Coal

The Trump Energy Resilience Plan which Could have Saved Texas

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
56 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Has Trump derangement syndrome cost Texan lives? Back in 2017, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry proposed paying Coal and Nuclear Power Stations to keep at least 90 days worth of coal fuel onsite, for disaster resilience.

At the time the resilience proposal was widely criticised as being a thinly disguised Trump scheme to pump government money into the coal and nuclear industries. But in hindsight, a bit more resilience might have saved Texas from days of painful electricity blackouts.

From 2017;

Rick Perry: DOE’s Coal, Nuclear Proposal Is ‘Rebalancing the Market’

Perry doubles down on arguments that the NOPR will protect Americans.

LACEY JOHNSON NOVEMBER 02, 2017

Energy Secretary Rick Perry said a proposed rule to subsidize coal and nuclear plants is “rebalancing the market” to correct for the Obama administration’s support of renewable energy.

They “clearly had their thumb on the scale toward the renewable side,” said Perry, who spoke about his energy policy priorities with Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd and Axios CEO Jim VandeHei at an event in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

The DOE’s request to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) would upend decades of energy market policy by guaranteeing cost recovery for power plants with 90 days of fuel supply on-site — something that only nuclear power, a few hydropower sites, and some larger coal power plants can provide.

“If you can guarantee me that the wind is going to blow tomorrow, if you can guarantee me that the sun’s going to get to the solar panels…then I’ll buy into that. But you can’t,” said Perry.

The notice of public rulemaking, or NOPR, implies that there is a looming threat to grid reliability due to coal and nuclear power plant retirements. Its conclusions are largely based on an incomplete analysis of the 2014 polar vortex, which could have led to blackouts had several coal-fired plants now slated for closure not been available to serve the load.

The move has been widely criticized by clean energy advocates as politically motivated and factually unproven, and has drawn a backlash from major sectors of the energy industry.

Read more: https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/rick-perry-doe-coal-nuclear-proposal-is-rebalancing-the-market#gs.Fp8TJMg

Federal regulators rejected the plan, on the grounds that Rick Perry failed to provide enough evidence that retiring coal and nuclear plants was undermining grid stability. The plan was eventually dropped, after vigorous lobbying from gas and renewable energy groups.

Now that the scenario Rick Perry predicted has actually happened in Texas, it seems pretty obvious the Rick Perry was right about the risks. Nuclear power plants and fossil fuel plants which had access to adequate fuel supplies mostly stayed fully operational.

Why is government intervention required to ensure grid resilience?

Keeping several months worth of fuel onsite is a cost which does not contribute to company profits. The cost of all that reserve fuel represents money which could instead have been used to pay down capital debts, or pay out dividends to shareholders. Power companies which choose to wear this kind of expense are at a competitive disadvantage compared to power companies which run leaner operations, by running their reserves down to the bare minimum. The expense of keeping fuel in reserve impacts market share and company growth; consumers frequently flock to the lowest price energy service, without considering the long term consequences.

Rick Perry’s plan would have eliminated the financial penalty for keeping a fuel reserve onsite, by compensating power companies for the cost of maintaining substantial fuel reserves.

Given resilience payments seem to be a workable solution, will President Biden or Texas Governor Greg Abbott implement the 2017 Trump / Perry energy resilience plan, to ensure nothing like the Texas power outage disaster ever happens again?

Update (EW): Mark Baher reminds me I was critical of Rick Perry’s plan in 2017. At the time I was focusing on Perry’s explanation that he was seeking to “rebalance the market” against renewable subsidies – I had a vision of Perry’s plan kicking of a subsidy race, between proponents of renewables and proponents of fossil fuel and nuclear. What I didn’t realise was how limited reserves would be in a severe weather event. Perry was right, I was wrong.

5 16 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
56 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
David Kamakaris
February 20, 2021 10:19 am

“Given resilience payments seem to be a workable solution, will President Biden or Texas Governor Greg Abbott implement the 2017 Trump / Perry energy resilience plan, to ensure nothing like the Texas power outage disaster ever happens again?”

I think there’s a better chance that pigs will sprout wings, fly across the Atlantic Ocean at midnight tonight, and the Sun rising in the West tomorrow morning than Biden doing something this smart.

