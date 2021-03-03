Global Temperature Update

HadCRUT, Numbers 4 And 5

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
59 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

The HadCRUT record is one of several main estimates of the historical variation in global average surface temperature. It’s kept by the good folks at the University of East Anglia, home of the Climategate scandal.

Periodically, they update the HadCRUT data. They’ve just done so again, going from HadCRUT4 to HadCRUT5.

So to check if you’ve been following the climate lunacy, here’s a pop quiz. What did the new record do to the HadCRUT historical temperature trend?

It decreased the trend, or

It increased the trend?

Yep, you’re right … it increased the trend. You’re as shocked by that as I am, I can tell.

So … here’s the old record and the new record.

Figure 1. HadCRUT4 and HadCRUT5 temperature records. The yellow/black and blue/black lines are lowess smooths of each dataset.

Let’s take a closer look at the changes. Here are just the lowess smooths, which give us a clear view of the underlying adjustments. I’ve added the University of Alabama Huntsville microwave sounding unit temperature of the lower troposphere (UAH MSU TLT) for comparison.

Figure 1. Lowess smooths of HadCRUT4 and HadCRUT5 surface temperature records, and the UAH MSU satellite lower troposphere temperature record. The yellow/black, blue/black, and orange/black lines are lowess smooths of each dataset. The red/black line shows the adjustments made to the HadCRUT4 dataset.

There were a couple of surprises in this for me. Normally, the adjustments are made on the older data and reflect things like changes in the time of observations of the data, or new overlooked older records added to the dataset. In this case, on the other hand, the largest adjustments are to the most recent data …

Also, in the past adjustments have tended to reduce the drop in temperature from ~ 1942 to 1970. But these adjustments increased the drop.

Go figure.

Anyhow, that’s the latest chapter in the famous game called “Can you keep up with the temperature adjustments”. I have no big conclusions, other than that at this rate the temperature trend will double by 2050, not from CO2, but from continued endless upwards adjustments …

After I voted today (no on tax increases), the gorgeous ex-fiancee and I spent the afternoon wandering the docks down at Porto Bodega, and looking at a bunch of boats that I’m very happy that I don’t own. She and I used to fish commercially out of that marina, lots of great memories.

My best regards to all,

w.

Stephen Wilde
March 3, 2021 10:07 am

A graph going back to the Mediaeval Warm Period would be rather more useful.

John Tillman
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
March 3, 2021 10:18 am

IPCC FAR, cancelled, of course in subsequent ARs::

https://climateaudit.org/2008/05/09/where-did-ipcc-1990-figure-7c-come-from-httpwwwclimateauditorgp3072previewtrue/

Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 10:20 am

The differences between HadCRUT V4 and V5 have nothing to do with adjustments to the station data, they’re reflecting changes to how HadCRUT treats grid cells that are missing station data entirely. Previously these grids were simply dropped from the global average (which has been the major difference between HadCRUT and other temperature analyses like GISTEMP), and starting with V5 they are infilled using data from nearby grid cells. In particular, this change increases spatial coverage in the Arctic, where station coverage is sparse but where the planet is experiencing the most rapid warming. All of this is described in the documentation, so it is not a surprise in the slightest:

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/hadobs/hadcrut5/HadCRUT5_accepted.pdf

Last edited 2 hours ago by Weekly_rise
Bad Andrew
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 10:25 am

“infilled using data from nearby grid cells”

I think adding station data where there wasn’t any station data before is “adjusting the station data” lol

Andrew

Weekly_rise
Reply to  Bad Andrew
March 3, 2021 11:04 am

I would not call that adjusting station data. An adjustment would be taking the value as read from the thermometer and altering (increasing or decreasing) it. It’s fine to have private definitions for things, but it’s probably not useful in public discourse.

Bad Andrew
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 11:08 am

“I would not call that adjusting station data.”

Weekly_rise,

So what would you call adding new station data to station data?

Enhancing? Expanding? Modifying?

How would you phrase it?

