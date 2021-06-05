Alarmism United Nations

UN Climate Message: “We are rapidly reaching the point of no return”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to United Nations General Secretary António Guterres, “these next 10 years are our final chance to avert a climate catastrophe”.

Resilient Earth ‘Needs Our Help’ to Reverse Damage, Secretary-General Stresses in Message for World Environment Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Environment Day, observed on 5 June:

We are rapidly reaching the point of no return for the planet.  We face a triple environmental emergency — biodiversity loss, climate disruption and escalating pollution.

For too long, humanity has cut down the Earth’s forests, polluted its rivers and oceans, and ploughed its grasslands into oblivion.  We are ravaging the very ecosystems that underpin our societies.  And, in doing so, we risk depriving ourselves of the food, water and resources we need to survive.

The degradation of the natural world is already undermining the well-being of 3.2 billion people, or 40 per cent of humanity.  Luckily, the Earth is resilient.  But she needs our help.  We still have time to reverse the damage we have done.  That is why, on this World Environment Day, we are launching the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

This global movement will bring together Governments, businesses, civil society and private citizens in an unprecedented effort to heal the Earth.  By restoring ecosystems, we can drive a transformation that will contribute to the achievement of all the Sustainable Development Goals.

The task is monumental.  We need to replant and protect our forests.  We need to clean up our rivers and seas.  And we need to green our cities.  Accomplishing these things will not only safeguard the planet’s resources.  It will create millions of new jobs by 2030, generate returns of over $7 trillion every year and help eliminate poverty and hunger.

The United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration is a global call to action.  It will draw together political support, scientific research and financial muscle to massively scale up restoration.  Everyone can contribute.

Science tells us these next 10 years are our final chance to avert a climate catastrophe, turn back the deadly tide of pollution and end species loss.  So let today be the start of a new decade — one in which we finally make peace with nature and secure a better future for all.

For information media. Not an official record.

Read more: https://www.un.org/press/en/2021/sgsm20757.doc.htm

The UN has a long tradition of issuing 10 year warnings. The first 10 year climate warning I know of was issued in 1989 :-

U.N. Predicts Disaster if Global Warming Not Checked
PETER JAMES SPIELMANN June 30, 1989

UNITED NATIONS (AP) _ A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000. 

Coastal flooding and crop failures would create an exodus of ″eco- refugees,′ ′ threatening political chaos, said Noel Brown, director of the New York office of the U.N. Environment Program, or UNEP. 

He said governments have a 10-year window of opportunity to solve the greenhouse effect before it goes beyond human control

As the warming melts polar icecaps, ocean levels will rise by up to three feet, enough to cover the Maldives and other flat island nations, Brown told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday. 

Coastal regions will be inundated; one-sixth of Bangladesh could be flooded, displacing a fourth of its 90 million people. A fifth of Egypt’s arable land in the Nile Delta would be flooded, cutting off its food supply, according to a joint UNEP and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency study. 

″Ecological refugees will become a major concern, and what’s worse is you may find that people can move to drier ground, but the soils and the natural resources may not support life. Africa doesn’t have to worry about land, but would you want to live in the Sahara?″ he said. 

Read more: https://www.apnews.com/bd45c372caf118ec99964ea547880cd0 (Link to a PDF copy of the AP article.)

Why is the chosen time period 10 years? My theory is it has to do with the length of tenure of UN secretary generals.

A secretary general term is five years. If the Secretary General provides satisfactory service, they can be appointed for a further five years. Gutteres first term ends December this year.

A 10 year climate warning is near term enough to generate a little excitement, but far enough into the future so Gutteres will be safely retired by the time his climate deadline arrives.

48 Comments
Archer
June 5, 2021 10:05 am

What is it with all these damn repeats these days?

Curious George
Reply to  Archer
June 5, 2021 10:36 am

“these next 10 years are our final chance to avert a climate catastrophe”. Again.

A lie repeated one thousand times becomes true. — Dr. Joseph Goebbels

A socialist, and a national socialist.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Archer
June 5, 2021 11:01 am

Climate deadline doomerism is just a Ground Hog Day deja vu all over again stuff. The Climate Liars like UN Head Bloviator Guteeres, depend on the every next generation (Gen X’ers, Millennials, Gen Z’ers, next up) to not know what was said when they were infants. So they climate scammers can just keep a wash-repeat cycle the same old climate lies repackaged in an era of dishonest media that lets them get away with the propaganda.

ResourceGuy
June 5, 2021 10:08 am

I want my intergovernmental stimulus check and I want it now.

Bill Powers
Reply to  ResourceGuy
June 5, 2021 10:52 am

RG, you need to bow to the Climate Gods and apply for a Soros funded job like Griff’s, to sit on comment boards and repeat the same Nonsense (read non science) day in and day out They will regularly deposit money into your bank account based upon the number of comments you log.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Bill Powers
June 5, 2021 11:03 am

I was referring to the UN beggars looking for stimulus funds.

