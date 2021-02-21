Renewable energy

Summary UK Weather Dependent Renewables: 2019

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
9 Comments

Reposted from edmhdotme

The 2019 UK Weather Dependent Renewables fleet:  costs and comparisons

These Comparative costs for Renewable Wind and Solar and conventional Power generation are derived from 2020 USA EIA (Energy Information Administration) information.  An estimate of longer-term costs is made over a 60-year service-life, (as with Nuclear).  These costs are independent of any subsidies or tax benefits enjoyed by Renewables.

Screenshot 2021-02-17 at 15.57.47.png

The productivity of Renewables, (Wind and Solar power), is crucial.  It is only when their actual productivity is combined with comparative costs can the true costs of the power that is effectively supplied to the Grid be estimated.

Screenshot 2021-02-17 at 12.53.58.png

These straightforward calculations answer the simple question:

“roughly how much would it cost to generate the same amount of power as is produced by the present fleet of EU(28) Weather Dependent Renewables, using conventional generation technologies, (Nuclear or Gas-firing) ? and how do those figures compare ?”.

By the end 2019 the UK had a fleet of about 35Gigawatts of Weather Dependent Renewables, more than half of the installed fleet.  It cost about £62 billion in capital and implied a further long-term cost of about £260 billion.  Over the year Renewables contributed about 7.3 Gigawatts, less than 23%.  But the most cost-effective form of power generation is from Gas-firing at less than £1billion / Gigawatt.  Burning Gas produces much less CO2 than other fossil fuels, (were that a concern).

Screenshot 2021-02-17 at 15.45.10.png

According to these rough calculations, using Gas-firing instead of Renewables to produce that 7.3Gigawatts to the Grid could have saved the UK about £55billion in capital and roughly £230billion long-term.  Savings would be less with Nuclear power, but still substantial.  All these extra costs are either picked up by Government, (the taxpayer ), or are a burden on electricity bills.

There are other additional Cost and CO2 implications of Weather Dependent Renewables

The comparative figures above only account for direct generation costs and are underestimates of the full costs incurred by using Weather Dependent Renewables.  Those ancillary costs associated with Renewables result from:

  • Renewable’s unreliability in terms of both power intermittency and power variability.
  • Renewables are non-dispatchable, put simply, the clouds do not clear away and the wind does not blow to order whenever power is needed.
  • the poor timing of Renewables generation is unlikely to match demand. Any Wind power is subject to Weather variability.  Solar energy falls off in the evening, the times of peak demand.  In winter Solar yields about 1/9th of its summer output.
  • much additional engineering infrastructure is needed for access to Renewable sites.
  • the long transmission lines incur transmission power losses and increased maintenance.
  • Renewables need large land areas, compared to conventional generation, (Gas-firing or Nuclear).
  • the continuing costs of back-up generation, which is essential but may only be used on occasions running in spinning reserve, still emitting CO2 nonetheless.
  • if sufficient back-up conventional capacity is in place to support the grid, then there is very little point in doubling up the generation capacity with comparatively non-productive Renewables, even though they might substitute some CO2 emissions.
  • any consideration of electrical storage using batteries, even if long-term, (a few hours), Grid scale batteries were economically feasible.
  • Renewables create unsynchronised generation lacking inertia to maintain essential grid frequency.
  • Renewables cannot provide a “black start” recovery from a major grid outage.

Importantly in addition these cost analyses do not account for:

  • Renewables are very dependent on large amounts of rare earth elements and scarce materials, largely sourced from China.
  • Renewables cause inevitable environmental damage and destruction of wildlife.
  • Renewables “Carbon footprint”, Wind and Solar technologies may never save as much CO2 during their service life as they emit for their materials sourcing, manufacture, installation, maintenance and eventual demolition.
  • Renewables are dependent on fossil fuels both as feedstocks for materials and as fuel for support.
  • Renewables Energy Return on Energy Invested, they may well produce only a limited excess of Energy during their service life as has been committed for their manufacture and installation.
  • Renewables certainly do not provide the regular massive excess power sufficient to support the multiple needs of a developed society.

Power generation problems

As Government imposes more Renewables onto the Power industry, Power supply managers face major problems, as Political decisions insist on the impractical collection dilute and irregularly intermittent “Renewable Energy”.  The professional pride and the responsibility of Power managers will try to sustain the consistent service, that is so crucial to the Nation, but it will become increasingly difficult.

Full-time productive conventional generators are put out of business as they become non-profitable.

In the end any extra costs don’t matter, either the Government, (or rather the Taxpayer), picks up the tab or the extra costs are just passed on to the customers via their growing bills:  the customers don’t have any real choice because the power business is effectively a monopoly.

An excellent way to undermine Western economies is to render their power generation unreliable and expensive.  That objective of Green thinking is progressively being achieved by Government policy but without popular voter mandate throughout the Western world.

Weather Dependent Renewables Productivity: what do the numbers mean?
4.7 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
9 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
ResourceGuy
February 21, 2021 6:08 pm

I do hope the Russians are recording all the conversations on the sidelines and backrooms at Glasgow.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
February 21, 2021 7:08 pm

The EIA LCOE data are just wrong, and after our scathing critique over at Judiths ‘True Cost of Wind’ they still haven’t fixed basic obvious flaws. Your post makes many good additional points; for example, intermittency and grid inertia are not priced in. Just don’t trust EIA comparisons at all.

2
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 21, 2021 7:29 pm

The intermittency thing is huge. This web page gives data on Energy Returned On Energy Invested (EROEI). Once you fix intermittency (the page calls that ‘buffered’) wind goes from looking like it might be OK to being completely useless. So much energy is spent getting buffered wind and solar that there isn’t enough left to run society.

Last edited 1 hour ago by commieBob
2
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  commieBob
February 21, 2021 7:47 pm

CB, the intermittency thing is also easier to engineer around ( not economically, just in EE terms).
IMO the grid inertia thing is ultimately more fatal. Itnis far less calculable because depends on so many near instantaneous factors. For example, in the US, frequency sag below 59.3 (nominal 60) automatically trips generation off to protect it. There are thousands of ways that could happen near instantaneously. A generator fails. A transmission line goes down. Too many people crack a refrig simultaneously.
Grid inertia was the proximate cause of the great New England summer blackout of 93?. An Ohio transmission line sagged because its control monitor SW was improperly set, so it overloaded on a hot August afternoon. Its cutout caused two Ohio generators to trip, and eventually because of voltage sag despite lots of grid inertia within 10 minutes near half the US population was dark for days.

Now reduce grid inertia by adding renewable penetration, which has none. Nothing good happens, as Texas has proven both via intermittency and inertia.

1
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 21, 2021 8:02 pm

… not economically, just in EE terms …

LOL. One of the big employers of our graduates once said something like: “When we give an engineer a problem, she will give us a solution. We probably won’t be able to afford to implement it though.”

1
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
February 21, 2021 7:13 pm

Even Libtard Michael Moore’s “Planet of the Humans” movie, in a rare moment of lucidity, explored many of these facets of the renewable energy scam being perpetrated and he demolished both wind and solar as being No Solution to climate change-related emissions.

But without the renewable wind and solar electricity scam, and the Green’s steadfast refusal against nuclear power, the climate scam itself has no point short of simply telling the West’s middle class to, “Please Go Die, Now.”

And it is through the wind and solar renewable investment scam that many “green” investor billionaires, like Tom Steyer, ride the climate gravy train.

Last edited 1 hour ago by joelobryan
0
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
February 21, 2021 7:43 pm

Michael Moore and James Hansen have been red pilled and now realize that renewables are worse than a farce.

I wonder how many Texans are now red pilled.

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
February 21, 2021 7:18 pm

That’s a compelling summary of the ‘appalling delusion’ fatal for developed societies entertaining it.
Apart from the bankrupting costs in units of currency there is the abysmal Energy Return on Energy Invested (ERoEI) — a concept that seems to cause people’s eyes to glaze over — of biofuels buffered wind and solar, the latter in locations of moderate insolation like UK being a net energy sink.

0
Reply
Mike Jonas
Editor
February 21, 2021 8:55 pm

What is truly sickening is that all major political parties are in favour of unreliable expensive electricity. The poor wretched voters have no choice. It’s time for some serious mass demonstrations (with the demonstrators being very careful not to get shot like the ones in Washington).

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Renewable energy

The Texas Energy Disaster

1 day ago
Andy May
natural gas Renewable energy

Wind and solar are losing ground to gas

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
Climate FAIL Renewable energy

New York can’t buy its way out of blackouts

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
Renewable energy

Top Ten US States: Renewable Electricity Generation

3 months ago
David Middleton

You Missed

Renewable energy

Summary UK Weather Dependent Renewables: 2019

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Sea level

Munging The Sea Level Data

7 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

HadCRUT5 shows 14% more global warming since 1850 than HadCRUT4

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Polar Bears

Fact: polar bears are thriving despite sea ice loss according to the scientific literature

15 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: