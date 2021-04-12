Marine Le Pen. By Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0, link
Will France Leave the Paris Agreement in 2022?

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
6 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Marine Le Pen, who once described climate change as the “new religion of the bobo” (bohemian bourgeoisie), has a real chance of becoming the next French President in 2022.

France’s Le Pen Gains Ground for 2022 Elections, Poll Shows

By Angeline Benoit 11 April 2021, 20:43 GMT+10

  • Le Pen is seen beating Macron in the first round in most cases
  •  Macron and two others could beat Le Pen in the final round

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is increasing her chances of winning the first round of next year’s presidential elections, according to an Ifop-Fiducial poll published by Le Journal du Dimanche.

The National Rally party leader would come first in six out of 10 scenarios in the first round if the ballots were cast this Sunday, the poll showed. She would then be beaten in the second round for the top two candidates, with 46% in a runoff against President Emmanuel Macron’s 54%, it said.

“The results reflect Le Pen’s strong dynamic as well as President Emmanuel Macron’s difficulties in the health crisis context,” Frederic Dabi, Ifop’s deputy general director, was cited as saying in Le Journal du Dimanche. “Never before, with only one year to go to the ballot, has a National Rally candidate obtained such scores.”

Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-11/france-s-le-pen-gains-ground-for-2022-elections-poll-shows

Even President Macron is not taking the Paris Agreement seriously – in February this year, a French court ruled France was failing to fulfil its Paris Agreement pledges.

Marine Le Pen is still very much seen as an outsider. French presidential elections are held in two rounds, with the strongest two candidates making it to the second round. Marine will almost certainly make it to the second round, but she will face an uphill battle to defeat the votes Macron or whatever other establishment candidate who makes it will command.

Nevertheless, the France 2022 election will be a real popcorn moment. If Le Pen is elected President, and if she follows her gut and tears up the Paris Agreement, President Harris could be in the delicious predicament of pledging allegiance to a climate agreement which even the host country has rejected.

markone
April 12, 2021 6:45 pm

Salute the Marines!

Brian Pratt
April 12, 2021 6:59 pm

Good one, Eric. If Le Pen manages to win and tear up the Paris Agreement, it would be hilarious, although it would probably not change anything. However, France is a very sclerotic country, and if she tries to institute major reforms, they will be met by protests, strikes, and all the rest of it, in the usual way. When Claude Allègre was chosen science and education minister in the late 1990s—not a position he was elected to, mind you—and took on the teachers, he lost. And so France bumbles along. Ultimately, maybe for the best?

Mr.
April 12, 2021 7:09 pm

Eric, I think you may be underestimating the socialistic tendencies of the French electorate, which are embedded deeply in their DNA.

The French are inveterate flirters, and I think they like to flirt with conservatism occasionally, but when the bell tolls in the voting booth, it’s their left hands that grasp the pencils.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Mr.
April 12, 2021 7:22 pm

I agree it’s a long shot, but things are really messed up in France. As King Louis XVI discovered, French don’t hold back when their patience finally snaps!

Tom Gelsthorpe
April 12, 2021 7:13 pm

To paraphrase an old advertising slogan of the American Dairy Association, “You never outgrow your need for guilt.”

Marine Le Pen has hit upon something that Michael Crichton noted nearly 20 years ago, that “Environmentalism is the religion of choice for urban atheists.”

Messianic movements often rely on guilt trips and scapegoats to motivate the faithful.
In the climate frenzies, activists have revived the Original Sin of Prometheus, who stole the secrets of fire and reason from the Olympian gods, and gave them to man, for which Prometheus was tortured for all eternity.

Carbon dioxide is the oversimplified scapegoat that climate worriers flog incessantly. Never mind that it’s a trace atmospheric gas necessary for all life, and that nobody knows what the optimum concentration is. For the purpose of inducing guilty feelings among the faithful, CO2 has been transmogrified into deadly poison.

markl
April 12, 2021 7:35 pm

In the scheme of things ‘Climate Change’ is not high on the list of voting needs so neither Le Pen nor any of the other candidates will even mention it. And the Left has proven over and over that no matter who is elected they won’t do enough to satisfy their Green desires and everyone knows that. From my seat in the bleachers I think France is all for virtue signaling CC action as long as it doesn’t cost them anything.

