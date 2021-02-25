New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern. By Newzild - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, link
carbon tax Government idiocy

New Zealand to Impose Carbon Taxes on Tourism?

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
31 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Given New Zealand’s effort to wreck manufacturing and farming with cow taxes and renewable energy rationing, why should the tourism industry be left unscathed?

Enough talk – time for action on tourism’s environmental impact, says commissioner

Mike White
05:00, Feb 19 2021

Parliament’s environmental watchdog says the tourism industry has been carried and cosseted for too long, while its impact on the environment has been largely ignored. In a new report released yesterday, Simon Upton says it’s time for real action, not more marketing spin and hollow talk about “sustainability”. Mike White investigates how tourism has become a problem area, despite being a crucial part of New Zealand’s economy.

Poor Simon Upton.

Just three months after the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment released his first report into the looming calamity of tourism’s unbridled growth, New Zealand shut its borders, due to Covid-19.

And in the wake of Covid, it might have been easy for Upton to say, okay, problems solved, crisis averted, and abandon the second part of his investigation.

But Covid will eventually end, planes will start flying, international tourists will begin arriving again, and New Zealand will remain an extremely attractive destination.

And when international tourism does resume, Upton says we can’t slide back to business as usual, with all the pressures and pinch-points we saw before Covid – tourism has to be done differently, and be much less environmentally harmful. There will have to be trade-offs between growth and nature.

Upton’s report makes four recommendations: a departure tax reflecting the cost of international flights’ CO2 emissions; greater involvement of communities in tourism projects; more power for the Department of Conservation to preserve natural attractions; and much tougher regulations for freedom campers.

Read more: https://www.stuff.co.nz/environment/124272550/enough-talk–time-for-action-on-tourisms-environmental-impact-says-commissioner

Given New Zealands hard border lockdown policy, their tourist industry is a little academic right now. But just in case any New Zealand tourism entrepreneur survives the Covid pandemic, the Ardern government is readying to greet your business relaunch with a raft of new taxes, government oversight bodies and restrictions.

31 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Phil Rae
February 25, 2021 10:11 am

What a pity! A lovely place to visit……..albeit, very far from almost everywhere else. But it had become noticeably busier on NZ’s roads on my last couple of trips there so, perhaps, the tourist industry was due for “correction”.

But as we all know, it won’t make even a smidgeon of difference to atmospheric CO2 levels.

David Wolcott
Reply to  Phil Rae
February 25, 2021 12:02 pm

Not just busier on the roads. Imagine you live in a gorgeous, remote, rural location in, say, Montana and you’re driving, enjoying the day, and someone comes around the corner fast on the wrong side of the road. New Zealanders drive on the left and most tourists drive on the right, including the rapidly growing market of Chinese tourists, who may or may not have a valid licence. It’s terrifying, folks. So I actually stick up for the farmers, who used to be the backbone of our economy and are now being dumped on and abused and financially squeezed for their carbon footprint and pollution. I would be very happy to see fewer tourists. Bring on the taxes.

Pauleta
February 25, 2021 10:14 am

Upton’s report makes four recommendations: a departure tax 

That’s very interesting. So, if you refuse to pay you have to stay in NZ? Better, you may not want to go there.

I hope they list all these new taxes and fees when you (don’t) buy your flight ticket.

Tom in Florida
Reply to  Pauleta
February 25, 2021 10:31 am

Ticket prices are already broken down to “goverment fees and taxes” so adding another one will be simple to do. If they are smart the fee will be low enough so people will be annoyed but not resistant to still buying the ticket. I wonder if a waiver will be available for card carrying “Climate Change Activists”?

Pauleta
Reply to  Tom in Florida
February 25, 2021 10:32 am

Get your Greta Card today and save.

MarkW
Reply to  Tom in Florida
February 25, 2021 10:38 am

What’s an “irritant” and what’s a deal killer often depends on how much discretionary income you have. No matter how small the extra tax, there will always be a few people who were on the bubble as to whether they wanted to go to New Zealand or some place closer.

Alan Robertson
Reply to  Tom in Florida
February 25, 2021 11:15 am

“If they are smart…”
Well, that leaves this admin. out in the rain.

