Coal

For Mexico’s president, the future isn’t renewable energy — it’s coal

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
15 Comments

From The Los Angeles Times

It appears to have pained the writers at the LA times to write this piece. Emphasis mine.

The president has halted new renewable projects, mocked wind farms as “fans” that blight the landscape, and poured money into state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, including $9 billion for construction of a new refinery. Last month, he pushed legislation that requires that the energy grid first take power from state-run plants — fueled in large part by crude oil and coal — before less expensive wind and solar energy.

While admitting environmentalists are upset the writers try and cut him some slack as not just some evil denier.

López Obrador’s devotion to fossil fuels and rejection of cleaner energy at a time when most nations are moving in the opposite direction has dismayed environmentalists, who warn that Mexico will be unable to meet its emission reduction commitments under the Paris climate agreement, as well as business leaders, who warn that energy costs will rise because coal and gas cost about twice as much as wind and solar.

Experts say his policies are rooted less in climate change denialism and more in nationalism and nostalgia.ADVERTISEMENT

A populist, López Obrador is playing on Mexico’s proud history as a fossil fuel powerhouse.

He grew up in the oil-rich Tabasco state in the decades after President Lázaro Cárdenas expropriated the assets of foreign energy companies operating in Mexico and nationalized the country’s oil reserves and mineral wealth. For decades, the state-owned oil company, known as Pemex, was a main driver of Mexico’s economy.

It remained part of national lore even as mismanagement and an aging infrastructure eventually eroded the country’s position as a top oil producer.

Heh “experts say” ^

It looks as if Obrador is working on behalf of Mexican prosperity and nationalism. We can’t have that.

Lisa Viscidi, an energy expert at the U.S.-based think tank Inter-American Dialogue, said the president’s goal is to “return their monopolies” by bringing the energy sector under state control — even if that means promoting dirtier fossil fuels and contributing more carbon emissions.

“All of these things have been sacrificed for the goal of energy sovereignty,” she said.

Dozens of renewable energy companies have filed lawsuits to halt the changes, which they say unfairly push them out. With many of his policies in legal limbo, López Obrador has said he may introduce a constitutional amendment to achieve his goals.

Mexico’s president appears to be capable of standing firm in the face of Big Green.

But the president seems to relish his role as a climate pariah. He has dismissed concerns about the environmental impacts of his plans as “sophistry” from his political opponents and the nation’s elite.

“Since when are conservatives concerned about the environment?” he said in January at one of his daily news conferences. “They have seized the flag of clean energy in the same way they seized the flag of feminism or human rights.”

Speaking last fall at the reactivation of a coal plant in northern Coahuila, he lashed out at several dozen U.S. lawmakers who had published a letter criticizing his energy policies for favoring Mexico’s state companies.

“I am very happy to be here … to tell those who defend neoliberal policy that we are not going to retreat one step,” he said.

His cause was unexpectedly boosted in February, when a winter storm knocked out power in Texas. The state’s governor barred natural gas exports, leaving more than 4 million people without electricity in Mexico, which relies heavily on natural gas from the U.S.

López Obrador said it was a clear signal: “We must produce.”

Full article is here, paywalled. I used a “Private Window and slipped through.


15 Comments
Tom Halla
April 13, 2021 6:09 am

AMLO actually wants reliable power supplies? He is not acting like the leftist he was portrayed as being.

3
Reply
Thomas
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 13, 2021 6:59 am

He’s a leftist alright, state-owned Pemex and Commission Federal de Electricidad have very powerful unions.

1
Reply
Coach Springer
April 13, 2021 6:12 am

Sounds like the LA Times wants a new President of Mexico – for “less expensive wind and solar energy.”

Funny how not putting wind and solar energy at full competitive advantage is unforgivably unfair.

7
Reply
Andre Lauzon
April 13, 2021 6:25 am

I hope he starts a trend…………Please God.

10
Reply
ResourceGuy
April 13, 2021 6:41 am

The LAT writer seems to think that EPA and CARB-manipulated costs for coal power extend across the border into Mexico. That probably works with most LAT readers too. No thinking required.

7
Reply
ResourceGuy
April 13, 2021 6:45 am

AMLO wants a new refinery built in his home state while two other Pemex refineries run below capacity. Behind all the labels, AMLO is another in a long line of Mexican presidents thinking past his time in office. Green labels aren’t in his plan.

4
Reply
Don Thompson
Reply to  ResourceGuy
April 13, 2021 7:27 am

I think the problem is that he is likely headed in the direction of Venezuela where state expropriation led to a collapse of a major industry that funded most of that country. State run businesses tend to operate based on non-market principles and eventually starve the golden goose. Not a certainty, but it has occurred more often than not.

3
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  Don Thompson
April 13, 2021 7:39 am

That has certainly been happening, just look at the decrepit condition of Mexico’s refining and pipeline systems. Putting an emphasis on building new and upgrading existing structure is a positive and not what happened in Venezuela.

1
Reply
willem post
April 13, 2021 7:06 am

His cause was unexpectedly boosted in February, when a winter storm knocked out power in Texas. The state’s governor barred natural gas exports, leaving more than 4 million people without electricity in Mexico, which relies heavily on natural gas from the U.S.

That is the best sentence of the whole article.

During a Texas cold spell, lasting several days, the land does not heat up, there are no ONSHORE breezes from the Gulf, and any shore-side wind turbines would produce only a piddling quantity of electricity. Anyone can figure that out.

Regarding INLAND wind turbines, wind output was about 9,000 MW, from an installed capacity of 30,904 MW (about 15,000 wind turbines); the capacity factor was 9000/30904 = 0.29.