22
Reply
Alan
Reply to  David Kamakaris
February 20, 2021 10:32 am

They’ll wait awhile. Change the name to the Biden-Harris Plan and take credit for it.

6
Reply
alastair gray
Reply to  Alan
February 20, 2021 12:54 pm

I thought AOC thought of it and she is the smartest of the bunch

0
Reply
Harry Passfield
Reply to  Alan
February 20, 2021 1:38 pm

Only if China buys into the plan.

0
Reply
saveenergy
February 20, 2021 10:21 am

Federal regulators rejected the plan, on the grounds that Rick Perry failed to provide enough evidence that retiring coal and nuclear plants was undermining grid stability.

Have they got enough evidence now ???

Last edited 3 hours ago by saveenergy
23
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  saveenergy
February 20, 2021 10:43 am

Not enough for Biden administration.

1
Reply
Tim Gorman
February 20, 2021 10:25 am

Trump was a business man first. He picked cabinet secretaries that actually knew their stuff and were not just political hacks. The Washington DC elites simply could not stand that and suffered from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The FERC and associated federal regulators share the blame for what happened in TX. Will they be held accountable? Not under Democrat rule in Washington. The Bureaucratic Hegemony will be absolved and left in place to k*ll American citizens with their idiotic, unscientific biases.

17
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  Tim Gorman
February 20, 2021 10:47 am

Rick Perry was the Governor of Texas during the buildup of wind power.

-3
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Curious George
February 20, 2021 10:58 am

Much of the incentive to install wind comes from federal regulations.

5
Reply
n.n
Reply to  MarkW
February 20, 2021 11:22 am

Incentives, mandates, exclusions, and prophecy of [catastrophic] [anthropogenic] climate cooling… warming… change, a social contagion spread through JournoLism, Ivory Towers, social indoctrination sites, and steering engines.

3
Reply
Paula Cohen
Reply to  Curious George
February 20, 2021 12:27 pm

Mmmmm, maybe, Tim, but that doesn’t mean that he didn’t realize the need for emergency backups, in the case of deadly weather, which was bound to happen sooner or later. It’s a shame when the “elites,” who are supposed to be so wise and educated, can’t even be bothered to admit their 20-20 hindsight stupidity.

1
Reply
Mark Bahner
Reply to  Tim Gorman
February 20, 2021 11:29 am

He picked cabinet secretaries that actually knew their stuff and were not just political hacks.

That’s hilarious, considering we’re talking about Rick Perry and the Department of Energy!

Here’s a guy, Rick Perry, running an department he wanted to eliminate…except that he couldn’t even remember what department it was:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MyMosJdIfdo

The guy has a bachelor’s degree in Animal Science. He had absolutely zero education or experience in energy production or use, and then he was named Secretary of Energy. How much more of a political hack can he be?

-3
Reply
Tim Gorman
Reply to  Mark Bahner
February 20, 2021 1:31 pm

The plan he recommended would have helped TX last week. Results speak louder than ad hominems.

0
Reply
noaaprogrammer
February 20, 2021 10:29 am

“the 2017 Trump / Perry energy resilience plan”

Let’s keep referring to the above as a solution to what happened in Texas. To beat the left at their word games, we must adopt our own set of vocabulary and sound bites for more effective persuasion of public opinion.

11
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  noaaprogrammer
February 20, 2021 10:37 am

Dominating the vocabulary is exactly what needs to be done. Marxism is spread by controling the debate with their own language.

6
Reply
n.n
Reply to  noaaprogrammer
February 20, 2021 11:27 am

Exactly, semantic games, conceptual corruption, and conflation of logical domains. They manufacture a frame of reference, then through mass inertia (e.g. established institutions), momentum (e.g. progressive processes), threats of cancellation, and actions of intimidation, force corporations, businesses, families, people to kneel.

1
Reply
Mark Bahner
February 20, 2021 10:35 am

What happened to Eric Worrall of November 2017?

In my opinion, subsidising coal and nuclear is just as wrong as subsidising renewables, a sure path to more expensive electricity.

The moment the government starts wheeling out subsidies, businesses stop focussing on improving their product or service, because its far cheaper and more cost effective to lobby a few politicians.

