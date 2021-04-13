Bad science

Lessons In Woke “Science”: Covid-19 And Climate

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
28 Comments

From The Manhattan Contrarian

Over time, I have had many posts on the scientific method, most recently in January 2021 here. You posit a falsifiable hypothesis. Then you collect and examine the evidence. If the evidence contradicts your hypothesis you must abandon it and move on. Really, that’s the whole thing.

Then there is woke “science,” most visible these days in the arenas of response to the Covid-19 virus and of climate change. Here the principles are a little different. In woke “science” there is no falsifiable hypothesis. In place of that, we have the official orthodox consensus view. The official orthodox consensus view has been arrived at by all the smartest people, because it just seems like it must be right. The official orthodox consensus view must not be contradicted, particularly by the little people like you. Based on the official orthodox consensus view, those in power can take away all your freedom (Covid) and/or transform the entire economy (climate). After all, it’s the “science.”

But what if evidence seems to contradict the official orthodox consensus view? I’m sorry, but as I said the official orthodox consensus view must not be contradicted. Today’s news brings a couple of extreme examples of that, one on the virus front, and the other relating to climate. Both of these are from Europe, so you may not have seen them.

On the virus front, we consider the case of Germany. For some reason, Germany has been relatively lightly hit by the virus, at least so far. According to the latest from Worldometers, Germany has had 940 deaths per million population to date. This compares, for example to 2,593 deaths per million in Czechia (worst of all countries), 1,864 in the UK, and 1,732 in the U.S. But starting in about mid-March, Germany has seen a renewed “surge” of cases. Why? Some might say that the virus is just going to get you sooner or later. But on March 23 German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a new three-week “lockdown” of the strictest variety, which included the forced closing of most stores from April 1 – 5. And with that three-week period about to expire, the website No Tricks Zone (German speakers) reports today that even further extensions are under consideration:

The German government is looking to impose even stricter lockdown measures. Liberty has been suspended indefinitely in Europe.

The problem here is that if the proposition that lockdowns work were a falsifiable hypothesis, it would have been falsified by now. The most striking data come from here in the U.S., where strict lockdown states like New York (2642 deaths per million as of today), New Jersey (2800), Illinois (1878) and Michigan (1759) continue to get shown up by wide open places like Florida (1584) and Texas (1705). Try to find any actual data for the efficacy of lockdowns, and you can’t. That is, except for their efficacy in generating an unemployment rate of 13% in New York City versus 4.8% in Florida.

But Germany, like the blue U.S. states, operates by the alternative principles of woke “science.” After all, data or no data, all the smartest people know that lockdowns must work. No Tricks Zone reports today on a news conference that took place on Friday (April 9) in Germany. An independent journalist named Boris Reitschuster got a chance to pose a question to Oliver Ewald, a spokesman for the German Ministry of Health. Here is the question (translation from NTZ):

Herr Ewald, [a journalist] at the WZ wrote in a report that the German government has no proof of the effectiveness of lockdowns. So my question is: what scientific studies do you have?Thank you.”

And here is the initial response, plus some further back and forth:

Ewald: Herr Reitschuster, you know that as a fundamental rule, we do not assess comments from journalists, and so here I will stick to that.”

Reitschuster: There’s a misunderstanding, Herr Ewald, I only brought up a quote and then followed it up with a stand-alone question, and this question has nothing to do with the quote. I’ll gladly repeat the question once again; what scientific study…”

Ewald: When you read one sentence from this comment here and request an assessment without, so to speak, providing further context or basis, I can’t say anything on that.”

Reitschuster: Completely without the sentence, for the third time, what scientific study does the German government have? Thank you.”

Ewald: I’ve said what I have to say say on that!”

NTZ comments: “We all know there is no study that supports lockdowns, and so spokesman Ewald is clearly trapped.” However, you should expect the lockdown to continue in Germany.

Over to the subject of climate change. As you may have read, last week brought record-breaking cold to much of Europe which, given that we are well into April, caused substantial damage to crops in their early stages of Spring growth. Actually, it’s likely that you didn’t read about that at all. That’s because the U.S. mainstream media mostly only report on record warmth, not record cold. As an example, I can’t find any mention of the subject of Europe’s cold snap in the New York Times (although I do find an article in the Washington Post).

But, particularly given the extensive crop damage, let alone the readership personally experiencing the bitter cold temperatures, the European press can’t avoid reporting on the subject. Doesn’t this extreme cold kind of undermine the official orthodox consensus view that the climate is rapidly getting warmer?

Here is the story from France’s Le Figaro, April 9 (my translation):

A bout of severe frost struck numerous crops this week in France. Temperatures plummeted, in some places, below 0 degrees C (32 F) at a speed never seen since 1947 for the month of April.

Quick, somebody needs to explain how that is consistent with “global warming.” Le Figaro calls in one Thierry Castel, identified as a “climatology researcher.” Here’s his explanation:

This is well linked [to global warming]. The differences in temperatures between the polar zones and the mid-latitudes are decreasing. That process modulates the undulations of the jet stream (the fast winds over the North Atlantic that play a big role in atmospheric circulation). Because of that, we are faced with the descent of cold Arctic air, and the more important northward movement of warm air.

Sure, Thierry. Meanwhile, the UAH guys report another substantial drop in world atmospheric temperature in March 2021. The global temperature anomaly for the month is -0.01 deg C (as against the 30 year average of 1991-2020). That brings us back down to about the same temperature we had back in 1988. Needless to say, Le Figaro was way too polite to confront M. Castel with this information.

Read the full article here.

28 Comments
Warren Inman
April 13, 2021 6:06 pm

You can’t let the facts get in the way of woke science.

Scissor
Reply to  Warren Inman
April 13, 2021 6:31 pm

It’s existential man, at least that’s what Joey says.

S.K.
Reply to  Warren Inman
April 13, 2021 9:00 pm

Woke science is not science, it is a dogma/religion claiming to be science.

Blackall
April 13, 2021 6:06 pm

‘Woke’ science is what Jerome Ravetz first coined as Post Normal Science.

Chaamjamal
April 13, 2021 6:19 pm

“Listen to the science”, I guess. That’s what the President of the USA said for us to do. Listen to the science.

AWG
Reply to  Chaamjamal
April 13, 2021 7:11 pm

Or the subservient version: “Follow The Science”, because if judging the modern day rainbow colored yard phylacteries of the Woke, science has been reified – “Science is Real”.

Ryan
April 13, 2021 6:40 pm

They sit there trying to sell this idea that the average temperature going up some microscopic amount is some fatal thing yet I, (we all) live temperatures going up and down from day to night as much as 30°F and nobody dies. Where I live, it has gotten as low as -25°F and 104°F in the summer and nobody dies in this 6 month time of winter to summer “climate change”. I can’t even begin to take any of this climate science seriously.

Lockdowns don’t work. People living carefully and smartly does. I haven’t had Covid yet. Some of my relatives have. All that have had it are still alive so far. My elderly aunt ended up in the hospital. I’m not living in fear in any way. I’m living in disgust. These so called smart people have lost all credibility and woke is a joke.

Izaak Walton
April 13, 2021 6:57 pm

There is plenty of evidence that lockdowns work if done right. Look at NZ where the death rate per million people is just over 5. In NZ the government imposed a lockdown the moment there was evidence of community transmission, instituted rapid testing and did not let up until 2 weeks of zero new cases. And since then when there have been new cases of community transmission there is the same immediate rapid response.

Much of the issue is that what is called a lockdown in one place would not be regarded as a lockdown somewhere else. So it becomes very hard to compare like for like. But overall the counties that had harder and earlier lockdowns have performed significantly better than ones that imposed restrictions only after COVID was widespread in the community.

AWG
Reply to  Izaak Walton
April 13, 2021 7:14 pm

Enjoy your Prison State. May you live for eternity.

fred250
Reply to  AWG
April 13, 2021 7:41 pm

Izzy-dumb’s mind is LOCKED in a perpetual state of self-imprisonment

Its the only way it can get through the “existential” threats of everyday life.

ross
Reply to  Izaak Walton
April 13, 2021 7:16 pm

NZ is a small island nation thats relatively isolated so like other similar islands its relatively easy to have effective lockdown unlike larger countries with multiple borders. Each country is unique.

Izaak Walton
Reply to  ross
April 13, 2021 8:37 pm

So what you are saying is that “effective lockdowns” work but ineffective ones don’t. NZ has had a lot of advantages when it comes to COVID but it still shows that lockdowns work.

Patrick MJD
Reply to  Izaak Walton
April 13, 2021 7:59 pm

NZ is a remote island(s). When COVID-19 struck, there was a hard border shutdown. Returning citizens were forced in to quarantine for 14 days. That is what stopped the spread, not lock downs. Once international borders are open again, you will see a spike in cases.

