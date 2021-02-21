NOAA

NOAA’s Climate Disaster Claims Are A Sham

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
4 Comments

Reposted from Not A Lot Of People Know That

FEBRUARY 20, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Stewgreen has tracked down the NOAA climate disaster website, which the BBC used for their video yesterday.

image
https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/billions/

It is evident just by looking at it that the whole thing is totally fraudulent. First a look at the map:

When a hurricane hits a populated stretch of coast, which is almost invariably, it is inevitable losses will be big. But while last year was a busy year for hurricanes, we do know that the frequency of US hurricanes has not been unusual in the last decade, and if anything the long term trend is down. (Though it is worth noting that the 1980s and 90s were below average, making the choice of 1980 as a start date statistically inappropriate):

image
https://www.aoml.noaa.gov/hrd/hurdat/All_U.S._Hurricanes.html

However, the vast majority of these wrongly named “climate” disasters are either tornadoes, hailstorms or severe weather (which are almost all thunderstorm/tornado outbreaks).

Again, we know that tornado activity has declined significantly since the 1970s. But we are expected to believe that tornadoes and thunderstorms nowadays are far more catastrophic than in the past.

The answer to this riddle lies in how NOAA determine what a billion dollar disaster is. The key is this sentence:

The U.S. has sustained 285 weather and climate disasters since 1980 where overall damages/costs reached or exceeded $1 billion (including CPI adjustment to 2020).

So, they rightly allow for inflation, but is that enough?

The simple truth is that Americans have much more “stuff” than they did back in the 1980. Bigger houses, more cars, latest technological gadgetry, expensive furniture and clothes, and all the rest of it.

If a house burns down, the cost of rebuilding it and replacing contents will have increased by much more than inflation since 1980.

The same goes for local infrastructure and services.

The best way to monitor this is by looking at GDP, not CPI, which says that $1 in 1980 is now worth $3.32:

image

GDP however has risen from $2857bn in 1980, to $21433bn in 2019, which is 7.3 times as big.

image
https://countryeconomy.com/gdp/usa

We can see the impact of rising wealth better by looking at constant GDP, which has been adjusted for CPI:

image

This index of GDP, which measures real growth, has jumped from $6.5 trillion in 1980 to $18.3 trillion, nearly trebling.

So when a billion dollar disaster in 1980 is equivalent to a $3 billion one now.

We can also look at house price trends. The chart below is deflated using CPI, so again reflects real prices, rather than monetary ones. It has risen from 81.78 to 134.88, a factor of 1.65:

fredgraph
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/QUSR628BIS

Out of the twenty two billion dollar disasters last year, supposedly a record, nine were below $2 billion. There is absolutely no doubt at all that if they had occurred in 1980, none of them would have cost more than a billion.

Hurricanes

We can actually make a direct comparison between the 1985 hurricane season and last year; both had six hurricanes.

In 1985, only three of the hurricanes enter the list, with a total cost of $9bn. In comparison, all six of last year’s appear, plus Tropical Storm Eta, with a combined cost of $40.1. The average cost per hurricane has risen from $3bn to $5.7bn. This is strong evidence that it is increasing wealth which is driving the rising cost of disasters, not the impact of climate.

image
image
https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/billions/events/US/1980-2020
4.9 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Richard (the cynical one)
February 21, 2021 11:13 pm

Figures don’t lie, but liars can figure.

1
Reply
writing observer
February 21, 2021 11:25 pm

If one could find the data, I think it would be instructive to also look at the costs of a disaster that have increased far more than inflation – such as medical care for the injured, the cost of replacing/repairing a building (what with regulations and appropriate “gifts” to the union bosses and politicians), etc.

0
Reply
Chris Nisbet
February 21, 2021 11:34 pm

Serious question – is there anything illegal going on here?
Are the BBC breaching some broadcasting standard?
Is NOAA doing anything illegal?
There must be some way to discourage them.

0
Reply
Luke
February 21, 2021 11:37 pm

The GOP should have defunded NOAA in the last decade. With the proliferation of meteorological companies and interest in meteorology, the era of big government should be over.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

NOAA

Top NOAA Scientist Fired For Demanding New Trump Appointees Comply with His Agenda

4 months ago
Eric Worrall
Carbon sequestration NOAA

2017 NOAA Study Authors Recommended Fewer Controlled Burns, Because Climate Change

1 year ago
Eric Worrall
NOAA

NOAA 2018-19 Winter Outlook: Another Mild Winter

2 years ago
Eric Worrall
Bad science NOAA Sea level

Claim: Sea Level Rise will Kill the Internet in Fifteen Years

3 years ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

NOAA

NOAA’s Climate Disaster Claims Are A Sham

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Renewable energy

Summary UK Weather Dependent Renewables: 2019

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Sea level

Munging The Sea Level Data

10 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

HadCRUT5 shows 14% more global warming since 1850 than HadCRUT4

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: