Poop core records 4,300 years of bat diet and environment

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
An inaccessible cave preserved clues to Jamaica’s climate past in the sedimentary layers of bat guano

AMERICAN GEOPHYSICAL UNION

Research News

IMAGE
IMAGE: THE JAMAICAN FRUIT-EATING BAT (ARTIBEUS JAMAICENSIS) IS ONE OF FIVE SPECIES THAT ROOST IN HOME AWAY FROM HOME CAVE IN JAMAICA. view more CREDIT: SHERRI AND BROCK FENTON

WASHINGTON–Deep in a Jamaican cave is a treasure trove of bat poop, deposited in sequential layers by generations of bats over 4,300 years.

Analogous to records of the past found in layers of lake mud and Antarctic ice, the guano pile is roughly the height of a tall man (2 meters), largely undisturbed, and holds information about changes in climate and how the bats’ food sources shifted over the millennia, according to a new study.

“We study natural archives and reconstruct natural histories, mostly from lake sediments. This is the first time scientists have interpreted past bat diets, to our knowledge,” said Jules Blais, a limnologist at the University of Ottawa and an author of the new study in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences, AGU’s journal for research on the interactions among biological, geological and chemical processes across Earth’s ecosystems.

Blais and his colleagues applied the same techniques used for lake sediments to a guano deposit found in Home Away from Home Cave, Jamaica, extracting a vertical “core” extending from the top of the pile to the oldest deposits at the bottom and taking it to the lab for biochemical analysis.

About 5,000 bats from five species currently use the cave as daytime shelter, according to the researchers.

“Like we see worldwide in lake sediments, the guano deposit was recording history in clear layers. It wasn’t all mixed up,” Blais said. “It’s a huge, continuous deposit, with radiocarbon dates going back 4,300 years in the oldest bottom layers.”

The new study looked at biochemical markers of diet called sterols, a family of sturdy chemicals made by plant and animal cells that are part of the food bats and other animals eat. Cholesterol, for example, is a well-known sterol made by animals. Plants make their own distinctive sterols. These sterol markers pass though the digestive system into excrement and can be preserved for thousands of years.

“As a piece of work showing what you can do with poo, this study breaks new ground,” said Michael Bird, a researcher in environmental change in the tropics at James Cook University in Queensland, Australia, who was not involved in the new study. “They really extended the toolkit that can be used on guano deposits around the world.”

Past climates, past diets

Like sediment and ice core records, the guano core extracted from the Jamaican cave recorded the chemical signatures of human activities like nuclear testing and leaded gasoline combustion, which, along with radiocarbon dating, helped the researchers to correlate the history seen in the guano with other events in Earth’s climate history.

Bats pollinate plants, suppress insects and spread seeds while foraging for food. Shifts in bat diet or species representation in response to climate can have reverberating effects on ecosystems and agricultural systems.

“We inferred from our results that past climate has had an effect on the bats. Given the current changes in climate, we expect to see changes in how bats interact with the environment,” said Lauren Gallant, a researcher at the University of Ottawa and an author of the new study. “That could have consequences for ecosystems.”

The new study compared the relative amounts of plant and animal sterols in the guano core moving back in time though the layers of guano to learn about how bat species as a group shifted their exploitation of different food sources in the past.

The research team, which included bat biologists and a local caving expert, also followed living bats in Belize, tracking their food consumption and elimination to gain a baseline for the kinds of sterols that pass through to the poop when bats dine on different food groups.

Plant sterols spiked compared to animal sterols about 1,000 years ago during the Medieval Warm Period (900-1,300 CE), the new study found, a time when cores of lakebed sediments in Central America suggest the climate in the Americas was unusually dry. A similar spike occurred 3,000 years ago, at a time known as the Minoan Warm Period (1350 BCE).

“Drier conditions tend to be bad for insects,” Blais said. “We surmised that fruit diets were favored during dry periods.”

The study also found changes in the carbon composition of the guano that likely reflect the arrival of sugarcane in Jamaica in the fifteenth century.

“It’s remarkable they can find biochemical markers that still contain information 4,000 years later,” Bird said. “In the tropics, everything breaks down fast.”

The approach demonstrated in the new study could be used to glean ecological information from guano deposits around the world, even those only a few hundred years old, Bird said.

“Quite often there are no lakes around, and the guano provides a good option for information about the past. It also contains biological information that lakes don’t.” Bird said. “There’s a lot more work to do and a lot more caves out there.”