Last edited 59 minutes ago by Alan Robertson
markl
February 25, 2021 10:15 am

More of the “Great Reset” codswallop.

DMacKenzie
February 25, 2021 10:16 am

Face reality…governments need more taxes to finance their continued promises of bigger, better, helping more, etc…all to get re-elected by the under 35 crowd who believe in the nanny-state concept. Energy taxes are just the cow that hasn’t been milked past the level of public acceptance….yet….

Last edited 1 hour ago by DMacKenzie
RockyJ
February 25, 2021 10:23 am

As a kiwi living in NZ I see our current government as the most destructive in our history. Not only introducing climate control measures but also legislation designed to erode democracy. The latest move is the introduction of Maori-only wards in local authority elections. Our schooling system needs a mental health warning with the introduction of a curriculum on human caused climate change and a biased version on the oppression of Maori during colonisation. Help!

MarkW
Reply to  RockyJ
February 25, 2021 10:44 am

I believe it was in Chicago, a school principle introduced a new curriculum that had as it’s basis the claim that all whites are guilty of perpetuating white supremacism. He would also require white children to debase themselves in front of minority children. He claimed it was necessary for the emotional well being of the minority children.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  MarkW
February 25, 2021 11:09 am

Such philosophy also implies that the antonym of supremacy, inferiority, can be deemed to apply to non-whites….so pretty much opposed to teachings of any of the great religions, which the “woke” denigrate. Interesting philosophical irony….

Spetzer86
Reply to  MarkW
February 25, 2021 11:41 am

Coke was doing it better.

Abolition Man
Reply to  RockyJ
February 25, 2021 10:46 am

Unless the Maori awaken to their plight and throw out the NZ government, there appears to be little hope for a return to normalcy any time soon!
Reading about these idiots brings to mind the picture from an earlier post of a walrus hurling itself off a cliff! The foresight of the NZ leaders must be equivalent to the eyesight of the walrus; as they fall down from the heights they’re thinking: “So far, so good!”

Henry
Reply to  RockyJ
February 25, 2021 11:26 am

add to that banning gas BBQs , gas appliances, forcing electric cars, reducing livestock numbers by 15%, with no idea where the energy is coming from

Simon
Reply to  RockyJ
February 25, 2021 11:46 am

RockyJ
Please state where in the NZ curriculum it has “a biased version on the oppression of Maori during colonisation.” It is my understanding that there are many example of Maori being treated appallingly during colonisation. Parihaka a very good example.

Duker
Reply to  RockyJ
February 25, 2021 12:03 pm

“… our current government as the most destructive in our history. Not only introducing climate control measures “

It was the previous conservative government which signed the Paris Accord in 2017 with Ministers Simon Bridges and Paula Bennetts signatures
Same goes for the current governments Zero Carbon Act – really means ‘nett’ but anyway- the conservative opposition voted for it with no dissenting votes. You should ask them about that…but dont expect an answer

shrnfr
February 25, 2021 10:29 am

The following is a list of characteristics of cults in general. I leave you to your own conclusions.

  • The group is focused on a living leader to whom members seem to display excessively zealous, unquestioning commitment.
  • The group is preoccupied with bringing in new members.
  • The group is preoccupied with making money.
  • Questioning, doubt, and dissent are discouraged or even punished.
  • Mind-numbing techniques (such as meditation, chanting, speaking in tongues, denunciation sessions, debilitating work routines) are used to suppress doubts about the group and its leader(s).
  • The leadership dictates sometimes in great detail how members should think, act, and feel (for example: members must get permission from leaders to date, change jobs, get married; leaders may prescribe what types of clothes to wear, where to live, how to discipline children, and so forth).
  • The group is elitist, claiming a special, exalted status for itself, its leader(s), and members (for example: the leader is considered the Messiah or an avatar; the group and/or the leader has a special mission to save humanity).
  • The group has a polarized us- versus-them mentality, which causes conflict with the wider society.
  • The group’s leader is not accountable to any authorities (as are, for example, military commanders and ministers, priests, monks, and rabbis of mainstream denominations).
  • The group teaches or implies that its supposedly exalted ends justify means that members would have considered unethical before joining the group (for example: collecting money for bogus charities).
  • The leadership induces guilt feelings in members in order to control them.
  • Members’ subservience to the group causes them to cut ties with family and friends, and to give up personal goals and activities that were of interest before joining the group.
  • Members are expected to devote inordinate amounts of time to the group.
  • Members are encouraged or required to live and/or socialize only with other group members.

 

AleaJactaEst
Reply to  shrnfr
February 25, 2021 11:23 am

Sounds like the cult that is organised religion…..

Mick O'Keefe
Reply to  shrnfr
February 25, 2021 12:04 pm

Thanks for this.
Just makes me realize how surrounded I am by cults.
Are they really any different to religions though?

mwhite
February 25, 2021 10:44 am

Didn’t know they had s tourism industry left

Patrick MJD
Reply to  mwhite
February 25, 2021 11:40 am

Pretty much the only non-agricultural industry left.

Michael in Dublin
February 25, 2021 11:20 am

Why are so many politicians eejits? Actually they are not fools but are responsible for deliberate actions that cause great harm to their subjects. The end justifies the means. Everyone has to accept their views without question. When many citizens suffer economic hardship, these politicians are very comfortable. They have enriched themselves and continue to use their influence after they retire to increase their wealth. They should have no more than two terms and not be allowed to work as lobbyists when retiring. Legalized fraud and kickbacks must be exposed.

Spetzer86
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
February 25, 2021 11:44 am

You’re talking about a job that requires no real qualifications, just getting others (maybe) to put your name on their piece of paper. Also, the job pays like crazy and is a one-way ticket to being a multi-millionaire if you’re at all intelligent. Is it no wonder the seats are filled with fancy grifters that don’t give a damn about the people?

Tony Sullivan
February 25, 2021 11:28 am

If imposed, it will only be a matter of time before the ‘unintended consequences’ comes back to haunt them. Unless of course, they simply want to kill off tourism completely.

Peta of Newark
February 25, 2021 11:32 am

2 parts:
What is the point of having A Lovely Environment if no-one can come see it?
My wonderation comes from a phrase used by farmers in Cumbria quite a lot, Cumbria’s Lake District being Tourist City Centre of The World.
Certainly out-of-the-world prices that’s fo’sure.

T’auld boys would say: “A Fine View doesn’t pay the rent

Next, very simple.
Where do these folks think that ‘money’ comes from?

Last edited 43 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
Patrick MJD
February 25, 2021 11:33 am

Several states in Australia have just closed their border to NZers after 8 cases reported in Auckland recently. Yes, 8 CASES of COVID-19. The madness continues and with the very likely to happen “vaccination” passports required in the UK I expect we will see something similar here in Australia very soon.

No jab, no job.
No jab, no pay,
No jab, no travel.

I do believe that breaches some old international human rights.

Oldseadog
Reply to  Patrick MJD
February 25, 2021 12:06 pm

Well, when I was deepsea;
Anti-Malaria pill every morning, then later every Sunday lunch time, when in Malaria areas and for 3 weeks afterwards;
Cholera jag every six months;
Yellow Fever jag every 3 years;
Etc.;
No medical record, no job, no pay.

I don’t say I enjoyed some of it, but there was no question about human rights.

Oldseadog
February 25, 2021 11:57 am

No problem.
We’ll all arrive in outrigger canoes. ( For me, will take several years paddling from central Scotland, even if I use the Suez Canal. )
We will all walk all over N.Z looking at the scenery. ( Another several years. )
If we are still alive, having subsisted on pigs and deer shot by bow and arrow, and cooked on deadfall timber, we’ll take several years to paddle home again.
Or maybe not.

ResourceGuy
February 25, 2021 12:06 pm

The green Keep Out sign has been posted, except for the jet set.

Davidf
February 25, 2021 12:11 pm

To be fair, there has been a lot of discussion in recent years about the increasing impact of Tourism on communities who often see very little of the tourist dollar, but have to provide the services in order to preserve the environment – provision of public toilet facilities being just one example. There is also huge pressure on many of the natural environment attractions, with the result that the very nature of those places has been ruined, in the opinion of many of those that live here.

Its an ongoing and increasing quandary – the benefits in employment and income that tourism brings, set against the degradation of the environment that attracted those visitors in the first place.

I suspect the “carbon” angle is just the normal piling on to all issues that seems to happen these days