Izaak Walton
Reply to  Patrick MJD
April 13, 2021 8:40 pm

Patrick,
That is only part of the reason. There was an immediate lockdown in NZ when the first evidence of community transmission appeared. Otherwise shutting the border would not have stopped anything since cases could still spread in NZ. The border shutdown since then has kept COVID out.

R_G
Reply to  Izaak Walton
April 13, 2021 8:00 pm

It was due to good contact tracing, and very little to do with lockdowns. Here in NSW we had few localized lockdowns but community spread of covid-19 was contained mostly by the excellent tracing contacts.

Pat Frank
April 13, 2021 6:59 pm

In woke “science” there is no falsifiable hypothesis. In place of that, we have the official orthodox consensus view.

These areas of science have succumbed to sociology and culture studies. They not only include Covid and climate change, but extend to gender dysphoria, critical race theory, white supremacy, intersectionality, implicit bias, systemic racism, efficacy of diversity/equity/inclusion (DEI; right-think/quota/prejudice), the root cause of crime, and on and on.

These areas make claims that political extremism and violent riots have leveraged to the status of knowledge. Pseudo-knowledge. Things not true that are accepted widely and hotly.

Their general category is the subjectivist narrative. They assume what should be proved, the assumptions are granted the status of evidence, and all the studies are self-confirmatory.

Equivocal language and the flabby tendentious thinking of critical theorists (academic third-raters, all) makes subjectivist narratives the perfect tool for the political demagogue.

This is where universities are headed. Intolerant, prejudicial mediocrity fiercely overseen by Commisars of right-think.

Overseen because university presidents and boards, and heads of national labs, will be judged by their commitment to right-think. If an unseemly interest in merit undercuts DEI, the Commisar will see to their exit. Today, disemployment; later on, execution.

To this, the halls of science have surrendered.

It seems far too many scientists are just methodological hacks. Unable to distinguish knowledge from pseudo-knowledge, the cultural theorists have effortlessly rolled them over.

AWG
Reply to  Pat Frank
April 13, 2021 7:30 pm

Truth. I no longer accept the claims of anyone who is a scientist outside of hard sciences (e.g. chemistry, geology, mathematics, physics). Everything else, I rely on those who are retired and don’t provide answers based on threats to their income and career.

Anon
Reply to  Pat Frank
April 13, 2021 7:53 pm

Or, it could be this:

Persuasion and the Prestige Paradox: Are High Status People More Likely to Lie?

Many have discovered an argument hack. They don’t need to argue that something is false. They just need to show that it’s associated with low status. 

The idea is that there are two paths, or two “routes,” to persuading others. The first type, termed the “central” route, comes from careful and thoughtful consideration of the messages we hear. When the central route is engaged, we actively evaluate the information presented, and try to discern whether or not it’s true.

When the “peripheral” route is engaged, we pay more attention to cues apart from the actual information or content or the message. For example, we might evaluate someone’s argument based on how attractive they are or where they were educated, without considering the actual merits of their message.

Our social brains process information not only by examining the facts, but also considering the social consequences of what happens to our reputations if we believe something.

https://quillette.com/2021/04/03/persuasion-and-the-prestige-paradox-are-high-status-people-more-likely-to-lie/

So, what that article seems to posit is that a certain portion of the population goes to University and on to STEM careers for the “social status” (I often see this in my premed students) and are not humble “truth seekers”. Therefore, when confronted with a controversial issue (eg CAGW) they will revert to their original motivations over seeking the truth. I was a bit surprised by this, as my involvement in science was out of intellectual curiosity (you go where the data takes you, whether you like it or not) but it does make sense.

It also might explain why scientists are most prolific during their twenties and thirties, not because the brain is more agile, but because young scientists have very little to lose as far as reputation. Where as, once you get established, you are more greatly rewarded as a “gatekeeper” than a rebel. I remember the story of Murray Gell-Mann, in his biography, of almost getting scooped for the discovery of quarks because of a paralyzing fear of being wrong.

So, apparently, social status plays an integral part in the STEM fields, and can supersede “truth seeking”; something I would have been loathe to acknowledge before reading that article.

