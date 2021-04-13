Coronavirus

Google, Apple Block UK Government Coronavirus App Update Over Privacy Violations

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Google and Apple doing something right for a change, delaying plans by the increasingly intrusive British State to gather absolutely every scrap of information about people’s movements.

COVID-19: NHS coronavirus app update blocked for breaking privacy rules

Under the conditions agreed with Apple and Google, public health authorities are required to not collect location data on users.Alexander Martin

Technology reporter @AlexMartin

An update to the NHS COVID-19 app has been delayed after it was blocked by Apple and Google on privacy grounds.

As coronavirus lockdown measures were eased across the UK from midnight, the NHS COVID-19 app was meant to include a new feature that would have allowed users – once they had tested positive – to upload the list of all venues they had checked in to using a QR code.

But this form of location tracking has been explicitly prohibited on privacy grounds by Apple and Google, who collaborated together to design the exposure notification system used on all iOS and Android devices.

Public health authorities around the world that signed up to the exposure notification system have agreed to never use it to collect location data, but this was what Apple and Google considered would have happened under the update to the app.

Read more: https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-nhs-coronavirus-app-update-blocked-for-breaking-privacy-rules-12273339

Of course, the mobile tech giants’ high profile rejection of Britain’s intrusive Covid app likely does little overall to protect your privacy. The Washington Post did an expose in 2019 about the every day mobile apps we voluntarily install which suck commercially valuable data from our lives.

2hotel9
April 13, 2021 10:06 am

googlie and applet don’t want the competition, they are stealing everyone’s information.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  2hotel9
April 13, 2021 10:15 am

There was a service in Germany Merkel knows very well, Stasi, they would have been very happy about all these technical possibilities now available 😀

Dan
Reply to  2hotel9
April 13, 2021 11:23 am

Funny….they aren’t that concerned when they are working eith the Chicoms….

Gregory Woods
April 13, 2021 10:33 am

https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/climate-change/547950-executives-representing-60-million-employees

These corporations and many other are jumping on the Global Warming bandwagon….

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Gregory Woods
April 13, 2021 10:39 am

This linked site cries for beeing “cancel cultured” 😀

Anon
Reply to  Gregory Woods
April 13, 2021 11:05 am

So is CNN. Project Veritas broke this a few hours ago:

‘We Were Creating A Story — Our Focus Was To Get Trump Out’ (Climate Change Next)

Chester: “It’s going to be our [CNN’s] focus. Like our focus was to get Trump out of office, right? Without saying it, that’s what it was, right? So, our next thing is going to be climate change awareness.”

Veritas Journalist: “What does that look like?”

Chester: “I don’t know. I’m not sure. I have a feeling that it’s going to be like, constantly showing videos of decline in ice, and weather warming up, and like the effects it’s having on the economy–”

Veritas Journalist: “Who decides that?”

Chester: “Head of the network.”

Veritas Journalist: “Who is that? Is that [Jeff] Zucker?”

Chester: “Zucker, yeah. I imagine that he’s got his council and they’ve all like, discussed, like where they think–”

Veritas Journalist: “So, that’s like the next–”

Chester: Pandemic-like story that we’ll beat to death, but that one’s got longevity. You know what I mean? Like there’s a definitive ending to the pandemic. It’ll taper off to a point that it’s not a problem anymore. Climate change can take years, so they’ll [CNN will] probably be able to milk that quite a bit.

Veritas Journalist: “So, climate change overload.”

Chester: “Be prepared, it’s coming. Climate change is going to be the next COVID thing for CNN.”

 …

Veritas Journalist: “You think it’s going to be just like — a lot of like, fear for the climate?”

Chester: “Yeah. Fear sells.”

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/we-were-creating-story-our-focus-was-get-trump-out-cnn-director-busted-undercover-veritas

This exposé won’t stop it, but at least we all here at WUWT will the theater programme / playbill for the upcoming year. (lol)

Justin Burch
April 13, 2021 10:43 am

I suspect this might also have something to do with the fact that the UK government is no longer accepting SAGE data in deciding their government policy about COVID.
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/04/12/uk-govt-walks-back-third-wave-claim-no-corona-surge-this-summer/
However, senior scientific experts within the government told The Telegraph that the modelling was based on shaky presuppositions and that any further potential outbreak would not occur until at least the autumn months, even if mask-wearing and other restrictions are scrapped.”

David Guy-Johnson
April 13, 2021 10:55 am

Google and Apple will kill people by doing this

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  David Guy-Johnson
April 13, 2021 11:26 am

… says the COVID bedwetters.

Governments everywhere now depend on attitudes like this to grow bigger and more powerful with each passing day to deliver an illusion to easily duped people like David.

Benjamin Franklin famously said: “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” He understood the elitist British rulers’ mindset. Not much has changed in 240 years.

CD in Wisconsin
April 13, 2021 11:34 am

“Google and Apple doing something right for a change, delaying plans by the increasingly intrusive British State to gather absolutely every scrap of information about people’s movements.”

The more I hear and read about things like this, the more I find myself simpathyzing with Libertarians and the philopsophy of libertarianism (again). The more the masses want and expect from government, the more The State takes on the characteristics of Big Brother from Orwell’s novel.

I was Libertarian back in my younger days, but dropped my support for them when it became apparent to me that the Libertarian Party wasn’t going to become any serious threat to the Republicans and Democrats so far as I could tell. They still aren’t.

