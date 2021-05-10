Renewable energy

The performance of UK Weather Dependent Renewables: 2002 – 2020

An excellent way to undermine Western economies is to render their power generation unreliable and expensive.  That objective of Green thinking is progressively being achieved by Government policies throughout the Western world, but without popular mandate.

Screenshot 2021-04-28 at 16.02.59.png

The graphic below shows the progress that has been made in installing Weather Dependent Renewables in the UK to reach the status shown above according two the Renewable Energy foundation data.

Screenshot 2021-04-22 at 14.17.33.png

Summary

This post uses installation and generated power output data from the UK Renewable Energy Foundation 2020 to track the progress of the UK Weather Dependent Renewables, (Wind and Solar), fleet of generators since 2002.  The use of that data to results in the following:

  • an assessment of  the Productivity / Capacity percentage, of the UK Renewable generation fleet since 2002, which has achieved an overall productivity of ~22%.  That productivity percentage may vary marginally on an annual basis as a result of Weather conditions.
  • in combination with summary comparative cost data from the US Energy Information Administration, (EIA), on different power generation technologies, (capital and long-term), it compares the bare capital costs and long-term probable future monetary commitments that are incurred by the 2020 UK fleet of Weather Dependent Renewables.
  • overall combined Weather Dependent Renewables are roughly 10 times the cost of using Gas-firing and about 1.5 times the capital cost and 2.5 times the long-term cost of Nuclear power for same nominal electrical power production.
  • as of end 2020 it assesses the estimated capital cost of the UK Weather Dependent Renewables fleet to be about 65£billion.
  • the UK 2020 Weather Dependent Renewables fleet would incur an estimated long-term cost commitment of about 274£billion.
  • the extreme costs of Solar Power in the UK when accounting for it’s low productivity / capacity percentage.
  • the high future cost commitments that are entailed in the mandating of Offshore power even when accounting for their better productivity / capacity percentage.
  • it estimates the maximum CO2 emissions savings achieved by the present UK Renewables fleet to be ~22 million tonnes.  This amounts to less than 6% of UK CO2 emissions, about 0.06% of 2019 Global CO2 emissions and about 4% of the 2020 growth of CO2 emissions from the developing world:

but, this averted emissions value does not account for the CO2 emissions and energy requirements involved in sourcing, manufacture and installation of the physical elements of Weather Dependent Renewable generators.

  • the additional CO2 emissions over Gas-firing for the same power output resulting from the use of overseas sourced Biomass, (nominally Carbon neutral, by policy), at the UK Drax power stations can be estimated to exceed the maximum potential 22 million tonnes of CO2 savings achieved by installing the UK fleet of Weather Dependent Renewables.

https://edmhdotme.wordpress.com/the-inconsistencies-in-green-policies-to-limit-co2-emissions/embed/#?secret=v7h94Insp8

  • extreme financial damage and loss of Grid reliability is arising by the effective and politically pressurised elimination of UK and European Fracking technologies.  These have stopped access to indigenous Natural Gas for electricity generation both in the UK and throughout Europe.  These policies are only to the benefit of the sales of Russian controlled gas exports.

The progress of UK Weather Dependent Renewables since 2002

Screenshot 2021-04-22 at 14.34.53.png

The Renewable Energy Foundation reports on Weather Dependent Renewables and Green energy in the UK.  It provides annual installation and output data from 2002 up to the end of 2020.  The time series Renewable Energy Foundation data of installations and power output is shown above.

https://ref.org.uk/energy-data

And the growth in installations achieved for each technology year by year:

The progress of Weather Dependent power produced compared to their installed installations is shown below.