3
Reply
RicDre
Reply to  Mark Bahner
February 20, 2021 11:04 am

Rick Perry’s policy is the typical Washington solution of putting a patch on a bad policy, or as he says “rebalancing the market”:

Energy Secretary Rick Perry said a proposed rule to subsidize coal and nuclear plants is “rebalancing the market” to correct for the Obama administration’s support of renewable energy. They “clearly had their thumb on the scale toward the renewable side,” said Perry, who spoke about his energy policy priorities with Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd and Axios CEO Jim VandeHei at an event in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

The better solution would be to remove the subsidies on renewables which would kill the incentive to build them as Warren Buffet says:

For example, on wind energy, we get a tax credit if we build a lot of wind farms. That’s the only reason to build them. They don’t make sense without the tax credit.

3
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Mark Bahner
February 20, 2021 12:55 pm

Thanks for reminding me Mark. I added an explanation and acknowledgement to the bottom of the article.

0
Reply
Sid Abma
February 20, 2021 10:38 am

America has to become Energy Wise. We have over 600 years of good quality coal available and in that coal are more Btu’s than in our natural gas and oil combined.
We need our coal for producing America’s Electricity.
Clean Coal Is Possible. https://youtu.be/RQRQ7S92_lo

3
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Sid Abma
February 20, 2021 11:00 am

Clean coal is already here. There is no need to sequester CO2.

9
Reply
RelPerm
Reply to  MarkW
February 20, 2021 12:11 pm

Yes, CO2 is not evil. It is not poison. It is not causing climate catastrophe. It is plant food. It is primary contributor for greening the earth for decades. It helps extend growing season. It is good for plants thriving and thus good for animals too.

Clean coal is already here as long as we scrub emissions to remove real poison (ash, sulfur compounds…). There is no need to sequester CO2.

3
Reply
Nick Schroeder
February 20, 2021 10:43 am

Coal plants generally have a couple months worth of coal on site.
Common best practice.
Just part of responsible O&M.

6
Reply
fred250
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
February 20, 2021 12:32 pm

Texas needed way more COAL-FIRED power plants.

Global ACDS (Anti-CO2 Derangement Syndrome) is preventing this.

Chinese seem to be unaffected by this insidious mental disease.

0
Reply
Abolition Man
Reply to  fred250
February 20, 2021 12:44 pm

fred250,
Just as with the ChiCom-19 virus, the Chinese are heavily involved in the development and spreading of Global ACDS!
Thank God they don’t have anyway of controlling Zhou Bai Den!

0
Reply
Dropout
February 20, 2021 10:44 am

Why coal at nuclear plants?

Last edited 2 hours ago by Dropout
0
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Dropout
February 20, 2021 11:33 am

It seems being a dropout has cognitive consequences.

2
Reply
Dropout
Reply to  Dave Fair
February 20, 2021 12:12 pm

Please read the second sentence of the article…

0
Reply
agesilaus
February 20, 2021 10:45 am

Coal is needed as a fuel for nuke plants? Now that is major news. I suspect there is something missing from the article above.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  agesilaus
February 20, 2021 12:58 pm

Yeah yeah 🙂

0
Reply
GEORGE CHAMBERLAIN
February 20, 2021 10:47 am

90 days of coal on site at a nuclear powered electrical generation plant?
Please clarify.

0
Reply
MarkW
February 20, 2021 10:53 am

paying Coal and Nuclear Power Stations to keep at least 90 days worth of coal onsite

What good would stockpiling coal at nuclear power plants do?

-1
Reply
fred250
Reply to  MarkW
February 20, 2021 12:50 pm

come on guys, it was just bad wording ! 🙂

Last edited 48 minutes ago by fred250
0
Reply
commieBob
February 20, 2021 11:07 am

The longer Trump is gone, the smarter he’ll look.

2
Reply
Rhs
February 20, 2021 11:22 am

A 2 week supply would be a good start and saved a ton of frustration during this storm. Ensuring the logistical supply chain had low temperature resillancy would probably be even cheaper.

1
Reply
fred250
Reply to  Rhs
February 20, 2021 11:42 am

90 days of coal at coal-fired power stations,will not make much difference if you only have a small percentage of coal in the mix.

Beefing up coal’s contribution should be the first item on the agenda, then mandating their full capacity use and 90 day supply for RELIABILITY.

Those sources that can guarantee RELIABILITY of supply should get the first run at the grid.

Having UNRELIABLE supply mandated, is a recipe for disaster.

