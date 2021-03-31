Green New Deal

Goal of Carbon Neutrality by 2050?

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
30 Comments

Guest post by Roger Caiazza,

In an article about Enbridge Line 3 pipeline, Rachel Frazin of the Hill reported that:

“Asked about Line 3, a White House spokesperson said in an email the administration will evaluate infrastructure proposals based on energy needs, if they will help the country reach its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 and whether they can create good-paying union jobs. The spokesperson didn’t say anything specific to the Line 3 project.” (Emphasis added)

Has anybody heard of an announcement that the United States has a goal of carbon neutrality by 2050?

The article was about an Enbridge pipeline upgrade project, Line 3, in Minnesota:

“The $4-billion U.S. portion of the Line 3 Replacement Program, known as the Line 3 Replacement Project, consists of replacing existing 34-inch pipe with new 36-inch pipe for 13 miles in North Dakota, 337 miles in Minnesota, and 14 miles in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin portion was completed in 2018, while the North Dakota segment was completed in December 2020.”

“In December 2020, construction began on the 337-mile Minnesota portion of the project, the only segment of Line 3 yet to be replaced with new state-of-the-art pipe.”

Activists unable accept that the oil is going to flow with or without this upgrade and unwilling to believe that the alternatives are higher risks for the environment are trying to block the segment in Minnesota even though construction began in December 2020.  Blair King explained why the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline was bad for the climate, the environment, and Canada and all of his arguments are equally applicable to this pipeline.

The Hill article explains that there are active lawsuits against the pipeline in Minnesota despite the fact that “both the federal and Minnesota state government assessed the pipeline’s impacts and approved it”.  This attempt to delay yet another pipeline is bad enough but the Administration’s response that the infrastructure project will be evaluated to see if they help reach its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 is far worse.  Is it too much to ask that the politicians do a feasibility study to determine effects on affordability, reliability, and the impacts on the environment before committing to a political slogan?



Roger Caiazza blogs on New York energy and environmental issues at Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York because New York politicians have enacted legislation to meet a carbon neutral goal by 2050 with including a feasibility assessment.  This represents his opinion and not the opinion of any of his previous employers or any other company with which he has been associated.

Michael in Dublin
March 31, 2021 6:07 am

I laugh at this because if the US government is unable to deliver a balanced budget for 2022 then they most certainly will not be able to deliver carbon neutrality by 2050. The political leadership are simply deceiving the people and lying to themselves.

Mumbles McGuirck
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
March 31, 2021 6:51 am

“The political leadership are simply deceiving the people and lying to themselves.”

Stick with what you are good at.

fretslider
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
March 31, 2021 7:11 am

And making money.

You must have heard of our Lord Deben, for example. I still prefer to think of him as John Selwyn Gumboot.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
March 31, 2021 8:01 am

“The political leadership are simply deceiving the people and lying to themselves.”

How else can these Socialists gaslighters get elected and stay in power? Truth, transparency and common sense undermine their agenda, so they must replace them with lies, secrecy and emotional manipulation as they apply self righteous indignation to convince themselves that they’re right.

It’s the same recipe that dictatorships have applied for centuries.

SMC
March 31, 2021 6:10 am

Carbon neutral by 2050, that sounds like a European goal. Hadn’t heard about it from the Biden Regime, yet. Not surprising though. As for the part about creating good paying union jobs, we know that’s a lie. The Biden regime is all about putting people out of work and shutting down businesses.

Ron Long
Reply to  SMC
March 31, 2021 7:52 am

SMC, not only is the “good union jobs” comment by the Biden-Harris Administration lying about the good union jobs, the very comment is against the “Right To Work” laws which many states have. I’m sure they court union votes (money) but they otherwise should allow States Rights to rule. Did you notice that I got the title “Biden-Harris Administration” correct? Makes me officially woke.

beng135
Reply to  SMC
March 31, 2021 8:08 am

The Biden regime junta is all about putting people out of work and shutting down businesses.

Fixed.

David Kamakaris
March 31, 2021 6:17 am

Carbon neutrality, climate disruption, irritable climate syndrome or whatever is the current nom de plume has nothing whatsoever to do with the climate. It is simply being used as a cover to socially and economically re-engineer the world.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
Reply to  David Kamakaris
March 31, 2021 6:22 am

“irritable climate syndrome”, David? THANKS!! That made me laugh.

