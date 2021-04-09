John James Cowperthwaite, the architect of the Asian Miracle. By Source, Fair use, link
Greta Thunberg Threatens to Boycott the Glasgow COP26 Climate Conference

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
18 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Greta is incensed that rich countries are prioritising taking care of their own people, instead of sharing their Covid-19 vaccines with poor countries.

Greta Thunberg says she won’t attend COP26 summit if ‘vaccine nationalism’ continues

PUBLISHED FRI, APR 9 20217:28 AM EDT
Vicky McKeever@VMCKEEVERCNBC

  • “Of course I would love to attend the Glasgow COP26. But not unless everyone can take part on the same terms,” Thunberg tweeted Friday.
  • Thurberg said inequality was already at the heart of the climate crisis, adding that if people could not be vaccinated and travel to the summit to be equally represented, that would be “undemocratic.” 

LONDON — Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has said she will not attend the high-profile United Nations climate change summit if current vaccination trends continue. 

Thunberg tweeted Friday morning in response to a BBC report which said she had “no plans” to attend the summit, known as COP26, which is due to take place in Glasgow, Scotland in November. 

“Of course I would love to attend the Glasgow COP26. But not unless everyone can take part on the same terms,” Thunberg tweeted. 

She argued that many countries were vaccinating “healthy young people” against Covid-19 at the expense of higher risk groups and front-line workers in other countries. 

Thurberg said inequality was already at the heart of the climate crisis, adding that if people could not be vaccinated and travel to the summit to be equally represented, that would be “undemocratic.” 

“Vaccine nationalism won’t solve the pandemic,” Thunberg said, arguing that “global problems need global solutions.” 

Read more: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/09/cop26-greta-thunberg-wont-go-if-vaccine-nationalism-continues.html

Greta has no consideration for the millions of working class people in rich countries, whose taxes paid for the vaccines she wants to redistribute.

Of course, if poor countries were rich, they could buy their own vaccines. So what is stopping poor countries from becoming rich?

The best economic analysis of global poverty I have read is P J O’Rourke’s economic treatise “Eat the Rich”. The evidence O’Rourke presents suggests the reason poor countries are poor is they are run by kleptocrats.

You might think some of the politicians who run the US are bad, and there are worrying trends, but the picture O’Rourke painted of the poorest nations was of rulers who never give the green shoots even the slightest chance to grow. In the worst places in the world, as soon as the local thugs in charge notice an accumulation of wealth, they swoop in and steal it, shooting anyone and breaking anything which gets in their way, leaving nothing behind but wreckage and carnage. People in poor countries rapidly learn the hard way that there is no point attracting attention by trying to improve their own lives, because they won’t be allowed to keep the fruits of their labour. Anyone with ambition in such places emigrates or joins the thugs. Or both.

Asia learned how to become rich because for a short time after the abrupt collapse of the Empire of Japan, the organs of government sanctioned theft were in disarray. When British government employee Sir John Cowperthwaite travelled to Hong Kong in the aftermath of WW2, after the Hong Kong people had been left to fend for themselves for a few months, he was so entranced by the beauty of watching poor people sort their own lives out, he dedicated the rest of his career to preventing the British government from intervening in the Hong Kong economy. Cowperthwaite’s policy of strict non-intervention gave birth to the Asian Miracle – an accumulation of wealth so rapid that even today, Hong Kong is richer per capita than Britain.

People in the most insanely deprived circumstances can rapidly accumulate wealth if they get the thieves off their backs. A few years ago I read the heartwarming story of Mesfin Getahun, an Ethiopian living in Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya, who in just a few years made 10s of thousands of dollars; not by preying on his fellows, but by helping to supply their basic needs. At the time Mesfin wanted to emigrate to the USA. I hope he made it; I think he would be an asset for any nation which accepts him.

If Greta wants to help poor people buy vaccines, instead of cheerleading UN sanctioned theft, she should be urging the people of poor countries to go all George Washington on the tyrant thieves who are keeping them poor. Use the money accumulated in the offshore bank accounts of kleptocrats to pay for the health needs of poor countries. Let people in rich countries who have worked hard for their money keep what they have earned – including the right to receive a vaccine which they helped pay for through their taxes.

Maybe if Greta had gone to school a bit more she would know all this.

