Elon Musk Demands a Carbon Tax

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Buys Bitcoin, bans bitcoin for Tesla purchases because of the Carbon Footprint, praises Dogecoin, calls for a Carbon tax.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk renews call for carbon tax

‘It’s not like we shouldn’t have carbon-generated things, there should be a price on this stuff,’ he recently said on a podcast.

By Louis Casiano FOXBusiness

Tesla CEO Elon Musk renewed calls for a carbon tax Thursday, a suggestion he said was rejected by the Biden Administration because it was “politically difficult.”

“It is high time there was a carbon tax!,” Musk, the head of Tesla, the electric car company, and SpaceX, simply tweeted.

Musk’s comment came a day after he said Tesla would no longer accept bitcoin for vehicle purchases because of concerns over the environmental cost of bitcoin mining.

…