Screenshot 2021-04-22 at 14.33.40.png

The three graphs above show the progress of Renewable installations in the UK since 2002 noting:

  • a massive commitment to poor productivity Solar PV Power 2012-2016, mainly induced by the influence of Liberal Democrats in government during that period.
  • Solar PV installations had virtually ceased in 2019.
  • Onshore Wind power installations were radically reduced in 2020
  • output from Offshore Wind farms overtook the output of UK Onshore Wind in 2020
  • a remarkable reduction from the previously enthusiastically deployed Weather Dependent Renewable installations by 2020.
The progress of Weather Dependent Renewables in Europe: 2008 – 2019
  • the gross variation of the annual commitments to Offshore wind power
  • however recent announcements by the UK government that they intend the UK is to become “the Saudi of Wind power”, particularly by increasing Offshore Wind  installations, would seem to presage an escalation of UK Renewables growth and further massive expenditures.

UK Renewable Energy productivity:  2020

The time series data from Renewable Energy Foundation enables the reporting of the annual productivity of Weather Dependent Renewables in the UK.  Productivity / Capacity, expressed as a percentage load factor, (actual power produced / nameplate value), is crucial to evaluating the true comparative value of the total power produced.

In the simplest terms the country has to pay for the full Name plate price of  Weather Dependent Renewable installations but they only produces a much smaller percentage of their installed Name plate value, and that power production is not dispatchable and cannot be called upon when required by the the electricity supply system.  On the other hand a Gas-fired plant can be called upon to provide power 90% of the time.

The productivity progress since 2002 of Weather Dependent Renewables in the UK is shown below.

Screenshot 2021-04-22 at 14.54.46.png

2020 was a good year for UK Weather Dependent Renewables productivity.  Overall, the UK Weather Dependent Renewables have generally exceeded ~25% productivity level, a quarter of its nominal nameplate value.  Onshore Wind power, with installation substantially curtailed by 2020, has achieved productivity around ~26%.  Offshore Wind power is much more variable but rose to the high productivity figure of ~41% in 2020.  The productivity of Solar Power in the UK is consistently low and stays at or around ~10% level.

Screenshot 2021-04-30 at 08.31.32.png

Expenditures by 2020 on UK Weather Dependent Renewables

The graphic below gives an idea of the level of the net annual capital expenditures to install the UK Wind Power and Solar technologies as at the end of 2020, using the US  EIA comparative data as a basis.  They take no account of any of the ancillary expenditures outlined below.  The US EIA data on comparative costs of all common Generation technologies is covered in the post below.

2020 a comparative costing model for Power Generation technologies
Screenshot 2021-04-22 at 17.29.21.png

The estimated annual expenditures on UK Weather Dependent Renewables according to the 2020 US  EIA estimated costings are as follows:

Screenshot 2021-04-22 at 17.26.32.png

This assessment of current capital costs, according to the model, referenced above, amounts to about 65£billion.

The comparable capital costs for the same 9.1 Gigawatts of power production using Gas-firing would cost about 7.3£billion and about 45£billion for Nuclear power generation.

It is costly to maintain the current Renewables installations for the long-term.  The comparable long-term commitment for the present fleet of Weather Dependent Renewables producing ~9.1 Gigawatts of power is ~275£billion.  The same ~9.1 Gigawatts of power output would be produced long-term using Gas-firing for about 25£billion or for about 110£billion for Nuclear installations.

Screenshot 2021-04-22 at 17.49.00.png
Screenshot 2021-04-22 at 17.27.55.png
Excess costs of UK Weather Dependent Renewable Energy: 2020

The annual commitments already made to long-term costs for Renewables is shown below, noting the massive future commitments largely for Offshore power in 2010-11 and 2016-17.  The excessive forward commitments made for Offshore Wind can be seen particularly in in 2010-11 and 2016-17.

The table below shows that the excess costs of the current fleet of 36 Gigawatts of installed UK Weather Dependent Renewables could have been substituted by Gas-fired generation for about 60€billion less in capital costs and about 240£bn less in 60 year long-term costs.  Nuclear generation would have been about 20£bn cheaper in capital costs and about 160£bn cheaper in the longterm.

