Original image: Man at bridge holding head with hands and screaming. By Edvard Munch - WebMuseum at ibiblioPage: http://www.ibiblio.org/wm/paint/auth/munch/Image URL: http://www.ibiblio.org/wm/paint/auth/munch/munch.scream.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37610298
Alarmism Climate News

AAS Climate Warning: “Delay is as Dangerous as Denial”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the Australian Academy of Science, soon every year will be a fire season like 2020. My question:- if the forests all burn down, surely we would run out of flammable woodlands?

‘Delay is as dangerous as denial’: scientists urge Australia to reach net zero emissions faster

Heatwaves to double and many properties will be uninsurable if global heating reaches 3C, Australian Academy of Science says

Lisa Cox
Wed 31 Mar 2021 03.30 AEDT

Global heating of 3C would more than double the number of annual heatwaves in some parts of Australia, leave properties uninsurable due to flood and fire risk, and make many of the country’s ecosystems “unrecognisable”, according to Australia’s leading scientists.

The Australian Academy of Science is calling on the Morrison government to accelerate the country’s transition to net zero greenhouse gas emissions in a report that examines what Australia could look like in a 3C world.

The analysis paints a grim picture in which heatwaves in states such as Queensland would occur seven times a year and last for 16 days at a time, and unprecedented fire seasons such as the 2019-20 fire disaster become a regular occurrence.

Prof Lesley Hughes, an ecologist and pro vice-chancellor at Macquarie University, said there were steps the Morrison government could take immediately to encourage the uptake of electric vehicles, rather than inhibit it.

“Delay is as dangerous as denial,” she said.

“The main message we would have for the federal government is that what we do, as well as the rest of the world, in the next decade … that’s the critical thing.”

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/mar/31/delay-is-as-dangerous-as-denial-scientists-urge-australia-to-reach-net-zero-emissions-faster

The Australian People’s Republic of Victoria has developed a solution.

A week ago Victoria celebrated the construction of a green hydrogen plan, which uses brown coal and steam reforming to produce green hydrogen.

Of course, the “green” part is a little theoretical, for now. All the CO2 produced by burning the coal is released into the air, which has led to criticism that the green hydrogen plant is actually very carbon intensive. But supporters claim the plant will be retrofitted with carbon capture as soon as the time is right.

If Australia increases coal exports, so everyone can copy the Victoria’s green hydrogen success, coal burning green hydrogen plants all over the world will be ready to be retrofitted with carbon capture systems, when the time is right.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
14 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Spetzer86
March 31, 2021 10:12 am

By Carbon Capture being introduced when the time is right, I suppose that means when somebody figures out how to do that without tanking the overall energy output of the system? (which means never)

3
Reply
John Shewchuk
Reply to  Spetzer86
March 31, 2021 10:17 am

They have it all wrong. We don’t want to capture CO2, we want to release more into the atmosphere, because it is improving the climate. CO2 is food for plants and thus for us. CO2 is good and we should celebrate that.

6
Reply
BobM
Reply to  Spetzer86
March 31, 2021 10:55 am

Yeah, what a farce. Make “green” hydrogen and release CO2, the second most important GHG, in the process. Then burn the hydrogen and create/release H2O, the most important GHG, a two-fer of stupidity after wasting much of the energy put into the process.

2
Reply
ResourceGuy
March 31, 2021 10:19 am

Simon says “Jump off the cliff–now!”

3
Reply
Latitude
March 31, 2021 10:22 am

how do you know it’s a con job?

…when they blame you….and ignore china

4
Reply
Vuk
March 31, 2021 10:23 am

Most of carbon capture in the UK has been on hold for about 5 months now, with few days of sunshine and warm weather this years carbon capture is about to start revving-up.

5
Reply
Abolition Man
Reply to  Vuk
March 31, 2021 10:42 am

Vuk,
I intend to do my part by capturing as much CO2 as possible in my tomato and jalapeño plants this summer! Last year I put a bunch of ripe, red jalapeños in the smoker with a brisket, so this year I have to double or triple my pepper production and get a bigger smoker!

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
March 31, 2021 10:28 am

Meanwhile….
China Generated More Than Half Of World’s Coal Power In 2020: Report (yahoo.com)

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
March 31, 2021 10:39 am

None of the Greenies have an idea about the dammage caused by carbonreducing or capture or what else BS.
“BUT WE DO ST !!!”
Why and what ?

0
Reply
Abolition Man
March 31, 2021 10:49 am

Eric,
Yet another example of the madness of crowds!
That they have the audacity to call the hydrogen “green” shows utter disregard for truth and science!
I’m reminded of the US general in Vietnam who said, “We had to destroy the village to save the village!”
The Vietnamization of the environment continues apace!

1
Reply
Gyan1
March 31, 2021 10:52 am

“Delay is as dangerous as denial,” she said.”

True, neither have any danger associated with them.

3
Reply
Andrew Burnette
March 31, 2021 11:00 am

If they are correct, then isn’t timing pretty important here? Once they figure out what actually starts fires (mostly humans) and what keeps them going (mostly bad forest management), they could address those issues and actually make a difference within the next century.

0
Reply
Mike Dubrasich
March 31, 2021 11:16 am

The best thing that could happen to Ozzie forests is annual patch burning: deliberate, anthropogenic, pre-planned, prepared for, expertly applied, historically respectful, smart. No more than a 20 year return interval on 90% of all acres. Waiting for Godot to do it is Theater of the Absurd.

0
Reply
TEWS_Pilot
March 31, 2021 11:17 am

According to the Australian Academy of Science, soon every year will be a fire season like 2020. My question:- if the forests all burn down, surely we would run out of flammable woodlands?

Their implementation of the movie “Groundhog Day.”

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate News

Cherry Picking Real Cherries

1 day ago
Willis Eschenbach
Climate News

UK government scraps green homes grant after six months

2 days ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism Michael E. Mann

Michael Mann: Reduce CO2 Emissions to Restore Climate Stability in Australia

6 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

EU Carbon Pricing Pushing Power And Gas Prices Higher

1 week ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Alarmism Climate News

AAS Climate Warning: “Delay is as Dangerous as Denial”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Green New Deal

Goal of Carbon Neutrality by 2050?

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Methane

In the deep sea, the last ice age is not yet over

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Renewable energy

Professor Qingwei Ma seeks to unlock the potential of marine wave energy

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: