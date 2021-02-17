3. 2.. 1… Claim: Severe Winter Storms Caused by Global Warming

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Hold the wind turbines; According to climate scientist Judah Cohen, the uptick in winter storms over the last decade was caused by the global warming in the Arctic.

Heating Arctic may be to blame for snowstorms in Texas, scientists argue

The wintry weather that has battered the southern US and parts of Europe could be a counterintuitive effect of the climate crisis

Oliver Milman

Wed 17 Feb 2021 17.00 AEDT

This week, a blast of winter weather has reached deep into the heart of the US, causing several deaths and knocking out power for about 5 million people. Sleet and ice have battered Oklahoma and Arkansas, while many people in Texas have been left marooned, amid unsafe travel conditions, in homes with no electricity.Millions without power and 21 dead as ferocious winter weather sweeps USRead more

“The current conditions in Texas are historical, certainly generational,” said Judah Cohen, the director of seasonal forecasting at Atmospheric and Environmental Research. “But this can’t be hand-waved away as if it’s entirely natural. This is happening not in spite of climate change, it’s in part due to climate change.”Advertisementabout:blank

Last year, Cohen co-authored a paper that found a strong uptick in winter storms in the US north-east in the decade leading up to 2018. This, Cohen and some other scientists argue, is a symptom of heating in the Arctic, occurring at a rate more than twice the global average, that is disrupting long-established climatic systems.

