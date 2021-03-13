Cold wave Temperature

U.S. surface temperatures drop to the lowest in over 30 years during February

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
19 Comments

If you thought he cold last month was “unprecedented” and ” worse than we thought” you’d be right. Last month’s polar outbreaks in the United States caused record subzero temperatures, power outages for millions of homeowners in Texas when wind energy failed,  and more than two dozen deaths.

It was also the coldest February in over three decades. Two different metrics of temperature measurement from NOAA agree in demonstrating that we really could have used some “global warming” but there was none to be had.

The event was mainly due to the “Polar vortex”, which  blasted the coldest air across central U.S. from the polar region in more than 30 years. At the same time, Alaska experienced its coldest February since 1999. The main driver for the weather across the contiguous U.S. during February was a strongly negative Arctic Oscillation (AO) during the first half of the month. This may have been the result of a sudden stratospheric warming event that occurred in January. The negative AO pattern favors a cold air outbreak over the central U.S., often referred to as the “polar vortex”.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) officially reported that during February, the average contiguous U.S. temperature was 30.6°F, 3.2°F below the 20th-century average. This ranked as the 19th-coldest February in the 127-year period of record and was the coldest February since 1989.

Based on preliminary data, 62 all-time daily cold minimum temperature records were broken from February 11-16 and 69 all-time daily cold maximum temperature records on February 15-16.

All time daily minimum temperature records

Several locations across central Texas, including Austin and Waco, broke records for the longest freezing streak with temperatures below freezing between six and nine consecutive days from February 10-19.

At the same time, another metric, the U.S. Climate Reference Network (USCRN) reported even colder results than the data from the highly compromised weather station network operated by NOAA. While the USCRN uses state of the art measurement systems and is far removed from Urban Heat Island (UHI) it is seldom used in press releases by NOAA. 

The USCRN shows a -4.32°F negative deviation in the average US temp anomaly for Feb, 2021 which is -1.12°F colder than NOAA’s problematic and biased surface temperature network. A quick scan of the data shows this to be the highest magnitude monthly temperature drop since the start of the USCRN network in 2005.

Source: NOAA USCRN time series plotter  h/t Joel G Duncan

While this coldest February on record for over 30 years does not disprove the claim of “man-made global warming,” it does show that the warming is so minor that an area the size of the ENTIRE United States can still set a “coldest ever” record for a time period for as long as a full month. 

This event is a strong indicator that nature, not man-made emissions, is still the deciding factor in temperature.

fretslider
March 13, 2021 7:13 am

U.S. surface temperatures drop to the lowest in over 30 years during February

Proof positive of global warming (or is that global heating? h/t The Groaniad)

Obama Science Adviser John Holdren: Global warming now means ‘more frequent cold snaps’

https://www.climatedepot.com/2014/01/08/obama-science-adviser-john-holdren-global-warming-means-more-frequent-cold-snaps/

To quote Rory Gallagher – an old hero of mine – I could of had religion…

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
Scissor
Reply to  fretslider
March 13, 2021 7:16 am

At least he didn’t blame the right-wing climate scientists.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  fretslider
March 13, 2021 7:19 am

Agree, John Holdren was a climate genius (or better yet, climate clown). Similar to Al Gore, he should get the Nobel Peace Prize for predicting more cold from more heat … https://newtube.app/user/RAOB/3fEZDK4

Tom Halla
Reply to  John Shewchuk
March 13, 2021 7:29 am

John Holdren learned how to be shameless in error from his former co-author, Paul Ehrlich.

fretslider
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 13, 2021 7:58 am

Ah yes, the doomster in chief…

“By the year 2000 the United Kingdom will be simply a small group of impoverished islands, inhabited by some 70 million hungry people…If I were a gambler, I would take even money that England will not exist in the year 2000.”     — Dr. Paul Ehrlich, speech at the British Institute for Biology, Sep. 1971

And yet, here we are.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  fretslider
March 13, 2021 8:07 am

But that fearful prophecy might happen AFTER the UK goes “clean and green” and because of that.

David Baird
Reply to  fretslider
March 13, 2021 7:58 am

You might think he’s wrong by a “country mile”.

Anon
March 13, 2021 7:26 am

They now have a new “starting point” upon which to continue the alarm story. Now all they need to do is wait for the next ENSO event and connect the minimum and maximum temperatures to make the claim of unprecedented warming!

John Robertson
March 13, 2021 7:32 am

Makes me want to start belting out the lines of “Oh Susanna”,in as sarcastic a tone as possible.
One of the key pieces of evidence that Climatology is politics not science, is the USCRN.
If “Global Warming,Climate Change or Water Wet was as important as the Cult of Calamitous Climate insists,the USCRN would have been duplicated world wide as a matter of crucial importance.
Providing us better data from many more locations.

Instead?
Ignored and made as invisible as possible.

A recurring theme in a field where data is not the driving force.
No science,said quickly becomes nonsense.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  John Robertson
March 13, 2021 8:10 am

Climatology is part religion and part astrology. Recently, Saint Thunberg and 2 “climatastrologers” had a zoom event with the Dalai Lama- looking for his blessing.

rbabcock
March 13, 2021 7:36 am

Let’s see how cold it was in the temperature records two years from now. I’m guessing it will be at least one degree warmer than currently recorded.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  rbabcock
March 13, 2021 8:11 am

Well, we are in the adjustocene.

Olen
March 13, 2021 7:40 am

What we are seeing from nature is more convincing than what is predicted by some humans more interested in selling wind mills than doing their job.

Ric Werme
Editor
March 13, 2021 7:43 am

Depends (somewhat) on where you are. In New England, February was a strong “Meh.” TV mets did recall Feb 2015 up here.

I started https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/03/08/1934-2015-a-tale-of-two-februaries/ with:

In New England, we could be chanting “We’re almost #1” except we’re exhausted from February.

That month Portland ME tied it’s incredible Feb 1934 monthly average on the cold side and Portland OR tied its incredible Feb 1934 monthly averages on the warm side.

Of course, concentrated cold in one spot on the planet suggests there ought to be warm areas elsewhere, and there were.

comment image

Ah well, it was important for the south central US to be reminded that they need to be prepared for more than just tornadoes and hurricanes.

Derg
March 13, 2021 7:44 am

I prefer it warmer along with the rest of humanity.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Derg
March 13, 2021 8:14 am

Darn right on that- my grandparents all came to frigid Massachusetts from warm and sunny Italy. I wish they had stayed there.

S.K.
March 13, 2021 7:51 am

The USCRN shows a -4.32°F negative deviation in the average US temp anomaly for Feb, 2021 which is -1.12°F colder than NOAA’s problematic and biased surface temperature network.

To find out how problematic and biased please view the following.

comment image

https://realclimatescience.com/2021/03/climate-forecasting/

alf
March 13, 2021 7:58 am

Was the northern hemisphere cold air mass larger then average or did the warm air balance out the cold air when it moved south?

MarkW
March 13, 2021 8:04 am

I’m sure the same people who proclaim every heat wave as proof of global warming, will be out in force telling us that one month means nothing this time.