B Clarke
June 5, 2021 10:09 am

António Guterres’  Caught out lying, see video, below. Start video around 3.10

https://youtu.be/Uv3fnUISKR8

Curious George
Reply to  B Clarke
June 5, 2021 10:37 am

But he looks rather prosperous.

B Clarke
Reply to  Curious George
June 5, 2021 10:49 am

So do most cheats

John Shewchuk
June 5, 2021 10:09 am

Don’t worry. Bill Gates has a climate vaccine … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VHUtEd2gXNs

Paul Johnson
June 5, 2021 10:09 am

“We are rapidly reaching the point of no return”…where nobody will believe anything we say.

Andy Espersen
Reply to  Paul Johnson
June 5, 2021 10:17 am

Final ten years – tipping point – point of no return. Haven’t I heard that before???

David Kamakaris
Reply to  Andy Espersen
June 5, 2021 10:32 am

Yeah, but now they really mean it.

IanE
Reply to  Paul Johnson
June 5, 2021 11:18 am

And the astonishing thing is that they know China, India etc will continue on their current path for decades totally overwhelming anything the more established countries could possibly do.

Don Quixote was a serious and sane individual compared with this mob!

rah
Reply to  Paul Johnson
June 5, 2021 11:21 am

I wish that were true but P.T. Barnum was right!

Joseph Zorzin
June 5, 2021 10:12 am

“Luckily, the Earth is resilient. But she needs our help.”

The Earth is not a female. I suppose this is to make us feel guilty- the ravage Earth.

n.n
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
June 5, 2021 10:46 am

Mother Nature a.k.a. Gaia a.k.a. goddess. Not a female sex per se, but a feminine gender (i.e. physical and behavioral attributes).

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
June 5, 2021 11:01 am

Nature has most frequently been associated with female qualities. This and linguistically is the proper use of gender. Gender is not analogous to sex.

Latitude
June 5, 2021 10:14 am

Their “we” never includes China…….

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Latitude
June 5, 2021 11:16 am

China’s CCP is pulling their strings and making them dance.

Joseph Zorzin
June 5, 2021 10:16 am

“We need to replant and protect our forests”

when I hear people say this- I ask what exactly they mean by “protect” the forests- they never reply- some actually want to lock up the forests- to them, I ask how can we produce wood, which everyone likes, if the forests are locked up- they don’t reply to that

and, forests that have been cut or burned- don’t necessarily have to be replanted- many can plant themselves- that being the case, it sounds stupid to people who understand real forests and real forestry to say “replant and protect the forests”- when I hear it from “climate scientists”- that convinced me just how dumb they are

Rud Istvan
June 5, 2021 10:21 am

The air pollution problem is mainly China and India coal.
The ocean plastics pollution problem is mainly southeast Asia.
Good luck with those, Gutierrez.

There has been exactly zero climate related species loss.
The Golden Toad was lost to cytridiomycosis brought to Costa Rico’s Brilliante Ridge by ecotourism.
Polar bears do not depend on summer sea ice.
All else posited in AR4 is based on a single triplely flawed paper, as explained in essay No Bodies in ebook Blowing Smoke.

Your crisis is imaginary. And too many others have previously pulled the ten year tipping point alarm only to find after 10 years that nothing tipped. The more you warmunists play this game, the sillier you look and the more factual ridicule can be heaped on you.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 5, 2021 11:18 am

The fact that he was Secretary General of Portugal’s Socialist Party in the 1990’s tells one all they need to know about Comrade Guierrez’s political-ideological motivations for promoting the climate hoax.

B Clarke
June 5, 2021 10:24 am

“For too long, humanity has cut down the Earth’s forests, polluted its rivers and oceans, and ploughed its grasslands into oblivion. ”

This is absolutely rubbish .uk has planted more upland trees since the 1940s ,its forestry hierarchy has been teaching the world ,how and when to plant forests for decades, for decades the UK has been cleaning its rivers ,with fish returning ect ect,

What exactly does ploughing grass lands into oblivion mean? From grass to arable, oh food, ploughing grass lands to plant trees ,yes we have done our fair share of this , what do you want
Guterres ripping forests up to make grassland like in the amazon, make your mind up. The guys a idiot no mention of what we have already done.

This is more jollys for the participants at cop26 to slava over .

n.n
Reply to  B Clarke
June 5, 2021 10:52 am

The Matrix agent: Human beings are a disease, a cancer of this planet.

A veritable “burden”.

B Clarke
Reply to  n.n
June 5, 2021 10:56 am

Mr Smith is a apprentice compared to Guterres.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  B Clarke
June 5, 2021 11:07 am

The man is not an idiot. He’s a very high class propagandist appointed to do exactly what he’s doing. He’s a cog in a wheel of encroaching Marxism. He sets the standards for heads of state to defraud their electorate and virtue signal to gain popularity. Welcome to Agenda 21, Maurice Strong’s gift to the world.

B Clarke
Reply to  Rory Forbes
June 5, 2021 11:15 am

You know very well I agree with the above ,and have said so many times,

Anyone who is a pawn to a cause is a idiot, anyone who insults decades of stewardship by volunteers and paid organisations to replant forests clean rivers,ect ect by omitting thier work from gratitude is a insulting idiot.

Clyde Spencer
June 5, 2021 10:25 am

UN climate forecasts: 10-year moving average of failures.

Peta of Newark
June 5, 2021 10:29 am

Quote:”We are rapidly reaching the point of no return”
Too damn right, let Tucker explain why

Let me also pitch in, with a bit of cross-threading coz this relates to heat-de4ths, Covid etc etc etc….
I would definitely and without nano-second of hesitation add Magnesium to the stuff mentioned there, also this stuff
(sorry about the glossy advertorial that it is, do your own searches if it does your head in)

Its positively fed-back – The Solution to Global Warming Changing Weird Change Change is to: Eat More Plants

At current rate, we really are going to do something globally & monumentally and DUMB as to take ourselves off the map

Maybe there is a glimmer of hope, lets not give up on the kids just yet
Wonder when the climate change ‘penny’ will drop for them.

Methinks quite soon, hence the panic stricken hysterics of this essay here before us

Doncha just know me ;-D

Two words join it all together
Soil Erosion

ResourceGuy
June 5, 2021 10:32 am

Will this be aired over the loudspeakers at the work camps in western China? Work well and live slave.

Michael in Dublin
June 5, 2021 10:39 am

If a large company had as many failures as the UN all the investors would have pulled out. However, because the investors are politicians and their contributions are not their own monies they do not seem concerned. Most countries make insignificant contributions but expect to get far more out than they put in. The UN is a bloated, wasteful, inefficient bureaucracy and needs to be shut down.

TEWS_Pilot
June 5, 2021 10:40 am

comment image

n.n
June 5, 2021 10:42 am

A progressive process? A conclusion reached, without facts in evidence, that speaks truth to power and redistributive change.

A chaotic (“evolutionary”) quandary? Her choice. Not that Choice. Well, sometimes, but not in excess. Make the world green, not Green, emit.

Oh, and the polar bears are back in town and carnivorous. So, donate to World Walrus Foundation, a joint project of walruses and seals. Think of the pups!

ResourceGuy
June 5, 2021 10:43 am

We must clear cut and bulldoze the world’s forests to support green power and green fuels…..with a small UN service fee of course.

This is brought to you by the same people who just put Syria on the world health panel without mention of their use of chemical weapons on villages.

2hotel9
Reply to  ResourceGuy
June 5, 2021 11:02 am

They gleefully had Iran Chair the Human Rights Committee.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  ResourceGuy
June 5, 2021 11:16 am

The UN almost invented duplicity in the late modern world. Read up on Maurice Strong, Canadian millionaire industrialist, oil tycoon, UN undersecretary, co-founder of the IPCC climate fraud and the architect of Agenda 21.

markl
June 5, 2021 10:57 am

Talk about diminishing returns and CC wins the prize. How many times do they think they can make these announcements?

Joe Crawford
June 5, 2021 10:59 am

I think my B.S. meter just went on overload… again.

2hotel9
June 5, 2021 11:01 am

They are absolutely right! More and more people throughout the world are no longer believing their lies. It will come like that moment of a party, pop, its over, time to finish your drink as you head for the door.

ResourceGuy
June 5, 2021 11:01 am

I think we’re going to need climate policy refugee aid stations set up for Californians, Brits, and those politically disconnected in corrupt states like Illinois and NY.

Loren C. Wilson
June 5, 2021 11:02 am

Since the earyh has been warmer and had higher CO2 in the atmosphere for most of its existence, there is no tipping point. The only tipping point the earth faces is the start of the next glacial period. Humans face a stupidity tipping point, and we are far past the point of no return already.

Mr.
June 5, 2021 11:03 am

Was it the UN who coined that immortal battle cry –

“RINSE AND REPEAT”

(ad nauseam)

Gordon A. Dressler
June 5, 2021 11:06 am

Uh-oh. The dreaded “point of no return”.

Now, let me think . . . where, and how long ago, did I last hear that same phrase?

rah
June 5, 2021 11:15 am

The UN passed the point of no return with me a long, long, time ago.

Art-Kingston
June 5, 2021 11:19 am

For too long, humanity has…”ploughed it’s grasslands into oblivion”. Apparently that’s okay if it’s to accommodate solar farms.

Sunsettommy
Editor
June 5, 2021 11:28 am

I agree that YOU the U.N. are rapidly reaching the point of no return, fail to stop and prevent wars, fail to stop the embezzlement of international relief funding of poor nations, fail to stop and prevent disease outbreaks, and many more failures your organization can boast about.

philincalifornia
June 5, 2021 11:29 am

Meanwhile, in the real world:

https://vacationidea.com/islands/best-things-to-do-in-maldives.html

Cheers:
comment image

