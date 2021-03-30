Renewable energy

Professor Qingwei Ma seeks to unlock the potential of marine wave energy

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
16 Comments

[I wrote a research paper in high school in the 70’s about wave and tidal energy production, as well as OTEC, ocean thermal energy conversion. Wave energy looked liked the worst of the three back then. It probably still is.~charles]

The City, University of London academic will lead on the development of a new generation modelling suite, combining machine learning techniques, for the survivability of wave energy converters in marine environments

CITY UNIVERSITY LONDON

Grant Announcement

IMAGE
IMAGE: WAVE ENERGY AT SEA view more CREDIT: MOCEAN ENERGY

City, University of London Professor of Hydrodynamics, Professor Qingwei Ma, will be helping the UK achieve its net zero carbon emissions goal by developing cutting-edge new wave energy technologies.

Supported by a £1m research grant from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), Professor Ma will develop the WavE-Suite, a new generation modelling suite for the survivability of wave energy converters in marine environments.

Professor Ma’s project will build on the UK’s leading role in marine wave energy to overcome challenges to devices that capture the energy generated by waves and convert it into a renewable source of electricity.

He says that there is a long history of research into wave energy converters (WECs), “but there are still many challenges to be overcome before they can become fully effective, reliable and economically viable”.

“One of the challenges is the lack of robust modelling tools to assess survivability of WECs under extreme marine environments that cause extreme loads and large responses. Such numerical modelling tools should have the capability of dealing with breaking waves and two-phase flow and accurately estimating the effect of viscosity in turbulent states. In the meantime, they must be fast enough so that engineers can simulate the cases within practical time-scales for design.”

Assisted by Dr Shiqiang Yan, the project will develop a novel numerical modelling suite by combining different models and by proposing new numerical approaches and machine learning techniques, which will be more accurate and require less computational effort. The modelling suite will be able to automatically go up to very complex simulations only when necessary, and down to simple simulations, depending on the conditions under which the WECs work.

The WavE-Suite project creates a new collaboration with leading academics from Imperial College, University of Edinburgh, University of Bath, Cardiff University, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and leading WEC developers, including Mocean in Scotland, CorPower Ocean in Sweden, Guangzhou Institute of Energy Conversion (GIEC) in China and BiMEP in Spain.

Professor Ma was granted the CH Kim Award by the International Society of Offshore and Polar Engineers (ISOPE) in 2016. He is the first academic from a UK university, and the second from Europe, to have received the award. He also received the 2015 Vice-Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Learning and Teaching

###

From EurekAlert!

16 Comments
Alexy Scherbakoff
March 30, 2021 10:04 pm

What’s it matter if it works or not? As long as you get the money.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
March 30, 2021 10:50 pm

OPM that is.

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
March 30, 2021 11:13 pm

It’s called ‘gaming the system’.

John Pickens
March 30, 2021 10:35 pm

Yet another “renewable” energy “source” which will require 100% backup much of the time (calm seas, too rough seas), and will most likely never recover the energy cost of building the systems.

joel
March 30, 2021 10:36 pm

Oh, wow, another computer model.
Just amazing.

Hokey Schtick
March 30, 2021 10:41 pm

Research grants. Nice work if you can get it.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Hokey Schtick
March 30, 2021 10:53 pm

Who does not love OPM?
This is just like a college20-something getting rich Daddy’s credit card for Spring Break booze and sex week-long bender on a Florida beach. What’s not to love?
Until the credit bill arrives.

Joel O'Bryan
March 30, 2021 10:49 pm

Just more low density energy harvesting schemes that have zero hope of powering an advanced technological society with heavy industry.

Going in reverse towards less dense energy sources can only lead to real disaster for our modern societies.

Alex
March 30, 2021 10:53 pm

Extracting tidal energy might finally change the Moon orbit and the Earth orbit around the sun.
The tidal system is an oscillator with a given damping. Increasing the damping may change the tidal delay with respect to the orbital motions.
I have no idea what might be the consequences.

Alex
Reply to  Alex
March 30, 2021 10:58 pm

Already now, trapping the wind causes severe summer droughts over the Europe.
What happens if they start extracting energy from waves and flows, could lead to a worldwide disaster in climate and ecology.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Alex
March 30, 2021 11:15 pm

you forgot the ‘LOL’ or /S tag at the end of your comment.

Willis Eschenbach
Editor
March 30, 2021 10:59 pm

My favorite part?

Professor Ma’s project will build on the UK’s leading role in marine wave energy …

Care to guess how much commercial wave energy generation has resulted from the “UK’s leading role in marine wave energy”?

Yep, you’re right. None.

As a man with thousands and thousands of sea miles under my belt, including a trans-Pacific crossing under sail and a single-handed sail from Seattle to near San Francisco, I can assure you that the marine environment is incredibly harsh and unforgiving. Design numbers for wave impact, for example, are on the order of a ton per square foot (about 10 tonnes per square metre). There’s a reason that the bottom of the ocean is littered with shipwrecks.

In addition, you have both ordinary corrosion and electrolytic corrosion, AKA “rust”. Electrolytic corrosion occurs whenever two different metals are touching in the marine environment. They form a battery, and one of them is eaten away.

And as the seafolk say, “Rust never sleeps” …

These problems are only compounded when the vessel (or wave energy conversion device) is anchored. There’s a reason that boats rarely anchor up in the open ocean, even where it’s shallow enough. The forces developed when a breaking wave brings the floating object up to the limit of its anchor chain are stupendous.

To date, dozens and dozens of designs have been tried, and they’ve all failed.

Now, it’s a good thing that the good Professor is building a whiz-bang computer model to simulate new ideas, because that will at least weed out the obvious losers.

But at the end of the day, it comes up against the problem with all renewables—they are intermittent, unreliable, and not “dispatchable”. That last one means you can’t just turn them on and off as you need them. So if you add a gigawatt of wave energy to your grid, you also have to add a gigawatt of dispatchable power, which these days means fossil fuel.

There’s a reason why China burns more than half the world’s coal, and is building hundreds of new coal power plants … because renewables suck the green begonia.

w.

Last edited 40 minutes ago by Willis Eschenbach
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
March 30, 2021 11:19 pm

The folks pushing these low energy density things understand PT Barnum’s maxim:
“Nobody ever lost a dollar by underestimating the taste of the American public.” 

which is not to be eclipsed by:
“There’s a sucker born every minute.”

Patrick MJD
March 30, 2021 11:01 pm

How many wave energy projects have worked before?

tonyb
Editor
March 30, 2021 11:29 pm

Waves are liquid wind. To it we should add tides and heat extraction. Also we should add in availability and horses for renewable courses.

In this respect Britain is theoretically a good candidate for this technology as we are an island with nowhere more than 70 miles from the sea and with a large number of established coastal cities where existing electricity transmission lines exist .

Sea energy was sidelined some 30 years ago by wind and solar and although we had sporadic efforts such as the wave hub in Cornwall, we haven’t got very far in developing the potential of the seas.

Against all this we have the fact that it is low density energy and whilst tides are predictable they are not constant, whilst waves are at the mercy of the weather gods,.

Add in the sheer hostility of the seas whereby the constant pounding of waves and wind and the effects of salt water make this an unforgiving environment.

Whilst Fossil fuels would be better and nuclear better still, the powers that be inexplicably believe in the power of the weather gods, so much money will be spent on marine technology until we realise there are better alternatives.

At present the best alternative- in as much it wears a green coat- is nuclear, but most govts seem to want to avoid this technology, so we must expect our reliable power grids will continue to be degraded whilst the weather gods laugh at us for placing so much reliance on them

tonyb

Iain Reid
March 30, 2021 11:36 pm

I did my electrical apprenticeship in the 1960s with the U.K.’s Central Electricity Generating Board and I remember being shown a film of a trial wave generating system. I don’t remember it ever coming to anything.
I doubt anything has changed, but as Willis pointed out, another asynchronous form of generation which if Boris’s aspirations come to fruit we will have too much of anyway.