The output decreased to about 1,000 MW about one day later, an 89% reduction (largely due to freeze ups of 12,000 MW of capacity (per ERCOT, the grid operator), i.e., about 12000/30904 x 15000 = 5,825 wind turbines, or 5825/15000 = 39% of all wind turbines.

Then output increased to about 4,000 MW for about a day, then decreased to about 1,000 MW, etc., due to wind-velocity variations, i.e., bouncing around at a low level, due to a lack of wind.

The relatively few wind turbines on the Texas Gulf Coast were unaffected by the snow storm, and performed, as usual during cold spells, i.e., a piddling quantity of electricity.
https://windexchange.energy.gov/states/tx#capacity

“Wind works well in Texas, because it’s cheap”.

When the wind blows, other sources of power are forced to vary their outputs to counteract the variations of wind (and solar), 24/7/365.

This mode of operation causes increases in: 1) wear-and-tear, and 2) Btu/kWh, and 3) CO2/kWh, and 4) c/kWh, and 5) less kWh is being sold, plus 6) requires grid augmentation/expansion, of which costs are shifted to ratepayers and taxpayers, and added to government debts, plus 7) traditional generating plants are forced to act as back-up/babysitters for wind (and solar), 24/7/365.

Wind only looks cheap because it is able to force most of its costs onto others.

The turnkey cost of a wind plant/MW is greater than for natural gas, and the capacity factor of wind plants is much less than gas plants. 
People, who need steady work, and steady electricity, for a living, probably think gas is the overall “cheaper” way to go.

NOTE: Wind turbines, whether producing or not, require electricity for self-use, i.e., each of those frozen wind turbines and all operating wind turbines would demand 30 to 60 kW from the grid, 24/7, for self-use, where ever the electricity would be available. See explanation in this URL
https://windfarmrealities.org/?p=1594

NOTE:
Warren Buffett Quote: “I will do anything that is basically covered by the law to reduce Berkshire’s tax rate,” Buffet told an audience in Omaha, Nebraska recently. “For example, on wind energy, we get a tax credit if we build a lot of wind farms. That’s the only reason to build them. They don’t make sense without the tax credit.” 
https://www.usnews.com/opinion/blogs/nancy-pfotenhauer/2014/05/12/even-warren-buffet-admits-wind-energy-is-a-bad-investment

5
Reply
LT3
Reply to  willem post
April 13, 2021 7:28 am

Its hard to call wind a green energy initiative with its ecological impact of noise and killing birds as well as the possibility that increased deployment of it will cause global warming,

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/10/181004112553.htm

1
Reply
Tony Sullivan
April 13, 2021 7:27 am

 before less expensive wind and solar energy”
﻿
Perhaps the LA Times can explain – in detail – exactly how wind and solar are less expensive.

7
Reply
Anon
Reply to  Tony Sullivan
April 13, 2021 8:25 am

who warn that energy costs will rise because coal and gas cost about twice as much as wind and solar.

It is really getting to the point where the US mainstream media is just feel-good progressive p_rn. You read the LA Times to feel good about what you are doing, meanwhile, on the other side of town:

High electricity cost drives German high-tech industry to Asia

Siltronic, one of the world’s leading chip makers, is moving Germany’s top high-tech company to Asia. Siltronic boss Christoph von Plotho blames Germany’s high energy costs for the decision: “The high electricity price makes the location unattractive,” he said in an interview with the Handelsblatt. His company pays “less than half the electricity price” in Singapore.

https://www.thegwpf.com/green-suicide-high-electricity-costs-drive-german-high-tech-to-asia/

Sweden Wrestles With Power Shortage As Cold Weather Hampers Supply

On Friday, the Holmen forestry company closed down large parts of its paper mills in Braviken and Hallstavik due to the high electricity price. “We are watching the market with our hands on the handbrake. And if the calculation doesn’t add up, we have to close. This week, we operated at half speed,” said Holmen CEO Henrik Sjölund. … said de Maré, who also believes that the higher electricity price is good for the environment, as it leads to industries shutting down and people halting their vacuuming habits at certain times.

https://climatechangedispatch.com/sweden-wrestles-with-power-shortage-as-cold-weather-hampers-supply/

0
Reply
Flash Chemtrail
April 13, 2021 7:35 am

“Mexico will be unable to meet its emission reduction commitments under the Paris climate agreement”

Which countries are meeting their Paris emission reductions?

3
Reply
2hotel9
April 13, 2021 7:41 am

Self serving or not this is a good sign.

3
Reply
John Robertson
April 13, 2021 8:19 am

Western Canada shall do the same,playing to the strengths of our natural resources and the cold reality of 8 months of winter.
As with Mexico,any state that uses uncommon sense,guaranteeing their citizens reliable affordable energy,will eventually be able to buy up their gullible and bankrupted neighbours.

Reality is never a good place to abandon.

The madness of Gang Green runs rampant through our cities,almost as if madness and gullibility are contagous.

Perhaps we need to fence our larger cities in?
The current ruling cliche in North America are all undermining the energy upon which our society is built,if only we could give them what they demand (for us).
Perhaps by dividing the USA and Canada into two,
The Energy Sane and The Carbon free,Renewable Energy Paradise..
So the believers can live the dream,unable to freeload from peoples less driven than themselves..

Mexico to Alaska would make a real fine backbone for a future nation,especially as ,short of a miracle,the coastal virtue signallers will be bankrupt in less than 3 generations,without the ability to steal from their neighbours.

Meaning the “lost lands” will return to the greater union,when they banish the insane .

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

