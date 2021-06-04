Hitler Watching Soldiers March into Poland. By Bundesarchiv, Bild 183-S55480 / CC-BY-SA 3.0, CC BY-SA 3.0 de, Link
Alarmism Climate Propaganda Opinion

CJR: Climate Reporting is Like Covering the Invasion of Poland

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
17 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Legendary journalist Edward R Murrow famously provided live reports of German tanks crossing the Polish Border. Columbia Journalism Review thinks journalists today should copy his example, and defy their editors when sending reports from the front lines of climate change.

Why Can’t We Call It An Emergency?

By Mark Hertsgaard and Kyle Pope
JUNE 3, 2021

TV NEWSMAN BILL MOYERS likes to tell the story of how Edward R. Murrow, the pre-eminent US broadcast journalist of his time, insisted on covering what became Germany’s invasion of Poland in 1939.  Murrow’s bosses at CBS News had other priorities; they ordered Murrow’s reporters to cover dance competitions in Hamburg, Paris, and London, explaining that Americans needed some happy news.  Murrow wouldn’t do it.  “It’ll probably get us fired,” he told his colleagues, but he sent his correspondents to the German-Polish border; they arrived just in time to witness Hitler’s tanks and troops roar into Poland.  Suddenly, Europe was at war.  And Americans heard about it because journalists at one of the nation’s most influential news outlets defied convention and did their jobs. 

Today, all of humanity is under attack, this time from an overheated planet — and too many newsrooms still are more inclined to cover today’s equivalent of dance competitions. The record heat waves and storms of 2020 confirmed what scientists have long predicted:  climate change is underway and threatens unparalleled catastrophe.  And because carbon dioxide traps heat in the atmosphere for centuries, temperature rise and its effects are only getting started.  As one scientist said as wildfires turned San Francisco’s skies orange last September, “We’re going to look back in 10 years, certainly 20 … and say, ‘Wow, 2020 was a crazy year, but I miss it.’”

 A handful of major newspapers are paying attention.  But most news coverage, especially on television, continues to underplay the climate story, regarding it as too complicated, or disheartening, or controversial. Last month, we asked the world’s press to commit to treating climate change as the emergency that scientists say it is; their response was dispiriting.

This message is muted at best today, and the result is predictable.  In the United States, only 26 percent of the public is “alarmed” about climate change, according to opinion polls analyzed by the Yale Project on Climate Change Communications (a member of the CCNow  consortium).  One reason why?  Less than a quarter of the public hear about climate change in the media at least once a month.

Read more: https://www.cjr.org/covering_climate_now/climate-emergency-statement.php

There is a reason news rooms don’t provide more coverage of the “climate crisis”. Most of the material which climate activists want newsrooms to print is not actually news.

“Glaciers to melt in 50 years” – does that get your heart racing? Glaciers melting next year would be far more interesting, but near term predictions carry significant risks. In 2019 Glacier National Park had to quietly remove their “Gone by 2020” signs, after the glaciers failed to melt on schedule.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes provides an excellent explanation of why climate news does not receive more attention;

Did anyone notice a few weeks ago, when a 1600 square mile iceberg broke off the Ronne Ice Shelf in Antarctica? Of course not. Big icebergs happen from time to time, they don’t affect anyone’s life to any significant degree. It is not likely this iceberg will show up anywhere interesting. What happens in the Antarctic tends to stay in the Antarctic.

Events which actually affect people’s daily lives, like efforts to pressure city politicians to actually do some of that road maintenance they keep promising, are far more relevant and interesting.

Hayes did point out that people’s interest in climate change jumps when other events occur, like when a big wildfire somewhere which threatens people’s homes. Big fires are an opportunity for activist journalists to slip in a few climate messages, because a major disaster is an opportunity to make climate change seem relevant. But the interest in climate change rapidly fades away after the fire is contained.

There is one aspect of the climate crisis which is consistently newsworthy, which WUWT will continue to highlight: all the politicians who seek to take advantage of people’s fear of climate change, to pass their economy wrecking big government boondoggles, and the scientists who provide cover for the politicians with their evidence lite models.

A rise in taxes or government deficits this year is far more important to most people, than a load of empty hype about events which might happen 50 years from now. Who cares about some big iceberg, when your job security is at risk?

4.2 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
17 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Len Werner
June 4, 2021 6:16 pm

The modern equivalent of Edward R. Murrow that reports on the horrors of climate change is much more like Baghdad Bob.

5
Reply
Chaamjamal
June 4, 2021 6:17 pm

Climate change has front lines?

3
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Chaamjamal
June 4, 2021 7:18 pm

Miami Beach, Florida, .. if you can manage to avert your eyes long enough from throngs of bikini clad young women and the rich “Bill Clinton-types” living in high rise multi-million-dollar beach-front condos cruising said beach trying to get them to come in for a “visit and a drink.”

0
Reply
Scissor
June 4, 2021 6:18 pm

There are so many boondoggles going on now that it’s hard to get too excited by any single one.

5
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Scissor
June 4, 2021 6:28 pm

Fair point…

2
Reply
Pat Frank
June 4, 2021 6:20 pm

Mark Hertsgaard and Kyle Pope are the authors. Mark Hertsgaard is the executive director of Covering Climate Now, the environment correspondent for The Nation, and the author of HOT: Living Through the Next Fifty Years on Earth. Kyle Pope is the editor and publisher of Columbia Journalism Review.”

And neither one of them know a buret from a cuvet, but they’re claim standing to lecture us about climate science. It’s righteous hubris.

5
Reply
John Garrett
June 4, 2021 6:44 pm

Mark Hertsgaard is a full blown nutjob.

2
Reply
Rory Forbes
June 4, 2021 6:48 pm

Today, all of humanity is under attack, this time from an overheated planet — and too many newsrooms still are more inclined to cover today’s equivalent of dance competitions.

What a steaming load of fecal matter! Clearly the authors are propaganda enthusiasts rather than journalists. Edward R. Murrow’s reporters were all rewarded with empirical evidence of Germany invading Poland. To date, there isn’t one iota of empirical evidence supporting AGW (or the above nonsense). So far the only observable results of the “climate” changing since the LIA has been a small but extremely beneficial warming and ample evidence of CO2 greening on many parts of the world. However there are large areas which show no apparent change at all. Furthermore there is no human signal whatsoever.

On a planet that has been cooling steadily since the Holocene Optimum, ~8000 years ago and gradually sequestering our precious life giving gas, CO2, there can be no argument that adding CO2 back into our atmosphere is fortuitous, if unintentional

5
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Rory Forbes
June 4, 2021 7:21 pm

CO2 is not the problem. But it may be the answer.

0
Reply
Mike Dubrasich
June 4, 2021 6:50 pm

Reading the Columbia Journalism Review is equivalent to reading Workers World, Beijing edition. I don’t think the CCP Politburo even reads them.

3
Reply
Killer Marmot
June 4, 2021 6:59 pm

One problem is that almost no reporters are competent to cover stories on climate change. They do not have a deep — or often any — knowledge of the subject, are not versed in science or statistics, and are easily duped by sensationalist stories from scientists with an agenda.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
June 4, 2021 7:13 pm

Even in the unrealistic, worse-case RCP 8.5 fantasy climate simulation, watching and reporting on the climate scam is like reporting on paint drying in super slow motion.
Yeah, that’ll sell clicks and eyes… not.

0
Reply
Gerald Hanner
June 4, 2021 7:18 pm

Journalists claiming something to be true is not the same as the something is, in fact, true. I long ago lost whatever confidence I had in what journalists say..

1
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Gerald Hanner
June 4, 2021 7:35 pm

I have a PhD in immunology-virology. As such, I have actual years of long days of lab experience passaging and growing community-acquired influenza A strains in various pharmeuceutical treatments and working with others (molecular geneticists, quantitative biologists) then to analyze how the RNA virus evolves at the nucleotide level to cell culture selective pressures. That equips me with knowledge and understanding at a deep level about human respiratory viruses.
What I have seen in the media about COIVD-19 (SAR-CoV-2), the lack of understanding of basic principles by all reporters tells me if they get all that wrong, what about all that other stuff I am not a subject matter expert on? Most of what we read by main-stream media about science topics is probably 50% garbage, and unless you an expert in that field, knowing which half is the garbage is difficult.

0
Reply
H B
June 4, 2021 7:42 pm

That would be like running a live report on paint drying only 10 to the six times slower

0
Reply
Paul Johnson
June 4, 2021 7:49 pm

For the analogy to Climate Change to ring true, Murrow would have to have sent his correspondents to the Polish border in 1920 with headlines blaring “German Invasion Imminent!!!“.

Last edited 10 minutes ago by Paul Johnson
0
Reply
markl
June 4, 2021 7:56 pm

You can tell an audacious lie and repeat it often enough to get a rise out of the people but when you tell it long enough they become either skeptical or bored.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism

The Guardian: Climate Tipping Points “Could Topple Like Dominoes”

22 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Bad science Climate Propaganda Opinion

A New Kind of Denialism

6 days ago
Kip Hansen
Climate Economics Opinion

Claim: The Climate Crisis is Not About Overpopulation, the Problem is Affluence

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Opinion

CNBC: “War-Level Footing” Needed to Solve Climate Change

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Alarmism Climate Propaganda Opinion

CJR: Climate Reporting is Like Covering the Invasion of Poland

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Spaceweather

Which way does the solar wind blow?

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics

California May Be Crazy In Its “Climate” Initiatives, But New York Wants To Be Even Crazier

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Atmospheric physics

Mathematical Proof of the Greenhouse Effect

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: