WEF Celebrates Quieter Cities during the Covid Lockdown
Climate ugliness Coronavirus

Great Reset Architects Celebrate The Orderly Quiet of Covid Lockdown Cities

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
16 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; The World Economic Forum released a video, hastily withdrawn, which celebrated the quiet and orderliness of cities whose factories and people were silenced by harsh Covid lockdowns. WEF hosts the famous annual Davos event, where the world’s elite meet every year to discuss common interests.

I’ve taken a copy of the video below, just in case the original tweet is censored by twitter;

From Breitbart;

The WEF, which the primary body pushing Klaus Schwab’s idea of a so-called ‘Great Reset’ of the global economic order, was widely ridiculed for the post, including by former Brexit Party MEP turned political commentator Martin Daubney, who was among the first to flag the video before it was taken down. Daubney later reposted the video, further exposing the WEF to criticism.

Speaking to Breitbart London, Mr Daubney said: “I’m glad they tweeted this — because it has exposed them for the out of touch crackpots that they are. The WEF sees humanity as a blight, something to be controlled and imprisoned, in order to meet arbitrary climate change targets.

“There’s just one problem, the public won’t play along with their Great Reset nonsense. All of the things the WEF want to stop: work, travel, capitalism, are the things the vast majority of humanity lives for. The WEF have exposed themselves as ridiculously out of touch with the everyday man and woman. Sheltered in their ivory towers, they treat the rest of us with absolute seething contempt.”

Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/02/27/great-reset-wef-hails-quieter-lockdown-cities-as-businesses-collapse/

A former school friend once explained what he didn’t like about capitalism was that it was so unstructured. He told me the parable of the garden, comparing the disorderly, weed infested capitalist garden with the eco-friendly socialist garden, with everything in its place, neat orderly rows of vegetables, where any weeds are uprooted and disposed of.

My reply was “Yes, but in your example, ordinary people are the weeds. You are suggesting anyone who doesn’t fit in perfectly with your structured view of society will be uprooted and disposed of, for the crime of not being a perfect fit”.

Did I mention we are no longer friends? My former friend could not accept my opposition to climate action.

People like Great Reset architect Klaus Schwab frighten me, people who seem to think neatness, order and strong government are more important than happiness and freedom.

World Economic Forum founder and Great Reset architect Klaus Schwab was born in Germany in 1938.

Steve Case
February 27, 2021 2:19 pm

My reply was “Yes, but in your example, ordinary people are the weeds. You are suggesting anyone who doesn’t fit in perfectly with your structured view of society will be uprooted and disposed of, for the crime of not being a perfect fit”.

https://youtu.be/v4gtIjiCAC4?t=220

5
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Steve Case
February 27, 2021 2:25 pm

After organ harvesting, like the CCP does.

5
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
February 27, 2021 2:26 pm

Just as the ‘Great Reset’ or Covid-19 Lockdown makes Cities look very peaceful, death makes people look very peaceful too.

7
Reply
Dennis
February 27, 2021 2:42 pm

Settle down folks, all the self styled elites want is your assets, they know how to manage them better than us, and in return will provide us with a “living wage” welfare support or basic wages as labourers, basic living costs, a dwelling to rent from them and complete control and management of our lives which they offer together with happiness that we do not have, apparently, while burdened with asset management, working for a living, etc.

And they will remove the people considered by them to be poor contributors or burdens.

What could possibly go wrong?

5
Reply
n.n
February 27, 2021 2:46 pm

Burden relief.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
February 27, 2021 3:05 pm

The real global crisis is the existential threat brought by empowered, climate crackpots.

1
Reply
fred250
February 27, 2021 3:07 pm

disorderly, weed infested capitalist garden with the eco-friendly socialist garden,

.

You mean like the disorderly wee-infested growth in unkempt “return to nature” once farmland ?

These bozos are TOTALLY UNAWARE OF THE NATURAL STATE OF THINGS

0
Reply
gringojay
Reply to  fred250
February 27, 2021 3:53 pm

Socialist leaders are known to get some unintended results.

F0ED557D-956E-448F-B306-66EFAA553A0A.jpeg
0
Reply
Abolition Man
February 27, 2021 3:12 pm

Our lovely, ruling elite; what a smorgasbord of outdated and unworkable theories and ideas they bring to the table! But they just can’t seem to stamp out the growing groundswell of national populism that is sweeping the globe and threatening their very existence!
From the US and UK, to India, France and Brazil; we see populist movements springing up like spring bulbs against the tyranny of the kleptocratic elite and it’s institutions like the UN, the WEF and the WHO!
Perhaps we, the people, will lose this fight against the Fascists; but I for one will not go without a fight and dreams of a world federation of republics run for the benefit of their citizens; not the rulers and their toadies!

1
Reply
commieBob
February 27, 2021 3:13 pm

There are thinkers who understand the value of human ‘messiness’. Two who come to mind are Jane Jacobs and Jordan Peterson.

Marxism is orderly and Capitalism is messy. One of those works and the other doesn’t. Some folks can’t cope with that. Sadly, those are the very people who have taken over our institutions of higher learning.

Defund the universities.

2
Reply
John in Oz
Reply to  commieBob
February 27, 2021 3:22 pm

This incarnation of Marxism/socialism will work this time.

2
Reply
EOM
February 27, 2021 3:17 pm

This explains itself and the future being designed for us. The Final Solution will be implemented once the infra-structure is built and the logistics worked out. Doubt? Examine recent history. These people are atrocious.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
February 27, 2021 3:24 pm

The was no video in the garden walk discussing the ‘final solution’ either.

0
Reply
David Wells
February 27, 2021 3:39 pm

Reality the left believe they have finally found a way of exercising absolute control over humanity believing humanity is not natural and therefore needs to be controlled. Ehrlich, giving humanity access to energy is akin to giving a mad child a machine gun heaven knows what they will do with it. Shell my energy supplier said in an email 75% of people in the uk are worried about climate. Yes probably true but that is only because every government media and every enviromentalist on the planet has been bludgeoning us to death 24/7 for 40 years about climate change so its no surprise.

By making the message scary enough and to reinforce that scaremongering by imposing wind solar and battery farms people begin to believe its serious so the next step is comparatively easy we have already been softened up we are already under control creeping control smart meters, ev, less meat but when the cost exceeds the ability to borrow pay interest and raise taxes the the pips will squeak.

1
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  David Wells
February 27, 2021 3:54 pm

“You can fool …”

0
Reply
Lark
February 27, 2021 3:45 pm

No sound pollution. No light pollution.
No air pollution. No water pollution.
No thought pollution.
No lebensraum pollution.
No gene pollution.

Save the earth.
Delete the people.

World Economic Forum

0
Reply
wpDiscuz