6
Reply
Sara
February 20, 2021 11:26 am

Umm, answer to question at the end is “NO”. That is all.

0
Reply
Joe Crawford
February 20, 2021 11:31 am

Eric, I’d like to see a little more detailed analysis of Texas grid failure. I can see where Rick’s plan would have kept the coal plants operational but I don’t see how it would effect the nuclear and gas operations. According to CNN the nuclear plants shutdown because their cooling water pipes froze and the gas plants shutdown because their gas lines froze. Granted CNN is wrong most of the time but this article doesn’t provide inough information to debate their garbage. Could you point us to a more detailed analysis of what took down the Texas grid? I’ve got a couple of family members that think CNN is ‘cat’s meow.’

-1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Joe Crawford
February 20, 2021 1:02 pm

Nobody has performed such an analysis yet to my knowledge. As far as I know one of two nuclear plants shut down at South Texas Nuclear Power Station because its feed water pump froze, the rest kept operating.

0
Reply
Itdoesn't add up...
February 20, 2021 11:34 am

I read that refinery restarts in the aftermath of the disaster will take several weeks.

https://www.rigzone.com/news/wire/weeks_to_restart_damaged_texas_refineries-19-feb-2021-164671-article/

fortunately stocks of gasoline

https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/hist/LeafHandler.ashx?n=PET&s=WGTSTUS1&f=W

and distillate (diesel)

https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/hist/LeafHandler.ashx?n=PET&s=WDISTUS1&f=W

are reasonably healthy. The SPR, being crude oil, is of little help when you don’t have refineries to process it. However, supplies will quickly become tight in many areas East of Rockies as there will be reduced shipments on the Colonial pipeline and a need to rebalance supplies

1
Reply
fred250
February 20, 2021 11:47 am

This Texas debacle is what happens when you give grid priority to UNRELIABLE supplies.

Dropping reliable supplies in preference to UNRELIABLES…

…. and not looking after the reliable supplies you have left.

What do you expect to happen when the system is put under stress. D’oh!

2
Reply
ResourceGuy
February 20, 2021 11:59 am

Wind farms are like the Maginot Line against a global warming enemy that is not coming. Building an offshore Maginot Line is more folly. Putin is still smiling from his castles.

2
Reply
Bill Parsons
February 20, 2021 12:03 pm

“….paying Coal and Nuclear Power Stations to keep at least 90 days worth of coal onsite, for disaster resilience.”

Aside from the mystery of stockpiling coal to build nuclear “resiliency” (a Perry faux pas?), the Texas fiasco was not due to shortages – please cite any sources that say they ran out of or even ran low of fuel. I haven’t seen any proof of this yet on WUWT. This was an outage, not a shortage. Texas grids shut down because they were ill equipped to deal with extreme cold.

The discussion about renewables is an important one, and supplies need to be adequate. But no emergency stockpiles of fuel will mitigate downed line (from ice storms), frozen water pipes and other mechanical failures that come about from the likely far more expensive itinerary of winterizing their grid. That is the discussion that most people are avoiding.

These are hardware issues which come under the heading of “Fix the infrastructure”.

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
February 20, 2021 12:04 pm

“Texas Crisis Exposes a Nation’s Vulnerability to Climate Change”the NYT

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/texas-crisis-exposes-a-nation-s-vulnerability-to-climate-change/ar-BB1dRsgm?ocid=Peregrine

Even as Texas struggled to restore electricity and water over the past week, signs of the risks posed by increasingly extreme weather to America’s aging infrastructure were cropping up across the country.

The crisis carries a profound warning. As climate change brings more frequent and intense storms, floods, heat waves, wildfires and other extreme events, it is placing growing stress on the foundations of the country’s economy: Its network of roads and railways, drinking-water systems, power plants, electrical grids, industrial waste sites and even homes. Failures in just one sector can set off a domino effect of breakdowns in hard-to-predict ways.

0
Reply
Speed
February 20, 2021 12:06 pm

A thread about Texas …
https://threader.app/thread/1362626074622877696

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
February 20, 2021 12:10 pm

In which case its an Open & Shut case of Social Mruder

The guy in this ## video very effectively admits it.

