Record Breaking Rain Claims Don’t Stand Up To Scrutiny

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

MARCH 12, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Yet another attempt to “prove” that rainfall is becoming more extreme in the UK:

image
image

https://rmets.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/asl.1033

This is the key graph:

image

United Kingdom’s wettest day of the year. (a) Timeseries of UK mean Rx01 anomalies relative to 1961–1990 from observational data. The observed anomalies in 2020 and 1986 are marked by a cross

The first thing to note is that they are looking at the UK as a whole. We know that Scotland has become considerably wetter in recent years, but what about the rest of the country?

If we analyse the England & Wales Precipitation Series, we actually get a totally different picture:

image

https://climexp.knmi.nl/getindices.cgi?WMO=UKMOData/HadEWP_daily_qc&STATION=England-Wales&TYPE=p&id=someone@somewhere&NPERYEAR=366

Note that 3rd October 2020 was a long way from being the record claimed for the UK. (There are concerns with the HADUK dataset, as it now includes many high altitude sites not previously available, which will inevitably bias the results to wetter. The England & Wales dataset, though based on fewer stations, has greater consistency).

Although there is a tiny trend of 0.03C pa, ie 3mm per century, this is well within standard margins of error. The R2 is only 0.024, which is regarded as a very low correlation statistically.

Clearly the trend line is heavily skewed by two outliers in 1986 and 2000, neither of which can be construed as “current climate”.

It is also apparent from the data that there was step change around 1960. Consequently when we begin the series in 1960, there is actually a declining trend. Interestingly, the UK chart also shows this decline, once the 2020 outlier is excluded.

image

Whatever the reason for that step change, it clearly has no bearing whatsoever on what is happening now, or might in future.

What we can safely say is that there has been nothing unusual at all in the last two decades, which is surely the time when global warming should be impacting heavier rainfall, if the theory is correct. Indeed, it is the 1960s which stand out as being most affected, with four years, 1960, 1967, 1968 and 1969 each seeing daily rainfall totals more then anything seen since 2000.

It may be that Scotland is seeing more extreme rainfall, which the KNMI data seems to suggest:

image

https://climexp.knmi.nl/getindices.cgi?WMO=UKMOData/HadSP_daily_qc&STATION=Scotland&TYPE=p&id=someone@somewhere&NPERYEAR=366

However, the fact that England & Wales are not seeing the same increases totally discredits the theory that a warmer atmosphere is driving heavier rain. Instead we need to look elsewhere for the factors behind Scotland’s weather.

So often in climate science, we come across shoddy studies like this one, where it is evident that the authors have decided on the conclusions at the outset, and then manipulate the data until it agrees.

Joseph Zorzin
March 13, 2021 6:11 am

“data from multimodel enembles….”
WTF??

“Experiments with different forcings are employed to estimate the changing probabilities of extremes due to anthropogenic climate change in a risk based attribution network.”

And that’s considered science? Looks like bullshit to me.

observa
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
March 13, 2021 7:05 am

Smells like it too but I’ll leave the taste test verification for pal review.

John Tillman
March 13, 2021 6:11 am

More mountainous Scotland might have more of the newer, higher elevation stations.

Vuk
March 13, 2021 7:06 am

Absolute nonsense
Oxford University (Oxford is somewhere near England’s centre) has meticulously recorded rainfall data . There is no fall or rise in rainfall trend since 1853

OxfordRain.gif
Alba
March 13, 2021 7:09 am

The evidence that it has been getter wetter in Scotland helps to explain why the soil in my garden (West Central Scotland) doesn’t dry up as early in the year as it used to .Most of the year now the soil stays pretty wet whereas at one time it used to get dry for several months. I am also having a much greater problem with moss than I used to.