Izaak Walton
Reply to  Pat Frank
April 13, 2021 8:44 pm

Hi Pat,
Not sure what you mean by:
These areas of science have succumbed to sociology and culture studies. They not only include Covid and climate change, but extend to gender dysphoria, critical race theory, white supremacy, … and on and on.”
but last time I checked white supremacy was not a part of science. That sentence does not appear to make much sense.

Pat Frank
Reply to  Izaak Walton
April 13, 2021 9:19 pm

You’re right, Izaak. But the claim of systemic white supremacy is given the knowledge-status of science. That was the point of my post. Try reading it again in that light.

DonM
Reply to  Izaak Walton
April 13, 2021 9:20 pm

Izzy you dumb ass,

Have you seen the discussions about diesel & gasoline being racist?

Do you know that “These areas of sociology and culture studies” tie racism & white supremacy into everything just for effect?

Do you know that political science courses tie white supremacy into the concept of racism as systemic in our society?

YES you have & yes you do & yes you do.

Izzy you lying conniving dumb ass.

observa
April 13, 2021 7:11 pm

It’s a feel kinda thingy but apparently it helps if you’ve played dominoes-
Sudden Catastrophic Climate Events in The Past Had No Single Trigger. Here’s Why (msn.com)

jtom
April 13, 2021 7:22 pm

Face it, the scientific method is an elitist, racist, European, white-supremacist concept that must be consigned to the dustbin of history. What’s important is what facts, even if not found in the natural world, support ending capitalism and freedoms.

A fundamental element of capitalism is meritocracy. However, that prevents the ‘fair’ distribution of wealth. Everyone must have the same life in a just society. No one can deny that (or we will cancel them).

The concept of ‘survival of the fittest’ being key to natural evolution, likewise must be rejected, since that is nature’s form of meritocracy, i.e., only the best organisms for a given environment can survive and thrive. All of this is clearly racist and cannot stand. Science is rife with such discriminatory concepts. Science must no longer be taught as it has in the past.

What is really disturbing, though, is that a great number of noisy people believe the garbage I just wrote.

markl
April 13, 2021 7:30 pm

When you control the MSM you control the narrative and consequently public opinion. Only facts can sway public opinion but believing what are facts is the problem.

CD in Wisconsin
April 13, 2021 7:51 pm

“In woke “science” there is no falsifiable hypothesis. In place of that, we have the official orthodox consensus view. The official orthodox consensus view has been arrived at by all the smartest people, because it just seems like it must be right.”

I am no psychologist here and this is just my opinion…

It seems to me that this “woke” science is built on a foundation of fear and hate which is allowed to take over our thinking. The human intellect plays second fiddle to the fear and hate, and the COVID-19 lock-down and climate alarmist narratives are created in response to the latter.

When fear and hate take over, you can kiss good-bye to intellectual efforts like the scientific method and critical analysis. The narratives created are official state religion, and they are infallible because the believers must have action on their emotions. This of course plays right into the editorial thinking and policies of the mass media which has long had a habit of selling fear to the public along with the demonization of anything that does not conform to the required party line.

FDR said it himself at his inaugural address back in the early 1930’s: We have nothing to fear but fear itself. When science and the human intellect succumb to things like fear of diseases and hatred of fossil fuels, we shoot ourselves in the foot as we act on them mindlessly on a collective basis. The collective orthodoxy is never, never ever wrong….except when it is.

SAMURAI
April 13, 2021 7:58 pm

Leftists have all but abandoned the Scientific Method and replaced it with the logical fallacy of argumentum ad verecundiam…

The Woke Left no longer adhere to the Western Civilization axiom of Cogito, ergo sum (I think, therefore I am.) and have replaced it with: Sentio, ergo est (I feel, therefore it is.)

No society can survive long if there are no moral, ethical and empirical absolutes as it will surely descend into chaos and utter tyranny as we are seeing now.

Welcome to the Great Reset where the reality of: science, math, finance, morality, history, economics, language, laws, metaphysics, etc. are mercurial, and are arbitrarily determined by the Elites in power to maximize control over their citizens and steal as much of their wealth, freedom and dignity as possible.

mbur
April 13, 2021 8:51 pm

It all sounds like ‘mass-sociogenic illness’ to me

Abolition Man
Reply to  mbur
April 13, 2021 9:14 pm

The inmates are running the asylum, while most of the citizenry have got their noses glued to their smart phone to better receive their daily dose of the official Party Truth and Wisdom!
It is rather daunting to see the number of useful idiots growing exponentially, while speakers of truth are bullied and attacked, or simply deleted when possible!