Damon
April 9, 2021 10:10 pm

I’d be interested to know the Thunberg family income over the past couple of years. Little Greta has apparently travelled to both North and South America, and returned to Sweden, buying only one train ticket along the way.

nicholas tesdorf
April 9, 2021 10:17 pm

Greta Thunberg threatening to boycott the Glasgow COP26 Climate Conference would be an unexpected benefit flowing from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steve Case
April 9, 2021 10:24 pm

Greta Thunberg Threatens to Boycott the Glasgow COP26 Climate Conference
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha! First chuckle of the day.

I’ll have to read the rest of the article to see if there’s some more to tickle the funny bone.

mikebartnz
April 9, 2021 10:25 pm

I just wish everyone would ignore the ignorant little twerp. This is the second article about her today I have seen. There is nothing between her ears and she is just doing what her handlers tell her so don’t give her airtime.

Robert of Texas
April 9, 2021 10:30 pm

“Greta Thunberg Threatens to Boycott the Glasgow COP26 Climate Conference”
Uh…Good? As in good riddance. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out…

High Treason
April 9, 2021 10:36 pm

Poor countries are kind of lucky they are NOT getting the poison vaccines.
If you look at how cAGW and COVID are sold to the public, they use the same tactics. The ends are the same- we lose our wealth and we lose our freedom.

Hari Seldon
April 9, 2021 10:41 pm

I have the very strong feeling, that the world will survive very well the absence of Saint Greta. Maybe her family could sell her 9500,- euro chair from IKEA, and she could donate the money to buy vaccines for poor people in third world countries.

Izaak Walton
April 9, 2021 10:44 pm

Eric,
I agree completely. Why should my taxes go towards paying for vaccines for pensioners who haven’t paid taxes for years. Surely I have more of a right to a vaccine as a tax-payer than an 80 year old living off the state in a retirement home? And while I am at it I will stop the vaccine manufacturers from exporting vaccines that other countries have paid for until I have stockpiled enough vaccine for myself and my family for years to come.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Izaak Walton
April 9, 2021 11:10 pm

How dare you?

fred250
Reply to  Izaak Walton
April 9, 2021 11:31 pm

YAWN !!

fred250
Reply to  Izaak Walton
April 9, 2021 11:34 pm

Those 80 years olds BUILT the places and towns you live in ….. using FOSSIL FUELS

They have paid their share of tax…

Have you. !

Do they tax your “unemployable benefit” ?

Andy Espersen
April 9, 2021 10:48 pm

Climate conferences are useless and meaningless – with or without that young women. So why worry – why even write a WUWT article about it?

Andi Cockroft
April 9, 2021 10:57 pm

Careful, Greta will stamp her little foot. Maybe she’ll go down the garden and eat worms?

Nobody loves me
Everybody hates me
Going to the garden to eat worms
Big fat juicy ones
Tiny little squiggly ones
Watch them wriggle and squirm

Bite their heads off
Suck their juice out
Throw their skins away
I don’t see how birds can live on
Worms three times a day

3rd verse:*
The first one was easy,
the second one was queasy,
The third one got caught in my throat.
Big fat juicy worms, slip slop slimy worms, fuzzy wuzzy little worms

Nobody loves me
Everybody hates me
Going to the garden to eat worms
Long thin slimy ones
Short fat juicy ones
Gooey, gooey, gooey, gooey, worms

Long thin slimy ones slip down easily
Short fat juicy ones stick
Short fat juicy ones stick between your teeth
And the juice goes slurp, slurp, slurp

source: http://www.lyricsondemand.com/miscellaneouslyrics/childsongslyrics/nobodylovesmelyrics.html

Retired_Engineer_Jim
April 9, 2021 11:10 pm

Didn’t the University of Winchester just install a $US27K bronze statue of Greta an their campus? She is clearly an important person.

Sheldon Walker
April 9, 2021 11:13 pm

Is it true that Tamino (Grant Foster) has stopped posting about global warming?

The reason being that he has moved from Maine to California, and he is enjoying the much warmer climate.

Peter Hollander
April 9, 2021 11:15 pm

What contribution could Greta make as a non-scientist without a paper to present?

Richard
April 9, 2021 11:16 pm

Along with Portuguese and German courts “Austrian Court Rules PCR Test Not Suitable For COVID-19 Diagnosis And That Lockdowns Has No Legal Basis” – https://greatgameindia.com/austria-court-pcr-test/

fred250
April 9, 2021 11:32 pm

Greta–

SO WHAT…… WHO CARES. !!

