use dramatically started to increase. The OECD human wellbeing index shows the same accelerating improvement. The “climate crisis” is a lie, pure and simple. Yes, there has been modest global warming over the last century, but clearly it is primarily the planet naturally recovering from the depths of the Little Ice Age. The LIA was a terrible time for humanity, and the global warming that followed has been of vast benefit to humanity and the planet.
Give or take a pandemic, we are so very fortunate to live in the present era. Globally we are healthier, better fed, longer living and more prosperous than ever before. And fossil fuels are responsible for much of this.
Chris Wright
I would just like to point out that my computer is make from hand knapped pieces of flint using the antler of a reindeer I earlier personally hunted using a wooden spear and then programmed from first principles based off study of the solar cycles
I then spun the fibre used for the physical connection over the course of several months, – or at least I think they were months… I am yet to re-invent the calendar, – and insulated using a process involving cabbage leaves and pine cone sap.
Maintaining a 21st Century lifestyle using Minus 21st Century technology isn’t actually all that hard. All you need is a creative mindset and a bone left over from the animals you hunt and kill for food.
Oh… and sarcasm. That you buy down the shops. Screw making that from mammoth guts!