Andrew

Weekly_rise
Reply to  Bad Andrew
March 3, 2021 11:25 am

HadCRUT v5 is not adding new station data, it’s using statistical methods to increase the coverage of the analysis with existing station data. Think of it in this way: suppose we have two adjacent grid boxes, one of which has a station juuuuust near the edge of the box, at the boundary between both boxes, while the other has no station inside of it. HadCRUT v4 and earlier would have thrown up its hands and said, “welp, guess we have no way of knowing what on earth the temperature inside that empty grid box might be!” HadCRUT v5 would say, “the grid box boundary is an arbitrary delimiter. The fact that a box doesn’t have a station inside it doesn’t mean we have no idea what the temperature there would be. We can use all the stations in nearby boxes to get an idea of what it should be.”

This is clearly a superior approach and one that HadCRUT ought probably to have done from the beginning. I don’t have the historical context to understand why it wasn’t done this way before, but it’s a good change that makes the analysis better.

Bad Andrew
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 11:41 am

Weekly_rise,

I’ve heard all this before. What you are saying is that the analysis pretends there is more information now, to cover a larger area where there is no data.

Seems like this leaves room for some creativity. If you know what I mean.

Andrew

Weekly_rise
Reply to  Bad Andrew
March 3, 2021 12:07 pm

Saying, “the CRU hypothetically could be committing fraud,” is a rather worthless position, in my view. The methodology described in the documention is valid, and would produce good results. It’s possible the CRU is committing fraud and not actually following the methodology as written, but such an allegation seems… fanciful, at best. You need some evidence of the fraud you’re alleging.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 11:49 am

We can use all the stations in nearby boxes to get an idea of what it should be.
[…]
I don’t have the historical context to understand why it wasn’t done this way before, but it’s a good change that makes the analysis better.

Sorry, but you make me laugh 😀
Take a “may be” temperature makes the analysis better, no, it makes the analysis worthless.

Rob_Dawg
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 11:54 am

> “The fact that a box doesn’t have a station inside it doesn’t mean we have no idea what the temperature there would be.”

Yes.It.Does. The very definition of “not data.”

Weekly_rise
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
March 3, 2021 12:13 pm

Not have a direct measurement of a quantity doesn’t mean we’re blind about what values the quantity might take on.

Last edited 5 minutes ago by Weekly_rise
Bad Andrew
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 12:17 pm

“two blocks down”

Cause that’s what this is about, right? -guessing what’s two block down.

Nothing new here. Just a Warmer named Weekly_rise making noise.

Andrew

Bob Rogers
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 12:07 pm

This “clearly superior” approach was presumably made up by someone without a lot of experience in the outdoors. If I turn left at the end of the street and walk 1/2 mile it can be as much as five degrees cooler than if I turn right and walk 1/2 mile.

Mr.
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 12:16 pm

Here’s another analogy Weekly –

I had to have treatment for skin cancers on my arms recently.
The medicos identified dozens & dozens of little buggers all up & down my arms.
They prepared a plan to treat each spot with a variety of treatments over a few weeks.
I said – “why do a spot-by-spot exercise? Wouldn’t it be more practical to just assume that all the skin on my arms needs treatment, and have at it?”
They said – ” just because one small area presents evidence of a skin cancer, we can’t assume that the adjoining skin areas are in the same condition. That would be overreaching. But even if there were contiguous detections, they could be in wholly different stages of development, and require different approaches”

So, as the old saying goes –
“when you ASSUME, you make an ASS out of U and ME”

Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 10:32 am

Thanks, Weekly. I read that in their description, but it made no sense to me. Why?

Because the gridcells that have no coverage today had no coverage 50 years ago. In fact, there would be more empty arctic gridcells fifty years ago than today.

So infilling them all should have changed the temperatures 50 years ago more than the recent temperatures. But the temperatures 50 years ago are basically unchanged.

And that’s why I was surprised.

What am I missing?

w.

Gerald Machnee
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
March 3, 2021 10:43 am

Willis, I am no longer surprised.
Tony Heller has been calling it fraud for years. Over 50% is now filled and created. Soon we will not need observations. Look at Heller’s correlation of temp adjustment and CO2 increase- 97 to 98 % correlation coefficient. And some are still calling that science.

Weekly_rise
Reply to  Gerald Machnee
March 3, 2021 11:32 am

Heller is quite incorrect in the way he treats the surface station data, and his claims about the infilling done by NOAA are quite wrong (and not relevant to the recent changes by HadCRUT). There is a really nice article here that lays out the arguments against Heller’s approach nicely. Recommend giving it a read.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 11:53 am

Out of your link:
When fact checkers at Polifact

LOL, reason to stop reading further.