## Its from the BBC, get barf-bags ready otherwise time 2:49 onwards

Personally I think it was very good of Texas and Texans to have retained their independence and gone it alone.
If their grid had been tied into the other grids (they struggled also) is it beyond possibility that this event would have pulled down a much larger grid area and taken out a lot more people than it did.

The rest of the country owes Texas a huuuuge debt of gratitude for taking this this on the nose, for actually handling The Buck.
And NOT passing it

0
Reply
Coeur de Lion
February 20, 2021 12:17 pm

How many Texans died of cold?

0
Reply
Itdoesn't add up...
Reply to  Coeur de Lion
February 20, 2021 1:19 pm

It will take some time to assemble the figures. I’d be looking at excess deaths on a weekly basis: there is a good chance that in addition to obvious cases of literally freezing to death, and deaths caused to those who used inappropriate measures to keep warm (CO poisoning, house fire, etc.) there will be many whose underlying illnesses pushed them over the edge in the cold. Excess winter deaths are a commonplace in colder climates: I would almost be surprised if they didn’t show up for these events.

0
Reply
Kit P
February 20, 2021 12:22 pm

I must admit to changing my mind about events in Texas.

I am old school and think good utilities will have a 25% reserve margin. Part of the reserve margin is having workers who fix things when things get bad.

Since retirement I have not been keeping up with industry trends.

One of the advantages that natural gas plants have over coal and nuclear is much fewer workers. Talked to a friend at the nuke plant I used to work at. He had 44 hours overtime by the middle of the week. His normal job does not include worrying about ice and snow at 4am.

One of the things about the cost of workers at nuke plants and workers keeping an old plant in rolling reserve, is that the money goes back to the community.

I have read the detailed reports on the last two two large area and multiple days outages. Penny wise and pound foolish policies to reduce electricity cost resulted in cascading failures.

In simple terms, if an electric motor is need to pump water or compress gas to make electricity, that motor needs a reliable source of electricity.

FERC regulations required reliability. EPA wanted to reduce greenhouse gases. There is a death toll that is real.

0
Reply
Greg
February 20, 2021 12:26 pm

If you can avoid paying spot energy prices of $17k/ MWh you could afford to sit on a pile of coal. You just need to have enough forsight to hedge instead of running your entire energy supply on a critically balanced, just-in-time strategy.

Our entire society is run like this now , not just electricity generation.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
February 20, 2021 12:32 pm

The Climate Crusaders only want to plan for warming and their carbon tax revenue windfall. Climate cooling and weather cold snaps are noise to them.

0
Reply
Greg
February 20, 2021 12:36 pm

proposed paying Coal and Nuclear Power Stations to keep at least 90 days worth of coal onsite

And what does the nuke site do with all that coal ? Wait until it’s cold and lend it to the coal powered plant?

0
Reply
Abolition Man
Reply to  Greg
February 20, 2021 12:50 pm

Perhaps they could burn it around their cooling systems to prevent them from freezing; like a Florida citrus smudge pot!

0
Reply
Mr Bliss
February 20, 2021 12:56 pm

Biden is busy ripping down anything good that Trump put in place – I doubt he will resurrect one of Trump’s ideas that didn’t even come to fruition

0
Reply
John Bell
February 20, 2021 1:31 pm

Guess what folks? No modern life without FOSSIL FUELS full time. Why can they not figure that out? Rose colored glasses, and blurred thinking.

0
Reply
Roger Surf
February 20, 2021 1:38 pm

Headline on fake news.

“<b>Texas Crisis Exposes a Vulnerability to Climate Change</b>”

It was snow and low temperatures you idiots!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Coal

Aussie Momentum Growing for Climate Financing of New Coal Plants

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Coal

2021 COP26 Climate Conference Hosts Authorise a New Coal Mine

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Coal natural gas petroleum

Sources: Biden to halt all oil, gas & coal leasing on Federal lands & waters

4 weeks ago
David Middleton
Climate Politics Coal COP conferences

Climate Warrior John Kerry Notices China’s Global Coal Funding Spree

4 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Coal

The Trump Energy Resilience Plan which Could have Saved Texas

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Science

Cold Snaps Expose Climate Science Fragility

8 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Cosmic rays

Claim: 42,000 Years Ago, the Earth’s Magnetic Field Collapsed and the World Cooled

12 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Models

Junk Grade Models: Even Short-Term Climate And Weather Modelers Get It All Wrong

16 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: