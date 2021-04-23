Ocean Temperatures

How Global Warming Isn’t

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
20 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

I kept reading that warming oceans around Antarctica are melting the ice shelves. However, I’ve also read that Antarctica hasn’t warmed in seven decades. Say what?

So I thought I’d take a look at the trends in ocean temperatures. As usual in climate, the results were not what I might have expected.

I used the Reynolds Optimally Interpolated sea surface temperature (SST) dataset. It is built on satellite and in-situ data, and starts in 1982. Here are the SST trends in that dataset.

Like I said … not what I expected. Cooling around almost all of Antarctica. Cooling in the Pacific clearly demarcated by the Equator. Cooling in the center of the North Atlantic.

About the only thing I did expect was that the La Nina Pump is working harder to keep the temperature stable. This is reflected in the eastern Pacific cooling, along with the warming where the La Nina pump moves the warmer water first westward and from there towards the North and South Poles.

But why the cooling in the center of the South Atlantic? Why the cooling north of Greenland, but not south of Greenland?

Gotta love “settled science” … mysteries are wonderful.

Best wishes to everyone, stay healthy, stay crazy …

w.

My Usual Request: I can defend my own words, as can most folks. But I can’t defend your interpretations of my own words. So when you comment, please quote the exact words you are discussing. If you don’t, I am likely to wax wroth …

FrozenOhio
April 23, 2021 10:07 am

My question to you Willis, is did you wear one or two masks while interpreting this data? LOL

GoatGuy
Reply to  FrozenOhio
April 23, 2021 10:36 am

I’m betting 3 masks and a snorkel … smiles!

Rob_Dawg
Reply to  GoatGuy
April 23, 2021 11:21 am

Monday while snorkeling on the west end of the Big Island of Hawaii I wore both mask and snorkel. There were a bit fewer fish but I saw three seas turtles so I can conclude… well nothing.

Sage
April 23, 2021 10:24 am

According to a 30 Oct 15 (updated: 6 Aug 17), study by NASA the Antarctic ice mass is increasing.

“A new NASA study says that an increase in Antarctic snow accumulation that began 10,000 years ago is currently adding enough ice to the continent to outweigh the increased losses from its thinning glaciers.
The research challenges the conclusions of other studies, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) 2013 report, which says that Antarctica is overall losing land ice.”

Has NASA joined the “denialist” ranks? Decidedly not. Later in the report it says:

“IF [emphasis added] the losses of the Antarctic Peninsula and parts of West Antarctica continue to increase at the same rate they’ve been increasing for the last two decades, the losses will catch up with the long-term gain in East Antarctica in 20 or 30 years.”

This mealy mouthed statement should prevent a fall from grace with the faithful adherents.

The point is, the “Settled Science” says the Antarctic ice mass is presently decreasing. The heretical NASA science says it is not.

Here is an interesting question. How can the AGCC models accurately predict sea level rise, when they assume that the Antarctic ice/snow mass is decreasing, and ignore the fact that for 10K years, and at least for another 20 years, it is increasing (and may never decrease)?

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/nasa-study-mass-gains-of-antarctic-ice-sheet-greater-than-losses

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Sage
April 23, 2021 10:45 am

Abnove average actual since a longer time….

http://nsidc.org/data/seaice_index/images/daily_images/S_stddev_timeseries.png

The Monster
Reply to  Sage
April 23, 2021 11:11 am

The more snow falls on Antarctica (and Greenland), the more the weight of all that snow bearing down on the snow underneath it causes glacier flow toward the ocean. And that provides a steady supply of photo-ops when a glacier extending over the water can finally break off a piece. These “calving” events are presented as if they’re proof that the ice is melting. It’s actually the opposite.

H. D. Hoese
April 23, 2021 10:30 am

The ocean floor is “poorly explored.” The bottom of the ocean is “getting warmer.”

GoatGuy
Reply to  H. D. Hoese
April 23, 2021 10:37 am

… and if you drink lots of warm milk and PeptoBismol, you can eventually cure stomach ulcers. Wait, what?

dk_
April 23, 2021 10:39 am

Good work, again, Willis. By the way, glaciers almost always melt first at the bottom edges and grow at the top. So, weirdly, Antartica IS melting AND getting colder AND gaining more ice AND calving iceburgs in season. When people use either/or logic, they neatly avoid the cases when both, or unforseen alternatives are true.

rbabcock
April 23, 2021 10:39 am

But why the cooling in the center of the South Atlantic?”