Weekly_rise
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
March 3, 2021 10:51 am

The change in temperature is reflecting the fact that the Arctic is warming faster than any other place on earth, and the Arctic was essentially not represented in HadCRUT V4 and earlier. You’re not seeing an increased trend in the recent decades because of increasing sampling through time, you’re seeing an increased trend in the present day because the Arctic has been warming the fastest in the past few decades.

Is that any clearer?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Weekly_rise
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 11:28 am

Weekly, let’s take the year 1970. During that time, the Arctic was warming faster than the rest of the planet, just like today.

And if anything, there were more empty cells in the Arctic in 1970 than there are today.

So given that they are now infilling it all … why no change in 1970? I can understand that there might be a different change now than in 1970 from the infilling … but why is there no change at all in 1970?

And by the same token, HadCRUT5 in 1950 is cooler than HadCRUT 4 … how is that explained by infilling?

Finally, it seems to me that regardless of the rise in Arctic temperatures, if we’re adding a bunch of cold gridcells to the dataset, it would end up cooler, not warmer …

Again, what am I missing?

Best regards,

w.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
March 3, 2021 11:47 am

The use of anomalies hides many sins.

Weekly_rise
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
March 3, 2021 11:51 am

The anomaly is a combination of trend+noise, so picking out individual years and asking why they’re higher or lower in a particular version is not a fruitful exercise. The anomaly in the Arctic now has proper spatial weighting, so it actually represents the area of the globe covered by the Arctic. Whatever the anomaly for the Arctic region might have been in a particular year, it’s now receiving accurate representation in the global average.

Also, this is a dataset of anomalies, it doesn’t matter whether you’re increasing coverage in a warmer or colder part of the world, it only matters whether you’re increasing coverage for a part of the world that is warming or cooling.

Last edited 30 minutes ago by Weekly_rise
fred250
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 12:12 pm

HadCrud an AGENDA DRIVEN FABRICATION that bears little resemblance to measured temperatures in MOST of the world.

Last edited 9 minutes ago by fred250
Bellman
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
March 3, 2021 12:16 pm

Weekly, let’s take the year 1970. During that time, the Arctic was warming faster than the rest of the planet, just like today.

Was it? GISS shows the Arctic as being colder than average that year.

amaps.png
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 11:43 am

“…the fact that the Arctic is warming faster than any other place on earth,”

I call that conforming the data to meet expectation. Your discipline has decided what is fact and then adjust the data to agree. It’s pseudoscience crap.
No other discipline of science would even consider just making up missing data to “fill in the blank.”
So many of today’s climate “scientists” are frauds, and most don’t know it or won’t admit what they are doing is junk science. They just continue to perpetrate an artifice on the fraud on the public’s confidence. A con game to keep the grants and prestige flowing for professional advancement, while satisfying a political agenda of their grant masters.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
March 3, 2021 11:46 am

Chris Moncton posted an article on this HadCrut update a couple of weeks ago. I highlighted in a snapshot what Hadley CRU had done to the past 150 years ago.

There simply can be no ethical explanation for this crap.

HadCRUT46v50.jpg
fred250
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 12:08 pm

“The change in temperature is reflecting the fact that the Arctic is warming faster than any other place on earth,”

Except IT ISN’T

COOLING in the Arctic from 1980-1995

comment image

Then a step up at the 1998 El nino

Then NO WARMING THIS CENTURY until the 2015 El Nino Big Blob event, gradually subsiding.

comment image

fred250
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 12:09 pm

And the Arctic was actually similar or WARMER in the 1940s than now.

comment image

comment image

Last edited 12 minutes ago by fred250
Dave Fair
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 10:41 am

Then why no change to the 1930s through ’40s “data?” Smell test, anybody?

MarkW
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 10:58 am

surprise, surprise, surprise
When making up data, they manage to create data that makes the trend look worse.
Don’t worry boys, we’ve made sure that our phony baloney jobs are safe for another year.

Charles Higley
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 11:29 am

If we assiduously collected station data from existing sites and then used ONLY that data, you would have a global average that may not be exact, but changes over time would be clear and reliable. After all, it is the trend that they worry about. It’s the misbegotten idea that we have to have a true, cobbled up, global average that makes this all an exercise in making up data.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 11:35 am

That’s called “making shit up” in my science book.
No other discipline of science would allow such data creation of officially produced products that others are to rely, especially not public policy.