Regards,
Bob

philincalifornia
Reply to  David Kamakaris
March 31, 2021 7:31 am

I think re-engineering their bank accounts would be more accurate.

John Shewchuk
March 31, 2021 6:20 am

March 31, 2021 6:20 am

Scissor
Reply to  John Shewchuk
March 31, 2021 6:37 am

Kind of like 2 weeks to flatten the curve.

fretslider
Reply to  John Shewchuk
March 31, 2021 7:12 am

This is just as idiotic as we only have 9 more years ….

So I’m going to party like it’s, er, 2030

Richard Steward
March 31, 2021 6:21 am

March 31, 2021 6:21 am

Scissor
March 31, 2021 6:36 am

March 31, 2021 6:36 am

Dr. Bob
March 31, 2021 6:53 am

March 31, 2021 6:53 am

TonyL
March 31, 2021 6:54 am

March 31, 2021 6:54 am
When carbon has one too few electrons, a positive ion is formed, known as a carbonium ion. These are highly reactive species generally found in chemical reaction transition states and are therefor very short lived. As a class, these are SN1 reactions.
It is easy to see that if large quantities of carbonium ions were produced and released into the environment, *bad* things could happen.
On the other hand, if a carbon atom has one too many electrons, a carbanion in formed. These are even more exotic and reactive than their cabonium ion counterparts.

With this background, it is easy to see why carbon neutrality is important. Aside from just a few exotic chemical compounds, we want all carbon atoms to have just the right number of electrons and so to be chemically neutral. This neutrality also ensures that once a chemical reaction is completed, all the carbon atoms have all covalent bonds of the required number and type. This, as you all can imagine, is a *Good Thing*.

Now we see that carbon neutrality is very important concept in organic chemistry. It is most encouraging that a topic once relegated to the chemistry laboratory is now out in the wider world and getting mainstream attention.

philincalifornia
Reply to  TonyL
March 31, 2021 7:40 am

… ha ha yeah, but even when neutrality is reached, it still bears the number of the beast – 666

Fraizer
Reply to  philincalifornia
March 31, 2021 7:47 am

Sometimes all you can do is point and laugh.

Derg
March 31, 2021 6:56 am

March 31, 2021 6:56 am

Anti-griff
Reply to  Derg
March 31, 2021 7:06 am

By 2050, there is almost a zero chance that many of these people will still be around.

Pat from Kerbob
Reply to  Derg
March 31, 2021 7:58 am

Even worse here in AB, further north. On January 1 at noon on a sunny day, our solar installs produce about ~8% of rated, for all of ~4 hours.

And we are building more, because we are that smart

Mumbles McGuirck
March 31, 2021 6:58 am

March 31, 2021 6:58 am

fretslider
March 31, 2021 7:21 am

March 31, 2021 7:21 am

Kerry Headed to India, U.A.E. for Climate Talks – WSJ

…John won’t be following in Greta’s example, he loves his own [air charter company] jet, so much more, well, civilised.

It probably means he won’t get a statue….

University of Winchester has unveiled its almost £24,000 statue of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, angering staff who have faced years of cutbacks.
﻿
The £23,760 ($32,700) bronze monument to the teenager, who was elevated to international prominence by global leaders after she began skipping classes at her publicly-funded school on Fridays to protest a perceived lack of action on climate change, was slammed as a “vanity project” by staff at the university.

PICS: £23,000+ Statue of Great Thunberg Installed at British University (breitbart.com)

Oh well.

Notanacademic
Reply to  fretslider
March 31, 2021 7:51 am

One of those angered members of staff will be even angrier when given the job of cleaning pigeon sh*t off it. Immortalised for skiving, funny old world.

Bruce Cobb
Reply to  fretslider
March 31, 2021 8:10 am

C’mon, man! Not everyone can charter a boat.

Tomsa
March 31, 2021 7:36 am

March 31, 2021 7:36 am

The Canadian portion of the upgrade was completed to the ND line (not far from our home) last year as well.

garboard
March 31, 2021 7:40 am

March 31, 2021 7:40 am

Pat from Kerbob
March 31, 2021 7:56 am

March 31, 2021 7:56 am
Its likely the only thing these crazies will understand and the only way to push back

Bruce Cobb
March 31, 2021 8:05 am

March 31, 2021 8:05 am

