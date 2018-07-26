MSNBC Host: climate change news is a “ratings killer”

This is hilarious, but true, especially when you look at the most recent Gallup Poll that shows many Americans just don’t treat climate change as an issue of interest anymore. Google trends confirms this too:

But when MSNBC admits to it, the disinterest becomes, er, palpable:

Source: https://twitter.com/chrislhayes/status/1021759145425489920

Later in the thread, Hayes says this:

Well, that space for wildfires linked to climate change just shrunk, bigly:

“Global area burned appears to have overall declined over past decades, and there is increasing evidence that there is less fire in the global landscape today than centuries ago.”

Source: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/07/25/remember-when-we-were-told-that-global-wildfires-would-increase-due-to-global-warming-never-mind/

