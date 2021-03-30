The Strategist: Navies Must Go Zero Carbon

Have you ever wondered how many photographs there are of submarines that have traffic lights in the background? No, neither have I.
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Don’t mention the “N” word; The Strategist thinks the New Zealand Navy receiving money from the Treasury, then paying that money back to the Treasury to purchase carbon credits is some kind of achievement. And they should consider purchasing an electric tender for VIPs.

Navies must reduce their carbon emissions in the face of climate change

30 Mar 2021 | Anthony Bergin

The Royal New Zealand Navy recently launched its own journal, which aims to build the service’s professionalism and ‘engage and exchange views with all those who have an interest in naval and maritime affairs’. The most eye-catching contribution in the inaugural edition is by the RNZN’s chief naval architect, Chris Howard, with the provocative title ‘Toward a zero carbon navy’. It’s a fascinating read.

In November 2019, New Zealand’s parliament passed the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Act. Net emissions of all greenhouse gases, except methane, are to be reduced to zero by 2050. The act requires all parts of society to examine their emissions levels and reduce them wherever possible and practicable.

There aren’t any net-zero-carbon navies. But the RNZN is the only navy paying into an emissions trading scheme. It pays New Zealand’s treasury a capped price of NZ$25 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent and receives a substantial rebate for fuel assessed as burned overseas on task. That’s because those emissions are deemed international and so fall outside the scope of the national scheme.

While not sceptical, Howard is realistic about the difficulties of reducing the carbon footprints of navies: ‘[F]or the next few decades, it seems probable that most naval ships worldwide will continue to rely on diesel fuel.’ But he suggests that the RNZN could, for example, showcase a green-ship technological commitment by acquiring an all-electric vessel as a tender or future VIP barge. (New Zealand’s first all-electric passenger ferry is currently being constructed locally.) Autonomous maritime vessels such as solar-powered wave gliders could also help monitor New Zealand’s large offshore zone.

Read more: https://www.aspistrategist.org.au/navies-must-reduce-their-carbon-emissions-in-the-face-of-climate-change/

Zero carbon nuclear reactors for ships are a mature technology, and can be scaled right down – the smallest NASA fission reactors generate 10KW or less. So it seems entirely feasible to build reactors to power every class of naval ship other than small tenders.

But New Zealand is so anti-nuclear they don’t even want visits from US warships.

There are no serious alternatives to nuclear power, the days of naval sailboats are long gone. So New Zealand appears to be focussing on token gestures, like a circular carbon credit money shuffling system between the Treasury and the Navy, adding a bit of bio-diesel which they haven’t got the means to produce themselves, and wondering if they should build a battery powered boat for VIP photo opportunities.

New Zealand might think they don’t need a serious Navy, but New Zealand would be an obvious staging place for an international response to an attempt to invade Australia – large enough to supply food and a base of operations, far enough from Australia to be outside the range of all but the longest range bombers. A hypothetical aggressor might decide to attack New Zealand first, at the very least they might attempt to destroy New Zealands’ ports and maritime infrastructure, and block New Zealand’s harbours with wrecked civilian ships, if they think New Zealand is an easy target.

Nuclear submarines at least would be a tremendous low carbon deterrent. Even if port and maritime infrastructure in Australia and New Zealand was destroyed by long range bombardment, a decent fleet of Australian or New Zealand Nuclear submarines could seriously hamper long naval supply lines, by sneaking in, destroying convoy ships, then a quick sprint underwater to San Diego or Hawaii for resupply.

Both New Zealand and Australian politicians are too timid to embrace this obvious defensive strategy. The conventional submarines Australia favours would be utterly dependent on resupply from Australia, they don’t have the range of nuclear submarines.

Edward Katz
March 30, 2021 6:10 pm

No doubt the Chinese and Russian fleets will be the first ones to embrace this theory.

0
Reply
Mr.
March 30, 2021 6:13 pm

I remember back when (now UN bludger) ex NZ prime minister Helen Clark massively defunded the NZ military.

She responded to the outrage by patriotic NZ citizens by saying “we don’t need all this capability, we’ve got Australia between us and any threats”

Many NZ citizens at the time were calling for Clark to be charged with treason.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
March 30, 2021 6:16 pm

Yeah. The US should transfer older Los Angeles class subs to Australia and New Zealand, but some of the politicians are too squeamish to accept them.
If they actually believed in CAGW, going nuclear is the only currently existing way to go carbon dioxide emissions free, but the greens are such tech ignoramuses that they may actually believe wind and solar are viable.

0
Reply
Curious George
March 30, 2021 6:20 pm

“Net emissions of all greenhouse gases, except methane, are to be reduced to zero.”
The worst greenhouse gas is water vapour.

0
Reply
Charles Higley
Reply to  Curious George
March 30, 2021 6:36 pm

However, neither CO2 or water vapor are greenhouse gases (the term was fabricated).

They are more accurately called radiative gases because they actively convert energy in the air to IR that is lost to space (downward IR is reflected because the surface is always colder than this IR).

At night, this conversion is unopposed which is why nights are always colder as they actively cools the air. It is during the day that these gases are saturated with energy and basically absorbing and emitting constantly, making them a wash, with no effect on air temperature. Methane and other gases are the same issue but with much lower concentrations, with no overall effect.

0
Reply
Kevin
March 30, 2021 6:21 pm

If NZ thinks it needs a navy, they should skip the carbon nonsense and get ultra quiet diesel electric subs to patrol local waters. Nuclear subs are great for long term ocean patrols or to put nuclear missiles in place. NZ has no need fir rither.

0
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
March 30, 2021 6:22 pm

The New Zealand Navy is mainly on short-term loan from Australia.

0
Reply
TonyL
March 30, 2021 6:28 pm

The submarine is USS Albacore. It is on display and open to the public.
Scenic and historic Portsmouth, NH. Not far from where it was built at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, ME

0
Reply
Charles Higley
March 30, 2021 6:31 pm

It pays New Zealand’s treasury a capped price of NZ$25 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent and receives a substantial rebate for fuel assessed as burned overseas on task. That’s because those emissions are deemed international and so fall outside the scope of the national scheme.”

So, station the Navy most of the time international waters. Everyone knows that CO2 emitted elsewhere does nothing. For that matter, what they do not know is that CO2 emitted at home does nothing either. This is all virtue signaling and also trying to not totally destroy their navy. What a joke.

0
Reply