Screenshot 2021-04-26 at 16.12.21.png

Note:  these capital and long-term cost estimates do not account for any ancillary costs associated with UK Weather Dependent Renewables that are outlined below:

Conclusions

  • these Renewable Energy Foundation data show how fundamentally unproductive Weather Dependent Renewables in the UK are, just because they are inherently Weather Dependent:  on average over the years since  they achieved no more than 22% productivity / capacity percentage since 2002.
Weather Dependent Renewables Productivity: what do the numbers mean?
  • up until 2019 there was a remarkable fall off of UK Weather Dependent Renewable installations
  • Solar power development in the UK had been all but terminated by 2019
  • Onshore Wind power is meeting with substantial local opposition and it is now increasingly difficult to promote in the UK on local environmental grounds.
  • recent announcements by the UK government that they intend the UK to become “the Saudi of Wind power”, particularly by increasing Offshore Wind  installations, would seem to presage an escalation of growth particularly of Offshore wind power with its excessive concomitant costs.
  • the use of Weather Dependent Renewables will inevitably involve very substantial forward costs for their ongoing Operation and Maintenance.   These costs amount to about 3 times in addition to their original capital expenditure.
  • when combined with the actual recorded productivity Offshore wind power is the most expensive means of producing electrical power:  ~17.9 times more than Gas-firing long-term and ~3.9 times the cost of Nuclear power in the long-term.
  • the reliability of the electrical grid is already questionable.  It will become increasingly fragile as:
    • as more unreliable Renewables are mandated onto the system by politicians
    • conventional 24/7 generation technologies are shut down and not replaced.  This effect is already well in evidence in Germany, California, Texas and South Australia, with continuing rolling power outages.

And it is already happening in the UK:  the “trip” of an Offshore wind farm on a breezy summer afternoon contributed to the major UK power outage of 9/8/2019.  As UK Renewable penetration increases similar power outages will be all the more severe and probably longer lasting one calm foggy winter week sometime soon.  In early November 2020 the UK Grid was close to failure when an anticyclone established itself  across the whole of Northern Europe.

  • it is only when the costs of generation are combined with the reported productivity they achieve that a true cost comparison can be made between different Generation technologies.  Then it can be seen that Weather Dependent Renewables represent an excessively costly alternative for power generation.
  • the productivity deficiency of Weather Dependent Renewables, as well as the subsidy and policy advantages they have been awarded are always ignored by their promoters, when they assert that they might reach cost parity with conventional Generation technologies.
  • the maximum CO2 reduction achievable by the present fleet of Weather Dependent Renewables is estimated at about 22million tonnes per year:  it can be estimated that the extra CO2 emissions arising from the major use of the overseas sourced Biomass at the Drax site ef festively eliminates all the CO2 emissions savings that might have been achieved by Wind and Solar power.
  • in addition to these bare costs there are a range of alternative disadvantages that render them truly unsuitable for providing power to a developed Nation.
  • even when only counting the bare costs of power generation according to these simple calculations Weather Dependent Renewables can never be represented as reaching cost parity with conventional generation technologies and their eventual CO2 emissions savings are only minimal.

The failure of UK energy policy, closing base load 24/7 power producers and mandating added Weather Dependent Renewables will give rise to a catastrophic failure of the increasingly fragile UK power distribution Grid as well as massively increasing costs to UK consumers and Tax payers.

This failure will occur in spite of the herculean and increasingly stressful efforts of Grid managers to “keep the lights on”.

Weather Dependent Renewables Productivity: what do the numbers mean?

An excellent way to undermine Western economies is to render their power generation unreliable and expensive.  That objective of Green thinking is progressively being achieved by government policy throughout the Western world, without popular mandate.

https://wp.me/P269pJ-2uV

Vuk
May 10, 2021 6:31 am

The 95 year old prophet of doom David Attenborough has warned earlier today all of the known universe of the “crippling problems” it faces because of climate change.
“The epidemic has shown us how crucial it is to find agreement among nations. But the problems that await us within the next five to 10 years are even greater.”
His fees for talking-up the nonsense may be renewable but thanks goodness he is not.

