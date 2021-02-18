Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki announcing emergency diesel generators are being shipped to Texas.
Press Secretary Psaki: Biden Administration Sending Emergency Diesel Generators to Texas

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t ResourceGuy; If you were expecting President Biden to ship emergency solar panels to Texas, you were wrong. Looks like when renewable energy fails, as it did in Texas, even the Biden administration turns to more reliable forms of energy.

Biden administration sending generators to Texas amid power outages

Ursula Perano
Thu, February 18, 2021, 5:22 AM

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing on Wednesday that the Biden administration is sending emergency generators to Texas amid ongoing power outages and freezing weather.

Why it matters: Huge swaths of Texas have been without electricity for days due to critical failures in the state’s power grid. The outages come while a winter storm continues to pummel the state, causing unsafe conditions and a desperate need for heat.

Read more: https://news.yahoo.com/biden-administration-sending-generators-texas-192232560.html

Click here to see a video of Jen Psaki explaining the plan to send diesel generators to Texas and other states likely to be affected by winter storms.

Even if a storm like this only happens ever 20 years, going 100% renewable is clearly now unacceptable. People who rely on electricity for heating are in deadly danger, if the only source of power is renewable energy, and the renewable energy systems freeze solid during severe ice storms.

If the plan is to maintain enough diesel backup to keep the lights on when renewables fail, renewables will never be affordable. Consumers will be saddled with the expense of maintaining the renewable infrastructure, and the additional expense of maintaining a complete second set of power infrastructure at operational readiness, ready to switch on when the renewables fail.

