wind power

When wind turbines are no longer useful: They get explosive demolition

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
26 Comments

Video follows.

Controlled Demolition, Inc. (CDI) of Phoenix, Maryland, USA (acting as Explosives Design and Performance Subcontractor to Main Demolition Contractor, Dallas Demolition of Houston, Texas who was working for RiverCap Ventures of Rocky River, Ohio, the General Demolition Contractor) performs the successful explosives felling of 90, Mitsubishi 1000A Wind Turbines in New Mexico.

No effort was made to preserve foundations or other wind farm infrastructure. CDI’s crew felled the 90 Units in two (2) mobilizations to the site, permitting the Wind Farm Owner to complete salvage of blades and drive-train elements from some of the wind turbines to provide replacement parts for similar Units they operate at other wind farm locations. The Units were safely felled, exactly per plan, and ahead of schedule.

Rich Davis
May 22, 2021 3:17 pm

Yeah, but those were built 100 years ago with obsolete technology, right griff?

UNGN
Reply to  Rich Davis
May 22, 2021 4:01 pm

Modern life cycle on low volume, high tech stuff is less than 20 years, no matter what it is. Nobody wants to be on the hook for storing the spares inventory. For things meant to “last 25 years” without spares, its even worse, because when spares are needed, there aren’t any, and the OEM has moved on.

Blow it up and repeat the cycle.

Alastair Brickell
May 22, 2021 3:17 pm

Great…and just what are they going to salvage from those blades?

Archer
Reply to  Alastair Brickell
May 22, 2021 3:22 pm

Hardcore for road foundations?

James Snook
May 22, 2021 3:18 pm

Wonderful sight!!

Mr.
May 22, 2021 3:20 pm

. . . permitting the Wind Farm Owner to complete salvage of blades and drive-train elements from some of the wind turbines to provide replacement parts for similar Units they operate at other wind farm locations.

They have to be kidding.
Those blades were totally trashed.

Greg S.
Reply to  Mr.
May 22, 2021 4:18 pm

Part salvaging was done before felling. At 1:48 you can see several units in the background with missing blades.

rah
May 22, 2021 3:21 pm

And what of those massive concrete foundations? In my part of the country those things are in fields actively being farmed. What are they going to do with them when the time comes? And then there are the gravel roads they put in leading to the base of each unit.

William Abbott
May 22, 2021 3:22 pm

The coolest way to explode a wind generator is to turn the governor off. The blades will overspeed in high winds, the tips will break the sound barrier and the resulting asymmetrical loads on the airfoils results in an immediate and dramatic “explosion”. Search “exploding wind turbine” watch the videos for yourself.

YallaYPoora Kid
May 22, 2021 3:30 pm

’When wind turbines are no longer useful’
One could argue they were only ever useful to generate subsidies since any power generation was purely coincidental.

Coeur de Lion
May 22, 2021 3:31 pm

Do we know why?

Krishna Gans
May 22, 2021 3:32 pm

More of that 😀

cirby
May 22, 2021 3:36 pm

The earliest mention I can find of the Mitsubishi 1000A wind turbines is from 2003.

All of these are no more than about 18 years old.

So much for 25+ year lifespans.

Krishna Gans
May 22, 2021 3:36 pm

Outage hampers Poland’s main power plant, felt across Europe
With sun power and windmills no chance to recover…

n.n
May 22, 2021 3:37 pm

Somewhere, a bird, a bat, sighs in relief. Clear the Green blight. Go green. Emit.

Robert A. Taylor
Reply to  n.n
May 22, 2021 4:03 pm

Not to mention millions of insects. Migratory insects use wind corridors to travel. Guess where wind turbines are put.

Scute
May 22, 2021 3:44 pm

Lol arrived here after doing the obligatory click-thru that all self respecting men must make when they see “demolition” in their feed

Watched 3X with multiple scroll backs. 👍

CD in Wisconsin
May 22, 2021 3:52 pm

A very satisfying video to watch. As far as I am concerned, they can blow up all the wind turbines in the U.S.

KILL WIND TURBINES, NOT AVIAN WILDLIFE.

UNGN
May 22, 2021 3:53 pm

too much fun. Those guys love coming to work each day.

Observer
May 22, 2021 3:57 pm

The end of an error

High Treason
May 22, 2021 3:59 pm

I would guess that few wind turbines would reach their 25 year life expectancy. Typically they only break even in terms of emissions and energy at the 15 year mark, based on rosy predictions, so they only have a 10 year period of making an energy profit, something most do not achieve.
The costs of removal of the defunct edifices to monumental stupidity are never factored in to the monetary, carbon, and energy budget of wind power, let alone the environmental damage. They subsidy farmers just whistle and turn a blind eye to the long term environmental damage. Even the concrete foundations diminish the amount of farm production long term. I will bet that the hundreds of years of lost growing capacity were not factored in to the business model. Perhaps the wind power producers need to continue to pay off the farm owners for the lease of their land until they make good- remove the foundations and roads.
Never mind, all these inconvenient costs are bankrolled by subsidies paid by the taxpayers.
I propose a change in name from wind farms to subsidy farms.

tomo
May 22, 2021 4:00 pm

OT

– probably deserves a separate article

https://www.rechargenews.com/wind/icelandic-offshore-wind-to-pump-green-power-to-uk-under-21bn-anglo-us-mega-plan/2-1-1014282

If some of my taxes are spent with these goons I won’t be happy – no siree .

Jay Hendon
May 22, 2021 4:02 pm

They do the same thing to coal power plants: https://www.sltrib.com/news/2020/12/19/demolition-largest-coal/

Charlie
May 22, 2021 4:11 pm

Probably the Aragonne Mesa windfarm. Went online in 2006, died 2021.

Kevin kilty
May 22, 2021 4:15 pm

Fun, I am sure, but who cleaned up the broken fiberglass. Don’t even ask about foundations.

Burgher King
May 22, 2021 4:16 pm

Where are these turbines located in New Mexico? Who owns the turbines? Who owns the land on which the demolished turbines sit? Were the turbines part of a still currently operating wind farm? Were environmental or governmental permits of some kind needed to approve the demolition? If so, from which agencies?