That the effect of “adjustments” always go in one direction, i.e. cooling the past, warming the present, suggests ill motives at work, not ethical data science.
That these “updates” happen with shrugging acceptance in the climate world demonstrates how far lost the discipline is into a la-la fantasy land of pseudoscience.

Last edited 45 minutes ago by joelobryan
Weekly_rise
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
March 3, 2021 11:45 am

I can’t speak for all fields of science, but interpolation is quite a common technique, as far as I’m aware, and this goes also for spatial interpolation of geographic data. A GIS can take a set of elevation points and interpolate between them to construct a continuous elevation surface, and I think very few people would call such an exercise “making shit up,” or would argue that the terrain is more accurately represented as a landscape of point-scale spikes in elevation present only where we have data points.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 12:00 pm

You’re dealing with historical data, not physical geography. If I interpolate elevation between where I live in Tucson Arizona (2,500′) and Oracle Arizona (4,500′), Mt Lemmon at 9,100′ is going to smack my ass on the trip.

These historical temp adjustments are simply Orwellian manifestations and not to be trusted.

“Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.” – 1984, Orwell.

Hadley CRU is simply adjusting the past in the present to attempt to control the future. No other plausible explanations exist at this point.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 12:12 pm

Imagine the fact, that we had 2 or 3 points in Germany with night temps. below 0°C in May, in June and July (happend really last year) Surrounding data may have been 5 – 10°C. Will give a nice interpolation, don’t you think ?.

Last edited 9 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
fred250
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 12:15 pm

Yes weakling, they are smearing URBAN WARMING all over the globe, where it doesn’t, in reality, exist

Infilling and homogenisations are total bastardisations of reality !

Rob_Dawg
Reply to  Weekly_rise
March 3, 2021 11:51 am

Creating new cells that previously had no trend (no data) and infilling with adjacent data known to be rising twice as fast as the world average is very much an example of adjusting the station data.

ResourceGuy
March 3, 2021 10:23 am

A normalized graph of climate ‘research’ funding might also be interesting.

JP Miller
March 3, 2021 10:24 am

One wonders how the people behind this work can keeps straight face, or how any honest climate scientist cannot wonder WTF! Especially when one compares previous data sets to 5 and sees that ALL the adjustments—in the name of getting the most accurate trends, of course—increase the trend.

Only a fully-corrupted climate science and political process (which funds the scientists) could accept these changes without intense doubt and thorough examination. Then, we have the media who are shameless cheerleaders.

Sadly, how our society thinks and acts in regard to climate-related stuff will only come to reason when sufficient cold for sufficiently long that society’s foundations are rocked will bring us brackets to reason and reality.

In the interim, we skeptics can console ourselves by poking at the insanity around us.

a_scientist
March 3, 2021 10:28 am

Ah yes, the usual…
Cooling the past and warming the recent data to “enhance” the trend.

Dave Fair
March 3, 2021 10:37 am

Willis, I noted (Mk. 1 eyeballs) that ver. 4 and 5 adjusted temperature data were essentially the same during the 1930s and ’40s. On either side (earlier and later) ver. 5 was cooled additionally, up until the magic mid-1970s acceleration where it took off above ver. 4. What happened in the 1930s and ’40s that obviated the need for additional cooling adjustments made to the ver. 5 data both immediately before and after that period?

Scissor
March 3, 2021 10:44 am

“Why the blip?”

Michael Jankowski
March 3, 2021 10:44 am

HadCRUT is dead. Long live HadCRUT!

Felipe Grey
March 3, 2021 10:59 am

World population grew from 3.9 billion in 1973 to 7.8 billion in 2020 (it doubled). Twice as many people crammed into mostly urban spaces (cooking, heating, transport, air travel etc generally warming the surrounding environment where most measurements take place) affecting the surface temperature record. Urban Heat Island effect is observably at least 1 degree Centigrade higher currently in cities compared to rural areas and night-time minimums have generally increased in the records (due to concrete storing more heat). Hardly any observable impact on rural temperature or troposphere temperatures though. This is not adequately compensated for. It’s all BS really.

fred250
Reply to  Felipe Grey
March 3, 2021 12:17 pm

“This is not adequately compensated for.”

