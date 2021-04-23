How Global Warming Isn’t

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

I kept reading that warming oceans around Antarctica are melting the ice shelves. However, I’ve also read that Antarctica hasn’t warmed in seven decades. Say what?

So I thought I’d take a look at the trends in ocean temperatures. As usual in climate, the results were not what I might have expected.

I used the Reynolds Optimally Interpolated sea surface temperature (SST) dataset. It is built on satellite and in-situ data, and starts in 1982. Here are the SST trends in that dataset.

Like I said … not what I expected. Cooling around almost all of Antarctica. Cooling in the Pacific clearly demarcated by the Equator. Cooling in the center of the North Atlantic.

About the only thing I did expect was that the La Nina Pump is working harder to keep the temperature stable. This is reflected in the eastern Pacific cooling, along with the warming where the La Nina pump moves the warmer water first westward and from there towards the North and South Poles.

But why the cooling in the center of the South Atlantic? Why the cooling north of Greenland, but not south of Greenland?

Gotta love “settled science” … mysteries are wonderful.

Best wishes to everyone, stay healthy, stay crazy …

w.

My Usual Request: I can defend my own words, as can most folks. But I can’t defend your interpretations of my own words. So when you comment, please quote the exact words you are discussing. If you don’t, I am likely to wax wroth …

4.8 4 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...