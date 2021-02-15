Energy Fail wind power

Texas frozen wind power – outages ensue, electricity now at unheard of $9000 per megawatt-hour

49 mins ago
Anthony Watts
22 Comments

There’s a saying in the lone star state “Don’t Mess with Texas” which actually started out as an anti-littering campaign but has become sort of a slogan for the rugged, no-nonsense way of life that people have there. Now with dead wind turbines littering the state, the focus on deploying unreliable renewable energy in the name of “saving the planet” has literally “messed with Texas” in a huge way.

Ice storms knocked out nearly half the wind-power generating capacity of Texas on Sunday as a massive deep freeze across the state locked up wind turbine generators, creating an electricity generation crisis.

Wind generation ranks as the second-largest source of energy in Texas, accounting for 23% of state power supplies last year, behind natural gas, which represented 45%, according to Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) figures.

ERCOT reports today the spot price for electricity in Texas is currently a stunning $9000 per MegaWatt-hour. Even in the high demand summer months, $100 per MW-hr would be high.

Source: http://www.ercot.com/content/cdr/contours/rtmLmp.html

At the same time the freezing temperatures were driving electricity demand to record levels, ERCOT reported while calling on consumers and businesses to reduce their electricity use as much as possible Sunday, Feb. 14 through Tuesday, Feb. 16.

“We are experiencing record-breaking electric demand due to the extreme cold temperatures that have gripped Texas,” said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness. “At the same time, we are dealing with higher-than-normal generation outages due to frozen wind turbines and limited natural gas supplies available to generating units. We are asking Texans to take some simple, safe steps to lower their energy use during this time.”

Source: http://www.ercot.com/news/releases/show/225151

graphic provided by ERCOT shows the huge gap between electricity supply and demand today:

Texas electricity demand vs. supply forecast. Source: ERCOT

Capacity is expected to fall short of demand by as much as 20,000 megawatts today, while the National Weather Service in Dallas predicts record low temperatures between -6° F to 3° F for Monday night.

A map from poweroutage.us is showing the scope of power outages in Texas shows that about 75% of the state is experiencing power outages in varying percentages with a significant portion having no power at all:

Approximately 75% of Texas has some level of power outage – source: poweroutage.us

At the moment, ERCOT is placing rolling power outages in effect to prevent a complete collapse of the power grid saying:

“ERCOT has issued an EEA level 3 because electric demand is very high right now, and supplies can’t keep up. Reserves have dropped below 1,000 MW and are not expected to recover within 30 minutes; as a result, ERCOT has ordered transmission companies to reduce demand on the system.

This is typically done through rotating outages, which are controlled, temporary interruptions of electric service. This type of demand reduction is only used as a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole.”

Source: http://www.ercot.com/eea_info/show/26464

It is sad and ironic that in a state known for its huge petroleum and natural gas resources, the lack of reliability of wind power has brought the state to its knees in a time of crisis, not unlike that which California experienced in 2020 during record heat where wind and solar power could not keep up with demand and was near collapse.

The folly of chasing renewable energy as a means of mitigating “climate change” is making itself abundantly clear today in Texas. When will politicians wake up and realize that renewable energy almost always equates to unreliable energy?

Alastair gray
February 15, 2021 8:45 am

Its all DJT ‘s fault

Reply
Ed Reid
Reply to  Alastair gray
February 15, 2021 8:53 am

😉

Reply
Luke
Reply to  Alastair gray
February 15, 2021 9:19 am

When, in reality, it’s mostly George Bush’s and junior’s fault.

Reply
ResourceGuy
February 15, 2021 8:50 am

When do they seek federal bailout? Send Gina McCarthy up the pole.

Reply
ResourceGuy
February 15, 2021 8:52 am

Where is Griff to explain this for us?

Reply
Nick Schroeder
February 15, 2021 8:54 am

Was -18 F for four hours this morning and -16 for two.
When the 45 F thaw arrives on Friday damage will manifest.

Reply
SMC
February 15, 2021 8:55 am

I wonder if this will become more common with the PDO and AMO cooling at the same time.

Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  SMC
February 15, 2021 9:02 am

Bingo! and with multi-cycle solar minimum

Reply
Danley Wolfe
February 15, 2021 8:56 am

U.S; Congress will have a rationalization and solution to this. Somebody ask them. Oh by the way skies are also heavily clouded over.

