Biden’s Green Covid Recovery DOA at the G20 Conference

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t GWPF – According to India, mixing Climate and economic policy “would be adding insult to injury as far as the poor and developing countries” situation is concerned”.

Ahead Of G20, India Slams Linking Climate Issues To Economic Recovery

The US administration has been pushing for a strong climate agenda as part of the process of recovery from the pandemic.

All India

Updated: April 13, 2021 1:40 am IST

New Delhi:

India has denounced attempts to link climate issues to economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic at the forthcoming G20 talks, saying it will impose a huge developmental cost on developing countries.

Sanjeev Sanyal, the principal economic advisor to the Ministry of Finance, said climate change is a serious issue but it should not be confused with the immediate objective of an economic revival.

P Harish, additional secretary (economic relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, criticised efforts to establish a goalpost outside the Paris framework in the G20.

“We have many years ahead of us where we come up to the world average in terms of energy consumption and per capita GDP. Constraining our options at this point through extra conditionalities will not only impose a financial cost but also a huge developmental cost,” the senior official said.

“Imposing conditionalities amid the worst economic impact of a lifetime by seeking green recovery…in a range of areas, on trade, investment, financing for development, this would be adding insult to injury as far as the poor and developing countries” situation is concerned,” he said.

