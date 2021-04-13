Indian economist and author Sanjeev Sanyal. By Indian yogi and author Sadhguru, on Youtube - Youtube video, CC BY 3.0, link
Climate Politics

Biden’s Green Covid Recovery DOA at the G20 Conference

47 mins ago
Eric Worrall
5 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t GWPF – According to India, mixing Climate and economic policy “would be adding insult to injury as far as the poor and developing countries” situation is concerned”.

Ahead Of G20, India Slams Linking Climate Issues To Economic Recovery 

The US administration has been pushing for a strong climate agenda as part of the process of recovery from the pandemic. 

All IndiaPress Trust of India
Updated: April 13, 2021 1:40 am IST

New Delhi: 

India has denounced attempts to link climate issues to economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic at the forthcoming G20 talks, saying it will impose a huge developmental cost on developing countries.

The US administration has been pushing for a strong climate agenda as part of the process of recovery from the pandemic.

Sanjeev Sanyal, the principal economic advisor to the Ministry of Finance, said climate change is a serious issue but it should not be confused with the immediate objective of an economic revival.

P Harish, additional secretary (economic relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, criticised efforts to establish a goalpost outside the Paris framework in the G20.

“We have many years ahead of us where we come up to the world average in terms of energy consumption and per capita GDP. Constraining our options at this point through extra conditionalities will not only impose a financial cost but also a huge developmental cost,” the senior official said.

“Imposing conditionalities amid the worst economic impact of a lifetime by seeking green recovery…in a range of areas, on trade, investment, financing for development, this would be adding insult to injury as far as the poor and developing countries” situation is concerned,” he said.

Read more: https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/ahead-of-g20-india-slams-linking-climate-issues-to-economic-recovery-2412211

My question – if people like India’s Sanjeev Sanyal are ready to tell John Kerry to his face that his climate diplomacy is not welcome, what else will Kerry have to talk about?

Krishna Gans
April 13, 2021 2:03 pm

Right they are !

Bruce Cobb
April 13, 2021 2:10 pm

Well gee, India, if everyone had your attitude, nothing would ever actually get done about tackling climate.
Oh wait….

Scissor
April 13, 2021 2:21 pm

They need high speed rail. Hold on!

John Harrison
Reply to  Scissor
April 13, 2021 2:30 pm

I’m not sure that is appropriate, sorry.

Rory Forbes
April 13, 2021 2:30 pm

Notwithstanding the truth of everything he said. the entire thing has been nothing but enormously expensive, purposeless virtue signalling from the very beginning. The moment “settled science” and consensus were made part of the discussion, science had left the building. “Climate change” is well past its ‘best before date’.