Reply
john
February 15, 2021 8:58 am

Granddaughter made this snow angel in San Antonio this morning.

E18C0C93-4C1E-44EA-872F-616746C4D5ED.jpeg
Reply
ResourceGuy
February 15, 2021 9:00 am

It’s not great for drilling either.

CL=F 60.20 0.73 1.23% : Crude Oil – Yahoo Finance

Reply
Chris Bright
February 15, 2021 9:05 am

The evolution of the energy market. Evolution? I prefer intelligent design!

Reply
geoff chambers
February 15, 2021 9:07 am

ERCOT = Electric Reliability Council of Texas. They’re currently saying that promised blackouts of 45 minutes will be much longer..

Reply
Jim Gorman
February 15, 2021 9:08 am

What fo I see? I see the warmist whackos and the federal government setting the stage for a major problem as the states begin closing dispatchable fossil fuel power generation plants. Kalifornia got by last summer by “borrowing” power from other states. That won’t continue as rate payers begin to rebel about paying for investments to “help out” neighboring states. It is going to become a state vs state competition to manage their own state wide grids.

The only way to maintain a reliable grid will be a multi-state compact approved by all state legislator assemblies and governors along with a multi-state PUC whereby all ratepayers in the compact pay the same rate for electricity and the infrastructure to support it.

I hope I live to see the land fights about where solar fields and windmill farms are located in these kinds of compacts. I expect Kalifornia and New Yuk will have a hard time getting partners!

Reply
starzmom
February 15, 2021 9:09 am

Yikes! Those prices are starting to make the California/Enron/Duke debacle of 20 years ago look cheap. The really bad part for the Texans is a lot of them probably have all electric homes.

Reply
climanrecon
February 15, 2021 9:10 am

Ice may be the culprit this time, but there are presumably many periods when it is simply a large High/Low pressure system sitting on top of the wrong part of Texas that does the job.

Don’t let the renewable zealots get away with claiming that this is a rare event.

Reply
Sid Abma
February 15, 2021 9:11 am

Where are the Clean Coal Power Plants? http://www.SidelGlobal.com

Reply
Ron Long
February 15, 2021 9:11 am

What an unfolding disaster in frozen Texas. Don’t look to the federal government for any solution because they are all-in on CAGW and the switch to the Green Weenie. Biden could not even read the teleprompter at his recent Pentagon speech, so the Greenies should be about ready for their next phase. I think the red states need to find ways to take care of themselves, for instance guarantee a company electric sales/consumption at a cost for so many years and the company builds a nuclear power station for free..

Reply
ResourceGuy
February 15, 2021 9:13 am

Don’t call it a blackout. Call it an unintended consequence of federal tax subsidies.

“Who could have known?”

The Gore Effect meets the Ed Markey Effect.

Reply
Robert of Texas
February 15, 2021 9:13 am

Wheee,,,it is so much fun to live under the consequences of STUPID decisions made by AGW believing bureaucrats. But they have their favorite green engineers to listen to who tell them everything is fine…

My daughter’s house was hit by a rolling blackout early this morning – only going to last 15 to 40 minutes they aid. 3+ hours later she is still without power and now packing to come over here. I still have power and have an emergency heater stove that run’s on propane.

Somewhere around half of the wind turbines are frozen. The others are producing at somewhere around half their capacity. So while their nameplate capacity looks impressive, when it came time to deliver we are getting about 25% of that.

Completely predictable, they have been warned over and over we need to be building more base-load capacity, but there just isn’t enough free-money in doing that. Instead, they are telling us we need to turn everything off and turn down the thermostats some more – so it’s the consumer’s fault, not because of poor planning.

Reply
Krishna Gans
February 15, 2021 9:18 am

There are people knowing it better 😀

Un-Greening: Mexico gives up on renewables, revives coal industry

Reply
Vuk
February 15, 2021 9:29 am

Occasional shock is good to the system, at least people who run it might learn the lesson. If they don’t do, well you are Texans and know what to do.
Many years in the town of Lubbock I threw a cola can in a wrong trash bin. A polite law officer with hand on his gun made me fish it out and correct my error. Or has Texas gone woke since?

Reply