Barnes Moore
May 10, 2021 6:32 am

Excellent follow-up post! Great that it now also includes a summary of the costs involved. Too bad the indoctrinated left is impervious to the fact that unreliables present a serious threat to grid reliability, national security, individual freedoms, and economic viability. It will likely take some massive grid failure affecting millions of families with a lot of people suffering significantly and/or loss of life where the cause is undeniably due to the over-reliance on unreliable energy before enough people wake up to this sad charade.

StephenP
May 10, 2021 6:34 am

The UK newspapers are at last beginning to wise up to the problems with renewables.

Meanwhile we are watching with interest the problem with the pipeline between Houston and the NE US states.
It would seem to be a good rehearsal for Net Zero if it goes on for more than a few days, and at the same time we will be able to see how the renewables stack up.

dk_
May 10, 2021 6:39 am

“emissions value does not account for the CO2 emissions and energy requirements involved in sourcing, manufacture and installation of the physical elements of Weather Dependent Renewable generators.”

Thank you for adding this paragraph. There is extreme waste in production and development of wind and pv power that is not accounted for in any carbon footprint analysis — all part of the con. I would also add maintenance as a source of carbon emissions, as well as end-of-life costs also seldom detailed.
Operations costs don’t include wasted energy “spin up/down” costs for conventional generation as wind and pv fail or fall below expectations.

tonyb
Editor
Reply to  dk_
May 10, 2021 6:53 am

Should we also not take into account the human costs involved in the sourcing and manufacture in the form of huge environmental damage caused by virtual child slave labour?

It seems its OK for the woke to topple statues commemorating those involved in the slave trade hundreds of years ago but much less interest in how the materials for their smart phone, electric cars, solar panels or wind turbines are obtained

tonyb

dk_
Reply to  tonyb
May 10, 2021 7:16 am

Yes, but with different sources and implementations, that change and evolve over the time of a project, it would be a bear to get it right for something over the size of just a state or country. Not being in the business, I’d have to tackle that as a per-site accounting, tracing all the materials back to sources. An investigative reporter (a figure of myth) would be traveling a lot to document just one site, and then have to be working for a sensible publisher and editor.
Statues are easy targets for groups wanting to get negative attention and pump up their own outrage. Every once in a while, as happened in Virginia on camera, a wrecker/saboteur gets a concussion from a chunk falling off. Almost makes it seem worthwhile.
If you can avoid being manipulated into the sense of outrage that they are trying to create, you can realize that 1) you probably need to find the politician that the fools are supporting and give money to and vote for their opponent and 2) save up for the statue to the woman, man, or group who eventually puts the protestors down.
But it doesn’t hurt to get a little satisfaction from the occasional self inflicted concussion.
Remember that the Revolutionaries in New York got a lot of bullets from melting down the statue to King George. Maybe we should be picking up the pieces.

Daniel Koch
May 10, 2021 6:48 am

From this you would think the real intention is to waste as much money as possible to bankrupt the country.

tonyb
Editor
May 10, 2021 6:49 am

There is little sun here in the UK today to power solar panels. I will therefore go and sacrifice huge sums of money in order to placate the weather gods who we are determined to become wholly dependent on for our energy.

We are well into the 21st century, who would have thought the weather gods would become so essential to humanity in what is supposed to be an enlightened age?

ResourceGuy
May 10, 2021 6:59 am

Meanwhile Drax Group is everywhere with global shipping, loading, and other handling.

Pellet production group to invest $40 million in three Arkansas plants – Talk Business & Politics

Ron Long
May 10, 2021 7:03 am

The issues identified in the UK for weather dependent are similar around the world, which is to say: it is expensive, you need conventional back-up, it is unreliable, and it slaughters our flying friends (even endangered species and raptors). Clearly there is some ulterior motive behind this Green Nonsense.

Krishna Gans
May 10, 2021 7:28 am

OT, but somewhat relevant:

Germany’s Coldest April since 1977 (Solar Minimum of Cycle 20), as even NASA researchers note a Cooling Planet
Europe is the region documented to have suffered most-greatly during previous Grand Solar Minimums (Dalton/Maunder), which makes sense given its close(ish) proximity to the pole along with its populous.
The onset of this next GSM is proving no different, even at this early stage…

