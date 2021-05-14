Left Wing Activists Demand Americans Freeze in the Dark… Because?

Guest “You can’t fix stupid” by David Middleton

Left-wing activists demand Democrats exclude nuclear and carbon capture from climate bill

by Abby Smith, Energy and Environment Reporter | | May 12, 2021

Left-wing climate activists are stepping up their opposition to policies from top Democrats promoting nuclear energy and carbon capture, signaling a tough debate as the Biden administration advances legislation to curb power sector emissions.

[…]

Jean Su, energy justice program director with the Center for Biological Diversity, said there’s a prevailing narrative that 100% renewable energy isn’t feasible because there isn’t the political will to figure out how to get there.

“Nobody knows exactly how to get there yet because nobody is trying,” Su said. “We need to actually try, and how we try is by putting on very stern deadlines as close as possible to now.”

[…]

They say policies that promote technologies such as nuclear energy and carbon capture, or allow natural gas to continue operating, harm the health of minority and poorer regions the most, as they’ll continue to breathe air polluted by power plant smokestacks or live near toxic mining sites.

“When you want to get to the heart of racism and inequalities, the tentacles in our energy system are very deep,” Su said. “And if you want to actually address that in our energy system, that means you have to start at the core of it, which is stopping these fossil fuel plants altogether.”