Waymo Taxicab. Dllu, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Electric Vehicles Opinion

Get Ready for the Ride of Your Life – Waymo Autonomous Taxi Escapes Handlers

31 mins ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Citizen reporter Joel Johnson documenting some of his hair raising experiences in San Francisco robot taxicabs. Includes video.

Waymo self-driving robotaxi goes rogue with passenger inside, escapes support staff

We speak to man who experienced and recorded wild ride first hand

Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Mon 17 May 2021 // 20:51 UTC

A Waymo self-driving car got stuck several times, held up traffic intermittently, and departed unexpectedly when assistance arrived. The wayward autonomous vehicle was finally commandeered by a support driver.

Joel Johnson has recorded several dozen videos documenting his rides in Waymo robotaxis which he posts to his website and YouTube Channel.

Johnson is advised to remain seated with his seat belt fastened in case the car starts moving again, which it does: about four minutes later, the car decides to turn into the unblocked lefthand southbound land, only to swerve back into the right hand lane between two traffic cones after passing the “Keep Left” sign that directs drivers not to be in that lane.

“Oh, I don’t think it was supposed to do that,” Johnson said to the Waymo operator, still on the line. “…Oh now, it’s blocking the entire road.”

A few minutes later, the car reverses into the open left-hand lane.

“Okay, so we ‘re backing out,” said Johnson. “Very interesting.”

“So it backed out…,” the operator said.

“And then now it’s blocking the whole lane instead of half of it,” Johnson replied.

Read more: https://www.theregister.com/2021/05/17/waymo_robotaxi_malfunction/

The video;

Note the video contains a section of annoying corporate voiceover, you can skip forward a bit if you get tired of listening to Waymo’s excuses explanation.

This incident brings back memories of many years ago, when my mum tried to teach me to drive. She turned up unexpectedly to give me a lesson the day after a big night. It didn’t work out.

Lets just say that if my impression that autonomous cabs struggle to match my driving skills on the day of my first driving lesson is correct, I’m going to wait a few years before trusting my life to a robot driver.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
dk_
May 18, 2021 6:07 pm

“my impression that autonomous cabs struggle to match my driving skills on the day of my first driving lesson is correct”
Maybe there’s a point of diminishing returns? Carnegie Mellon had systems driving on Pennsylvania country roads thirty years ago. Today’s commercial efforts leverage CMI development, better sensors and processors, GPS and other mapping technologies, network communications, and yet still break down in ways that CMI labs experienced years ago.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
May 18, 2021 6:12 pm

Then there are the cases of Tesla’s using their autodrive function. The likely possibility is that liability lawyers will shut down “autonomous” vehicles with damage suits.

1
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 18, 2021 6:27 pm

Generally when a human driven car has an accident, the blame falls on a human. There aren’t that many lawsuits against car companies (compared with the total number of accidents). For self-driving cars, there is the possibility that all accidents will involve a lawsuit against whoever programmed the self-driving software.

The car companies’ insurance bill would be huge and would raise the cost of the cars to the point where they would be unaffordable. I have visions of having to pay 15 years insurance up front included in the price of the car. Presumably the car owners’ annual premium would go down but that cost is spread out over the years.

1
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  commieBob
May 18, 2021 6:30 pm

My thought, too. The chance to sue a very deep-pocketed vehicle manufacturer for faults, or claimed faults, in software or equipment would make most of the plaintiff’s bar drool.

0
Reply
commieBob
May 18, 2021 6:14 pm

Self-driving cars still aren’t as safe as human drivers. Since they’ve been seriously working on this for a while, don’t expect that to change any time soon.

1
Reply
gringojay
May 18, 2021 6:18 pm

Yesterday a Tesla (2015 S) on auto-pilot smashed into a Washington State deputies car parked with it’s emergency lights on. Maybe the USA capitol building is ringed with fencing to keep auto-piloted cars from in-sur-recting our dear leaders.

FF51C042-0ADC-4484-9AD1-6D23F7FFB3CD.jpeg
1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  gringojay
May 18, 2021 6:30 pm

For some reason first time I read “resurrecting”, not sure why… 😉

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Opinion petroleum

Bloomberg: $5 Million Ransom Paid to Criminals, to Restore East Coast Fuel Supplies

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Government idiocy Opinion petroleum

Biden Energy Secretary: “Pipe is the best way to go” When Transporting Fuel

6 days ago
Eric Worrall
carbon tax Opinion

$1000 / ton Carbon Tax? Climate Scientist Demands the Alleged Damage of Fossil Fuel be Fully Priced

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus Opinion

Bloomberg: More Government Will Save Us from Climate Change and Covid

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Electric Vehicles Opinion

Get Ready for the Ride of Your Life – Waymo Autonomous Taxi Escapes Handlers

31 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Lawsuits

CLIMATE LITIGATION BOMBSHELL: New Paper Exposes AG “Climate” Suit as Illicit Product of Private Lobbying, Misrepresentation, Paid ‘Cutouts’

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism coral reefs

New Scientist: Bleaching Protects Coral – But Only Up to 2C of Global Warming

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
statistics

How epidemiologists try to fool us with flawed statistical practices

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: