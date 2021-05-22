Aussie PM Scott Morrison Brandishes a Lump of Coal in Parliament
New Government Funded Gas Generator Announced, Same Day as the IEA End of Fossil Fuel Report

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

I don’t know if the timing of the Aussie government announcement was a deliberate snub aimed at international climate efforts, but it sure made me laugh.

The Coalition doesn’t want to focus on climate change – but Australia will be forced to

Greg Jericho
Sun 23 May 2021 06.00 AEST

Announcing a new gas-fired power plant when a report urges the world to reduce emissions is in keeping with the climate policy farce

This week we took another spin on the deranged carousel that is Australian climate change policy as the government announced it will fund a gas-fired power station at the very moment an international report detailed the need to do the exact opposite.

I wish this was a new development, but it just felt like a repeat of late 2018, when less than a year before the federal election, the IPCC released a report stating that if nations acted together we could limit the increase in global temperatures to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

We had to get to net zero emissions by 2050 and achieve a global 45% cut in emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 if we started straight away.

We didn’t.

Australia, led then as now by those who profess not to be climate change deniers but who are able to pull off the most astonishing imitation, set about undermining attempts to limit emissions.

The International Energy Agency’s “Net Zero by 2050” roadmap report gave some clear detail of what needs to be done in five year intervals out to 2050.

It noted, for example, that by 2030 60% of new car sales should be electric, with no internal combustion cars being sold after 2035.

So it was oddly in keeping with the climate change policy farce that is the Coalition that it chose the same day the report was released to announce it was going to spend $600m on a gas fired power-plant in the Hunter region.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/business/commentisfree/2021/may/22/the-coalition-doesnt-want-to-focus-on-climate-change-but-australia-will-be-forced-to

Australians feel about the same way as anyone else does, when someone tells us we will be “forced” to do something by outside powers, even if that outside power is an important ally. So I don’t share Guardian author Greg Jericho’s confidence that Australia will accept being “forced” to take the knee to Biden’s climate push.

As for the new gas plant, this is a perfect demonstration of why I don’t believe greens will win. Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants to keep his job. The ruling Australian coalition government desperately needs to consolidate support in Hunter Valley region to retain power. Hunter Valley is an agricultural and mining district.

Faced with a hard choice between a perfectly timed public snub of Biden’s international climate push, or winning a key by-election, Prime Minister Scott Morrison chose to snub President Biden.

The gas plant announcement appears to have delivered the desired political boost. Hunter Valley had a by-election this weekend, and it very much looks like the National Party candidate will win. The Nationals are the long standing right wing coalition partners of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Liberals. The vote for Labor, which embraces radical green policies, appears to have collapsed.

Ultimately politicians care more about saving their own skins than climate virtue signalling, and always have. Self interest prevails. So long as radical greens back economically painful remedies to their imaginary climate crisis, this conflict between expediency and virtue signalling will continue to be a hard limit on their ambitions.

Ian W
May 22, 2021 6:14 pm

Not really a surprise – wait till Boris has a similar decision to make; it will be just the same. Blackout Birmingham or New coal power station? New coal power station obviously.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Ian W
May 22, 2021 6:30 pm

Boris has already had his gas station moment, approved a new British mainland coal mine.

Rasa
May 22, 2021 6:35 pm

Don’t be surprised to hear of a new HELE coal fired power station announced before the looming federal election.
Australians want to keep the lights on. Simple really.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Rasa
May 22, 2021 6:46 pm

Very possible. I’ve met Keith Pitt a few times. Pitt was an electrical engineer before he got into politics, where he currently serves as Australian federal resources minister. He’s made it a bit of a mission to help maintain affordable and reliable electricity in Australia, real thorn in the side of greens. Thankfully people in ScoMo’s government finally seem to be listening to him.

Last edited 33 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
Mr.
Reply to  Rasa
May 22, 2021 7:17 pm

Got it in one Rasa.

Keeping the lights on affordably is a much more critical imperative for Australia than reducing its 1.4% of global industrial emissions.

If Oz was de-populated tomorrow, and all human activity-induced emissions ceased, China would emit that emissions shortfall in less than 2 weeks.

Math is not the strong suit of climate catastrophists.

spangled drongo
May 22, 2021 6:43 pm

Good obs Eric.

Also it’s interesting that the right wing govt looks to have won the by-election in the Hunter, yesterday, where the gas plant is going, contrary to the usual by-election govt losses.

nicholas tesdorf
May 22, 2021 6:48 pm

In the Upper Hunter by-election, people had a look at the Coalition’s pro Energy Stance and Labour’s Climate Change Stance and gave a swing of 4,5% to the Coalition and 4.5% against Labour. People were putting the vote where their wallet lives.

a happy little debunker
May 22, 2021 6:54 pm

What Greg and his cohort of Catastropharians ignore is that China is funding and building new fossil fuel power plants throughout he developing world – ensuring that any Emission reductions taken by the Western World are pointless and self harming.

Emission’s per capita in China now exceeds its equivalent in Europe – but there are twice as many Chinese as Europeans…

Zig Zag Wanderer
May 22, 2021 7:08 pm

Ultimately politicians care more about saving their own skins than climate virtue signalling,

I think too many people misunderstand how democracy works. They often complain that a politician only does anything to gain votes. That is exactly what they should be doing in a democracy! Appeal to the voters, and they will, if you are successful, vote for you!

