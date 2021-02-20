Alarmism

John Kerry Repeats His “Last Hope” Claim Over Paris Agreement Talks

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
31 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

John Kerry has repeated his claim the upcoming COP26 talks have to produce results. Remarkably Kerry also criticised China’s efforts. It will be interesting to see how public criticism of China works out at this year’s climate talks.

US rejoins Paris climate accord with warning: this year’s talks are ‘last, best hope’

John Kerry made remark as US officially returned to climate agreement on Friday, 107 days after it left under Donald Trump

Oliver Milman
@olliemilman
Sat 20 Feb 2021 03.46 AEDT

The US has marked its return to the Paris agreement by urging countries to do more to confront the climate crisis, with America’s climate envoy, John Kerry, warning that international talks this year are the “last, best hope” of avoiding catastrophic global heating.

“This is a significant day, a day that never had to happen,” Kerry said to Al Gore, the former US vice-president, in a conversation filmed on the eve of the re-entry. “It’s so sad that our previous president without any scientific basis or any legitimate economic rationale decided to pull America out. It hurt us and it hurt the world.”

Kerry said that none of the world’s major emitters, including China, India and the EU, are doing enough and that key UN climate talks later this year in Glasgow, Scotland, provide the “last, best hope we have” to get the world on track to avoid runaway climate change.

“The meeting in Glasgow rises in its importance,” said Kerry, a former US secretary of state. “We are at this most critical moment where we have the capacity to define the decade of the 20s which will make or break us to get to net zero carbon in 2050.” Kerry said that countries will have to “define in real terms their roadmap for the next 10 years, the next 30 years. We are talking about a reality we haven’t been able to assemble in these meetings so far.”

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/feb/19/us-paris-climate-agreement-john-kerry

With his repeated last chance claims, John Kerry has added his name to the hilarious and very long list of last chances to save the world from climate change. The list stretches all the way back to the 1980s, so clearly some of the last chance claims were a little exaggerated.

For someone who claims to worry about climate change, John Kerry certainly made a credible effort to single handedly cause climate change under President Obama.

In his last year in office under Obama, John Kerry admitted he had travelled 1.06 million miles over the course of three years, flying around, trying to save the world from the carbon monster.

Perhaps someone should introduce Kerry to the concept of teleconferencing, before he personally wrecks the planet with his diplomatic excesses.

Chris Nisbet
February 20, 2021 6:08 pm

“without any scientific basis or any legitimate economic rationale”.
Isn’t the onus on those making the extraordinary claims that the world is burning up to provide the evidence?
And isn’t this evidence in extremely short supply?

11
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Chris Nisbet
February 20, 2021 6:40 pm

US CO2 emissions dropped under Trump. The US is actually reducing its omissions, while all those virtue signallers are exceeding their promises of cuts.

Kerry ought to go over to Europe and demand all of them, including China and India match the US CO2 reduction under Trump.

Trump doesn’t even try and he reduces CO2 while the self-rightious alarmists produce more.

Will Kerry get tough with the Chicoms? I tend to doubt it. If he does, he’ll probably screw it up. The Chicoms aren’t like the usual fools Kerry is used to dealing with in the U.S. The Chicoms are on to delusional virtue signalers like Kerry. They’ll humor him, unless he gets tough with them, and then they will get tough with Kerry. Then Kerry will fold.

I don’t have any confidence in Kerry doing anything that will benefit the United States. Every move he makes harms the U.S. That’s his track record.

8
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Tom Abbott
February 20, 2021 7:54 pm

Will Kerry get tough with the Chicoms?

China’s feeble efforts to curb its CO2 emissions are a wonderful excuse to impose tariffs. This is similar to EU tariffs aimed at products that aren’t produced in a climate friendly way.

A quick google shows a lot of folks referring to Biden as Trump-lite. We should be so lucky.

Unlike previous Democrats, Biden appears to have learned some lessons from Trump’s successes.

President-Elect Biden campaigned on a platform that included a focus on continued onshoring of the production of “critical products.” The Biden Administration onshoring plan seeks to reduce supply chain risks and national security threats by incentives to rebuild the United States’ manufacturing capacity. The Biden plan includes both general and medical specific strategies: link

Has an American administration directly criticized China on its climate policies before?

On the other hand, China may reach the point where it can fuel its growth on its own internal markets, such is its size. In that case, it doesn’t matter what the US says or does.

Last edited 48 minutes ago by commieBob
0
Reply
Kenji
Reply to  Tom Abbott
February 20, 2021 8:11 pm

Super carbon user, Bill Gates purchases “offsets” which assuage him from all warmist-guilt. He reduces Co2 the old fashioned way … he BUYS it

0
Reply
Richard (the cynical one)
Reply to  Chris Nisbet
February 20, 2021 7:14 pm

But it’s such a well written script!! These phrases roll off the tongue in impressive tones, rich and weighty with gravitas, profound, eloquent as any Shakespearean soliloquy. And you have the audacity to mention the paucity of evidence? Begone, brat! The emperor is fully clothed in regal splendour, no matter what your eyes tell you!

2
Reply
Kenji
Reply to  Richard (the cynical one)
February 20, 2021 8:12 pm

THAT was a naked image … I did NOT need to imagine

0
Reply
eck
Reply to  Chris Nisbet
February 20, 2021 8:42 pm

Ooooh, I missed that. He’s got the “rule of law” (right inference?) wrong. Evidence??

0
Reply
Edward Katz
February 20, 2021 6:13 pm

What Kerry should have said is that this is the last chance until the next last chance.

10
Reply
Jon R
Reply to  Edward Katz
February 20, 2021 7:53 pm

Carbon Jesus stands ready to accept the newly repented at all times!

1
Reply
David Kamakaris
February 20, 2021 6:20 pm

“It’s so sad that our previous president without any scientific basis or any legitimate economic rationale decided to pull America out. It hurt us and it hurt the world.”

Please, Mr. Kerry, share with us the scientific basis and economic rationale that lead you and Biden to bring us back into the Paris Climate Accord.

9
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  David Kamakaris
February 20, 2021 6:47 pm

I would like to hear that myself. Just how did pulling out of the Paris Accord harm us?

What Kerry considers to be the “hurt” is the harm Trump’s withdrawal did to Globalism. That’s what he is worried about. What will the other Elites from around the world think about the US. elites, like Kerry? Will the UN still love us?

Trump says, “America First”, while Biden and Kerry say, “America Last”.

1
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
February 20, 2021 6:26 pm

The Climate Woke get special carbon credits, just for being climate woke. And Kerry is among the wokest of the climate woke.
Just like Bill Gates and his new book on the climate scam, he gets special carbon credits to offset his enormous carbon footprint and to keep on going like a petroleum-powered Energizer Bunny. The Obama’s sea-side estate on Martha’s Vineyard is also similarly in a “climate protected status” because of Baracks’s climate wokeness. Remember, he single-handedly stopped the rise of the oceans and cooled the planet.

It’s how the climate scam is played for the elitists. All the climate sacrifices they claim are needed are sacrifices for you and me, the little people of the middle class.

Last edited 2 hours ago by joelobryan
5
Reply
AntonyIndia
February 20, 2021 6:29 pm

The usual lazy wrong clubbing of India with China in the West, just because they are two Asian giants. China has 400% more output than India in a lot of areas, starting with CO2. India is closer to Japan or Russia for those who want to club, and China with the US.

Would you like Asians to club the US with Russia just because they are both northern giants?

2
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  AntonyIndia
February 20, 2021 6:36 pm

India is used as an example because the COP process has put no limits on India’s CO2 emissions, just like China.
This situation is pointed out not to indict or embarrass India, but to show the utter stupidity of the COP process on GHG emissions. When the IPCCC claims CO2 emissions are an existential threat to the planet, they only mean CO2 emissions by the West are a threat, a block they want to bring to a socialist One World Governance.

7
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  AntonyIndia
February 20, 2021 6:51 pm

I like India.

I prefer to club the Chicoms.

The Chicoms represent the great evil and the great threat in the world. Everybody should be clubbing them.

2
Reply
Hivemind
Reply to  Tom Abbott
February 20, 2021 7:17 pm

Except they aren’t baby seals – they can fight back.

