Elon Musk Demands a Carbon Tax

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Buys Bitcoin, bans bitcoin for Tesla purchases because of the Carbon Footprint, praises Dogecoin, calls for a Carbon tax.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk renews call for carbon tax

‘It’s not like we shouldn’t have carbon-generated things, there should be a price on this stuff,’ he recently said on a podcast.

By Louis Casiano FOXBusiness

Tesla CEO Elon Musk renewed calls for a carbon tax Thursday, a suggestion he said was rejected by the Biden Administration because it was “politically difficult.”

“It is high time there was a carbon tax!,” Musk, the head of Tesla, the electric car company, and SpaceX, simply tweeted. 

Musk’s comment came a day after he said Tesla would no longer accept bitcoin for vehicle purchases because of concerns over the environmental cost of bitcoin mining. 

Read more: https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/elon-musk-carbon-tax

Can’t help wondering if Musk is risking a letter from the SEC. Comments which cause the price of commodities to swing wildly in different directions are sometimes interpreted as deliberate market manipulation, though I don’t know enough about securities law to give an opinion about whether Musk crossed the line.

As for Musk’s call for a carbon tax, here’s a thought Elon. How about you improve the affordability of your product, so you don’t need government help to sell more Teslas? In my opinion a call for a carbon tax is a heartless attack on poor people, an admission the alternative to fossil fuel is too expensive to thrive without government coercion.

Sid Abma
May 14, 2021 6:13 pm

Elon Musk. We have the technology to remove ALL emissions from combusted coal exhaust. Coal power plants can operate with ZERO emissions.
We want to show you how. Contact us.

dk_
Reply to  Sid Abma
May 14, 2021 6:58 pm

Sid, looked you up. Liked the product. Wish you success. Get rich and buy out Elon. Please.

Last edited 42 minutes ago by dk_
Chaamjamal
Reply to  Sid Abma
May 14, 2021 7:04 pm

Hi Sid.
He is actually looking for people like you.

It is true that he buys bitcoins, bans bitcoins, praises dogecoins, and calls for carbon tax but he is also calling for CO2 removal.

Please see

https://tambonthongchai.com/2021/02/09/a-climate-removal-plan/

Tom Halla
May 14, 2021 6:33 pm

Carbon taxes are definitely a regressive tax, in the original sense of regressive. Screwing poor people is the intent, keeping the peons in their place.

Derg
May 14, 2021 6:33 pm

I would love to be a billionaire and show people the idiocy of the green movement.

Scissor
Reply to  Derg
May 14, 2021 7:21 pm

Musk is more than 10% on his way to becoming a trillionaire. Sounds like he’s leading the green movement.

Alexy Scherbakoff
May 14, 2021 6:35 pm

Cryptocurrency isn’t really a commodity under SEC authority.

Tom in Toronto
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
May 14, 2021 7:07 pm

Yup. Not a commodity, not a security. Because it’s worthless.

Derg
Reply to  Tom in Toronto
May 14, 2021 7:19 pm

Sell me your worthless Bitcoin and Beachfront that will be underwater for $1 🤓

dk_
May 14, 2021 6:47 pm

“risking a letter from the SEC”
What did Lithium Man do with his last letter from the SEC?
Hint: He didn’t run out of toilet paper.

Last edited 44 minutes ago by dk_
commieBob
May 14, 2021 6:55 pm

How about you improve the affordability of your product, so you don’t need government help to sell more Teslas?

Tesla makes a ton of money selling regulatory credits to other carmakers. The more cars it sells, the more regulatory credits it can sell. It’s to Tesla’s advantage to make as many cars as cheap as possible.

With current gas prices, there’s no way any kind of battery electric vehicle makes sense. I believe Musk really does want to fix that by hook or by crook. If he can’t make his cars cheaper, he can try to make gas more expensive by campaigning for a carbon tax.

ALLAN MACRAE
May 14, 2021 6:58 pm

Elon, Elon Elon. You are a Queen’s man! Don’t be an idiot!

Global cooling is happening now, caused by a weaker Sun, as we correctly predicted in 2002 – many more extreme cold events worldwide.

Climate drives CO2, but CO2 does NOT drive climate. Cart before horse! Think!

CLIMATE CHANGE, COVID-19, AND THE GREAT RESET
A CLIMATE, ENERGY AND COVID PRIMER FOR POLITICIANS AND MEDIA
By Allan M.R. MacRae, Published May 8, 2021 UPDATE 1e
Download the WORD file
https://thsresearch.files.wordpress.com/2021/05/climate-change-covid-19-and-the-great-reset-update-1e-readonly.docx

Sam Capricci
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
May 14, 2021 7:39 pm

If only what you wrote could influence policy. If only policy makers would be looking for truth about AGW. But alas, they are not interested in the truth, only in taking more power for themselves and their friends. They won’t change a thing about their behavior but they don’t mind changing how billions of people work, play and live. These people are sick.

Tom in Toronto
May 14, 2021 7:04 pm

Buys bitcoin. Tweets about it and rockets up the price. Sells bitcoin. Tweets about it to drop the price…
Rinse and repeat.
Classic Pump-and-dump. He did this with Tesla stock and got his hand slapped by the SEC. But the SEC has no jurisdiction over cryptocurrencies because they’re inherently worthless and thus have been found to not be securities.
So it’s free reign for him in crypto land. Next target is Dogecoin. He has probably sold it all and is going to tweet about a new crypto.
As I said, Pump and Dump. Rinse and Repeat.
Professional scam artist.

Last edited 32 minutes ago by Tom in Toronto
