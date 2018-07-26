MSNBC Host: climate change news is a “ratings killer”

This is hilarious, but true, especially when you look at the most recent Gallup Poll that shows many Americans just don’t treat climate change as an issue of interest anymore. Google trends confirms this too:
But when MSNBC admits to it, the disinterest becomes, er, palpable:
Later in the thread, Hayes says this:
Well, that space for wildfires linked to climate change just shrunk, bigly:
“Global area burned appears to have overall declined over past decades, and there is increasing evidence that there is less fire in the global landscape today than centuries ago.”
They just need to double down. Instead of people’s cars threatening the planet, why not the galaxy? Or the universe itself? How ’bout our energy use is choking God himself?
Obviously Chris should have done this story:
Not surprising really as most intelligent people are realising that the wolf is nothing but a robot with a stuck needle. Trouble is there aren’t too many politicians etc. who have cottoned on to this.
“the only outlets that can force change”…..says it all
Exactly, they know their weapons quite well and the general public is unsuspecting.
delusional hubris…
It must be that people are too worried about climate change, yeah that’s it. Climate news shock makes people smirk and then change the channel because they can’t handle the certainty of impending climate doom closing in on them from all directions — so it’s even worse than thought and a tax is the only way to save the children.
Weather is the new “climate”. No matter how much it’s been debunked, the “weather is getting worse” meme is a tough one to kill.
“Wake us up when something happens”
Gotta rank as a real hazard of Climate Watching – its tendency to move at a ‘glacial pace’ sometimes. If not all the time.
MSNBC is a ratings killer. Spurious Correlation.
Four decades of finagled science and fake news forcing climate fraud has succeeded in educating a credible audience. The farce-faced facade of creeping global socialism is rejected !
Okay now, does global warming scare in the media have a seasonality to it? There should be a media watch group story metric to verify this. Such seasonality would indicate opportunism rather than sane public policy issue debate. Oh I forgot, the advocacy groups self-declared the debate ended along with their Obama puppet.
Meanwhile, in New England I have only had to have turned on my air conditioner for a few days. Most of the time I can leave it off. There must be an ice age coming or something. Geez, did these guys grow up in Flint and get too much lead in the water?
If they really believe CAGW is an existential threat to mankind, they’ll increase their coverage. How selfish would it be to NOT save the earth just so their ratings are higher and they make a little bit more money for shareholders?
The red line/blue line converging graph confirms what I’ve been predicting for many years: people are getting doomsday fatigue. When I was a kid 50 years ago, everyone was tearing their hair out about thermonuclear war turning earth into a barren sheet of glass virtually overnight. The bombs are still there, but hardly anyone worries about them anymore.
Imminent ruin is relentlessly predicted, fails to arrive, and even pessimists grow weary. It’s not too surprising when you stop to think about it. Climate alarmists have been trying to panic the natives with scenarios of 1.6° rise per century, but it’s only a matter of time before the hoi polloi notice that temperature varies by 15° – 20° from day to night, and 40° from summer to winter.
“1.6° by the time my grandchildren are 90? Is anyone going to notice that?”
Don’t worry, though. There will always be NEW! IMPROVED! doomsday scenarios to capture the imaginations of the apocalyptically inclined: GMO crabgrass smothering the grain belts of the world, resulting in mass famine; new, more virulent influenza with a mortality rate of 50%; AIDS mutating into something you can catch by shaking hands; all the national armies and private gun owners of the world going berserk simultaneously. (There are trillions of bullets out there, you know, more than enough to kill everyone several times over.)
News editors desperate for ratings increases will browbeat their staffs, “How will we frighten the peasants next? I want you to get out there and beat the bushes. Reach out and scare someone!”
When one’s opponents are busy turning on themselves it is good to stand back and let them continue.
Notice that the focus of this latest round of own goals, in seeking excuses, relies on more false claims to justify his position.
That the audience is able to discern that “climate” is hyped nonsense does not cross their minds.
That is sweet to behold.
Who knew that solar minimum would cause stronger jet stream effects in summer months leading to more extreme temperatures and weather by region and more global warming scare stories in the process. Cause and effect is interesting to watch as it branches off in the arrow of time.