0
Reply
Richard (the cynical one)
Reply to  Tom Abbott
February 20, 2021 7:22 pm

I think AntonyIndia meant ‘clubbing’ in the sense of ‘joining together as a club’ rather than as ‘hitting your target over its head with a club’. But it is hard to tell because the phasing is ambiguous.

0
Reply
Kenji
Reply to  AntonyIndia
February 20, 2021 8:16 pm

Let me know when India reduces its component parts of the Asian Brown Cloud. Nahhhh … I don’t care about the Co2 … it’s all that other crap (literally).

0
Reply
BobM
February 20, 2021 6:40 pm

He’s been out of office four years. Doing what? Hasn’t he read anything but the standard garbage? Has he talked to a single scientist other than the shills and true believers? How utterly useless, worse than useless because “people like him” must fly the world over in private jets to carry on about saving the climate for us. An embarrassment to our country.

4
Reply
philincalifornia
February 20, 2021 6:43 pm

There is no such thing as a climate crisis and there hasn’t been one for at least 11 or 12,000 years, but we sure seem to be looking at the start of a climate alarmist crisis. People just aren’t stupid enough to believe that global warming causes global cooling.

…….. oooooh errr, hold on a sec.

5
Reply
Kenji
Reply to  philincalifornia
February 20, 2021 8:25 pm

We all voluntarily donned masks, stayed locked indoors, and destroyed at least 1/3 of our economy … on the promise of saving our lives. So all that is needed is to repeat over and over that Global Warming is going to kill you … soon … if you don’t voluntarily destroy our nation, trash our culture, and fear industry. Fear, fear, fear … and the promise of climate saviors. It’s gonna be very easy to topple America based on the COVID Fraud.

0
Reply
Pete357
February 20, 2021 6:52 pm

“John Kerry Goes Full Chicken Little…”

6
Reply
fred250
February 20, 2021 7:04 pm

Let’s face it

John Kerry has ALWAYS been TOTALLY HOPELESS !!

3
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  fred250
February 20, 2021 7:18 pm

He’s full of ketchup.

3
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
February 20, 2021 8:04 pm

I think it’s more of the brown sauce, as they say in the UK.

This guy is such an idiot, he doesn’t have the mental capacity to know he’s an idiot. Surely, even libtards must be scratching their heads?

2
Reply
Kenji
February 20, 2021 7:32 pm

Every morning, my local SF Bay Area weatherman reminds us that ONE single day without rain is PROOF that CA is in the grips of a never ending drought … as Jerry Brown declared … because: Global Warming. Because you don’t stop; eating meat, driving an suv, using more than two squares of tp, setting your furnace too high (or too low), or voting for a POTUS who “didn’t believe in “science”.

Nevermind my saturated property … someone has determined the Bay Area is “behind” our “normal” rainfall by some absurdly large percentage. Repeat the lie often enough … and people start believing all manner of nonsense.

3
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  Kenji
February 20, 2021 7:53 pm

Yep, as you allude to, the last 3 years have been pretty wet in the Bay Area, so I’m a bit surprised that the reservoir levels aren’t higher. Let’s see after the snow melt:

https://cdec.water.ca.gov/reportapp/javareports?name=rescond.pdf

This ain’t no drought though.

0
Reply
Joel O’Bryan
February 20, 2021 8:12 pm

this what Kerry’s type of elitism means:

New York to allow only the wealthiest to enjoy in-person sporting eventsOnly the wealthiest New Yorkers will be able to buy their way into the spiking ticket pricessee: https://www.foxnews.com/us/new-york-allows-only-the-wealthiest-to-enjoy-in-person-sporting-events

COVID restrictions and their costs will soon be replaced with Carbon pricing restrictions to limit the middle class, justified by climate woke elitists like Kerry.

0
Reply
pochas94
February 20, 2021 8:16 pm

Willful ignorance is deadly.

0
Reply
Terry
February 20, 2021 8:33 pm

When the “Last hope..” comes and goes will they finally leave us alone?

0
Reply
eck
February 20, 2021 8:36 pm

Kerry – one of the garbage people (as I call them) of the world. Expendable trash.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

