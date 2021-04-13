Google, Apple Block UK Government Coronavirus App Update Over Privacy Violations

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Google and Apple doing something right for a change, delaying plans by the increasingly intrusive British State to gather absolutely every scrap of information about people’s movements.

COVID-19: NHS coronavirus app update blocked for breaking privacy rules

Under the conditions agreed with Apple and Google, public health authorities are required to not collect location data on users.Alexander Martin

Technology reporter @AlexMartin

An update to the NHS COVID-19 app has been delayed after it was blocked by Apple and Google on privacy grounds.

As coronavirus lockdown measures were eased across the UK from midnight, the NHS COVID-19 app was meant to include a new feature that would have allowed users – once they had tested positive – to upload the list of all venues they had checked in to using a QR code.

But this form of location tracking has been explicitly prohibited on privacy grounds by Apple and Google, who collaborated together to design the exposure notification system used on all iOS and Android devices.

Public health authorities around the world that signed up to the exposure notification system have agreed to never use it to collect location data, but this was what Apple and Google considered would have happened under the update to the app.

…