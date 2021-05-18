Climate Economics

Add The Wall Street Journal To The People Who Can’t Do Basic Arithmetic

From the Manhattan Contrarian

Francis Menton

Let’s face it, lots of people aren’t very good at math, even rather basic math. On the other hand, some people are quite good at it. If you aren’t very good at math, there are plenty of other things for you to do in life. My own field of law practice mostly does not require much skill at math, and there a plenty of math-challenged people who are nevertheless very good lawyers.

But some big societal decisions require a certain level of math competence. Some of these decisions can involve multi-hundreds of billions of dollars, or even multi-trillions of dollars. For example, consider the question of whether proposed electricity generation system X has the capability to deliver the amount of electricity a state or region needs, and at the times it is needed. Answering this question is just a matter of applied basic arithmetic. Given the dollars involved, you would think that when a question like this is being addressed, it would be time to call in some people who could do the arithmetic, or who at least would be willing to try.

Yet when the issue is replacing generation of electricity by fossil fuels with generation by “renewables,” it seems that the need to believe that the renewables will work and be cost effective is so powerful that all efforts to do the arithmetic get banished. I last considered this issue in a post last week titled “California’s Zero Carbon Plans: Can Anybody Here Do Basic Arithmetic?” The answer for the California government electricity planners was a resounding “NO.” Today, the Wall Street Journal joins the math-challenged club with a front page story headlined “Batteries Challenge Natural Gas As America’s No. 1 Power Source.” (probably behind pay wall)

The theme of the story is that “renewable” energy sources, such as solar, paired with batteries to balance periods of low production, are rapidly becoming so cheap that they are likely to “disrupt” natural gas plants that have only recently been constructed:

[T]he combination of batteries and renewable energy is threatening to upend billions of dollars in natural-gas investments, raising concerns about whether power plants built in the past 10 years—financed with the expectation that they would run for decades—will become “stranded assets,” facilities that retire before they pay for themselves. . . . But renewables have become increasingly cost-competitive without subsidies in recent years, spurring more companies to voluntarily cut carbon emissions by investing in wind and solar power at the expense of that generated from fossil fuels.

To bolster the theme, we are introduced to industry executives who are shifting their investment strategies away from natural gas to catch the new renewables-plus-batteries wave. For example:

Vistra Corp. owns 36 natural-gas power plants, one of America’s largest fleets. It doesn’t plan to buy or build any more. Instead, Vistra intends to invest more than $1 billion in solar farms and battery storage units in Texas and California as it tries to transform its business to survive in an electricity industry being reshaped by new technology. “I’m hellbent on not becoming the next Blockbuster Video, ” said Vistra Chief Executive Curt Morgan.

But how does one of these solar-plus-battery systems work? Or for that matter, how does a wind-plus-battery system work? Can anybody do the arithmetic here to demonstrate how much battery capacity (in both MW and MWH) it will take to balance out a given set of solar cells at some particular location so that no fossil fuel backup is needed? You will not find that in this article.

Here’s something that ought to be obvious: solar panels at any location in the northern hemisphere will produce less power in the winter than in the summer. The days are shorter, and the sun is lower in the sky and consequently weaker. Therefore, any system consisting solely of solar panels plus batteries, where the batteries are seeking to balance the system over the course of a year, will see the batteries drawn down continuously from September to March, and then recharged from March to September. Do batteries that can deal with such an annual cycle of seasons even exist? From the Journal piece:

And while batteries can provide stored power when other sources are down, most current batteries can deliver power only for several hours before needing to recharge. That makes them nearly useless during extended outages. . . . Most current storage batteries can discharge for four hours at most before needing to recharge.

OK, then, so if solar-plus-battery systems are about to displace natural gas plants, what’s the plan for winter? They won’t say. The fact is, the only possible plans are either fossil fuel backup or trillions upon trillions of dollars worth of batteries. But the author never mentions any of that. How much fossil fuel backup? That’s an arithmetic calculation that is not difficult to make. But the process of making the calculation forces you to actually propose the characteristics of your solar-plus-battery system, which then makes the costs obvious. How much excess capacity of solar panels and batteries do you plan to build to minimize the down periods? Do you need solar panel capacity of four times peak usage, or ten times? Do you need battery capacity of one week’s average usage (in GWH) or two weeks or a full month?

The simple fact is that wind/solar plus battery systems would not need any government subsidies if they were cost effective. The Biden Administration is proposing to hand out many, many tens of billions of dollars to subsidize building these systems. They are clearly not cost-effective, and not even close. But no one in a position to know will make the relatively simple calculations to let us know how much this is going to cost.

Read the full post here.

Chaamjamal
May 18, 2021 10:11 pm

Exciting and promising innovations in energy storage technology are currently under development. Pls see

https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/08/18/energy-storage/

dk_
Reply to  Chaamjamal
May 18, 2021 10:27 pm

O.T. and worthless.

John in Oz
Reply to  Chaamjamal
May 18, 2021 10:39 pm

The change from reliable to unreliable power sources is happening now so ‘under development’ won’t be of any use when the lights go out.

H B
Reply to  Chaamjamal
May 18, 2021 10:41 pm

but read the critical comment at the end

Sunsettommy
Editor
May 18, 2021 10:14 pm

I am no big shot in mathematics, but I can see the B.S. rather easily because intermittent low mass power generation performance has no chance to match the 24/7 capability of high mass power generation performance.

tonyb
Editor
Reply to  Sunsettommy
May 18, 2021 11:18 pm

AH! But there is plenty of power available from renewables, provided we don’t use it much.

I am sure everyone on this board will be happy to accept rationing of power to one hour a day. As a major concession you can choose which one hour that should be.

tonyb

David Guy-Johnson
May 18, 2021 10:15 pm

They never mention that you have to find the same amount of money again, only 15-20 years later

dk_
Reply to  David Guy-Johnson
May 18, 2021 10:38 pm

Yes, and rather continuously throughout, and still without replacing the fossil fuel generation capacity while the demand continues to increase. Renewable energy, carbon neutral, carbon free is a con to support “new energy” industries. “Fixing” the storage capacity of the distribution system is an oxymoron. But reasoning with green fool shills is a deliberate distraction, wasting human time and energy more properly used to expose the legal and political fraud for what it is.

Climate believer
May 18, 2021 10:45 pm

 But renewables have become increasingly cost-competitive without subsidies in recent years….”

Maybe in La La land, but here in France the total amount of public subsidies for renewable energies is expected to reach between 116 and 130 billion euros by 2028.

Without subsidies there is no “renewable energies” full stop.

Simon
Reply to  Climate believer
May 18, 2021 10:49 pm

But the oil industry receives huge subsidies in the US. What’s the difference?

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Simon
May 18, 2021 11:04 pm

Please identify and quantify those “huge subsidies”.

lee
Reply to  Simon
May 18, 2021 11:05 pm

Would these huge subsidies be like the IMF says and things like depreciation, or other capital costs? You know just like tax deductions solar and wind get.

How much per GWh? 😉

PCman999
May 18, 2021 10:49 pm

The last paragraph is key: the companies planning storage are just hoping to mine the subsidies, direct and indirect.

Robber
May 18, 2021 10:51 pm

As you say, simple maths but it gets complicated.
Let’s assume demand 24×7 is 100 units per hour, 2,400 units per day.
With solar we could build a system that at its peak delivers 1,000 units per hour, and over 8 hours delivers an average of 400 units/per hour or 3,200 units par day. That’s above demand, becasue we have to factor in losses in storage.
Now we need a battery that can store up to 900 units per hour, and then deliver 100 units per hour for 16 hours.
So we get 800 units per day delivered direct via solar, and 1,600 via the big battery.

Hokey Schtick
May 18, 2021 10:53 pm

Between the vaccine insanity, woke gobbledegook and climate change madness, face it, we are toast. The future is a masked idiot under a wind turbine taking the knee.