AGU (http://www.agu.org) supports 130,000 enthusiasts to experts worldwide in Earth and space sciences. Through broad and inclusive partnerships, we advance discovery and solution science that accelerate knowledge and create solutions that are ethical, unbiased and respectful of communities and their values. Our programs include serving as a scholarly publisher, convening virtual and in-person events and providing career support. We live our values in everything we do, such as our net zero energy renovated building in Washington, D.C. and our Ethics and Equity Center, which fosters a diverse and inclusive geoscience community to ensure responsible conduct.

Notes for Journalists: This research study will be free available for 30 days. Download a PDF copy of the paper here. Neither the paper nor this press release is under embargo.

Paper title: “A 4,300 year history of dietary changes in a bat colony determined from a tropical guano deposit”

Authors:

  • Lauren Gallant (University of Ottawa, Canada)
  • MB Fenton (University of Western Ontario, Canada)
  • Chris Grooms (Queens University, Canada)
  • Wieslaw Bogdanowicz (Museum and Institute of Zoology, Poland)
  • RS Stewart (Jamaican Caves Organization, Ewarton, Jamaica)
  • Elizabeth Clare (Queen Mary University of London, United Kingdom)
  • John Smol (Queens University, Canada)
  • Jules Blais, corresponding author (University of Ottawa, Canada)

From EurekAlert!

Rah
April 12, 2021 2:14 pm

I like the concept. But working with guano is a biohazard so I’m sure they’re taking precautions that are not necessary for mud or ice cores.

auto
Reply to  Rah
April 12, 2021 3:14 pm

Rah,
Thanks.
It looks like this is something like science – going out into the field and collecting hard evidence.
Interpretations of the findings, of course, can vary – as Rud Istvan notes below.

Auto

philincalifornia
April 12, 2021 2:25 pm

Plant sterols spiked compared to animal sterols about 1,000 years ago during the Medieval Warm Period (900-1,300 CE), the new study found, a time when cores of lakebed sediments in Central America suggest the climate in the Americas was unusually dry. A similar spike occurred 3,000 years ago, at a time known as the Minoan Warm Period (1350 BCE).”

…. thereby proving that Michael Mann is bat sh!t crazy ??

DonM
Reply to  philincalifornia
April 12, 2021 2:39 pm

… but much more efficient. Mann could have analyzed a single bat turd to put together a similar report.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
April 12, 2021 2:27 pm

Bat Guano Expert. Hmmm, there’s a job my high school guidance counsellor never mentioned. Sheeesh.

Regards,
Bob

Joe Wagner
April 12, 2021 2:32 pm

Ok- its going to happen: let the jokes flow!

While I can see the merits in this, trying to get consistent results from such an area strikes me as being bat-guano crazy.

Rud Istvan
April 12, 2021 2:56 pm

This is silly. The study says this cave currently hosts 5 different bat species, illustrated was the Jamaican fruit bat. Simple changes in population mix (insect eaters to fruit eaters) having nothing to do with background climate but everything to do with, for example, disease (horror, bat coronaviruses) could also explain the results. And last I checked, Jamaica was sitting in a rather wet year round eastern Caribbean Sea, not sometimes dry Central America (think decline of the Yucatan Maya 1000 years ago likely due to drought).

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Rud Istvan
April 12, 2021 3:10 pm

Did some quick further research. Turns out that with recent advances in ‘semiautomated’ analytic chemistry, environmental sterols in lakes, ponds, and soils have become a very trendy environmental research area. Now it has reached climate change via bat shit.

menace
April 12, 2021 2:57 pm

Guano “holds information about changes in climate”

That info is only as good as the assumptions made as to how it correlates to the food sources and how well the food sources correlate to the climate. May be yet another specious proxy in a never-ending search for proxies.

dk_
April 12, 2021 3:13 pm

“sterol markers pass though the digestive system into excrement and can be preserved for thousands of years.”
Bats are responsible for microplastic hydrocarbon compounds that do not break down over millenia!

“We surmised that fruit diets were favored during dry periods.”
As if dry weather is bad for insects didn’t mean that dry periods were also bad for fruit?

A lot of unsupported guesswork amounts to bull — not bat — crap, no matter how well written, or where it is published.

Pat from Kerbob
April 12, 2021 3:13 pm

So, what i read from this is that they just confirmed that the MWP period and the Minoan warm period were not isolated to europe like the climate scientologists always like to say.

Do they know they will lose future funding opportunities?

Scute
April 12, 2021 3:34 pm

Great detective work. Sedimentary my dear Watts.

Taphonomic
April 12, 2021 3:40 pm

“As a piece of work showing what you can do with poo, this study breaks new ground”

Well, maybe. But packrat (Neotoma spp.) middens composed of dried rat urine, feces, and other debris have been used to assess paleo climate back to 50,000 years.

saveenergy
April 12, 2021 4:27 pm

At least it’s not another pile of shit from James Cook University !!!