Could it be the South Atlantic Anomaly? It could be causing increased cloudiness and precipitation. There is a developing theory of magnetic (and resulting electrical) influence on the Earth’s weather as well as earthquakes. This is a major problem for satellites and especially human health as they pass through this area.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/South_Atlantic_Anomaly

ResourceGuy
April 23, 2021 10:43 am

First of all, you need to call it a warming “hole” in the North Atlantic to be compatible with the politically correct Brits. Cooling and cold are not acceptable words in the imperial climate state.

Scissor
April 23, 2021 10:45 am

I’m sorry. I can’t get past the obvious racism and hegemony displayed in the graphics as represented by the white land masses.

Rich Davis
April 23, 2021 10:50 am

“Cooling in the center of the North Atlantic.”

I think you meant South?

ResourceGuy
April 23, 2021 10:51 am

Here’s a plug for plate tectonics and the missing 90 percent of the planet by volume under foot.

Energy unleashed by submarine volcanoes could power a continent | EurekAlert! Science News

BTW, it is politically acceptable to talk in terms of this heat for renewable energy but thou shalt not mention warming in any other context outside of the one true warming god of CO2.It’s in the ten climate commandments don’t ya know.

TheFinalNail
April 23, 2021 11:03 am

My understanding is that it is not the ocean surface temperatures around Antarctica that are claimed to be warming; rather, it is the sub-surface temperatures that are said to be on the rise. It is these warmer sub-suface waters that are said to be eating away at the bases of the ice shelves – the so-called ‘grounding zones’. Why else would glaciers like Thwaites or Pine Island be observed to be retreating, given tgat surface waters are not warming?

Spalding Craft
April 23, 2021 11:07 am

This surprises me quite a bit.

We’ve heard a lot about how Atlantic hurricanes are being amped by warmer water. Intuitively seems to make sense.

For the past few years Gulf of Mexico water has been quite warm, right?

Could it be that these are surface temps? But why would temps be consistently cooling?

Nelson
April 23, 2021 11:17 am

Very interesting data. I wish there was the same data from the late 1940s. I would love to see what the negative phase of the AMO did to ocean surface temperatures.

I also think the South Atlantic cold regain is tied to the magnetic anomaly. Increased evaporation perhaps?

SouthAtlanticAnomaly.png
Hatter Eggburn
April 23, 2021 11:20 am

Thanks for this important hat tip to Antarctica – which is perhaps the most important place on earth climatically. It leads both glacial termination and glacial inception. For instance Antarctic warming had started 20,000 ago, way before the Holocene started 4-6,000 years later. Antarctica rules ocean circulation acting as the “Grand Central Station” of the THC – Thermohaline circulation.

There are indications that oceanic cooling is developing around Antarctica and in the Southern Hemisphere in general. In blogger Javier’s recent analysis, the “decision” for the next glacial inception has already been taken – thousands of years ago. Antarctica is slowly leading the world into the next glaciation.

https://ptolemy2.wordpress.com/2020/09/12/widespread-signals-of-southern-hemisphere-ocean-cooling-as-well-as-the-amoc/

Hatter Eggburn
Reply to  Hatter Eggburn
April 23, 2021 11:25 am

Here’s the “Grand Central Station” figure:

6DB35D48-4293-478F-ABE2-DABE81F31931.png
Steve Case
April 23, 2021 11:27 am

“I kept reading that warming oceans around Antarctica are melting the ice shelves.”

The usual claim is that warm water is eating away at the grounding line where the ice cap meets the sea. Articles like this one

Underwater Robot Detects More Warm Water 
Beneath Antarctica’s Doomsday Glacier

from last week imply that the warm water that melts the ice is a new phenomenon caused by increasing CO2 in the atmosphere. How do they know that? What evidence do they have that water at the pinning points or grounding line is new and has not been going for hundreds of thousands of years? Icebergs have been present in the Southern Oceans for as long as people have sailed ships there.

