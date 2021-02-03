Court Ruling: French Government is Failing to Meet Paris Agreement Pledges

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

What is the point of President Biden rejoining the Paris Accord, when even the French cannot be bothered to keep their pledges?

Court rules France failed to respect its climate change goal

A Paris court has ruled that the French state failed to take sufficient action to fight climate change in a case brought by a group of nongovernmental organizations

By The Associated Press

3 February 2021, 20:53

In its ruling, the Paris administrative court recognized ecological damage linked to climate change and held the French state responsible for failing to fully meet its goals in reducing greenhouse gases.

But Oxfam France, Greenpeace France and two other organizations say Macron’s lobbying for global climate action is not backed up by sufficient domestic measures to curb emissions blamed for global warming.

France is missing its national targets that had been set under the 2015 Paris Agreement to curb climate change, and the country has delayed most of its efforts until after 2020.