Not onlyis urban warming not adequately compensated for…

They actually USE that urban warming and smear it all over non-urban areas creating a TOTALLY FAKE and MEANINGLESS representation of the global temperature.

Robert W Turner
March 3, 2021 11:08 am

They seem to have forgotten about 10% of the planet as well. So they decided to interpolate from hundreds or thousands of km away in the Arctic where it’s warming and simply leave out the Antarctic where it is possibly cooling. What will they think of in revision 6 to cool the past and warm the present?

John Tillman
Reply to  Robert W Turner
March 3, 2021 11:29 am

The South Pole hasn’t warmed at all since records began there in 1958.

But recently a remote interior region previously unsampled was found to be much colder than previously imagined. Using GISS’ standard of 1200 km., this frigid, off-world-like vast area could have been filled in with “data” from a relatively balmy coastal station.

Science, post-modern.

Rud Istvan
March 3, 2021 11:13 am

Compare to UAH. 5 is worse than 4, and both are ‘off’ high compared to UAH both in anomaly and anomaly trend. That is not Arctic infilling. It is bolixed.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 3, 2021 11:57 am

CliSci tells us that the “greenhouse effect” occurs in the atmosphere and is reflected back to the surface. Satellites and radiosondes show minor warming trends of about 0.14 C/decade. And this is over a period where cyclical global temperatures were on the upswing. Ignoring this will eventually bite CliSci in the posterior.

Nick Stokes
March 3, 2021 11:22 am

“Normally, the adjustments are made on the older data and reflect things like changes in the time of observations of the data, or new overlooked older records added to the dataset. “

What is “normally”? There is a difference here which no-one at WUWT seems to want to take notice of. HADCRUT does not adjust station data. They use the data as supplied by the Met office source. It’s true that they incorporate new station data when they can get it. But they don’t themselves adjust old readings.

As Weekly_rise says, the reason for the change is the correction for a failing pointed out by Cowtan and Way in 2013. In dealing with cells lacking data, they did not try, as one should, to estimate using local information. Deducing a global figure from a finite set of sample points necessarily requires estimating every point that has not been measured, ie if is not actually a station. If you leave out empty cells, that is equivalent to estimating them as the same as the average of all cells that have data. But sometimes you know this is wrong, as with the Arctic, where there has been recent warming. HADCRUT 5 uses local information to estimate all missing cells, which reverses the artificial cooling that came from supposing that missing Arctic cells only experienced the global rise.

That is why the change is in recent averages. It isn’t because any station data was changed. It isn’t because something was different in measurement 50 years ago. It is because the Arctic warming has been properly weighted, and that warming is recent.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 3, 2021 12:00 pm

It doesn’t matter the HADCRUT trend; UAH 6 is the gold standard. You are just putting lipstick on hopeless “data.”

Charles Higley
March 3, 2021 11:26 am

Ah, I have had a sailboat for 49 years now, Pearson 26. Raising kids and college, etc. curtailed cruising big time. But, empty nest now and I am good to go. Planning three months of Maine cruising, going wherever.

Joel O'Bryan
March 3, 2021 11:31 am

“…looking at a bunch of boats that I’m very happy that I don’t own.”

Yep. A boat owner’s happiest days are the day he buys the boat, and then the day he sells the boat.

Steve Case
March 3, 2021 11:34 am

 I have no big conclusions, other than that at this rate the temperature trend will double by 2050, not from CO2, but from continued endless upwards adjustments …

It’s called re-writing history. GISTEMP does it too. The issue is, that they get away with it in broad daylight. You & I and a lot of others are losing the argument. Freedom of the press is limited to those who own a printing press. These days the press is the internet and the so-called main stream media. There isn’t any public organization that is going to come along and break up the information monopoly that is becoming more and more obvious every day.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
March 3, 2021 11:45 am

Thanks for the analysis, Willis. I found this statement of yours very interesting:

Also, in the past adjustments have tended to reduce the drop in temperature from ~ 1942 to 1970. But these adjustments increased the drop.”

I wonder if the CMIP6 models better capture that cooling.

Regards,
Bob

Mr.
March 3, 2021 11:48 am

So it looks from your 2nd graph Willis that the “settled science” was back around 1940?

Last edited 33 minutes ago by Mr.
dodgy geezer
March 3, 2021 11:52 am

Does anyone get to see the justification for the adjustments?

